Best fish aquariums in 2022

Published on Dec 21, 2022





As the popularity of aquariums continues to rise, fish lovers everywhere are eager to learn about the best aquariums to consider in 2022. From classic setups to futuristic tanks, the options are endless for creating the perfect aquatic paradise that fits any space and budget. With so many choices, deciding which aquarium will work best for your home or office space can be challenging. To help narrow down the selection, here are the 10 Best Fish Aquariums for 2022. Aquariums have been carefully selected from stylish and affordable to hi-tech tanks to provide the ultimate environment for fish health and well-being. How to find the best fish aquarium? Finding the best fish aquarium for your home or office can be challenging. It is essential to consider your space, budget, and the type of fish you plan to keep. First, determine the size and shape of your space. Measure the area where you intend to keep the aquarium to ensure you purchase the correct size. Then, consider your budget and select an aquarium plus all the necessary accessories, such as a heater, filter, lighting, etc.

Next, select an appropriate type of fish and the right tank size for them. Purchase two or more of the same species, as some fish prefer to live in a group—additionally, factor in the cost of water conditioners and treatments to keep your fish healthy.

Lastly, ask an expert at your local pet store what the best equipment and materials are for your fish tank setup. Additionally, read aquarium care and maintenance information online so you can be sure to provide the best environment for your fish. Top 10 best fish aquariums 1. LEECHY Round Crystal Clear Transparent Zig Zag Neck Bowl Glass Aquarium Make your fish feel right at home with the LEECHY fish tank! Constructed of quality glass and measuring 20 x 20 x 20 centimetres, this round and the transparent tank hold up to 700 grams. Composed of 200-gram pebbles, this LEECHY fish tank offers a beautiful and durable addition to any home or office. It is easy to clean and maintain while being made of lead-free and dishwasher-safe crystal clear glass to ensure your display stays sparkling. Add liquid, gemstones, shells, or rose petals to customize your tank further! Specifications: Brand: LEECHY

Target Species: Fish

Material: Glass

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 20 x 20 x 20 Centimeters

Item Weight 700 Grams

2. SANSEFERO® Acrylic Mini Aquarium This versatile square-shaped aquarium weighs 250 Grams and has size dimensions of 16x13.5x18 Centimetres. It is perfect for indoor use and can be placed on the Aquarium Rack and Table Top to add charm to your interior decoration. You can adorn this Mini Aquarium with multi-colour stones, artificial plants, and round pebbles (not included). The acrylic material will ensure that your tank is durable for a longer time and free from chipping, cracking, and leaking. Specifications: Brand: SANSEFERO

Target Species: Fish

Material: Acrylic

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 16 x 13.5 x 18 Centimeters

Item Weight 250 Grams

3. Taiyo Betta Tank (Double) This TAIYO Aquarium KIT is perfect for hosting a betta or fish. It is rectangular, measuring 20 x 10 x 15 cm, made of clear plastic, and equipped with a transparent canopy lid. The lid comes in handy, as it has a hole to feed your fish conveniently. This aquarium can be used for any life stage, and it is ideal for fish such as bettas because of its trapezoid shape. It is easy to set up and includes a filter system to provide clean water and the best environment for the fish. Specifications: Brand: TAIYO

Target Species: Fish

Material: Plastic

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 20 x 10 x 15 Centimeters

Shape: Rectangular

Colour: Transparent

Item Weight: 290 g

4. KSH Store-7 Litre Aquarium Modern Fish Tank This Fish Tank is the ideal addition to your home or office. With a sleek and modern design to compliment any space, choose from 3 colour options: black, blue, or white. The rectangular shape and large capacity provide plenty of room for your fish, snails, shrimp, and plants. Constructed of durable yet lightweight glass, this is a perfect starter fish tank. Let your creativity run wild with your unique decorations, or enjoy the tranquil environment this fish tank provides. Specifications: Brand: Generic

Target Species: Fish, Snail

Material: Glass

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 17 x 13 x 19 Centimeters

Shape: Rectangular

Item Weight: 2 kg 900 g

5. PREMIER PLANTS Acrylic Small Mini Fish Betta Double House The Premier Plants Double House Betta Tank is the perfect addition to any home aquarium. This small aquarium is made with a bottom separator with small slots to prevent fry and shrimp from escaping and also features a removable divider. It's ideal for aggressive housing fish or injured fish, as well as viviparous fish like bettas, guppies, and medaka. The mini tank's transparent material provides visibility from all angles and has a beautiful design. Specifications: Manufacturer: ‎Premier Plants

Product Dimensions ‎18 x 8 x 15 cm

Item Weight 100 g

6. Despacito Aquarium Fish Tank The Despacito 22 Litre Random Color Rectangular Fish Tank is a modern, multi-coloured glass tank with a unique rectangular and square shape, perfect for home aquarium decoration. Its complete filtration system allows for a healthy and long-lasting environment for fish, snails, plants, and shrimp. Includes an aquarium tank, LED light, top filter with pump, and aquarium filter sponge; the Despacito fish tank will make living life much more enjoyable at day and night. Specifications: Brand: Despacito

