Get the best rabbit cage for your pet today!

The best rabbit cages

Rabbits need ample space to live inside, as they jump and remain active throughout the day. The rabbit cage should be spacious so that they can get easy access and you can clean it easily. Whether you are placing your rabbits inside your house or outdoors, their requirements should be the same. A bigger and clean place with multiple facilities is the ideal rabbit cage option. You can choose the best cage for your rabbit from the many options provided in this article. You need to take care of a lot of things while choosing the rabbit cage. For example, the rabbit must be able to take a few hopping steps in either direction across the cage's floor and stand calmly on its hind legs. When lying down, it should be able to extend to its maximum length without discomfort. You should also examine your budget and the material of the cage. Here is the list of the best rabbit cages available on Amazon. Check out the one that suits your requirements and buy it today! How to find the best rabbit cage Rabbits require a vast living place because they run and leap all day. It should be quite simple to clean the rabbit cage whenever you want to. Rabbits should be able to readily lay down, jump around, and stand on their hind legs without hitting the top. A litter box, water bowl or bottle, hide box, and an area for pellets and hay should all have adequate room to fit as well. Purchase a cage that is secure and comfortable for your pet, with some space between the wires, if you want to be able to observe every move they make from outside. Read on to know the best options for rabbit cages available on Amazon India today. 1. SEVVY Iron Mesh Pet Cage With this SEVVY iron mesh cage, you can customise it into different shapes according to your choice. This cage is not only for rabbits; you can also use it for puppies, hamsters, etc. With the provided cables, you can build doors or reinforce them. The alloy steel material makes your cage good for longer use. It comes in white colour, and there is no warranty on this. Its price is Rs. 3299. With the illustrative instructions and wooden hammer that is included, assembly is simple. So you do not have to worry about assembling it each time. To add even more additional features, like doors or ramps, use cable ties. USPs Comes in White Colour It is made up of Alloy Steel, Iron, Metal The style of the cage is Compact Its package Dimensions are 43.4 x 37.5 x 8.9 cm; It weighs 4.28 Kilograms

2. Pet Believe Metal Cage This Pet Believe cage comes in both plastic and iron material. It is suitable for rabbits and dogs. Your pet will feel relaxed and secure inside this cage. The metal material is durable and performs heavy duty as a dog cage. In the cage, there is a single door with a facility of lock system for safety purposes. At the bottom of the cage, there is a plastic and washable pan which you can remove when you need to clean it. This is a non-warranty cage, and the price is Rs. 1049. The front entry and egress of this box are both through a single door. At the bottom of the cage, there is a detachable and washable pan. So, you can remove it and clean it frequently too. USPs From the brand "Pet Believe," the cage can be used for both rabbits and dogs Its product dimensions are 24L x 14W x 4H Centimetres It is made up of iron and plastic material It can be specifically used for indoor purposes

3. NATLIS 1.5 Feet Bird Cage This Natlis brand cage is a 1.5 feet cage, and it is made up of iron and plastic. This big cage is perfectly fit for a mouse, parrot, cat and rabbit. The cage material is high quality making it durable. The frames are coated with spray powder paint which improves wear and longevity. There is a plastic tray below the cage, which you can pull out when you need to clean it. On the top of the cage, there is a handle which helps you when you want to hang this cage. Inside the cage, there are two feeding cups and one perch on which birds can sit. The cage comes folded, and you can quickly assemble this after delivery. There is no warranty on the cage, and the price is Rs. 999. USPs From the brand "NATLIS," the cage can be used for rabbits, cats, parrots and mice. Its product dimensions are 45.7L x 30.5W x 33H Centimetres It is made up of Iron, Plastic, and Metal material It comes in blue colour

