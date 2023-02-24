Sign out
Keep your pup comfy and stylish on outdoor adventures with these 10 dog shirts

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Feb 27, 2023 13:54 IST

Summary:

Don't let your pet miss out on the fun of outdoor activities! Check out our top 10 picks for the best dog shirts, perfect for keeping your pup comfortable and looking cute on all your adventures together.

Dog shirts are a great way to indulge your dogs while keeping them comfy.

If you are an avid outdoors person who loves to take your furry companion on adventures, then you know the importance of keeping your pup comfortable and protected. One great way to do this is by dressing them up in the right gear, and that's where dog shirts come in! Dog clothes are a stylish and practical way to keep your pup comfortable, warm, and dry during outdoor activities. In this article, we've curated a list of the top 10 best dog shirts for outdoor activities based on their quality, comfort, durability, and style. Whether you're looking for a shirt for your dog to wear on a hike, a camping trip, or a visit to the park, we've got you covered.

Product descriptions:

1. GROOMSOME Round Neck Sleeveless Striped T-Shirt

The GROOMSOME Round Neck Sleeveless Striped T-Shirt is a stylish and comfortable dog shirt that is perfect for outdoor activities. The bright yellow colour and bold black stripes make it a fashion statement, while the sleeveless design allows for ease of movement and breathability. The shirt is made of soft, durable cotton material that is gentle on your dog's skin and machine washable for easy maintenance.

Specifications:

Material: Fleece and Cotton

Colour: Yellow with black stripes

Sleeve Length: Sleeveless

Size: Small to Large

Care Instructions: Machine washable

ProsCons
Comfortable and soft materialLimited size options
Sleeveless design allows for ease of movement 
Machine washable for easy maintenance 
GROOMSOME Round Neck Sleeveless Striped T-Shirt for Dog; Colour- Yellow (Size-Large)
4.2 (13)
10% off
809 899
2. Ruse Pet Jersey

The Ruse Pet Good Boy Jersey No.1 Printed Round Neck Sleeveless Dog Vest Tank T-Shirt is a stylish and comfortable dog vest. The black colour and "Good Boy No.1" dog print t-shirt make it a trendy fashion statement, while the sleeveless design allows for ease of movement and breathability. The vest is made of soft, comfortable material that is gentle on your dog's skin and machine washable for easy maintenance.

Specifications:

Multiple size options available from XXS-XXL

Material: Polyester

Sleeve Length: Sleeveless

Care Instructions: Machine washable

ProsCons
Multiple size options availablePolyester not suitable for hot climates
Trendy and stylish 'Good Boy No.1' print 
Windproof material 
Ruse Pet Good Boy Jersey No.1 Printed Round Neck Sleeveless Dog Vest Tank T-Shirt/Tees Apparel/Clothes/Tees Gift for Dogs(Black) Small (Apso, Shih Tzu etc.)
4 (277)
52% off
523 1,099
3. Western Era Soft Cotton Dog t-shirt

The Western Era Soft Cotton Dog t-shirt is a comfortable and stylish sleeveless vest that is perfect for your pup. This apparel is made of soft and breathable cotton material that is gentle on your dog's skin and allows for proper air circulation, keeping your dog cool and comfortable. The bright red colour of this vest makes it an eye-catching fashion statement, while the sleeveless design provides freedom of movement for your dog. This vest is perfect for dogs of all sizes and is available in various sizes to fit all breeds.

Specifications:

Material: Soft and breathable cotton

Colour: Red

Sleeve Length: Sleeveless

Size: XXS to XXXL

Care Instructions: Machine washable

ProsCons
Soft and breathable cotton material for maximum comfortMay not be suitable for colder climates
Available in various sizes to fit all breeds 
Machine washable for easy maintenance 
Western Era Soft Cotton Dog T-Shirt, Comfortable Dog Clothing, Sleeveless Vest Puppy Outfit, Apparel (Red) (Small - 14Inch)
4 (12)
20% off
319 398
4. Fetcher Ink T-Shirts

Fetcher Ink T-Shirts are stylish and comfortable, perfect for both indoor and outdoor activities. Made with high-quality fabric, this T-Shirt is soft, breathable, and easy to wear, making it a great choice for your furry companion. The sleeveless design ensures that your pet stays comfortable in warm weather. These T-Shirts are available in packs of 2 and in a large variety of sizes.

Specifications:

Material: Fleece and Cotton

Sleeve Length: Sleeveless

Size: Available in XXS to 4XL

Care Instructions: Machine washable

ProsCons
Made with high-quality and comfortable fabricColour might bleed in the first few washes
Large size range, perfect for every sized dog 
Available in a pack of 2 
FETCHER Ink Blue and Bright Red T-Shirt for Dogs and Cats… (14" Small)
4 (178)
44% off
559 999
5. Lulala Dog Shirt Striped 100% Cotton Shirt

If you're looking for a comfortable and stylish clothing option for your furry friend, look no further than the Lulala Dog Shirt Striped 100% Cotton Shirt. Made with soft and breathable cotton, this shirt is perfect for keeping your pet comfortable during hot summer days. The striped design printed with a cute dog pattern gives your pet a fashionable look that is sure to turn heads.

