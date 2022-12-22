Check these large breed dog food options for your favourite pet

Best 10 large breed dog food in India

If you are worried about what to feed your large-breed dog so that it can gain or retain good health and live an active life, then you are not alone. This is a concern of most large-breed dog owners searching for the best nutrition for their most-loved dogs. However, you have reached the best destination, as we have curated the list of the best large-breed dog food available on Amazon here. This list will help you check out the highest-rated large-breed dog food options available on Amazon, where customers have praised the product quality. By scrolling through these top ten options, you can easily select the one that best suits your dog's nutritional requirements. Additionally, we include key details about each dog food, including its quality, taste, nutrients, digestibility, shelf life, etc. How to find the best large-breed dog food? When it comes to finding the perfect food for your large breed dog, there are a few things you need to take into consideration. The first is the age of your dog. Puppies and young dogs need food that is high in calories and protein to help them grow, while adult dogs and seniors need food that is lower in calories and fat to help them maintain a healthy weight. You also need to consider your dog's activity level, as active dogs will need food that is higher in calories and fat than less active dogs. Once you have considered all these factors, you can start looking at different large-breed dog foods to find the perfect one. There are a variety of brands and formulas to choose from, so it's important to read the labels carefully to find a food that meets all of your dog's needs. 1. Pedigree PRO Expert Nutrition Dry Dog Food for Large Breed Puppy If you're looking for the best possible start for your large breed puppy, look no further than Pedigree Chicken Puppy Dry Dog Food. This professional-grade food is packed with everything your large-breed pup needs to grow into a strong, healthy adult dog. The presence of glucosamine and omega fatty acids in this dog food helps maintain your dog's healthy joints. The calculated Ca:P ratio of this product helps ensure healthy bone development. Moreover, the digestive health of your adult large-breed dog is enhanced by prebiotics (MOS). And, of course, it's delicious! Your puppy will love it, and you'll love watching them grow up healthy and happy. Specifications: Brand: Pedigree

Flavour: Chicken

Age range (description): Puppy

Item form: Dry

Item weight: 3kg

2. PURINA Pro Plan Adult Dry Dog Food for Large Breed PURINA Pro Plan is a chicken-flavoured dry dog food. More than 500 animal behaviourists, nutritionists and veterinarians have developed this unique product by combining proprietary ingredient blends and optimal cooking processes. This dog food is rich in minerals and has a high protein-to-fat ratio. They help strengthen your dog's bones and muscles to prevent any extra stress on joints. This unique product is perfect for large-sized breeds like labradors, golden retrievers, greyhounds, etc. No artificial colours, flavours, or preservatives have been added to this product. Specifications: Brand: PURINA Pro Plan

Flavour: Chicken

Age range (description): Adult

Item form: Dry

Item weight: 2.5kg

3. Hill's Science Diet Puppy Large Breed Hill's Science Diet Puppy Large Breed Lamb Meal & Rice Recipe dry dog food is recommended for large breed puppies up to a year old that will be over 25kg when fully grown. It contains optimal calcium levels for controlled bone growth in large-breed puppies, natural sources of glucosamine and chondroitin for strong muscles and joints, and a clinically proven blend of antioxidants with vitamins C and E to support a healthy immune system. Specifications: Brand: Hill's Science Diet

Flavour: Lamb

Age range (description): Puppy

Item form: Dry

Item Weight: 14.97kg

4. Arden Grange Large Breed Adult Dog Pellet Food Arden Grange chicken-flavoured pellets are made for large-breed adult dogs above a year old with a normal activity level. The large kibble size suits all large-breed dogs and smaller brachycephalic breeds. The pellets are made of high-quality fresh chicken meals. The pellets are rich in chondroitin, glucosamine, and MSM content that help your large-breed dog maintain strong, supple joints and cartilage. Specifications: Brand: Arden Grange

Flavour: Chicken

Age range (description): Adult

Item form: Pellet

Breed recommendation: Large breed

Item weight 2.04kg

5. Smart Heart Power Pack Dry Adult Dog Food Smart Heart brand's chicken-flavoured dry dog food is formulated specifically for adult dogs of all large breeds. It is a complete and balanced diet that helps support your large-breed dog's immune system health. This premium dry food for dogs is made with high-quality chicken as the primary ingredient and contains no artificial flavours, colours, or preservatives. Smart Heart dry dog food is available in a 1kg bag. Specifications: Brand: Smart Heart

