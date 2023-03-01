Surprise pet owners with these 10 unique gifts for dogs

Is the item durable
Most of the pet gifts are durable. However, some of the gifts might not be suitable for large dogs that are aggressive chewers. Specific gift options are also available for aggressive chewers
Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
In our world, there are two kinds of people: dog owners who are so devoted to their canine companions that they can relate to Barbra Streisand's desire to clone her dog, and everyone else. Finding a present for the dog lover in your life that they'll use can be challenging whether you belong to the latter group or, God forbid, are a cat person. Yet, even the most dedicated dog owners occasionally need assistance choosing unusual and enjoyable dog presents that go beyond the usual snacks, toys, and travel necessities. There are several options of gift for dog lovers on the market that differ in terms of their style, quality, performance, and price range.
We've gathered a list of the Top 10 dog gifts so that you can pick the one which best suits your needs, tastes, and budget by comparing them. Please be aware that we do not intend to disparage other brands or models with this list.
Product list
For your dog to be dressed up for any special occasion, such as a birthday party, wedding, doggy day out, entertaining picture sessions, etc., or just for everyday mood, Lana Paws Dog Bandanas are a great and comfortable option. The fact that they are lightweight makes them incredibly pleasant for your dog to wear, even for longer periods of time. They are easy to use, adjustable for the best fit and machine washable (on a gentle cycle using a mild detergent). The dog bandanas are a preferred gift for dog lovers.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Adjustable & Machine Washable
|Material is not that good
|Made using soft & durable poly-canvas material
|Many quirky & vibrant designs
2. Goofy Tails Dog Ball
Try the 11 cm Goofy Tails Rubber Dog Ball which is manufactured from non-toxic and quality rubber. It is suitable for large dogs such as retrievers, labradors, rottweilers, GSDs, indies, and mastiffs. The ball's texture helps to massage your dog's jaw and teeth, preventing dental issues. The dog play toy offers hours of entertainment for your pet as it bounces off in numerous directions. The giant ball toy is especially made for large and XL-sized breeds.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Good for teething
|It’s quite heavy
|Durable and sturdy
|Can be easily cleaned
3. Mellifluous Reversible Super Soft Velvet Round Cat Dog Pet Bed
The Reversible Round Beds from Mellifluous make a perfect gift for dogs. These smooth and fluffy beds make your pet feel comfortable. These attractive pet beds blend in beautifully with the decor of any space. Your pet is safe in the bed thanks to its round shape. As beds are simply portable, your pet can feel comfortable and at home even when travelling. This bed has a lovely two-tone colour finish and a nice, velvety touch. Cotton is used to fill the interior to maintain it fluffy and airy.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Can easily be hand or machine washed
|Not very durable
|Nice, velvety touch
|Relieves animal's muscular and joint stiffness
4. Jypr Customized Pet ID Tag Personalize Black Engraved Name Collar Tag
When it comes to durability, this Laser Black Engraved Personalised Dog tag can withstand even the most active pet. It is an excellent identification mode for your dog or cat. For ID tags, the headwater collar has a separate quick ring that is intended to make adding and removing tags simple. Provide the design code that you want to have engraved on the product using the example image. Also, you may choose the font type that works best for your customised pet name tag.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Great dog-specific design
|The print quality is not that great
|Customization provided
|Great utility product
5.Bark Out Loud by Vivaldis - Treat Box
You may also opt for Bark Out Loud by Vivaldis - Treat Box which is a wonderful dog gift for any occasion! This Treat Box is ideal for your canine friends because it is tastefully designed in pastel colours and portable. Each "Treat Box" includes four tasty treats for maximum wholesomeness! Just what your furry buddies need: 2 hemp chew stix, 1 multivitamin chew stix, and 1 turmeric chew stix.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|4 fantastic treats with different flavours
|The price is quite high
|Fresh ingredients used
|Healthy containing critical vitamins, minerals, and nutrients
6. Barkbutler's BOH The Bear Soft Squeaky Plush Dog Toy, Brown