Specifications:

Material: 100% Cotton

Design: Striped with dog pattern print and pleated dress

Size: XS to XXL

ProsCons
Made with soft and breathable 100% cotton materialLimited design availability
Striped design with dog pattern prints and pleated dress add a touch of fashion to your pet's outfit 
Comfortable to wear in hot weather 
Lulala Dog Shirt Striped 100% Cotton Shirt for Dogs Printed T Shirts Cotton Vest Pleated Dress Puppy Clothes Summer Shirts Tops Soft Pet Apparel for Small Medium Dogs Cats Outfits Costume(XS,Yellow)
4 (1)
17% off
499 599
6. Western Era Super Soft Trendy Printed Shirt

The Western Era Super Soft Trendy Printed Shirt is a must-have for your pup! Made with ultra-comfortable and breathable cotton fabric, this lightweight and thin shirt is perfect for your dog to wear during the summer months. The dog print t-shirt comes in a fun and trendy Polka Orange print, making it a stylish addition to your pet's wardrobe. The Super Soft Trendy Printed Shirt is easy to put on and take off. Your pet will love the comfort and style of this shirt, and you'll love how it keeps your dog looking and feeling great!

Specifications:

Material: Cotton and Polyester

Size: XS to XXXL

Sleeve: Sleeveless

Design: Polka Orange

ProsCons
Made with soft and breathable cotton material for ultimate comfortMay not be suitable for colder climates
Lightweight and thin design is perfect for summer months 
Easy to put on and take off 
Western Era Super Soft Trendy Printed Shirt, Ultra Comfort Dog Apparel, Cotton Printed Breathable Basic Vest Dog Shirt, Cute Lightweight Thin Shirt for Your Furies (Polka Orange) (Medium - 18inch)
4 (2)
24% off
339 449
7. Fetcher Sando Vest

The Fetcher Sando Vest is perfect for pet owners who love to style their dogs. Made of soft and comfortable fabric, this set of two sleeveless muscle tees is an ideal outfit for your energetic pet. With its bright and colourful design, your pet will surely turn heads in these stylish shirts. So, get your hands on these adorable dog jacket and make your dog stand out from the crowd.

Specifications:

Material: ‎Cotton

Colour: Red and Aqua Blue

Sleeve Type: Sleeveless

Set of 2 T-Shirts

Size: XL

ProsCons
Made of soft and comfortable cottonOnly suitable for large dogs
Comes in a set of two 
Fetcher Red and Aqua Blue Dog T Shirt Sleeveless Muscle Tee Sando Vest for Dogs and Cats (Set of 2) (20" X-Large)
3.9 (83)
8. WAGZY Polo T-Shirt

This WAGZY Polo T-Shirt is designed for any outdoor activity. Made from high-quality, breathable cotton, this t-shirt for a dog is comfortable and stylish, making it a great addition to your pet's wardrobe. The dark blue colour and grey collar add a touch of sophistication to the shirt, making it suitable for both casual and formal outings. With its stretchable material and comfortable fit, your dog can run and play easily.

Specifications:

Material: High-quality cotton

Colour: Dark blue with a grey collar

Size: XS to 4XL

Care Instructions: Machine washable

ProsCons
Comfortable and stretchable materialLimited colour options available
Easy to wash and maintain 
Stylish design suitable for casual and formal outings 

9. KUTKUT Warm Fleece Shirt

The KUTKUT Warm Fleece Shirt is perfect for dogs who need a little extra warmth on chilly days. This soft flannel dog sweatshirt is made with high-quality materials and designed to keep your dog cosy and comfortable. The thermal jammies are perfect for sleeping or lounging around the house, and the soft fabric makes it easy to move around in.

Specifications:

Material: Soft flannel

Colour: Multiple colour options available

Size: L to XXL (for medium breeds)

Care instructions: Washable, dry in shade

ProsCons
Keeps dogs warm and cosy on chilly dayLimited colour and size options
Machine washable for easy cleaning 
Made of high-quality, soft flannel material 
KUTKUT French Bulldog WarmFleece Shirt, Soft Flannel Dog Sweatshirt Clothes for Small Dogs, Pet Thermal Jammies Soft Sleeping Suit for Medium Dogs (Size: XXL, Chest: 68 cm)
4 (11)
49% off
664 1,299
10. WAGZY Round Neck T-Shirt

The WAGZY Round Neck T-Shirt is a stylish and comfortable option for puppies and dogs alike. The sleeveless design allows for easy movement and makes it ideal for warm weather or indoor use. The high-quality cotton material is soft and breathable, ensuring that your pet remains comfortable throughout the day.