Material Glass

Colour Multi-colored

Style Modern

Product Dimensions 51L x 24W Centimeters

Item Weight: 11 kg 300 g

7. PREMIER PLANTS Wall Hanging Fish Bowl This ultra-modern design boasts leading-edge styling with beautiful clean lines and is constructed from extremely tough and flexible acrylic. Being lightweight and weather-resistant, this 3 Litre aquarium can be placed wherever you wish, inside or outside. The semi-spherical shaped bowl has a diameter of 18 x 18 x 6 centimetres and a weight of 250 grams. This wall-mounted fish bowl creates the perfect environment for any aquarium enthusiast allowing them to house their fish easily. Specifications: Brand: PREMIER PLANTS

Target Species: Hermit Crab, Fish

Material: Acrylic

Tank Volume: 3 Litres

Special Feature: Weather Resistant

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 22 x 23 x 13 Centimeters

Item Weight: 250 Grams

8. SHOBHANA ENTERPRISES Crystal Clear Glass Fish Or Terrarium Round Bowl This is SHOBHANA ENTERPRISES’ stylish Round Fish Bowl, perfect for keeping any small fish, such as goldfish, betta, and snails. This fish bowl has dimensions of 15 x 15 x 14 cm and weighs 250 grams. The clear, transparent material allows for 360° views to ensure that your fish are monitored at all times. It can also be used for Plant Pot, Lucky Bamboo Pot, and Decorative Pebble Bowl. This durable construction makes it easy to clean and maintain. Specifications: Brand: SHOBHANA ENTERPRISES

Target Species: Fish

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 15 x 15 x 14 Centimeters

Style: Round

Colour: Transparent

Item Weight: 250 Grams

9. Wall Hanging Fish Bowl Acrylic with Free Stones This Wall Mounted Aquarium is the perfect home decor and fish tank for adding style and colour to any living space. Made from transparent acrylic, this eye-catching semi-circular design measures 22.9 cm in length and width and has a height of 22.9 cm. An ideal way to add an aquatic touch to your home, this wall-mounted aquarium is perfect for keeping your favourite fish, plants, and flowers safe and healthy. Its unique design is easy to install, and the durable, long-lasting acrylic material ensures that your aquatic style is timeless. Specifications: Brand: Generic

Target Species: Fish

Material: Acrylic

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 22.9 x 22.9 x 22.9 Centimeters

Shape: Semicircle

Style: Wall-mounted aquarium

Colour: Transparent

Item Weight: 350 g

10. Green Live Acrylic Aquarium, 8 inches Aquarium Fish Tank Green Live's Fish Box is perfect for weaning and keeping your aquatic friends in style. This modern, white bowl is crafted from Acrylic and measures 20 x 20 x 20 centimetres. The removable acrylic façade and the asymmetrical windows create a distinctive appearance that you can personalize in any room of the house or even the office. You can even stack several Fish Boxes for a tall, condo-like appearance that your fish will love. Gift the Green Live Fish Box today for the perfect way to show your aquatic friends some extra love. Specifications: Brand: Green Live

Target Species: Fish

Material: Acrylic

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 20 x 20 x 20 Centimeters

Specific Uses For Product: Weaning

Style: Modern

Colour: White

Item Weight: 2 kg 20 g

Best value for money SANSEFERO® Acrylic Mini Aquarium offers the best value of the bunch. It is because it provides High quality, Good Visibility, and Benefits for a reasonable price. Even among the less expensive ones, it seems to be of superior quality. Best overall Despacito Aquarium Fish Tank, however, has to be the ultimate winner. This product delivers a complete package, from superior quality to cost-effectiveness. It is the best item on this list due to its Build Quality, Practicality, and Looks. Price list

Product price LEECHY Round Crystal Clear Transparent Zig Zag Neck Bowl Glass Aquarium ₹ 288 SANSEFERO® Acrylic Mini Aquarium ₹ 449 Taiyo Betta Tank (Double) ₹ 440 KSH Store-7 Litre Aquarium Modern Fish Tank ₹ 2,699 PREMIER PLANTS Acrylic Small Mini Fish Betta Double House ₹ 394 Despacito Aquarium Fish Tank ₹ 4,999 PREMIER PLANTS Wall Hanging Fish Bowl ₹ 639 SHOBHANA ENTERPRISES Crystal Clear Glass Fish Or Terrarium Round Bowl ₹ 389 Wall Hanging Fish Bowl Acrylic with Free Stones ₹ 577 Green Live Acrylic Aquarium, 8 inches Aquarium Fish Tank ₹ 1,799

