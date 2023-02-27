Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Simplify your life with these top 5 easy-to-clean cat mats

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Feb 27, 2023 18:33 IST

Summary:

Looking for the perfect cat mat? Look no further! Our guide covers 5 essential cat mats every cat owner needs. These include litter mats, potty training mats, lick mats, anti-slip mats for food bowls and comfortable bed mats.

A cat mat ensures that your pet is able to do all its functions without hassle and in a neat fashion.

Cats are beloved pets, but they can be messy creatures, challenging cat owners who want to keep their homes clean and organised. Fortunately, cat mats are an excellent solution to this problem. They come in various shapes, sizes, and materials to suit different needs, and they can help prevent litter, food, and other messes from spreading all over your home.

Cat mats are essential for every cat owner who wants to keep their home clean and organised. With various options available, cat mats can help prevent messes from spreading and make your life easier. So, whether you're looking for a litter mat, potty training mat, lick mat, anti-slip mat, or cat bed mat, consider the top 5 best cat mats we've discussed in this blog post.

Product Descriptions

1. Qpets Cat Litter Mat

The Qpets Cat Litter Mat is designed to make your life as a cat owner much easier. This cat mat is made of waterproof EVA material, which ensures its durability and longevity. With its double-layer open-edge design, the mat prevents litter from scattering all over the floor, keeping your home clean and tidy. This mat is 22.8 * 17.3 inches, making it ideal for most litter boxes and trays. Its washable feature allows easy cleaning, ensuring it remains hygienic and fresh for your cat's use. No more trails of dirty litter!

Specifications:

Material: EVA (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate)

Weight: 380g

Colour: Black

Waterproof: Yes

Washable: Yes

Double-layer open edge design: Yes

ProsCons
Durable and washableMight have a plastic smell at first which cats will take time getting used to
Prevents litter scatter 
Suitable for most litter boxes/trays 
Qpets® Cat Litter Mat, 22.8 * 17.3 inch, Litter Mat Double Layer Open Edge Design, Waterproof EVA Material, Durable and Washable, Cat Litter Box, cat Litter Tray (Black)
4.1 (38)
19% off
1,189 1,461
Buy now

2.PUPPEE Pet Training Pads

The PUPPEE Pet Training Pads are designed to make pet training easier and more convenient for pet owners. These training pads are suitable for kittens, cats and elderly felines. They are super absorbent to prevent leaks and odours. The pads come in a medium size of 60x45cm, making them ideal for pets of all sizes. With their 100% waterproof and non-slippery design, the pads can be used indoors or outdoors, providing a reliable and hygienic potty-training solution.

Specifications:

Material: Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP)

Weight: 1kg

Colour: White

Count: 25

Natural pheromones to attract pets

Disposable

ProsCons
100% waterproof and non-slipperyMight not work as effectively for heavy-duty training
Suitable for indoor and outdoor use 
Prevents leaks and odours 
Suitable for cats of all sizes and stages of life 
PUPPEE Pet Training Pads For Dogs, Cats, Puppies & Pets, Super Absorbent Urine Mats | Poop & Pee Trainer | Potty Pads, Pet & Puppy Peeing Toilet Trainer | 100% Water Proof & Non Slippery- 60X45CM ( Medium ) - 25 COUNT
4.1 (874)
5% off
620 650
Buy now

3. Foodie Puppies Pet Lick Mat

The Foodie Puppies Pet Lick Mat is a great way to keep your feline friend entertained while providing a slow-feeding option. Made with food-grade silicone, this mat is safe for cats to use. The suction cup on the back allows you to stick it to any flat surface, keeping the mat in place while your pet enjoys its snack. Perfect for all breeds, this pet IQ treat mat will provide hours of fun and stimulation.

Specifications

Material: Food-grade silicone

Size: 20 by 20 cm

Colour: Assorted

Non-toxic and dishwasher safe

ProsCons
Slow feeding option helps with digestionUnstable suction cup
Dishwasher safe for easy cleaning 
Suction cup keeps mat in place 
Food-grade silicone is safe for pets to us 
Lick mats provide mental enrichment  
Foodie Puppies Pet Lick Mat Licking Pad Mats for Dog and Cat | Food-Grade Silicone, Dog Food Mat with Suction Cup, Slow Feeding Mat | Pet IQ Treat Mat, Suitable for All Breeds (Color May Vary)
5 (2)
15% off
499 590
Buy now

4.PetVogue Silicone Waterproof Pet Feeding Mat

Keep your floors clean and tidy with the PetVogue Silicone Waterproof Pet Feeding Mat. This mat is designed with a raised edge to catch any spills and messes your pet may make while eating or drinking. The non-slip bottom keeps the mat in place, so you don't have to worry about your pet pushing it around while they eat. The waterproof silicone material makes for easy cleaning and maintenance, so you can keep your pet's feeding area clean and hygienic.

Specifications:

Material: Silicone

Size: 48 by 30 cm

Colour: Grey

Raised edge design to contain spills

Non-slip bottom to keep mat in place

Waterproof and easy to clean

ProsCons
Raised edge design keeps spills containeThin
Non-slip bottom prevents mat and bowls from sliding 
Waterproof material is easy to clean 
PetVogue Silicone Waterproof Dog Cat Pet Feeding Food Mat with Raised Edge | Non Slip, Easy Clean Pet Dog Cat Bowl Mats Placemat
3.9 (141)
55% off
449 999
Buy now

5. GAH Sleep Cat Pad

Give your feline friend the comfort they deserve with the GAH Sleep Cat pad. This cosy cat bed mattress is perfect for cats of all sizes and provides a comfortable place to rest and relax. The cooling cat sleeping bed helps regulate your pet's body temperature and refreshes them. The bed is also easy to clean and maintain, making it a great addition to your pet's sleeping area.