Flavour: Chicken

Diet type: Non-vegetarian

Age range (description): Adult

Item form: Dry

Special ingredients: Chicken

Net quantity: 1kg

6. Fidele+ Dry Dog Food Adult Large Breed Chicken with Natural Ingredients Fidele+ Dry Dog Food is a great choice for all adult dogs of large breeds. The kibble size is perfect for their dentition, and chicken is the first ingredient. This food also doesn't contain wheat or soy, making it a great option for dogs with sensitivities. Plus, it's made in Belgium and conceptualised in India, so you know you're getting a high-quality product. This food is perfect for adult dogs of large breeds and helps with their overall health, including their stomach, behaviour, skin, joints, and weight. Specifications: Brand: Fidele

Flavour: Chicken

Diet type: Non-vegetarian

Age range (description): Adult

Item form: Pellet, dry

Net quantity: 12kg

7. IAMS Proactive Health Dry Food for Large Breed Adult Dogs IAMS' Chicken Dry Food is ideal nutrition for large breed adult dogs. This premium dog food is tailored to meet your pet's unique needs. It is packed with essential nutrients that help to support healthy joints with glucosamine and chondroitin. It promotes healthy weight management with added L.Carnitine, helps reduce tartar build-up and supports healthy teeth with crunchy kibbles with STPP. Furthermore, it helps your dog build strong, firm muscles with protein derived from chicken and egg. In addition, it provides healthy skin and coat with a balanced ratio of omega 3 and 6 fatty acids. Specifications: Brand: IAMS

Flavour: Chicken

Age range (description): Adult

Target species: Dog

Item form: Dry

Item weight: 3kg

8. Dibaq Natural Moments Real Dog Food Brand Dibaq Natural Moments Real Dog Food is a complete extruded food for puppies and mothers in large breed lactation. It is made with a careful selection of natural ingredients, including chicken, corn, rice, chicken oil, hydrolysed bird proteins, egg, dehydrated fish, potato starch, salt, brewer's yeast, seaweed extracts, extracts of natural plants, citrus extracts, and chicory root. This food is rich in proteins of animal origin, with a 90% protein content, and is also an articular protector with added chondroitin and glucosamine. It is GMO-free and has high palatability. Specifications: Brand: Dibaq

Package dimensions ‎36.7 x 26.7 x 17.6 cm

Special features: 90% Proteins of animal origin, articular protector, high palatability, healthy digestion (FOS & MOS), natural antioxidants, GMO-FREE

Item Weight: 3kg

9. FARMINA PET FOODS Quinoa Skin and Coat Dry Dog Food Farmina N&D Quinoa Skin & Coat kibble is perfect for dogs with nutrient intolerances or allergies and is enriched with vitamins and minerals to help reduce inflammation throughout the body. The single animal protein source of duck is also perfect for dogs with food intolerances or allergies. Adding fish oil and omega-3 fatty acids helps reduce inflammation in various organs and body parts. So why not try out this kibble today and see the difference it makes in your dog's health? Specifications: Brand: FARMINA PET FOODS

Flavour: Duck, coconut and turmeric

Diet type: Non-vegetarian

Age range (description): Adult

Item form: Kibble

Item weight: 7kg

10. Acana Puppy Large Breed Dog Food Acana Chicken Puppy Formula is a dry food specially formulated for large-breed puppies. It is made with fresh, local ingredients and is protein-rich to support your puppy's growth. Acana Heritage Formula is also biologically appropriate, meaning it is designed to match your large-breed puppy's natural diet. Specifications: Brand: Acana

Flavour: Chicken

Age range (description): Puppy

Item form: Dry

Breed recommendation Large Breeds

Item weight: 11.4kg

Best value for money Fidele+ Dry Dog Food is the most value for money among the bunch. It is because of the features it offers, along with the food quality, nutrients, and digestibility. It also looks the most premium among the affordable ones. Best overall There are many reasons to love Pedigree PRO Expert Nutrition Dry Dog Food. First and foremost, it's affordable. Secondly, it's packed with all the nutrients your large-breed dog needs to stay healthy. Third, it's made with high-quality ingredients. Finally, it's backed by a company with a long history of making quality pet food. Price list of the best large-breed dog food

S.no Product Price 1. Pedigree PRO Expert Nutrition Dry Dog Food for Large Breed Puppy ₹ 1,008 2. PURINA Pro Plan Adult Dry Dog Food for Large Breed ₹ 1,450 3. Hill's Science Diet Puppy Large Breed ₹ 8,500 4. Arden Grange Large Breed Adult Dog Pellet Food ₹ 1,550 5. Smart Heart Power Pack Dry Adult Dog Food ₹ 350 6. Fidele+ Dry Dog Food Adult Large Breed Chicken with Natural Ingredients ₹ 6,600 7. IAMS Proactive Health Dry Food for Large Breed Adult Dogs ₹ 927 8. Dibaq Natural Moments Real Dog Food ₹ 1,607 9. FARMINA PET FOODS Quinoa Skin and Coat Dry Dog Food ₹ 6,449 10. Acana Puppy Large Breed Dog Food ₹ 8,499