The Barkbutler's BOH the bear soft squeaky plush dog toy, brown is a good option when considering affordable pet toys. This stuffed dog plush toy is long-lasting stitching and has an additional fabric layer. To make playtime more interesting, a squeaker inside makes noise. It is suitable for x-small to medium-sized dogs and made of incredibly soft polyester fabric. These toys are sturdier than cuddle buddies and teething toys, making them the ideal choice for older dogs or moderate chewers who like fetch, tugging, cuddling, and chewing.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Non - Toxic
|Not recommended for aggressive chewers
|Durable pet toy
|Good for cuddle, play, train, chew, tug
7. Captain Zack 4-in-1 Dog Spray Shampoo for All Breeds
For the peace of mind and the happiness of the pet owner, this dry shampoo is prepared with some of nature's best components. This dog gift offers a stress-free, clean solution to maintain your pet's cleanliness and freshness between bathing and is suitable for daily use. In addition to feeling and looking better, a balanced skin and coat will make your pet more resistant to parasites, infections, and illnesses.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|No nasty chemicals used
|Poor packaging resulting in issues with the nozzle
|Results in moisturised skin and a healthy fur coat
|Waterless usage
8.PetVogue Dog Slow Feeder Bowl
The PetVogue Dog Slow Feeder Bowl is a great puzzle toy for dispensing treats, training IQ and feeding the dogs. This interactive food bowl dispenser is suitable for small, medium, large - dogs, cats, pets & puppies.The dog toyallows dogs to feed themselves by jiggling the pieces around on the plate. For them, this serves as both a feeder and a fun toy.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Helps in improving the IQ
|Difficult to clean
|Sturdy
|Good finish - no sharp, uneven, or unfinished parts
9.Ruse Basic Crew Neck Good Boy Jersey No.1 Printed Half Sleeves Dog T-Shirt/Apparel/Clothes/Tees Gift for Dogs
The Ruse Basic Crew Neck Good Boy Jersey offers high-quality cotton mix fabrics that are easy to wear and take off, with a comfort fit. The jersey features a velcro-free vest that is easy to put on and take off. Your pet is kept comfy in soft, breathable cotton fabric. It gives your pet defence against ticks and fleas on the body parts covered by the fabric. The jersey is for all breeds, available in 7 different sizes.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Soft, breathable cotton fabric
|Not Water Resistant
|Windproof
|Stylish and elegant look
10.PetVogue Dog Chew Toys for Aggressive Chewer Teeth Cleaning Dog Toothbrush Toys with Cotton Rope
This PetVogue Teeth Cleaning Dog Toothbrush Toy with Cotton Ropeis an ideal choice as a gift for dogs.Separate the cotton rope from the product, place dog treats in the middle of the play aisle and use the corn toy as a food distributing toy to give your dog additional entertainment. This is a great choice for a present for dogs.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Can be used as a food distributing toy
|The rope attached is not that strong
|Works as a teeth cleaning dog toothbrush
|Good for aggressive chewers
Top 3 Features for You
|Products
|Features 1
|Features 2
|Features 3
|Lana Paws Adjustable & Comfortable Tuxedo Dogs Bandana Scarf
|Adjustable & Machine Washable
|Made using soft & durable poly-canvas material
|Many quirky & vibrant designs
|Goofy Tails Dog Ball
|Good for teething
|Durable and sturdy
|Can be easily cleaned
|Mellifluous Reversible Super Soft Velvet Round Dog Pet Bed
|Can easily be hand or machine washed
|Nice, velvety touch
|Relieves animal's muscular and joint stiffness
|Jypr Customized Pet ID Tag
|Great dog-specific design
|Customization provided
|Great utility product
|Bark Out Loud by Vivaldis - Treat BoxBark Out Loud by Vivaldis - Treat Box
|4 fantastic treats with different flavours
|Fresh ingredients used
|Healthy containing critical vitamins, minerals, and nutrients
|Barkbutler's BOH The Bear Soft Squeaky Plush Dog Toy
|Non - Toxic
|Durable pet toy
|Good for cuddle, play, train, chew, tug
|Captain Zack 4-in-1 Dog Spray Shampoo for All Breeds
|No nasty chemicals used
|Results in moisturised skin and a healthy fur coat
|Waterless usage
|PetVogue Dog Slow Feeder Bowl
|Helps in improving the IQ
|Sturdy
|Good finish - no sharp, uneven, or unfinished parts
|Ruse Basic Crew Neck Good Boy Jersey
|Soft, breathable cotton fabric
|Windproof
|Stylish and elegant look
|PetVogue Dog Chew Toys for Aggressive Chewer
|Can be used as a food distributing toy
|Works as a teeth cleaning dog toothbrush
|Good for aggressive chewers
Best overall product
Choosing the best item from this list of wonderful dog giftsis a daunting task. But if forced to choose only one, we would thinkReversible Round Beds from Mellifluous is deserving of the title.These smooth and fluffy beds make your pet feel comfortable and make a perfect dog gift. They also blend in beautifully with the decor of any space.