4. RvPaws Dog Cage The Rv Paws brand dog cage is a powder-coated folding metal cage. There is a cage inside the cage for your pet's security reasons. This cage is easy to set up, and below the cage, the plastic tray is removable when you need to clean it. This is good for indoor use, and the price is Rs. 1199. The container is strong and has excellent ventilation and visibility,thanks to its sturdy metal-wire construction. Also, you getrounded corners thatenhance safety and help to protect pets. USPs From the brand "RvPaws," its target species are dogs, rabbits, cats, and guinea pigs. Its product dimensions are 46L x 30W x 37H Centimetres It comes in iron and metal material It is specifically used for indoor purposes

5. SEVVY Iron Mesh Pet Cage With this Sevvy brand iron cage, you can make your own design in any shape, as per your choice for your pets. This alloy steel material cage comes in white colour and is good for different species of pets. Such as puppies, hamsters or rabbits. There is no warranty on this cage, and the price is Rs. 5050.The pet cage enclosure establishes a defined place and makes it simple to connect with your pet for playtime, socialisation, training, or just to give them more room to move about and get some exercise. USPs It comes in white colour From the brand "SEVVY," you can tie it at the top to carry it around. It is made up of metal, alloy steel, and iron material It is compact in style

6. Pet Monastry® Pet Travel Carrier cage This Pet Monastry cage is a kind of travel carrier which is large in size with plastic material. This is safe for your pets, and your pet can't escape from this. This is portable in size with good ventilation for your pets. The top and back of the box's side have enough ventilation. The box is simple to detach and may be connected at the top and bottom with the provided screws for enhanced safety. Additionally, it has a sturdy handle at the top that makes it easy to put it in a corner or a car. USPs It comes in blue colour From the brand "Pet Monastry," its product dimensions are 49.5L x 31.8W x 33H Centimetres It is made up of plastic material It is large in size It weighs 999 grams

7. RvPaws Removable Tray Cage for Dog & Rabbit The brand RvPaws cage comes in blue colour and its shape looks excellent. The cage material is metal and suitable for dogs and rabbits. This is perfectly designed for indoor use. The powder coated on iron makes this cage for longer use. The cage price is Rs. 2599. The cage was really simple to put together and is quite robust. The bottom tray is quite practical for quick cleanup. USPs From the brand "RvPaws," this cage can be used by both rabbits and dogs. Its product dimensions are 76L x 48W x 57H Centimeters It is made up of metal material It is specifically used for indoor purposes

8. PetzLifeworld 18 -inch Small Cage This Vayinato brand cage is a small cage of 1.5 feet in height, and the cage comes in pink colour only. Inside the cage, you will get one food bowl and one water cup. Below the cage, there is a detachable plastic tray. You can remove it to clean it. This cage's price is Rs. 1299. USPs From the Brand "Vayinato," this cage can be used by both rabbits and birds. Its product dimensions are 66.9 x 52.2 x 9.9 cm It is made up of metal and plastic material It comes in pink colour

Products price list in table

Product Price(In rs) SEVVY Iron Mesh Pet Cage 3299 Pet Believe Metal Cage 1049 NATLIS 1.5 Feet Bird Cage 999 RvPaws Dog Cage 1199 SEVVY Iron Mesh Pet Cage 5050 Pet Monastry® Pet Travel Carrier cage 1499 RvPaws Removable Tray Cage for Dog & Rabbit 2599 PetzLifeworld 18 inch Small Cage 1299

Best value for money If you're looking to get a rabbit cage for your house, the NATLIS 1.5 Feet Bird Cage offers one of the finest value for the money. This cage is made of high-quality materials and is suitable for prolonged use. You may hang it wherever thanks to the handle on top. Birds can perch on it, and pets can eat through two of the plastic cups. Although this blue cage is inexpensive, it has no warranty. With proper care, you can use it for a long time. Best overall product One of the top hamster cages among all models and manufacturers is the SEVVY Iron Mesh Pet Cage. With the metal wire grids cut into various shapes according to your requirements, you can create your own Pet Cage design. The pet cage product packaging includes cable ties that can be used to reinforce the entire cage, add entrances or ramps, or make other modifications. You may watch your pets' movements from this cage. It is available in white and has a nice appearance. You can provide your pets with the ideal home by buying this cage, and you can use it for a very long period.