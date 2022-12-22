Best dog wormer products for deworming your dogs

Best dog wormer product

Deworming is a regular preventive measure to eliminate worms from your dog's body. Quality dog wormer products ensure a healthy gastrointestinal tract and avoid parasitic transmission to other family members. Deworming puppies is essential every two weeks (till they are about twelve weeks old). In the case of adult dogs, you should do deworming at least four times a year. Dogs sniff around stuff and pick titbits to eat without realising the potential danger of worms entering their system. Therefore, taking remedial measures to ensure preventive deworming is your responsibility. In this article, we have picked the best dog wormer products for you to choose from. The products have been selected based on the spectrum of treatment (the specific worms they can treat), budget, customer reviews, the dog's age and weight and safety standards. How to find the perfect dogs wormer products? Choosing the best dewormer from the vast options among dog wormer products online may be confusing. Although the medications sold online are certified safe for consumption, you must know the most suitable ones for your four-legged buddy. Here is a checklist you can follow to ensure you select the perfect dewormer for your dog: Check if the product contains ingredients that cater to the specific worm infection (tapeworm, hookworm, roundworm or whipworm) or are suitable against all types of worms. Do this after consulting your dog's vet.

The formula should be fast-acting.

There should not be any side effects.

Buy the variety your dog prefers - liquid/suspensions or chewable tablets/pills.

Select the dog wormer products according to the age and weight bands. Product details Glance through the section below to learn the specifications and benefits of the best dog wormer products available online, and choose the most suitable one for your dog or puppy. 1. Pawsitively Pet Care Vivaldis En-dewor Deworming Tablets These tablets are available in a pack of two, totalling 20 numbers. En-dewor is a natural, vegetative enzyme-based dog dewormer that eliminates worms by directly acting on their cell walls. They are composed of papaya extract (papain enzyme), Lactobacillus sporogenes, cellulase and ginger powder. As per dosage instructions, you should give two tablets twice daily for two days to adult dogs. Puppies need one tablet twice daily for two days. Product USP: Since their formulation employs natural enzymes, they do not have side effects on dogs.

They improve your dog's gut health by promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria.

It also supports digestion and increases the immunity of your pet.

The tablets have a purgative action on the worms, cleansing the dogs' gastrointestinal tracts.

They act on all types and all life stages of worms.

2. Skyworm Puppy Dewormer Suspension With a combination of pyrantel embonate & febantel, this deworming syrup provides 90% efficacy in controlling worms. The composition is safe for puppies. The correct dosage according to body weight is 1 ml per kg. You can start administering this medication when the puppy is two weeks old and keep repeating it every two weeks until they are two months old. After that, please consult your vet for the appropriate dosage based on their growth. This suspension comes in a pack of two. Product USP: It is effective against roundworms, tapeworms, whipworms and hookworms.

The drug combination is FDA-approved.

A single dose is usually enough to clear the infection.

Since it is an oral suspension, its action starts within 20-30 minutes of consumption.

3. Petcare Wormtrap Deworming Syrup for Puppies This deworming syrup, composed of pyrantel pamoate and febantel, is effective against hookworm, roundworm and other intestinal infections in puppies between 2-12 weeks of age. The medication acts by paralysing the worms, which expel out from their bodies through faeces or vomit. This syrup is available in a pack of two and shows effective results from the very first administration. Product USP: The combination is suitable for eliminating a broad spectrum of worms of all life stages.

It causes no side effects.

It is safe for use in nursing dogs too.

4. Ventobol Puppy Dewormer Suspension This medication comes in the form of an oral suspension. It is a combination of pyrantel pamoate plus febantel. The product is safe for puppies and effective against various parasitic infections. Administer the dosage as 1 ml per kg body weight. Product USP: You may administer the suspension directly or mix it with the feed.

It is effective against all types of worm infections.

It has a balanced composition with an accurate pH value.

It causes no side effects.

5. Venky's Fifozone Combi for Dogs These tablets, a combination of praziquantel, pyrantel pamoate and febantel are suitable for dogs above three months. They are available in a pack of ten. The correct dosage is one tablet per 10 kg of body weight. Product USP: The praziquantel in the composition can act against less common types of tapeworms.

