Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

The 10 best dog food bowls for outdoor use

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 24, 2023 20:09 IST

Summary:

Are you looking for a dog food bowl that’s affordable and simple to use? Check out this article, and bring the best food bowl to your furry friend and make them happy. The 10 most useful outdoor use dog food bowls under your budget

The 10 most useful outdoor use dog food bowls

Unsuitable food consumption can result in difficulties like choking, flatulence and bloating. Yes, dogs do have these problems. To maintain your pet's health, you should think about using some slow-eating food bowls. Additionally, many veterinarians stress the necessity of these bowls to avoid choking or unintended digestion problems. Continue reading to gain more knowledge about some crucial items to buy your friend a slow feeder.

In this article, we take a look at the best dog food bowls, outdoor pet bowls and some outdoor dog bowls for yard use.

Product list

1. Pawaboo Elevated Dog Bowls

This premium dog bowl is made of rust-resistant stainless steel that is long-lasting and of the highest quality. The needs for food and water can both be met by double bowls. The bowl rack is portable thanks to the handy handle. Dishwasher-safe bowl with removable and detachable handles for easy cleaning and refuelling. Please refrain from using a cleaning ball.

Specifications:

  • Non-Skidding
  • Utilizing the removable raised bowl rack
  • Fit for small to medium-sized dogs and cats
  • The bowl rack is portable due to the handy handle that was added

ProsCons
4.33 inches (11 cm), 3.11 inches (7.9 cm), 6.89 inches (17.5 cm), and 5.71 inches (14.5 cm) are the available heights.Not recommended for larger dogs
To stop the shelf from tipping over and sliding while your pets are eating, the bowl rack has anti-slip mats just at bottom of its four corners. 
Pawaboo Elevated Dog Bowls, Adjustable to 4 Heights Stainless Steel Dog Dish Bowls, Removable Raised Stand No Spill Pet Food Water Feeding Bowls for Small Medium Dogs Cats, Home & Outdoor Use
3.9 (902)
38% off
5,583 8,999
Buy now

2. Calandis Kitten Food Bowl Feeding Dish

The CALANDIS Kitten Food Bowl has a separate design that makes it very simple to clean. The tray’s design also effectively prevents food and liquid from escaping, keeping the area clean and hygienic. It is possible to separate the Bowl and base stand. This is ideal for the food and water of your pets. Difficult to reverse.

Specifications:

  • Adjustable 4 heights
  • Preventing clean and hygienic water from being removed from the tray
  • Portable, useful, and private pet feeding bowl that holds food, treats, and water
  • ABS stainless steel

ProsCons
To make feeding easier, it is suitable for large, medium-sized and smaller dogs, cats, kittens, and other tiny pets.Too pricey 
CALANDIS Kitten Food Bowl Feeding Dish for Large Medium Small Dogs Home Outdoor Use Slow Feeder Gray
52% off
8,288 17,405
Buy now

3. KUTKUT Silicone Collapsible Dog Bowl

Foldable Traveling Bowl is the best option for travelling. It is incredibly useful and essential for dog owners who enjoy taking excursions. It can be folded up and stored in any purse or pocket, so you always have it with you. Ideal for a fast snack or drink breaks while travelling, at work, in the car, in bags, and more. The best dog bowls for travel can be stored easily, clipped to a backpack, belt loop, or dog leash, and placed in your car or another vehicle. They can also completely collapse.

Specifications:

  • Size: 0.5 inches thick, 2 inches high, 3 inches wide at the top, and 5 inches wide at the bottom
  • The foldable dog bowl is created from 100% Premium Silicone at Food Grade
  • The maximum capacity of each dog bowl is 1.5 Cups (350 ml) of food or water

ProsCons
Very safe and durable Only for small to medium size dogs
Affordable  
KUTKUT Silicone Collapsible Dog Bowl | BPA Free Dishwasher Safe, Portable Foldable Expandable Travel Bowl | Food Water Feeding Cup Dish for Dogs Cats
4.7 (4)
72% off
284 999
Buy now

4. Laihua Silicone Food Use Collapsible Bowl

Silicone portable outdoor dog bowls are excellent for usage indoors or outdoors, such as during travel, hiking, and camping, and can store food and water. Easily washable and long-lasting, a portable pet feeding and the watering dish can be cleaned or wiped down after each usage. To save space, these folding travel outdoor bowls have a collapsible shape that let them fit into pockets, bags, and backpacks. This bowl can also use as an outdoor cat bowl.

Specifications:

  • Silicon food grade
  • Size: small to medium dogs
  • Easy to clean

ProsCons
Easily washable and rinsed or wiped clean, the portable pet feeding and watering dish 
Silicone Food Use Collapsible Cat Travel Water Bowls for Dogs Small Medium Large Outdoor Pets (Blue)
48% off
976 1,878
Buy now

5. Elton Heavy/Premium Dog Bowls

A very useful dog accessory is this Premium Stainless Steel outdoor dog Bowl! It is composed of stainless high-grade steel and is suited for use with water as well as wet or dry food. The Premium Stainless Steel Bowl is very stable because of its additional weight and slip-resistant silicone base. This bowl can be easily cleaned by either hand washing it or putting it in the dishwasher.

