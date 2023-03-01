Sign out
Surprise pet owners with these 10 unique gifts for dogs

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 01, 2023 16:02 IST

Summary:

For dog lovers, their lovable pooch is as much a member of their family as anyone else. Naturally, they would love to get gifts for their pets as well. This article talks about some adorable gifting options for dogs. Read to know more.

Dog gifts can include bandanas, dog balls, beds, collar tags, dog toys and shampoos.

In our world, there are two kinds of people: dog owners who are so devoted to their canine companions that they can relate to Barbra Streisand's desire to clone her dog, and everyone else. Finding a present for the dog lover in your life that they'll use can be challenging whether you belong to the latter group or, God forbid, are a cat person. Yet, even the most dedicated dog owners occasionally need assistance choosing unusual and enjoyable dog presents that go beyond the usual snacks, toys, and travel necessities. There are several options of gift for dog lovers on the market that differ in terms of their style, quality, performance, and price range.

We've gathered a list of the Top 10 dog gifts so that you can pick the one which best suits your needs, tastes, and budget by comparing them. Please be aware that we do not intend to disparage other brands or models with this list.

Product list

  1. Lana Paws Adjustable & Comfortable Tuxedo Dogs Bandana Scarf

For your dog to be dressed up for any special occasion, such as a birthday party, wedding, doggy day out, entertaining picture sessions, etc., or just for everyday mood, Lana Paws Dog Bandanas are a great and comfortable option. The fact that they are lightweight makes them incredibly pleasant for your dog to wear, even for longer periods of time. They are easy to use, adjustable for the best fit and machine washable (on a gentle cycle using a mild detergent). The dog bandanas are a preferred gift for dog lovers.

Specifications:

  • Target Species: Dog
  • Size: M-L
  • Breed Recommendation: Labrador, Golden Retriever, Boxer, Pitbull, German Shepherd, Huskies, Indies and similar sized breeds)
  • Material: Nylon, Cotton
  • Price: Rs. 450

ProsCons
Adjustable & Machine WashableMaterial is not that good
Made using soft & durable poly-canvas material 
Many quirky & vibrant designs  
Lana Paws Adjustable & Comfortable Tuxedo Dogs Bandana Scarf (M-L) Black & Red ( Pack of 1 )
4.1 (475)
1% off
445 450
Buy now

2. Goofy Tails Dog Ball

Try the 11 cm Goofy Tails Rubber Dog Ball which is manufactured from non-toxic and quality rubber. It is suitable for large dogs such as retrievers, labradors, rottweilers, GSDs, indies, and mastiffs. The ball's texture helps to massage your dog's jaw and teeth, preventing dental issues. The dog play toy offers hours of entertainment for your pet as it bounces off in numerous directions. The giant ball toy is especially made for large and XL-sized breeds.

Specifications:

  • Target Species: Dog
  • Size: 11cm Good for Large Dog
  • Breed Recommendation: Large Dogs - Retrievers, Labrador, Rottweiler, GSD, Indie, Mastiff
  • Material: Premium Rubber & Non-Toxic Material
  • Price: Rs. 550

ProsCons
Good for teethingIt’s quite heavy
Durable and sturdy 
Can be easily cleaned 
Goofy Tails Dog Ball | Dog Balls for Large Dogs| Durable Balls for Dogs for Large Breed | Dog Toys for Large Dogs (Color May Vary)
4.2 (1,118)
18% off
450 550
Buy now

3. Mellifluous Reversible Super Soft Velvet Round Cat Dog Pet Bed

The Reversible Round Beds from Mellifluous make a perfect gift for dogs. These smooth and fluffy beds make your pet feel comfortable. These attractive pet beds blend in beautifully with the decor of any space. Your pet is safe in the bed thanks to its round shape. As beds are simply portable, your pet can feel comfortable and at home even when travelling. This bed has a lovely two-tone colour finish and a nice, velvety touch. Cotton is used to fill the interior to maintain it fluffy and airy.

Specifications:

  • Target Species: Cat, Dog, Pets
  • Size: Small- L x W x H: (61*61*15) cm Medium- L x W x H: (71*71*15) cm
  • Breed Recommendation: Small to medium dogs
  • Material: Outside velvet, inside cotton
  • Price: Rs. 1,199

ProsCons
Can easily be hand or machine washed Not very durable
Nice, velvety touch 
Relieves animal's muscular and joint stiffness 
Mellifluous Reversible Super Soft Velvet Round Cat Dog Pet Bed Diameter 61 cms Height 15 cms S (Small, Brown Cream)
4.2 (3,341)
43% off
681 1,198
Buy now

4. Jypr Customized Pet ID Tag Personalize Black Engraved Name Collar Tag

When it comes to durability, this Laser Black Engraved Personalised Dog tag can withstand even the most active pet. It is an excellent identification mode for your dog or cat. For ID tags, the headwater collar has a separate quick ring that is intended to make adding and removing tags simple. Provide the design code that you want to have engraved on the product using the example image. Also, you may choose the font type that works best for your customised pet name tag.