Specifications:

Material: High-quality cotton

Colour: Red and white stripes

Sleeveless round neck design

Size: XXS to XXXL

Care Instructions: Machine wash in cold water, dry flat

ProsCons
Made of high-quality, soft cotton materialLimited colour options
Ideal for warm weather or indoor use 
WAGZY Red and White Striped Sleeveless Round Neck T-Shirt for Puppies, Dogs, Cats, Kitten, Pet (10 Inches - XXS)
2.5 (2)
33% off
399 599
Top 3 features of the products

Products MaterialSizeCare Instructions
GROOMSOME Round Neck Sleeveless Striped T-ShirtCotton and FleeceSmall to LargeMachine washable
Ruse Pet JerseyPolyesterXXS - XXLMachine washable
Western Era Soft Cotton Dog t-shirtCottonXXS - XXLMachine washable
Fetcher Ink T-ShirtsCotton and FleeceXXS to 4XLMachine washable
Lulala Dog Shirt Striped 100% Cotton ShirtCottonXS to XXLMachine washable
Western Era Super Soft Trendy Printed ShirtCotton and PolyesterXS to XXXLMachine washable
Fetcher Sando VestCottonXLMachine washable
WAGZY Polo T-ShirtCottonXS to 4XLMachine washable
KUTKUT Warm Fleece ShirtFlannelL to XXLMachine washable dry in shade
WAGZY Round Neck T-ShirtCottonXXS to XXXLMachine washable wash in cold water,

Best value for money:

The Western Era Soft Cotton Dog t-shirt stands out as the best value for money. With its reasonable price, the shirt offers excellent quality and comfort with its soft cotton material. It is also versatile and suitable for daily use, making it a practical choice for dog owners who want a comfortable and affordable shirt for their furry friends. Furthermore, the sleeveless design allows for more freedom of movement, making it a comfortable choice for more active dogs.

Best overall product:

The best overall dog clothes would be the Ruse Pet Jersey. This sleeveless T-shirt is made of breathable and comfortable fabric that keeps dogs cool and relaxed during hot weather. It is also easy to clean and maintain. The jersey has a stylish and vibrant print that adds a fun and playful touch to a dog's outfit. Furthermore, the Ruse Pet Jersey comes in a variety of sizes, making it accessible to a wider range of dogs. Overall, the Ruse Pet Jersey offers excellent value for its price and provides a comfortable, stylish and practical option for dressing up dogs.

How to find the perfect dog shirt:

Finding the perfect dog shirt can be a fun and exciting process, but it's important to consider a few key factors to ensure you choose the right one for your furry friend. First, you'll want to consider your dog's size and breed, as different shirts may fit differently depending on their body type. Next, think about the material and style of the shirt, and choose something that's comfortable and suits your dog's personality. Checking the washing instructions is important, as some shirts may require special care. Finally, read reviews and ask other dog owners for recommendations to ensure you're getting a high-quality product that will last. By considering these factors, you'll be sure to find the perfect dog shirt for your furry companion.

Product Price
GROOMSOME Round Neck Sleeveless Striped T-Shirt for Dog; Colour- Yellow (Size-Large) ₹ 809
Ruse Pet Good Boy Jersey No.1 Printed Round Neck Sleeveless Dog Vest Tank T-Shirt/Tees Apparel/Clothes/Tees Gift for Dogs(Black) Small (Apso, Shih Tzu etc.) ₹ 523
Western Era Soft Cotton Dog T-Shirt, Comfortable Dog Clothing, Sleeveless Vest Puppy Outfit, Apparel (Red) (Small - 14Inch) ₹ 319
FETCHER Ink Blue and Bright Red T-Shirt for Dogs and Cats… (14" Small) ₹ 559
Lulala Dog Shirt Striped 100% Cotton Shirt for Dogs Printed T Shirts Cotton Vest Pleated Dress Puppy Clothes Summer Shirts Tops Soft Pet Apparel for Small Medium Dogs Cats Outfits Costume(XS,Yellow) ₹ 499
Western Era Super Soft Trendy Printed Shirt, Ultra Comfort Dog Apparel, Cotton Printed Breathable Basic Vest Dog Shirt, Cute Lightweight Thin Shirt for Your Furies (Polka Orange) (Medium - 18inch) ₹ 339
Fetcher Red and Aqua Blue Dog T Shirt Sleeveless Muscle Tee Sando Vest for Dogs and Cats (Set of 2) (20" X-Large)
KUTKUT French Bulldog WarmFleece Shirt, Soft Flannel Dog Sweatshirt Clothes for Small Dogs, Pet Thermal Jammies Soft Sleeping Suit for Medium Dogs (Size: XXL, Chest: 68 cm) ₹ 664
WAGZY Red and White Striped Sleeveless Round Neck T-Shirt for Puppies, Dogs, Cats, Kitten, Pet (10 Inches - XXS) ₹ 399

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Pet Grooming
How much does a dog shirt cost in India?

  The price of a dog shirt in India can vary depending on the brand, material, and size. Typically, a basic dog shirt can cost around Rs. 200 to Rs. 500, while more high-end options can cost around Rs. 1000 to Rs. 3000.

What features should I look for in a dog shirt?

  When choosing a dog shirt, consider the size, material, and design. Look for a shirt that is the appropriate size for your dog, made from breathable fabric, and has features such as a leash hole, snap closures, or reflective stripes for added safety during walks.

What are the best materials for dog shirts?

  The best materials for dog shirts are those that are comfortable, breathable, and easy to clean. Some popular options include cotton and polyester It's important to choose a material that is appropriate for the climate in which your dog will be wearing the shirt.
