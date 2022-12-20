Best guinea pig hay to buy online

Summary:
Hay is a crucial component of the guinea pig diet. Fresh hay gives these little pets the nutrition and fibre they need and thereby helping them in avoiding digestive issues. Moreover, it also helps in good dental health. Therefore it's important to keep that in mind when wondering whatguinea pig haythey can eat. Since Guinea piggies are herbivores, they require a diet high in fibre from plants, and the best way to provide them with this is by feeding them a lot of hay. Given that it is not recommended for guinea pigs to consume filthy hay, it is essential that the necessary amount is served and the remaining is saved for later. To ensure that guinea pigs always have access to hay, it must be fed in abundance. Therefore, having fresh hay is essential and a requirement for the holistic growth of guinea pigs. Fresh hay should be chosen for guinea pigs that should be green in colour and fragrant, as dust-free as possible (fine dust can cause them to sneeze), and additive-free. Moreover, it should be untreated, i.e., pesticide-freeguinea pig hay, at all times.
Selecting the idealguinea pig hayfor your pet can sometimes be challenging. The best kind of hay for your pig is based on the age of your pet and the required nutritional value. Therefore, to help you find and pick an idealguinea pig hay,we have listed the topguinea pig hayfor you from only reliable and well-known manufacturers, taking into account the best pricing and client reviews.
Since hay is the most crucial component of a guinea pig's diet, there are chances that your guinea pig may have health problems without enough hay or good hay. It is usually a good idea to choose the freshest hay available, regardless of whether your guinea pig is indeed a picky eater or the kind of critter who enjoys eating all types of hay energetically. However, one has to be careful while buyingguinea pig hay. It should look and smell fresh, and should be dry but not overly dusty. Hay that is too dusty can make you and the guinea pig allergic and does not have much nutrient benefit left if all of your hay turns brown and dries out. Moreover, neither moisture nor mould should be present in the hay. Hence, it is crucial to give fresh and premiumguinea pig hayto your beloved pet.
Chipsi Hay Sunshine Timothy Hay also contains vital vitamins and minerals that strengthen your pet's overall immunity and promotes healthy digestion and optimal nutrient absorption. This is the best single meal for your sensitive pets as it is not only delicious but also well-balanced. Moreover, it is simple to digest as it has low protein content. The best Timothy hay is used to make this vegetarian hay. It is rich in calcium and fibre, which strengthen your guinea pig's immune system and keep them healthy. Furthermore, it is organically dried in the sun and is very pet-friendly.
Specifications
This BOLTZ Guinea Pig Food is rich in alpha meal, amino acids, and acidifiers, which makes it a delicious and easily digestible hay for guinea pigs. The meal also includes synthetic vitamin C, which is crucial for the well-being of Guinea pigs. Moreover, the fibre and natural antioxidants in this food shield your guinea pig against stomach issues. This specially formulated Boltz Guinea pig food is made in an ISO 9001-certified facility by nutritionists.
Specifications
3. Petzee Alfalfa Hay, Food for Rabbits, Guinea Pigs and Small Animals (400 GMS)
This is rich in dietary fibre, which is good for your pet's digestive system, guarantees digestion readily, and aids in keeping a healthy body weight. This 100% natural hay is free of preservatives, aids in natural dental abrasion, and prevents Guinea Pig's teeth from becoming overly large. The necessary minerals and vitamins found in the product aid in boosting the pet's general immune levels. Apart from guinea pigs, this is also a perfect meal for hamsters, rabbits, mice, and other small pets.
Specifications
JiMMy Pet Products Oat Hay Premium Select for Rabbit, Guinea Pig & Hamster is one of the most preferred foods for many guinea pigs, hamsters, and other tiny pets. It offers superior quality oat hay that is cut before the oat matures into a seed, giving the husks a savoury flavour. Oat hay contains a lot of fibre, and the aroma whets the pet's hunger and tempts it to consume more hay. Moreover, thisguinea pig hayis free of artificial pigments, aromas, or preservatives and has a crunchy consistency and savoury taste that pets adore. Even you can give this premiumguinea pig hayto rabbits and hamsters as well.
Specifications
Petzee Timothy Hay Food for Rabbits, Guinea Pigs, Hamsters and Other Small Animals is another most recommendedguinea pig hayby pet parents. Its healthy fibre content guarantees the ready digestion of meals and aids in the maintenance of a healthy body weight. Moreover, it is a natural high-fibre diet that also improves digestive and dental health as it contains sun-cured hay. This Petzee Timothy Hay Food promotes wholesome digestion, maximises nutrition absorption, and helps support appropriate body weight maintenance in your guinea pig. It has essential nutrients and mineral resources that contribute to enhancing the general immunity of guinea pigs. Additionally, it promotes natural dental exfoliation as well.
