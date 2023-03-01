Surprise pet owners with these 10 unique gifts for dogs

Dog gifts can include bandanas, dog balls, beds, collar tags, dog toys and shampoos.

In our world, there are two kinds of people: dog owners who are so devoted to their canine companions that they can relate to Barbra Streisand's desire to clone her dog, and everyone else. Finding a present for the dog lover in your life that they'll use can be challenging whether you belong to the latter group or, God forbid, are a cat person. Yet, even the most dedicated dog owners occasionally need assistance choosing unusual and enjoyable dog presents that go beyond the usual snacks, toys, and travel necessities. There are several options of gift for dog lovers on the market that differ in terms of their style, quality, performance, and price range. We've gathered a list of the Top 10 dog gifts so that you can pick the one which best suits your needs, tastes, and budget by comparing them. Please be aware that we do not intend to disparage other brands or models with this list. Product list Lana Paws Adjustable & Comfortable Tuxedo Dogs Bandana Scarf For your dog to be dressed up for any special occasion, such as a birthday party, wedding, doggy day out, entertaining picture sessions, etc., or just for everyday mood, Lana Paws Dog Bandanas are a great and comfortable option. The fact that they are lightweight makes them incredibly pleasant for your dog to wear, even for longer periods of time. They are easy to use, adjustable for the best fit and machine washable (on a gentle cycle using a mild detergent). The dog bandanas are a preferred gift for dog lovers. Specifications: Target Species: Dog

Size: M-L

Breed Recommendation: Labrador, Golden Retriever, Boxer, Pitbull, German Shepherd, Huskies, Indies and similar sized breeds)

Material: Nylon, Cotton

Price: Rs. 450

Pros Cons Adjustable & Machine Washable Material is not that good Made using soft & durable poly-canvas material Many quirky & vibrant designs

2. Goofy Tails Dog Ball Try the 11 cm Goofy Tails Rubber Dog Ball which is manufactured from non-toxic and quality rubber. It is suitable for large dogs such as retrievers, labradors, rottweilers, GSDs, indies, and mastiffs. The ball's texture helps to massage your dog's jaw and teeth, preventing dental issues. The dog play toy offers hours of entertainment for your pet as it bounces off in numerous directions. The giant ball toy is especially made for large and XL-sized breeds. Specifications: Target Species: Dog

Size: 11cm Good for Large Dog

Breed Recommendation: Large Dogs - Retrievers, Labrador, Rottweiler, GSD, Indie, Mastiff

Material: Premium Rubber & Non-Toxic Material

Price: Rs. 550

Pros Cons Good for teething It’s quite heavy Durable and sturdy Can be easily cleaned

3. Mellifluous Reversible Super Soft Velvet Round Cat Dog Pet Bed The Reversible Round Beds from Mellifluous make a perfect gift for dogs. These smooth and fluffy beds make your pet feel comfortable. These attractive pet beds blend in beautifully with the decor of any space. Your pet is safe in the bed thanks to its round shape. As beds are simply portable, your pet can feel comfortable and at home even when travelling. This bed has a lovely two-tone colour finish and a nice, velvety touch. Cotton is used to fill the interior to maintain it fluffy and airy. Specifications: Target Species: Cat, Dog, Pets

Size: Small- L x W x H: (61*61*15) cm Medium- L x W x H: (71*71*15) cm

Breed Recommendation: Small to medium dogs

Material: Outside velvet, inside cotton

Price: Rs. 1,199

Pros Cons Can easily be hand or machine washed Not very durable Nice, velvety touch Relieves animal's muscular and joint stiffness

4. Jypr Customized Pet ID Tag Personalize Black Engraved Name Collar Tag When it comes to durability, this Laser Black Engraved Personalised Dog tag can withstand even the most active pet. It is an excellent identification mode for your dog or cat. For ID tags, the headwater collar has a separate quick ring that is intended to make adding and removing tags simple. Provide the design code that you want to have engraved on the product using the example image. Also, you may choose the font type that works best for your customised pet name tag. Specifications: Target Species: Dogs, cats, puppies, horse

Size: 2 MM Thick for all dog sizes

Breed Recommendation: All dog breeds and sizes

Material: Steel

Price: Rs. 999

Pros Cons Great dog-specific design The print quality is not that great Customization provided Great utility product

5.Bark Out Loud by Vivaldis - Treat Box You may also opt for Bark Out Loud by Vivaldis - Treat Box which is a wonderful dog gift for any occasion! This Treat Box is ideal for your canine friends because it is tastefully designed in pastel colours and portable. Each "Treat Box" includes four tasty treats for maximum wholesomeness! Just what your furry buddies need: 2 hemp chew stix, 1 multivitamin chew stix, and 1 turmeric chew stix. Specifications: Target Species: Dogs, cats

Breed Recommendation: All life stages and breed sizes

Flavour: Chicken

Weight: 560 gms

Price: Rs. 1,000

Pros Cons 4 fantastic treats with different flavours The price is quite high Fresh ingredients used Healthy containing critical vitamins, minerals, and nutrients