Best value for money
With a suggested retail price of just Rs. 599, the Barkbutler's BOH The Bear Soft Squeaky Plush Dog Toy is a good option when considering affordable pet toys. This stuffed dog plush toy is long-lasting stitching and has an additional fabric layer. To make playtime more interesting, a squeaker inside makes noise. It is suitable for x-small to medium-sized dogs and made of incredibly soft polyester fabric.
How to find the perfect dog gift?
Unfortunately, there are so many options available when buying gifts for dogs that it might be confusing. You want to give them a thoughtful, practical gift that isn't overpriced or unnecessary. When you buy a dog a present, you should be aware of his breed, weight, and height because each type of toy has features that are specific to these measures. The type of toy is the next aspect you need to think about. Because they are available in a variety of sizes and may be filled with treats, peanut butter, or other foods that your dog enjoys. It's also important to understand your dog's personality before selecting a present for them. Get your dog a high-quality chew bone if he enjoys chewing; if he is energetic, get him a set of tennis balls. Try to select something that is both inexpensive and sturdy.
|Product
|Price
|Lana Paws Adjustable & Comfortable Tuxedo Dogs Bandana Scarf (M-L) Black & Red ( Pack of 1 )
|₹ 445
|Goofy Tails Dog Ball | Dog Balls for Large Dogs| Durable Balls for Dogs for Large Breed | Dog Toys for Large Dogs (Color May Vary)
|₹ 450
|Mellifluous Reversible Super Soft Velvet Round Cat Dog Pet Bed Diameter 61 cms Height 15 cms S (Small, Brown Cream)
|₹ 681
|Jypr Customized Pet ID Tag Personalize Black Engraved Name Collar Tag for Your Loving Pet Dog, Cat, Puppy, Horse ( Paw Shape Face Tag 2 MM Thick with Tiny paw Charm)
|₹ 449
|Bark Out Loud by Vivaldis - Treat Box | Perfect Gifting for Pets| Contains 4 Delicious chewstix (Treats)| for Dogs & Cats
|₹ 785
|Barkbutler's BOH The Bear Soft Squeaky Plush Dog Toy, Brown|for X-Small - Medium Dogs(0-20kg)|Machine Washable|Reinforced Fabric|Non - Toxic|Durable Pet Toy|Cuddle, Play, Train, Chew, Tug
|₹ 599
|Captain Zack 4-in-1 Dog Spray Shampoo for All Breeds | Bling On The Shine 250ml Nourishing Dry Waterless | Hydrates, Nourishes, Fresh Fragrance & Removes Dirt, Grime & Oil | Made with Natural Actives
|₹ 307
|PetVogue Dog Slow Feeder Bowl, Puzzle Toy for Dispensing Treats, Pet Play Toys Game for Training IQ and Feed, Interactive Food Bowls Dispenser for Small, Medium, Large - Dogs, Cats, Pets & Puppies (Blue)
|₹ 649
|Ruse Basic Crew Neck Good Boy Jersey No.1 Printed Half Sleeves Dog T-Shirt/Apparel/Clothes/Tees Gift for Dogs.(Black) Small (Apso, Shih Tzu etc.)
|₹ 649
|PetVogue Dog Chew Toys for Aggressive Chewer Teeth Cleaning Dog Toothbrush Toys with Cotton Rope Indestructible Interactive Durable Dog Toys | Medium Small Breed
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Most of the pet gifts are durable. However, some of the gifts might not be suitable for large dogs that are aggressive chewers. Specific gift options are also available for aggressive chewers
Most of the dog gifts are easy to use. However, some gifts may be specially designed to boost your dog’s IQ. In that case, the dog may need some extra effort to use the gift.