Specifications:

  • Target Species: Dogs, cats, puppies, horse
  • Size: 2 MM Thick for all dog sizes
  • Breed Recommendation: All dog breeds and sizes
  • Material: Steel
  • Price: Rs. 999

ProsCons
Great dog-specific designThe print quality is not that great
Customization provided 
Great utility product 
Jypr Customized Pet ID Tag Personalize Black Engraved Name Collar Tag for Your Loving Pet Dog, Cat, Puppy, Horse ( Paw Shape Face Tag 2 MM Thick with Tiny paw Charm)
4.7 (658)
55% off
449 999
Buy now

5.Bark Out Loud by Vivaldis - Treat Box

You may also opt for Bark Out Loud by Vivaldis - Treat Box which is a wonderful dog gift for any occasion! This Treat Box is ideal for your canine friends because it is tastefully designed in pastel colours and portable. Each "Treat Box" includes four tasty treats for maximum wholesomeness! Just what your furry buddies need: 2 hemp chew stix, 1 multivitamin chew stix, and 1 turmeric chew stix.

Specifications:

  • Target Species: Dogs, cats
  • Breed Recommendation: All life stages and breed sizes
  • Flavour: Chicken
  • Weight: 560 gms
  • Price: Rs. 1,000

ProsCons
4 fantastic treats with different flavoursThe price is quite high
Fresh ingredients used 
Healthy containing critical vitamins, minerals, and nutrients 
Bark Out Loud by Vivaldis - Treat Box | Perfect Gifting for Pets| Contains 4 Delicious chewstix (Treats)| for Dogs & Cats
4.5 (27)
22% off
785 1,000
Buy now

6. Barkbutler's BOH The Bear Soft Squeaky Plush Dog Toy, Brown

The Barkbutler's BOH the bear soft squeaky plush dog toy, brown is a good option when considering affordable pet toys. This stuffed dog plush toy is long-lasting stitching and has an additional fabric layer. To make playtime more interesting, a squeaker inside makes noise. It is suitable for x-small to medium-sized dogs and made of incredibly soft polyester fabric. These toys are sturdier than cuddle buddies and teething toys, making them the ideal choice for older dogs or moderate chewers who like fetch, tugging, cuddling, and chewing.

Specifications:

  • Target Species: Dog
  • Size: For X-Small - Medium Dogs(0-20kg)
  • Breed Recommendation: All Breed Sizes
  • Material: Soft polyester fabric
  • Price: Rs. 599

ProsCons
Non - ToxicNot recommended for aggressive chewers
Durable pet toy 
Good for cuddle, play, train, chew, tug 
Barkbutler's BOH The Bear Soft Squeaky Plush Dog Toy, Brown|for X-Small - Medium Dogs(0-20kg)|Machine Washable|Reinforced Fabric|Non - Toxic|Durable Pet Toy|Cuddle, Play, Train, Chew, Tug
4.4 (648)
599
Buy now

7. Captain Zack 4-in-1 Dog Spray Shampoo for All Breeds

For the peace of mind and the happiness of the pet owner, this dry shampoo is prepared with some of nature's best components. This dog gift offers a stress-free, clean solution to maintain your pet's cleanliness and freshness between bathing and is suitable for daily use. In addition to feeling and looking better, a balanced skin and coat will make your pet more resistant to parasites, infections, and illnesses.

Specifications:

  • Target Species: Dog
  • Size: 250 ml bottle for furry dogs
  • Breed Recommendation: For all breeds
  • Ingredients: Made with Natural Actives
  • Price: Rs. 410

ProsCons
No nasty chemicals usedPoor packaging resulting in issues with the nozzle
Results in moisturised skin and a healthy fur coat 
Waterless usage  
Captain Zack 4-in-1 Dog Spray Shampoo for All Breeds | Bling On The Shine 250ml Nourishing Dry Waterless | Hydrates, Nourishes, Fresh Fragrance & Removes Dirt, Grime & Oil | Made with Natural Actives
4.1 (1,532)
25% off
307 410
Buy now

8.PetVogue Dog Slow Feeder Bowl

The PetVogue Dog Slow Feeder Bowl is a great puzzle toy for dispensing treats, training IQ and feeding the dogs. This interactive food bowl dispenser is suitable for small, medium, large - dogs, cats, pets & puppies.The dog toyallows dogs to feed themselves by jiggling the pieces around on the plate. For them, this serves as both a feeder and a fun toy.

Specifications:

  • Target Species: Dogs, cats
  • Size: 11cm Good for Large Dog
  • Breed Recommendation: For all breeds
  • Material: Plastic
  • Price: Rs. 999

ProsCons
Helps in improving the IQDifficult to clean 
Sturdy  
Good finish - no sharp, uneven, or unfinished parts 
PetVogue Dog Slow Feeder Bowl, Puzzle Toy for Dispensing Treats, Pet Play Toys Game for Training IQ and Feed, Interactive Food Bowls Dispenser for Small, Medium, Large - Dogs, Cats, Pets & Puppies (Blue)
4.1 (441)
35% off
649 999
Buy now

9.Ruse Basic Crew Neck Good Boy Jersey No.1 Printed Half Sleeves Dog T-Shirt/Apparel/Clothes/Tees Gift for Dogs

The Ruse Basic Crew Neck Good Boy Jersey offers high-quality cotton mix fabrics that are easy to wear and take off, with a comfort fit. The jersey features a velcro-free vest that is easy to put on and take off. Your pet is kept comfy in soft, breathable cotton fabric. It gives your pet defence against ticks and fleas on the body parts covered by the fabric. The jersey is for all breeds, available in 7 different sizes.

