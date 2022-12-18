Sign out
Best small animals food options to check out!

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 18, 2022 12:29 IST

Summary:

We take a look at the features of 10 best-selling products on Amazon for small pet animals, and compare their prices.

The Best Food Products to give to your little pets

The practice of rearing animals as pets has gained popularity in India, especially in urban areas. While having a pet can reduce stress and provide you with some great company, these animals also need the right kind of food that would keep them in tip-top shape and take care of their daily nutritional requirements. Given below are the 10 best pet food packages on Amazon that would keep your small pets healthy.

How to choose products and analyze their pros and cons?

While most brands make claims of having the best product in the market, the ingredients list will give you a better idea of the mix of vitamins and minerals for your pets. Additionally, it is important to check the suitability of a product for the type of pet animal. For example, rabbits and other rodents need higher amounts of Vitamin A in their diets to maintain optimum nutrition. Birds like cockatiels also have a preference for non-vegetarian products, unlike chicks. Despite some products being extremely safe and healthy to use, your pet may not find the taste suitable for its needs. However, we have given you 10 different options with varying costs and flavour profiles so that you have plenty of options to choose from.

Best Animals Food

1. Boltz Growth Hay for Rabbits, Guinea Pigs, Hamsters, Medium

The alfalfa hay is dried in the sun and is highly recommended for weak pets that are grossly underweight and are trying to increase their body mass. This product is suitable for animals across all life stages, including other rodents such as adult hamsters and guinea pigs.It is also now available at a 22% discount, making it an absolute must-buy.

Specifications:

• Weight: 600 grams

• Type: Vegetarian

• Price: Rs. 349/-.

BOLTZ Growth Hay for Rabbits, Guinea Pigs and Hamsters, Medium, 600 gram
2. Bio Blooms Agro India Private Limited Chicken Feed for Young chick

Unlike mammals, pet birds do not receive their mother's milk, so the chances of receiving nutrition rest solely in the owner's hands. This Bio BLOOMS chicken feed is great for little chicks in the age group of 0-6 weeks, as it supports muscle development and digestion. The flakes are easy to eat for these little animals who have really small beaks.

Specifications:

• Weight: 1 kg

• Type: Vegetarian

• Price: Rs. 250/-

BIO BLOOMS AGRO INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED Poultry Flake Feed for Young Chicks (0 to 6 Weeks, 1Kg, Bio_250)
250 500
3. Boltz Premium Adult Pellet Rabbit Food

This Boltz product is rated no. 1 in the best sellers section on Amazon, and for good reason. These pesticide-free pellets are made from authentic raw materials. While they can be a little hard to chew, these pellets will provide your rabbits with plenty of protein and adequate immunization to keep them healthy. These pellets are supposed to constitute 50% of your rabbit's meal, and it needs to be mixed with hay grass, or vegetables for maintaining optimum nutrition.

Specifications:

• Weight: 1.2 kg

• Type: Vegetarian

• Price: Rs. 399/-

Boltz Premium Adult Pellet Rabbit Food,Nutritionist Choice (ISO 9001 Certified)-1200 gm
399 499
4. Petslife Premium Rabbit Food

Petslife's rabbit food package has also occupied the no. 1 slot frequently on the list of best-selling food products for animals. The mixture of seeds, vegetables, and other products contains fortified vitamins and minerals. The natural antioxidants present are great for providing a boost to your pet's immune system. Petslife claims that its team of nutritionists has specifically curated this meal as a part of the diet plan for Rabbits.

Specifications:

• Weight: 1 kg

• Type: Vegetarian

• Price: Lowest price of Rs. 495/- from 3rd party seller.

Petslife All Life Stages Rabbit Premium Dry Food, 1 kg
495 600
5. Boltz Turtle Food for Growth and Health

This Boltz turtle food product is made from a combination of healthy foods- soybean, fish meal, wheat flour, shrimp, fish oil, vegetables, yeast, and germ meals. It is rich in Fibre and is packed with essential vitamins and minerals. Turtle owners are requested to feed their amphibious friends twice a day using this feed, and not more than a spoonful each time.

Specifications:

• Weight: 250 gms/1 kg.

• Type: Non-Vegetarian

• Price: Rs. 449/- for 1 kg.

Boltz Turtle Food for Growth and Health,Nutritionist Choice (1 Kg)
449 499
6. Harrington's Adult Small Animal Optimum Rabbit Pellet Food

This Harrington's product has the biggest package in the list, weighing in at 2 kgs. It is meant for adult animals. Additionally, it has been fortified with Vitamin A, Vitamin D3, and E, as well as other essential elements such as Iron Sulphate, Calcium Iodate, and Zinc Oxide. The feed is composed of multiple grains such as wheat feed, oat feed, maize, and fruits such as apples and grapes, apart from some essential oils. This international product is highly underrated, as it has gone unnoticed despite its largely positive reviews.

Specifications:

• Weight: 2 kgs.

• Type: Vegetarian

• Price: Rs. 825/-.

HARRINGTONS Adult Small Animal Optimum Rabbit Pellet Food, 2 kg
7. Zupreem Nature's Promise Hay for Pet Rabbit of All Life Stages, a variety of flavours on offer

Zupreem is another brand with largely good reviews across its products. Similar to the Boltz Hay, it is naturally sun-dried, has high fiber content added, and has been rigorously tested for pesticides. The smart-looking product package is attractive and looks like a loaf of bread.As per the feeding instructions, it is suggested that you give approximately a quarter cup per day for every 2.25 kgs of your adult rabbit's weight. Please adjust the amount so that your pet can reach its optimum weight and stay healthy. Additionally, supplements are not required, as an overdose could prove to be harmful to your little friends. The company also suggests you do not leave any wet food in your pet's cage for more than 2 hours to prevent contamination and staleness.