Specifications:

Material: Oxford cloth and cotton

Size: Small (50 x 40 cm)

Colour: Blue

Cooling mat design helps regulate pet's body temperature

Machine washable for easy cleaning

Suitable for cat mating and cat mates

ProsCons
Cooling mat design helps regulate pet's body temperatureLess durable
Provides a comfortable and cosy place for pets to rest 
Easy to clean and maintain 
GAH Dog Bed Sleep Pad Puppy Bed Mattress Cat Mat Cushion Dog Cooling Mat A S
17% off
1,124 1,349
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductsFeatures 1 Features 2Features 3
Qpets Cat Litter MatWaterproof materialDurable and long-lastingEasy to clean
PUPPEE Pet Training PadsAbsorbent and leak-proofAnti-slip bottomPerfect for potty training or travelling
Foodie Puppies Pet Lick MatFood-grade silicone materialUnique texture design to promote slow feedingEasy to clean and dishwasher safe
PetVogue Silicone Waterproof Pet Feeding MaNon-slip and spill-proofEasy to clean and dishwasher safeAvailable in multiple sizes and colours
GAH Sleep Cat padCooling material to keep pets comfortableSoft and comfortable for sleeping and restingDurable and machine washable

Best value for money

The Qpets Cat Litter Mat is the best value for money product among the ones listed. This mat is made of high-quality waterproof material, making it durable and easy to clean. Its large size can accommodate multiple cats or litter boxes. The anti-slip backing keeps the mat in place, preventing accidents, while the textured surface effectively traps litter. This mat is affordable yet highly functional, making it a smart purchase for any cat owner.

Best overall product

The PetVogue Silicone Waterproof Pet Feeding Mat is the best overall product among the ones listed. Its raised edges and non-slip design contain food and water, preventing messes and spills. Made of food-grade silicone, it is safe for pets and easy to clean. The large mat accommodates food and water bowls, making it versatile and practical. Its sleek design and various colour options make it a stylish addition to any home.

How to find the perfect cat mat?

Consider the material, size, and functionality when choosing a cat mat. A waterproof and durable material, like the Qpets Cat Litter Mat, is essential for preventing messes and ensuring easy cleaning. The PetVogue Silicone Waterproof Pet Feeding Mat is an excellent choice for feeding mats with raised edges to contain food and water spills. For pets needing extra stimulation, the Foodie Puppies Pet Lick Mat provides mental stimulation and slow-feeding benefits. The GAH Sleep Cat pad is ideal for providing comfort and support during nap times. Choose the product that best fits your cat's needs and your budget.

Product Price
Qpets® Cat Litter Mat, 22.8 * 17.3 inch, Litter Mat Double Layer Open Edge Design, Waterproof EVA Material, Durable and Washable, Cat Litter Box, cat Litter Tray (Black) ₹ 1,189
PUPPEE Pet Training Pads For Dogs, Cats, Puppies & Pets, Super Absorbent Urine Mats | Poop & Pee Trainer | Potty Pads, Pet & Puppy Peeing Toilet Trainer | 100% Water Proof & Non Slippery- 60X45CM ( Medium ) - 25 COUNT ₹ 620
Foodie Puppies Pet Lick Mat Licking Pad Mats for Dog and Cat | Food-Grade Silicone, Dog Food Mat with Suction Cup, Slow Feeding Mat | Pet IQ Treat Mat, Suitable for All Breeds (Color May Vary) ₹ 499
PetVogue Silicone Waterproof Dog Cat Pet Feeding Food Mat with Raised Edge | Non Slip, Easy Clean Pet Dog Cat Bowl Mats Placemat ₹ 449
GAH Dog Bed Sleep Pad Puppy Bed Mattress Cat Mat Cushion Dog Cooling Mat A S ₹ 1,124

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Pet Toys And Accessories
RELATED STORIES
10 best cat scratchers to keep your feline happy
Keep your pup comfy and stylish on outdoor adventures with these 10 dog shirts
Top 5 dog shampoos for flea and tick control
5 best dog carrying bags: Buyer’s guide
10 best diapers for dogs: From potty training to senior years

Top 5 Easy-to-Clean Cat mats

What is the price range of cat mats?

The price range of cat mats varies from around 200 to 1000, depending on the brand, size, material, and features. The price also varies with the type of mat, be it lick mats, anti-slip mats, cat sleeping beds, litter mats, or disposable potty-training mats.

What are the most important features to look for in a cat mat?

  1. The most important features in a cat mat are size, durability, water resistance, slip resistance, ease of cleaning, and compatibility with different types of litter boxes. The cat’s comfort is also important before purchasing a cat mat.

What are the benefits of using a cat mat?

Using a cat mat can help reduce litter tracking, prevent spills and stains, promote hygiene and cleanliness, and provide comfort and safety to your pet. Litter mats prevent tracking of litter from the box, whereas disposable potty-training mats are a great way to keep your kitten or elderly feline clean, even on the go. 

 View More
pet care and supplies FOR LESS