Specifications
Acorn alfalfa hay is a fragrant, mushy legume hay rich in protein and fibre and easily assimilated calories. It is packed with protein and calcium and has a sweet flavour and crunchy texture, making it ideal for young, lactating, and vigorous pets. This pesticide-free alfalfa hay is a great treat for animals of all ages. Moreover, the high calcium content aids digestion, while the necessary minerals and vitamins in the product boost the pet's general immune levels. It is the best hay for growing and lactating pets. So, you can also give it as a treat at any time to your rabbit, guinea pig, or other small pet.
Specifications
One of the most demandedGuinea pig hayis Tunai's Pillu Alfalfa Hay. The product is divided into perfect-sized portions that can be easily chewed by small animals. These are hand-picked and sorted to ensure that Pillu Alfalfa Hay is free of dust and any other unwanted materials. It contains 32% naturally occurring high fibre, which assists in controlling the digestive and renal tract activities of small animals, and also promotes improved dental health since it encourages chewing, which helps tiny animals avoid developing overgrown teeth.
Specifications
|Product
|Price
|Chipsi Hay Sunshine Timothy Hay for Rodents, Rabbits, Guinea Pigs , Hamster 1 Kg
|Rs. 629
|BOLTZ Guinea Pig Food, Nutritionist Choice (ISO 9001 Certified)
|Rs. 399
|Petzee Alfalfa Hay, Food for Rabbits, Guinea Pig, Hamsters and small Animals (400 GMS)
|Rs. 279
|JiMMy Pet Products Oat Hay Premium Select for Rabbit, Guinea Pig & Hamster (1.2 Kg)
|Rs. 567
|Petzee Timothy Hay Food for Rabbits, Guinea Pig, Hamsters and Other Small Animals (400 GMS)
|Rs. 549
|Acorn® Alfalfa Hay Naturally Dried (1.4 KG)
|Rs. 550
|Tunai Pillu Alfalfa Dried Hay for Rabbit, Hamsters, Guinea Pigs and White Mice (Alfalfa Hay - 500g)
|Rs. 474
Petzee Alfalfa Hay, Food for Rabbits, Guinea Pig, Hamsters and small Animals (400 GMS), has the best value for money and is the most economical option to consider. The ingredients are naturally sourced, which include a lot of fibre for easy digestion, making it a healthy choice for your guinea pig. Furthermore, it is a budget-friendly guinea pig hay that can be given daily to cater to an essential dose of nutrients and minerals suitable for all ages. Therefore, this product is one of the best options for guinea pig hay as it excels all the other listed products in terms of overall features.
Petzee Timothy Hay Food for Rabbits, Guinea Pigs, Hamsters and Other Small Animals is the best overall product. It contains all the recommended supplements required for the gradual growth of a Guinea Pig, i.e., Timothy hay, the favourite among guinea pig owners due to its flavour and aroma. The Timothy hay is made from the stem, leaves, as well as pollen head of Timothy grass and not only gives pets the ideal ratio of fibre, fat, and protein rather also promotes wholesome digestion, maximises nutrition absorption, and assists in appropriate body weight maintenance in your guinea pig. Thus, it is the best choice to pick in the Guinea Pig Hay category.
If guinea pigs go longer than 12 hours without feeding, they risk developing gut stasis. Therefore, guinea pigs should always have access to food so they can eat intermittently throughout the day and night. A guinea pig should consume hay that would constitute 80% of its diet at all times.
Each guinea pig should ideally consume roughly 6 pounds of hay every month because they require at least 3 ounces of hay every day.
No, it does not. Guinea pig hay primarily serves as fodder for their gastrointestinal tract and also aids in maintaining tooth wear. Moreover, guinea pigs are constantly on the move, so they require frequent feedings, which hay enables them to do without gaining weight.
Hay can endure for months if it is properly preserved. However, storage can occupy a lot of room. Therefore, it is recommended to buy fresh and premium Guinea pig hay.
Hay needs to stay dry. Therefore, it can only be safely and/or effectively placed in plastic bags if its moisture content is very low. After all, excessive moisture can result in the growth of moulds that are harmful to the health of your pigs. The ideal location is away from mice, out of direct sunshine, and off the grass.