The medication is fast-acting.

The tablets can fight against a broad range of intestinal worms.

They are easy to chew.

6. All4pets Wormtek Suspension This oral suspension constitutes a combination of pyrantel embonate and febantel. This drug combination is effective against a broad spectrum of intestinal worms, such as roundworms, tapeworms, whipworms and hookworms. Available in a pack of two, it is suitable for puppies and young breeds till one year of age. You can administer this medication to your puppy from two weeks of age (1ml/kg body weight). Do not use this suspension for dogs weighing less than 6 kg. Product USP: Dogs like the flavour and consume it without fuss.

The medication can be mixed with food and administered orally.

No dietary restrictions are necessary.

7. Wormhalt Herbal Puppy Dewormer Rich in natural herbs, this organic deworming medicine is suitable for puppies of all sizes. Available in a pack of three, this medication is for oral consumption. The Mallotus philippensis herb or Kamala fruit extract relieves gastrointestinal discomfort in puppies and even eliminates parasitic worms. The correct dosage is 1 ml/kg of body weight. Product USP: Since it is a herbal formulation, the suspension is naturally appetising for puppies.

It is effective against all types of intestinal worms.

There are no side effects.

8. Fidomate Fidofan Dewormer Suspension for Pups This pyrantel embonate and febantel oral suspension is suitable for puppies and growing dogs up to the age of one year. The drug combination is formulated in an aqueous base, making it easy to administer. The dosage is 1 ml/kg of body weight and can be given to puppies every two weeks till they turn twelve weeks old. Product USP: It acts against a broad spectrum of parasitic worms.

You can administer it to your pet on an empty stomach or mix it with their feed.

It meets all the certified safety standards for pet medications.

9. Akc Zydus Alfanil for Dewormer Dog This broad-spectrum dewormer can fight against all types of worm infestations. It is available in a pack of five (two tablets each). It constitutes a combination of praziquantel, pyrantel embonate, and oxantel embonate. This drug combo shows no toxic manifestations in dogs. The correct dosage is one tablet per 10 kg of body weight. Product USP: It starts showing results from the first dose onwards.

It involves no dietary restrictions.

It can be administered directly or mixed with pet food.

10. Pet Bovine Petantel Dewormer for Dogs This oral suspension consists of a combination of pyrantel pamoate plus febantel. This combo is safe for puppies and dogs of all breeds and sizes. In the case of whipworm infections, the frequency of administration should be every two months (from three months of age onwards) compared to other worm infestations where the gap between each administration is three months. Product USP: The taste is not bitter, and dogs love the flavour.

It is effective against a variety of intestinal worms.

It is suitable for pregnant dogs to fight against prenatal worm infections.

It can be mixed with pet food or given directly, according to your dog's preference.

Price list of all products

Product Price Pawsitively Pet Care Vivaldis En-Dewor Deworming Tablets Rs. 400 Skyworm Puppy Dewormer Suspension Rs. 196 Petcare Wormtrap Deworming Syrup for Puppies Rs. 174 Ventobol Puppy Dewormer Suspension for Dog Rs. 140 Venky's Fifozone Combi for Dogs Rs. 197 All4pets Wormtek Suspension Rs. 197 Wormhalt Herbal Puppy Dewormer Rs. 400 Fidomate Fidofan Dewormer Suspension for Pups Rs. 140 Akc Zydus Alfanil for Dewormer Dog Rs. 590 Pet Bovine Petantel Dewormer for Dogs Rs. 150

Best value for money If you are looking for a cost-effective dog wormer product to deworm your dogs, then Venky's Fifozone Combi for Dogs is your best option. This pack of 10 tablets formulated using high-quality ingredients like praziquantel, effective against uncommon tapeworm infestations, is available on Amazon for a whopping 56% discount. You can also check for exclusive bank card deals or cashback offers on the product. The best part is that it suits dogs of all sizes and breeds. Best overall product The unique features and completely herbal formulation of the Pawsitively Pet Care Vivaldis En-dewor Deworming Tablets make them the most popular product in this segment. Administering this product not only takes care of worm infections in your dog but also benefits their digestive