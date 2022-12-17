Ten best small animal health supplies in 2022

Best Small Animals Health Supplies in India

Here is a list of the Best Small Animals Health Supplies that are now on the market in India. This is the right place to start your search for Animals Health Supplies that are effective and affordable. Additionally, we include key details about each Animals Health Supply, including its quality, use case, effectiveness, ease of use, cost, and how it stacks up against its rivals. So, here are the Best Small Animal health supplies. How to find the best small animals health supplies? When it comes to finding the best small animals' health supplies, there are a few things you need to keep in mind. First, you need to make sure that you find a supplier who specializes in small animals. This will ensure that they have the knowledge and experience to provide the best possible products for your pet. Second, you need to make sure that the products you purchase are of the highest quality. This means that they should be made from natural ingredients and be effective in treating the health problems that your pet may have. Lastly, you need to make sure that the products you purchase are safe for your pet to use. This means that they should be free of harmful chemicals and be gentle on your pet's skin. By following these tips, you can be sure that you will find the best small animal health supplies for your pet. Top 10 Best Small Animals Health Supplies 1. Oxbow Cavy Cuisine Adult Guinea Pig Guinea pigs are social creatures that love to play and explore. They are also unique in that they require a high-fiber diet. Oxbow's Cavy Cuisine - Adult Guinea Pig Food is made from a timothy grass meal and includes the high fiber adult guinea pigs need. However, it contains a lower level of protein, calories, and calcium than other foods, making it the perfect diet for your adult guinea pig. Specifications: • Manufacturer: Oxbow Animal Health • Country of Origin: ‎USA • Product Dimensions ‎14 x 25.5 x 38 cm • Item Weight: 4.54 Kilograms

2. Bene-Bac Plus Pet Gel Looking for a way to keep your pet healthy and strong? Pet Ag gel is perfect for cats, dogs, and other small mammals. This gel is packed with live naturally occurring microorganisms that are essential for keeping your pet healthy. Plus, this gel is easy to use. Simply add it to your pet's food or water bowl. These live microorganisms are essential for keeping your pet healthy and are especially important during periods of stress, such as travel, weaning, changes in diet, and exposure to antibiotics. Plus, this gel is easy to use. Specifications: • Brand: Pet Ag • Item Form: Gel • Item Weight: 0.1 Pounds • Target Species: Cat, Dog

3. Kordon Oasis Rabbit Vita Drops Looking for an easy and stress-free way to care for your rabbit? Look no further than Kordon! These helpful drops make maintaining your rabbit's health easy and painless. With a weight of only 59 grams, these drops are easy to transport and store. Kordon is the perfect solution for busy rabbit owners on the go! Specifications: • Brand: Kordon • Item Form: Drops • Item Weight: 59 Grams • Target Species: Rabbit

4. Petslife Rabbit Premium Food Petslife is a delicious and nutritious diet for rabbits of all life stages. It is made with organic ingredients and is naturally preserved for freshness. It is also formulated with fatty acids to support heart, brain, and visual functions. Additionally, Vitamin C and extra Vitamin E are added for added health benefits. Specifications: • Brand: Petslife • Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian • Age Range (Description): All Life Stages • Target Species: Rabbit • Item Form: Dry • Specific Uses For Product: Weight Management • Special Ingredients: Organic • Net Quantity: 1000 grams

5. Pet Care International Electrocare Pet Care International's Electro-care is a must-have for any pet owner. This versatile product can be used for a variety of purposes, including heat stress, loose motion, after deworming, after antibiotics, and dehydration. It's also ideal for supporting birds during transportation or during the showing and can be administered directly in emergency situations. Electro-care is safe for all small animals, including reptiles, rodents, cats, and dogs. Specifications: • Brand: ‎Pet Care International • Net Quantity: 100 millilitres • Item Weight: 130 g

6. Boltz Guinea Pig Food Boltz guinea pig food is a high-quality, nutrient-rich food that helps support your guinea pig's overall health. The pellets are made with an alpha meal, amino acids, and acidifiers, which are all essential for your guinea pig's health. The pellets are also specially shaped and textured to support dental health through natural chewing activity. Boltz guinea pig food is also rich in fiber and natural antioxidants, which help prevent digestive problems. Specifications: • Brand: Boltz • Flavor: Other • Age Range (Description): All Life Stages • Target Species: Guinea Pig • Item Form: Pellet • Specific Uses For Product: Heart, Stomach, Behaviour, Joints, Weight • Package Information: Bag • Item Weight: 1200 Grams

7. Growel Growlive Forte - Liver & Digestive Tonic for Poultry Pigs might benefit from Growlive Forte, a liver and digestive tonic, for enhanced weight gain and development. It helps poultry, cattle, birds, sheep, and pigs have stronger appetites and digestion. Growlive Forte promotes weight increase, egg hatchability, and poultry and avian production. To increase milk production, quality, and feed intake in cattle, use Growlive Forte. Specifications: • Brand: ‎Growel Agrovet Private Limited • Net Quantity: 500 millilitre • Item Weight: 580 g

8. Pet Care International (PCI) Vita-C Drop Looking for a way to make sure your guinea pig is getting the fresh vitamin C they require daily? Look no further than Pet Care International! This supplement is complete for a healthy life and comes in an easy-to-use dropper form. Simply add 2 drops per 30ml of water into your pet's daily drinking water for a hassle-free way to provide them with the essential nutrients they need. Specifications: • Brand: Pet Care International • Age Range (Description): All Life Stages • Target Species: Guinea Pig • Item Form: Drops • Specific Uses For Product: Immune System Health • Package Information: Tin • Breed Recommendation: All Breed Sizes

9. Nicehel Inhaler Spacer for Cats With this inhaler spacer, you can give your cat the medication they need without any fuss. It's also suitable for small dogs that weigh less than 20 lbs. The package comes with a small-size mask. The product is made in the USA and is very easy to use. Specifications: • Brand: Nicehel • Item Form: Inhaler • Target Species: Cat, Dog

10. Chipsi Sunshine Meadow Hay If you're looking for premium quality hay for your small breed, look no further than Chipsi Meadow Hay. This hay is perfect for all life stages and is high in both fiber and biodiversity, which aids digestion. Your pet will love the natural taste and smell of this hay, and you'll love knowing that they're getting the best nutrition possible. Specifications • Brand: Chipsi • Flavor: Meadow Hay • Age Range (Description): All Life Stages • Item Form: Dry • Net Quantity: 1000 grams

Price list of the best small animals health supplies

Product Price (In Rupees) Oxbow Cavy Cuisine Adult Guinea Pig 6,346 Bene-Bac Plus Pet Gel 2,422 Kordon Oasis Rabbit Vita Drops 3,259 Petslife Rabbit Premium Food 580 Pet Care International Electrocare 280 Boltz Guinea Pig Food 399 Growel Growlive Forte - Liver & Digestive Tonic for Poultry 300 Pet Care International (PCI) Vita-C Drop 139 Nicehel Inhaler Spacer for Cats 5,213 Chipsi Sunshine Meadow Hay 445

Best value for money Pet Care International (PCI) Vita-C Drop is the most value for money amongst the bunch. It is because of the quality, effectiveness, and Ease of use it offers at a minimal cost. It would be wise to consult with your vet before administering any type of medical product to your pet. Best overall However, if it comes to the overall winner, it has to be the Petslife Rabbit Premium Food. This product is a full package, from premium quality, nutrition, and taste, to the quantity it offers. It is an offering from Petslife brand, which is famous for the pet products it makes.