Get home the perfect dog bowl for your pet: Our top 10 picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Feb 23, 2023 14:18 IST

Summary:

From stainless steel to ceramic, find the perfect bowl for your pet with our ultimate guide to choosing the best dog bowls.

You may have the best food made available for your pet but without the right bowl, all your efforts can go downhill.

Choosing the right dog bowl is crucial for your pet's health and comfort. Food and water intake is one of the most important aspects of your dog's daily life. That's why choosing the right dog bowl is crucial for your pet's health and comfort. In this article, we'll share the top 10 best dog bowls for every size and type of dog. We evaluated various factors such as materials, durability, size, and design to create a comprehensive list of the most recommended dog bowls. So, let's explore the best dog bowls on the market and find the perfect fit for your furry companion!

Product Descriptions:

1. Pets Empire Stainless Steel Feeding Bowl

The Pets Empire Stainless Steel Feeding Bowl for dogs is a high-quality feeding bowl perfect for all dogs. It comes in a black and grey colour combination, which adds to its stylish look. The dog food bowl has a 700 ml capacity, making it ideal for medium-sized dogs. This product comes in a buy 1 get 1 free offer, so you can get two bowls for food and water

Specifications:

Material: Stainless steel

Colour: Black & Grey

Capacity: 700 ml

Ideal for: Medium-sized dogs

ProsCons
Durable and long-lastingNot suitable for large-sized dogs
Easy to clean and maintain 
Made with high-quality stainless steel 

2. Peggy 11 Adjustable Pet Feeder

The Peggy 11 Adjustable Pet Feeder is an innovative dog feeding station that is perfect for pet owners who want to keep their furry friend's eating area organised and mess-free. It comes with an H-base double bowl stand and two stainless steel removable bowls with a 2 x 1600 ml capacity. The height of the feeding station can be adjusted to three different levels, making it ideal for both small and large dogs.

Specifications:

Material: Stainless steel

Colour: Silver

Capacity: 2 x 1600 ml

Adjustable height: 3 levels

Removable bowls: Yes

ProsCons
Adjustable height for different dogsThe feeding station may wobble
Keeps eating area organised and cleanRequires space
Removable bowls for easy cleaning 

3. Emily Pets Bowls with Wooden Stand

The Emily Pets Adjustable Double Steel Feeder Bowls with Wood Stand is perfect for small to medium dogs. The two stainless steel bowls are removable and dishwasher safe, making cleaning up after mealtime a breeze. The dogs bowls with stand are made of eco-friendly, high-quality wood and stainless steel and are adjustable, allowing multiple height options to fit your pet's needs. The sturdy H-shaped design ensures stability and prevents spills. This stylish and functional feeder is perfect for keeping your furry friend comfortable during mealtime.

Specifications:

Material: Stainless Steel and Wood

Size: Small to Medium

Capacity: Two 400 ml bowls

Height: Adjustable

ProsCons
Stylish and functional designMay not be suitable for large dogs with big appetites
Adjustable height for optimal feeding position 
Sturdy and stable H-shaped stand prevents spills 

4. JASGOOD Dog Feeder Slow Eating Pet Bowl

The JASGOOD Dog Feeder Slow Eating Pet Bowl is perfect for pet owners concerned about their furry friends eating too quickly. The bowl's innovative design helps prevent choking and other health problems associated with rapid eating. It’s eco-friendly and durable polyvinyl chloride construction is non-toxic and safe for your pet.

Specifications:

Material: Durable polyvinyl chloride

Weight: 186g

Dishwasher safe

ProsCons
Slow eating design helps prevent choking and other health problemsMay not be suitable for larger dogs or those with long snouts
Eco-friendly and non-toxic material constructionMay take some time for pets to adjust to the slow feeding design

5. Pawpourri Dog Bone Shaped Stainless Steel Pet Bowl Combo

The Pawpourri Dog Bone Shaped Stainless Steel Pet Bowl Combo with Non-Slip Silicone Base is ideal for pet owners looking for a stylish and durable feeding solution for their pets. This combo pack comes with two bowls, one for food and one for water, and features a unique bone shape design. The stainless-steel bowls are rust-resistant and easy to clean, and the non-slip silicone base ensures that the bowls stay in place during meal times. This pet bowl combo is perfect for dogs and puppies.

Specifications:

Material: Stainless steel bowl with non-slip silicone base

Design: Bone-shaped

Size: Medium

Capacity: 250 ml per bowl

ProsCons
Rust-resistant stainless-steel bowlsNon-adjustable height
Non-slip silicone base for stability 
Suitable for pets of all sizes and breeds 

6. NAAZ Home Bargains Wooden Dog bowls with Stand

The NAAZ Home Bargains Wooden Dog bowl Stand is the perfect solution for pet owners looking for a stylish and functional feeding station for their pet friends. The stand is made of high-quality wood and comes with two stainless steel bowls, perfect for serving your dog food and water. The dog bowls with stand also feature an elevated design, which helps to promote better digestion and reduces the strain on your pet's neck and back.

Specifications:

Material: Wood

Bowl Material: Stainless Steel

Capacity: 900ml x 2 pet bowls

ProsCons
Elevated design promotes better digestionMay not be suitable for large dog breed
High-quality wood construction with durable stainless-steel bowlsWood may get damaged with extended use
Suitable for small and medium-sized dog breeds 

7. Brijex Dual Pets Bowls

The Brijex Dual Pets Food and Water bowl for dogs are perfect for your furry friends who are picky about their food and water. The detachable stainless steel dog bowl comes with a non-slip no spill base that ensures your pet can eat and drink without any hassle. With the automatic water feeder feature, your pets will always have fresh water. The bowls are perfect for small to medium-sized dogs.

