Best dog wormer products for deworming your dogs

Deworming is a regular preventive measure to eliminate worms from your dog's body. Quality dog wormer products ensure a healthy gastrointestinal tract and avoid parasitic transmission to other family members. Deworming puppies is essential every two weeks (till they are about twelve weeks old). In the case of adult dogs, you should do deworming at least four times a year.
Dogs sniff around stuff and pick titbits to eat without realising the potential danger of worms entering their system. Therefore, taking remedial measures to ensure preventive deworming is your responsibility. In this article, we have picked the best dog wormer products for you to choose from. The products have been selected based on the spectrum of treatment (the specific worms they can treat), budget, customer reviews, the dog's age and weight and safety standards.
Choosing the best dewormer from the vast options among dog wormer products online may be confusing. Although the medications sold online are certified safe for consumption, you must know the most suitable ones for your four-legged buddy. Here is a checklist you can follow to ensure you select the perfect dewormer for your dog:
Glance through the section below to learn the specifications and benefits of the best dog wormer products available online, and choose the most suitable one for your dog or puppy.
1. Pawsitively Pet Care Vivaldis En-dewor Deworming Tablets
These tablets are available in a pack of two, totalling 20 numbers. En-dewor is a natural, vegetative enzyme-based dog dewormer that eliminates worms by directly acting on their cell walls. They are composed of papaya extract (papain enzyme), Lactobacillus sporogenes, cellulase and ginger powder. As per dosage instructions, you should give two tablets twice daily for two days to adult dogs. Puppies need one tablet twice daily for two days.
2. Skyworm Puppy Dewormer Suspension
With a combination of pyrantel embonate & febantel, this deworming syrup provides 90% efficacy in controlling worms. The composition is safe for puppies. The correct dosage according to body weight is 1 ml per kg. You can start administering this medication when the puppy is two weeks old and keep repeating it every two weeks until they are two months old. After that, please consult your vet for the appropriate dosage based on their growth. This suspension comes in a pack of two.
3. Petcare Wormtrap Deworming Syrup for Puppies
This deworming syrup, composed of pyrantel pamoate and febantel, is effective against hookworm, roundworm and other intestinal infections in puppies between 2-12 weeks of age. The medication acts by paralysing the worms, which expel out from their bodies through faeces or vomit. This syrup is available in a pack of two and shows effective results from the very first administration.
4. Ventobol Puppy Dewormer Suspension
This medication comes in the form of an oral suspension. It is a combination of pyrantel pamoate plus febantel. The product is safe for puppies and effective against various parasitic infections. Administer the dosage as 1 ml per kg body weight.
5. Venky's Fifozone Combi for Dogs
These tablets, a combination of praziquantel, pyrantel pamoate and febantel are suitable for dogs above three months. They are available in a pack of ten. The correct dosage is one tablet per 10 kg of body weight.
6. All4pets Wormtek Suspension
This oral suspension constitutes a combination of pyrantel embonate and febantel. This drug combination is effective against a broad spectrum of intestinal worms, such as roundworms, tapeworms, whipworms and hookworms. Available in a pack of two, it is suitable for puppies and young breeds till one year of age. You can administer this medication to your puppy from two weeks of age (1ml/kg body weight). Do not use this suspension for dogs weighing less than 6 kg.
7. Wormhalt Herbal Puppy Dewormer
Rich in natural herbs, this organic deworming medicine is suitable for puppies of all sizes. Available in a pack of three, this medication is for oral consumption. The Mallotus philippensis herb or Kamala fruit extract relieves gastrointestinal discomfort in puppies and even eliminates parasitic worms. The correct dosage is 1 ml/kg of body weight.
8. Fidomate Fidofan Dewormer Suspension for Pups
This pyrantel embonate and febantel oral suspension is suitable for puppies and growing dogs up to the age of one year. The drug combination is formulated in an aqueous base, making it easy to administer. The dosage is 1 ml/kg of body weight and can be given to puppies every two weeks till they turn twelve weeks old.
9. Akc Zydus Alfanil for Dewormer Dog
This broad-spectrum dewormer can fight against all types of worm infestations. It is available in a pack of five (two tablets each). It constitutes a combination of praziquantel, pyrantel embonate, and oxantel embonate. This drug combo shows no toxic manifestations in dogs. The correct dosage is one tablet per 10 kg of body weight.
10. Pet Bovine Petantel Dewormer for Dogs
This oral suspension consists of a combination of pyrantel pamoate plus febantel. This combo is safe for puppies and dogs of all breeds and sizes. In the case of whipworm infections, the frequency of administration should be every two months (from three months of age onwards) compared to other worm infestations where the gap between each administration is three months.
|Product
|Price
|Pawsitively Pet Care Vivaldis En-Dewor Deworming Tablets
|Rs. 400
|Skyworm Puppy Dewormer Suspension
|Rs. 196
|Petcare Wormtrap Deworming Syrup for Puppies
|Rs. 174
|Ventobol Puppy Dewormer Suspension for Dog
|Rs. 140
|Venky's Fifozone Combi for Dogs
|Rs. 197
|All4pets Wormtek Suspension
|Rs. 197
|Wormhalt Herbal Puppy Dewormer
|Rs. 400
|Fidomate Fidofan Dewormer Suspension for Pups
|Rs. 140
|Akc Zydus Alfanil for Dewormer Dog
|Rs. 590
|Pet Bovine Petantel Dewormer for Dogs
|Rs. 150
If you are looking for a cost-effective dog wormer product to deworm your dogs, then Venky's Fifozone Combi for Dogs is your best option. This pack of 10 tablets formulated using high-quality ingredients like praziquantel, effective against uncommon tapeworm infestations, is available on Amazon for a whopping 56% discount. You can also check for exclusive bank card deals or cashback offers on the product. The best part is that it suits dogs of all sizes and breeds.
The unique features and completely herbal formulation of the
Pawsitively Pet Care Vivaldis En-dewor Deworming Tablets
make them the most popular product in this segment. Administering this product not only takes care of worm infections in your dog but also benefits their digestive
Feed your dogs the deworming medicine when hungry, preferably just before their meal. You can mix the medication with their meal so that they gobble it down without difficulty. It is best to feed the dewormer before bedtime, that is, with their nightly meal.
The deworming process usually starts within 2-6 hours after administering the medicine. Within the next 24 hours, the intestinal worms and their larvae get destroyed. The dead worms may be visible in the dog's poop for up to one week.
The Petcare Wormtrap Deworming Syrup for Puppies and the Fidomate Fidofan Dewormer Suspension for Pups are among the new releases in this category that garnered good reviews among buyers.
The deworming medicine acts only on the existing worms inside your dog's gastrointestinal tract. Your dog may again pick up worms from the environment leading to new infections. Therefore, it is essential to deworm them every three months.
Breastmilk can transmit roundworms from the mother to the puppy. That is why, when the puppy is around 40 days old, the puppy and the mother should undergo deworming by administering suitable, vet-recommended dog worming products.