Specifications:

  • Target Species: Dog
  • Size: S
  • Breed Recommendation: Small Dogs - Apso, Shih Tzu, etc., Different sizes available for different dog breeds
  • Material: ‎Cotton
  • Price: Rs. 1,199

ProsCons
Soft, breathable cotton fabricNot Water Resistant
Windproof 
Stylish and elegant look 
Ruse Basic Crew Neck Good Boy Jersey No.1 Printed Half Sleeves Dog T-Shirt/Apparel/Clothes/Tees Gift for Dogs.(Black) Small (Apso, Shih Tzu etc.)
4 (71)
46% off
649 1,199
Buy now

10.PetVogue Dog Chew Toys for Aggressive Chewer Teeth Cleaning Dog Toothbrush Toys with Cotton Rope

This PetVogue Teeth Cleaning Dog Toothbrush Toy with Cotton Ropeis an ideal choice as a gift for dogs.Separate the cotton rope from the product, place dog treats in the middle of the play aisle and use the corn toy as a food distributing toy to give your dog additional entertainment. This is a great choice for a present for dogs.

Specifications:

  • Target Species: Dog
  • Size: 11.1*5.6 cm/4.4*2.2 inch
  • Breed Recommendation: Small, medium, and large dog breeds, including some strong dog breeds
  • Material: Cotton
  • Price: Rs. 999

ProsCons
Can be used as a food distributing toyThe rope attached is not that strong
Works as a teeth cleaning dog toothbrush 
Good for aggressive chewers 
PetVogue Dog Chew Toys for Aggressive Chewer Teeth Cleaning Dog Toothbrush Toys with Cotton Rope Indestructible Interactive Durable Dog Toys | Medium Small Breed
4.1 (87)
Get Price

Top 3 Features for You

ProductsFeatures 1Features 2 Features 3
 Lana Paws Adjustable & Comfortable Tuxedo Dogs Bandana Scarf           Adjustable & Machine Washable Made using soft & durable poly-canvas material Many quirky & vibrant designs 
 Goofy Tails Dog Ball  Good for teething Durable and sturdy Can be easily cleaned
 Mellifluous Reversible Super Soft Velvet Round Dog Pet Bed Can easily be hand or machine washed  Nice, velvety touch Relieves animal's muscular and joint stiffness
 Jypr Customized Pet ID Tag  Great dog-specific design Customization provided Great utility product
 Bark Out Loud by Vivaldis - Treat BoxBark Out Loud by Vivaldis - Treat Box 4 fantastic treats with different flavours Fresh ingredients used Healthy containing critical vitamins, minerals, and nutrients
 Barkbutler's BOH The Bear Soft Squeaky Plush Dog Toy Non - Toxic Durable pet toy Good for cuddle, play, train, chew, tug
Captain Zack 4-in-1 Dog Spray Shampoo for All BreedsNo nasty chemicals usedResults in moisturised skin and a healthy fur coatWaterless usage 
 PetVogue Dog Slow Feeder BowlHelps in improving the IQ Sturdy Good finish - no sharp, uneven, or unfinished parts
 Ruse Basic Crew Neck Good Boy Jersey  Soft, breathable cotton fabric Windproof Stylish and elegant look
 PetVogue Dog Chew Toys for Aggressive Chewer  Can be used as a food distributing toy Works as a teeth cleaning dog toothbrush Good for aggressive chewers

Best overall product

Choosing the best item from this list of wonderful dog giftsis a daunting task. But if forced to choose only one, we would thinkReversible Round Beds from Mellifluous is deserving of the title.These smooth and fluffy beds make your pet feel comfortable and make a perfect dog gift. They also blend in beautifully with the decor of any space.

Best value for money

With a suggested retail price of just Rs. 599, the Barkbutler's BOH The Bear Soft Squeaky Plush Dog Toy is a good option when considering affordable pet toys. This stuffed dog plush toy is long-lasting stitching and has an additional fabric layer. To make playtime more interesting, a squeaker inside makes noise. It is suitable for x-small to medium-sized dogs and made of incredibly soft polyester fabric.

How to find the perfect dog gift?

Unfortunately, there are so many options available when buying gifts for dogs that it might be confusing. You want to give them a thoughtful, practical gift that isn't overpriced or unnecessary. When you buy a dog a present, you should be aware of his breed, weight, and height because each type of toy has features that are specific to these measures. The type of toy is the next aspect you need to think about. Because they are available in a variety of sizes and may be filled with treats, peanut butter, or other foods that your dog enjoys. It's also important to understand your dog's personality before selecting a present for them. Get your dog a high-quality chew bone if he enjoys chewing; if he is energetic, get him a set of tennis balls. Try to select something that is both inexpensive and sturdy.