Specifications:

Material: Stainless Steel, Polypropylene, Resin, Plastic, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Weight: 350 g

Automatic water bottle

ProsCons
Automatic water feeder keeps water freshNot suitable for larger breeds
Non-slip no spill base 
Detachable stainless-steel bowl for easy cleaning 

8.Kraftidy Customizable Dog bowls

Are you tired of mixing up your pets' bowls? The Kraftidy Dog Feeding Bowls are the perfect solution for multi-pet households. This set of two bowls can be customised with each pet's name, making it easy to distinguish which bowl belongs to which pet. The set includes two bowls made of high-quality material and have customizable name tags. The bowls are also easy to clean, making them a great addition to any pet owner's collection.

Specifications:

Material: Oak and Stainless Steel

Bowl Type: Dual feeding dog bowl set

Size: Large (Suitable for medium to large-sized dogs)

Customizable Name Tags: Yes

ProsCons
Customizable name tags for a personalized touchCustomization may take time to arrive
Sturdy oak wood and stainless-steel 

9. Qpets Collapsible Silicone Dog Bowl

The Qpets Collapsible Silicone Dog Bowl is a perfect solution for pet owners who are always on the go. This collapsible bowl is made of premium quality silicone, making it durable, flexible, and easy to clean. The foldable design makes it compact and easy to store in your bag or car, and the included hook allows you to attach it to your bag or belt easily. The bowl is suitable for food and water and can expand up to 5 inches, making it perfect for small and large pets.

Specifications:

Material: Premium Quality Silicone

Capacity: 350ml (expanded), 50ml (collapsed)

Height: 2.1 inches

Hook: Included

ProsCons
Compact and easy to storeNot as sturdy as a plastic bowl
Expandable design fits both small and large pets 
Comes with a hook for easy attachment 

10. PetVogue Angled Feeding Bowl

The PetVogue Angled Feeding Bowl is the perfect pet accessory. This single bowl is designed for indoor and outdoor use. The bowl is made from high-quality, food-grade material and features an adjustable 15-degree tilt for a more comfortable eating or drinking angle. The adjustable capacity is also great for larger breeds. An anti-skid base also helps keep the bowl in place, and the detachable design makes for an easier clean-up.

Specifications:

Adjustable 15-degree tilt angle

Anti-skid base

Suitable for indoor and outdoor use

Adjustable capacity

ProsCons
Adjustable angle for comfortable eatingNo colour options
Anti-skid base 
Detachable design for easy cleaning 

Top 3 Features of the Products

ProductsMaterialCapacitySuitable for
Pets Empire Stainless Steel Feeding BowlStainless steel700mlMedium-sized dogs
Peggy 11 Adjustable Pet FeederStainless steel2 x 1600 mlMedium to large dogs
Emily Pets Bowls with Wooden StandStainless steel and Wood2 x 400mlSmall to medium dogs
JASGOOD Dog Feeder Slow Eating Pet BowlPolyvinyl chloride255mlFast eaters
Pawpourri Dog Bone Shaped Stainless Steel Pet Bowl ComboStainless steel bowl with non-slip silicone base250mlMedium-sized dogs
NAAZ Home Bargains Wooden Dog bowl with StandWood and stainless steel2 x 900mmlMedium to large dogs
Brijex Dual Pets BowlsStainless Steel, Polypropylene, Resin, Plastic, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene500mlSmall to medium dogs
Kraftidy Customizable Dog bowlsOak and Stainless SteelNot specifiedMedium to large dogs
Qpets Collapsible Silicone Dog BowlSilicone50-350mTravelling 
PetVogue Food & Water Feeding BowlSilicone350mlSmall to medium dogs

Best value for money:

The Brijex Dual Pets Bowls provide exceptional value for money. Not only do they cater to picky eaters with their detachable stainless steel dog bowl and non-slip no-spill base, but the automatic water feeder ensures fresh water for your furry friends. This product is designed for small to medium-sized dogs and offers great features without breaking the bank.

Best overall product:

The Emily pets adjustable double steel feeder bowls with wood stand is the best overall product for small to medium-sized dogs. The removable and dishwasher-safe stainless-steel bowls, eco-friendly high-quality wood stand, adjustable height options, and sturdy H-shaped design make this feeder stylish and functional. It ensures stability, prevents spills, and comforts your furry companion during mealtime.

How to find the perfect dog bowl?

When selecting a dog bowl, several factors include size, material, durability, and functionality. One option to consider is the JASGOOD Dog Feeder Slow Eating Pet Bowl, which is designed to prevent dogs from eating too quickly and promote healthy eating habits. Its maze-like design forces dogs to slow down and work for their food, which can reduce the risk of digestive problems and obesity. Additionally, the non-slip base prevents spills and messes. However, it may be unsuitable for dogs with flat faces or those who prefer to eat from a flat surface. Overall, when choosing a dog bowl, consider your pet's unique needs and preferences to find the perfect fit.

Product Price

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

The Ultimate Guide to Choosing the Perfect Dog Bowl for Your Pet

What is the average price range for a good quality dog bowl in India?

The average price range for a good quality dog bowl in India is between 300 to 1000, depending on the size, material, and brand.

What are the most important features to look for in a dog bowl?

The most important features to look for in a dog food bowl are the material, size, and design. The bowl should be made of high-quality, durable materials, should be the right size for your dog, and have a non-slip base to prevent spills.

What are the best materials for dog bowls?

  1. The best dog bowels materials are stainless steel, ceramic, and BPA-free plastic. These materials are durable, easy to clean, and safe for pets.