6. Barkbutler's BOH The Bear Soft Squeaky Plush Dog Toy, Brown The Barkbutler's BOH the bear soft squeaky plush dog toy, brown is a good option when considering affordable pet toys. This stuffed dog plush toy is long-lasting stitching and has an additional fabric layer. To make playtime more interesting, a squeaker inside makes noise. It is suitable for x-small to medium-sized dogs and made of incredibly soft polyester fabric. These toys are sturdier than cuddle buddies and teething toys, making them the ideal choice for older dogs or moderate chewers who like fetch, tugging, cuddling, and chewing. Specifications: Target Species: Dog

Size: For X-Small - Medium Dogs(0-20kg)

Breed Recommendation: All Breed Sizes

Material: Soft polyester fabric

Price: Rs. 599

Pros Cons Non - Toxic Not recommended for aggressive chewers Durable pet toy Good for cuddle, play, train, chew, tug

7. Captain Zack 4-in-1 Dog Spray Shampoo for All Breeds For the peace of mind and the happiness of the pet owner, this dry shampoo is prepared with some of nature's best components. This dog gift offers a stress-free, clean solution to maintain your pet's cleanliness and freshness between bathing and is suitable for daily use. In addition to feeling and looking better, a balanced skin and coat will make your pet more resistant to parasites, infections, and illnesses. Specifications: Target Species: Dog

Size: 250 ml bottle for furry dogs

Breed Recommendation: For all breeds

Ingredients: Made with Natural Actives

Price: Rs. 410

Pros Cons No nasty chemicals used Poor packaging resulting in issues with the nozzle Results in moisturised skin and a healthy fur coat Waterless usage

8.PetVogue Dog Slow Feeder Bowl The PetVogue Dog Slow Feeder Bowl is a great puzzle toy for dispensing treats, training IQ and feeding the dogs. This interactive food bowl dispenser is suitable for small, medium, large - dogs, cats, pets & puppies.The dog toyallows dogs to feed themselves by jiggling the pieces around on the plate. For them, this serves as both a feeder and a fun toy. Specifications: Target Species: Dogs, cats

Size: 11cm Good for Large Dog

Breed Recommendation: For all breeds

Material: Plastic

Price: Rs. 999

Pros Cons Helps in improving the IQ Difficult to clean Sturdy Good finish - no sharp, uneven, or unfinished parts

9.Ruse Basic Crew Neck Good Boy Jersey No.1 Printed Half Sleeves Dog T-Shirt/Apparel/Clothes/Tees Gift for Dogs The Ruse Basic Crew Neck Good Boy Jersey offers high-quality cotton mix fabrics that are easy to wear and take off, with a comfort fit. The jersey features a velcro-free vest that is easy to put on and take off. Your pet is kept comfy in soft, breathable cotton fabric. It gives your pet defence against ticks and fleas on the body parts covered by the fabric. The jersey is for all breeds, available in 7 different sizes. Specifications: Target Species: Dog

Size: S

Breed Recommendation: Small Dogs - Apso, Shih Tzu, etc., Different sizes available for different dog breeds

Material: ‎Cotton

Price: Rs. 1,199

Pros Cons Soft, breathable cotton fabric Not Water Resistant Windproof Stylish and elegant look

10.PetVogue Dog Chew Toys for Aggressive Chewer Teeth Cleaning Dog Toothbrush Toys with Cotton Rope This PetVogue Teeth Cleaning Dog Toothbrush Toy with Cotton Ropeis an ideal choice as a gift for dogs.Separate the cotton rope from the product, place dog treats in the middle of the play aisle and use the corn toy as a food distributing toy to give your dog additional entertainment. This is a great choice for a present for dogs. Specifications: Target Species: Dog

Size: 11.1*5.6 cm/4.4*2.2 inch

Breed Recommendation: Small, medium, and large dog breeds, including some strong dog breeds

Material: Cotton

Price: Rs. 999

Pros Cons Can be used as a food distributing toy The rope attached is not that strong Works as a teeth cleaning dog toothbrush Good for aggressive chewers

Top 3 Features for You

Products Features 1 Features 2 Features 3 Lana Paws Adjustable & Comfortable Tuxedo Dogs Bandana Scarf Adjustable & Machine Washable Made using soft & durable poly-canvas material Many quirky & vibrant designs Goofy Tails Dog Ball Good for teething Durable and sturdy Can be easily cleaned Mellifluous Reversible Super Soft Velvet Round Dog Pet Bed Can easily be hand or machine washed Nice, velvety touch Relieves animal's muscular and joint stiffness Jypr Customized Pet ID Tag Great dog-specific design Customization provided Great utility product Bark Out Loud by Vivaldis - Treat BoxBark Out Loud by Vivaldis - Treat Box 4 fantastic treats with different flavours Fresh ingredients used Healthy containing critical vitamins, minerals, and nutrients Barkbutler's BOH The Bear Soft Squeaky Plush Dog Toy Non - Toxic Durable pet toy Good for cuddle, play, train, chew, tug Captain Zack 4-in-1 Dog Spray Shampoo for All Breeds No nasty chemicals used Results in moisturised skin and a healthy fur coat Waterless usage PetVogue Dog Slow Feeder Bowl Helps in improving the IQ Sturdy Good finish - no sharp, uneven, or unfinished parts Ruse Basic Crew Neck Good Boy Jersey Soft, breathable cotton fabric Windproof Stylish and elegant look PetVogue Dog Chew Toys for Aggressive Chewer Can be used as a food distributing toy Works as a teeth cleaning dog toothbrush Good for aggressive chewers