Specifications:

• Weight: 397 grams, 1.13 kg.

• Type: Vegetarian.

• Price: Rs. 620/- (397 grams)

8. Vitapol Economic Small Animal Food for Rabbit

This Vitapol product is great for rabbit teeth and contributes high fiber so that they can maintain a healthy digestive tract. It contains carrots, beets, oats, and meadow hay, as well as other healthy ingredients such as wheat flakes, corn flour, flax seed, crushed peas, and sunflower meal. The recommended daily supply for your rabbits and Guinea Pigs is 50 to 85 grams.

Specifications:

• Weight: 1.2 kg

• Type: Vegetarian

• Price: Rs. 450/- lowest price amongst 3rd party sellers.

Vitapol Economic Small Animal Food for Rabbit 1.2-kg
450 500
9. Vitapol Economic Stick Bird Food for Cockatiel of all Life Stages

This unique mix consists of quality millet, seeds, and an assortment of different vegetables. This product is suitable for your cockatiel irrespective of its age. Three kinds of millet - red, yellow, and white - are added. It is also one of the few pet products to consist of red as well as white sorghum. With wheat flour, corn flour, alfalfa powder, and other healthy seeds added, this is a complete meal for your cockatiel.

Specifications:

• Weight: 1200 grams.

• Type: Vegetarian.

• Price: Rs.522/-.

Vitapol Economic Bird Food for Cockatiel 1.2-kg
522 580
10. Chipsi Sunshine Meadow Hay for Rodents of all Life Stages, natural flavour

This plant-based meal from Chipsi is at a decent cost and provides ample nutrition to any rodents, whether they are rats, guinea Pigs, or rabbits. An assortment of tasty herbs, grasses, and flowers are used in this hay, which has been carefully de-dusted to prevent unwanted substances from entering. This product prevents your rodents' teeth from growing too long and ensures that their digestion functions in the best possible way.

Specifications:

• Weight: 1 kg

• Type: Vegetarian

• Price: Rs. 445/- lowest price offered by a 3rd party seller.

Chipsi Sunshine Meadow Hay for Rodents of All Life Stages, Natural Flavor (1 Kg)
445 495
Product list

NameMRPWeightPrice per 100 grams
Boltz Growth HayRs. 349/-600 gramsRs. 58.16/100 g
Bio BLOOMS Agro India Chicken FeedRs. 250/-1,000 gramsRs. 25/100 g
Boltz Premium Adult pellet rabbit foodRs. 399/-1,200 gramsRs. 33.25/100 g
Petslife Premium Rabbit FoodRs. 495/-1,000 gramsRs. 49.50/100g
Boltz Turtle FoodRs. 449/-1,000 gramsRs. 44.90/100 g
Harrington's small animal adult rabbit pelletsRs. 825/-2,000 gramsRs. 41.25/100 g
Zupreem's nature promise hay for rabbitsRs. 620/-397 gramsRs. 156.17/100 g
Vitapol Economic Small animal food Rs. 450/-1,200 gramsRs. 37.50/100 g
Vitapol Economic food for CockatielsRs. 522/-1,200 gramsRs. 43.50/100 g
Chipsi Sunshine Meadow HayRs. 445/-1,000 gramsRs. 44.50/100 g

Best overall product

Harrington's pellet-based food is our top pick thanks to its best variety of high-quality ingredients. It offers a great range of vitamins. Additionally, some companies tend to add extra hay to their meals in order to reduce costs so that profit margins can be increased. However, this Harrington's product meant for pet rabbits has an even balance of ingredients.

The company is a family-run business which is based in North Yorkshire, UK. They offer a variety of food, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian, for a wide range of pet animals. They are renowned for their quality, and despite being an internationally recognized brand, they have one of the most reasonable prices on our list.

Best value for money product

While owning a pet can bring you plenty of unconditional happiness and support, they also require tremendous care, which can add to your expenses. If you are looking for a good quality product at a budget, then look no further than the Boltz Premium Adult Pellet Food. This pesticide-free product has no added chemicals, and it can be combined with different types of vegetables to make for a complete meal.

This concludes our list of the best foods available on Amazon for your small pet animals. However, please do note that while these are great meal options, they do not substitute a well-composed healthy diet

Best Small Animals Food Options to Check Out!

Can the cockatiel feed be given to other birds?

  • The cockatiel feed has been used by customers in India for their lovebirds and pigeons. Birds also tend to enjoy small amounts of meat, egg, chicken and However, it is always suggested to check with your veterinary doctor for any further instructions.

How old does the cockatiel need to be until I start giving them pet food?

  • The cockatiel can start receiving stick food at an early age. While product packaging suggests that birds of all life stages can consume it, we suggest feeding your pet birds with something that is easier to consume, such as bird feed in case they do not like it.

What is the difference between alfalfa hay and regular hay?

  • Alfalfa hay is a special type of grass hay with a higher concentration of healthy ingredients. Apart from having the highest fiber content amongst hay products, as well as ample amounts of protein. On the other hand, grass hay is generally given to milch animals such as cows and goats, and it contains a higher percentage of essential vitamins and minerals.