Specifications:

  • The bowl is flavourless and odour-absorbing
  • Material: Premium Stainless Steel
  • Available in different sizes
  • Suitable for wet or dry food and water

ProsCons
2.7L CapacityPoor bottom silicone coating, dogs might scratch it and spoil it
For all sizes of dogs and also use as an outdoor cat bowls 
Elton Heavy/Premium Dog Bowls (Blue) Export Quality with 100% Silicon Bonded Rubber Base Stainless Steel Dog Food Bowl Feeder Bowls Pet Bowl for Feeding Big Dogs and Pets (Extra Large 2.70 L)
4.6 (81)
26% off
590 799
Buy now

6. Pets Empire Cool Pet Candy Single Dog Bowls

Pets Empire dog bowl is the most affordable and easy-to-use dog food bowl. The ideal size dish for your little dog, cat, or puppy is this pet food bowl. They won’t consume more than they need because it has a lipped border that prevents spills of food or liquid, which reduces waste and overeating. This pet bowl is strong enough to be used outside in a kennel or hutch while remaining lightweight enough to use when travelling.

Specifications:

  • Material: Plastic
  • Pet size: small dogs
  • Easy-to-use

ProsCons
Budget-friendly dog food bowlThe bowl size is very small
Pets Empire Cool Pet Candy Single Dog Bowls, Dog Cats Rabbits Food Bowl, Cheap Portable Travel Plastic Dog Bowls 1 Piece (Color May Vary)
3.6 (14)
33% off
199 299
Buy now

7. TANDD Slow Feeder Bowl, Anti-Choke Polypropylene Pet Bowls

The second best reasonably priced dog dish splits the food with a higher portion, extending the amount of time the pet spends eating, slowing down its rate of consumption, improving digestion, and allowing the animal to form healthy eating habits to avoid obesity. The bottom has anti-slip mats to avoid slipping by increasing contact with the ground.

Specifications:

  • Designed with a high-quality PP material that is non-toxic, safe for food use, long-lasting, recyclable, and free of PVC and BPA
  • To avoid pets unintentionally getting hurt while eating, slow food dishes are made with rounded corners
  • Bowl depth: 1.4 inch

ProsCons
AffordableNot for the big size dogs 
Easy to clean  
TANDD Slow Feeder Bowl, Anti-Choke Polypropylene Pet Bowls, Pets Water Bowl, Healthy Food Fun for Dog/Cat/Puppy (Green, Moon)
4.3 (1,709)
270
Buy now

8. Goofy Tails Dog Bowl

The Goofy Tail Bowls come in Small, Medium, and Large Sizes to accommodate all breeds. You may choose from a variety of sizes depending on the size of your pet. The Mosaic Bowl as it stands now has a lovely, sophisticated appearance. Cooking utensils, plastic items, plates, and more are made of the nitrogen-rich, organic substance melamine. Melamine resin is remarkably indestructible, resilient to heat and fire, and long-lasting. Our print series bowls are works of art in addition to being functional. It is not simply an average bowl because of its artistic beauty and sleek design; rather, it is a work of art.

Specifications:

  • Flipping and Non-Skidding
  • Easy to clean
  • Material: Plastic, Melamine
  • Capacity: 1400 ml (Large)

ProsCons
Design that is long-lasting, elegant, and resistant to rust and scratches.Break easily
Various capacities ideal for the majority of dogs and cats 
Goofy Tails Dog Bowl| Melamine Heavy Dish, Food Grade Dog Food Bowl with Anti-Skid Base| Dog Feeding Bowl for Large Dogs (Black, Large-1500ml)
4.5 (51)
22% off
525 675
Buy now

9. KIBBO Premium Bowl (Stainless Steel)

Give your pet some comfort as they eat. This robust stainless steel bowl guarantees that it won't break or bend easily while being used for food. A sturdy, anti-skid bowl that is both scratch and fade-resistant, it is an absolute must for your furry child. This stainless steel bowl is made of high-gauge material and is rust- and corrosion-free. Is hence suitable for serving meals, drinks, and milk.

Specifications:

  • Material: ‎Stainless Steel
  • 750 ml capacity
  • The floor is covered from scratches by the 360-degree anti-skid rubber covering, which guarantees stable chewing
  • Age Range: ‎All life stages dogs

ProsCons
The inner of this dog and cat bowl is coated in high gloss, making it simple to use and cleanSlightly weak material
Money worthy  
KIBBO Premium Bowl (Stainless Steel) Water and Food, Anti-Skid, Dogs and Cats, Medium 750 ml, Orange Color, Pack of 1
5 (4)
8% off
322 349
Buy now

10. Kiki N Pooch Dog Bowl

The high-quality and long-lasting Melamine used to make this dog bowl is ideal for serving dry kibble, wet food, or fresh water. It will faster turn into one of your pet’s favourite dishes. The most crucial item for feeding your dog is a feeding bowl. So that your dog can eat or drink uninterrupted, you simply need to fill the bowl with food or water. It also stops your pet from accidentally tipping the bowl over and making a mess. Dog Bowls have an anti-skid base that gives the bowl stability.

Specifications:

  • For long-lasting and secure use; manufactured BPA-free plastic
  • Bowl includes raised rims and a silicone-bonded base that prevents slipping
  • 560 ml capacity
  • Age Range: Small-large all ages dogs

ProsCons
Melamine is highly durable, so it is a long-lasting product Poor customer service
Chip resistant  
Kiki N Pooch Dog Bowl Melamine Slant Solid with Stainless Steel Bowl, Small (560 ml) - Color May Vary
50% off
449 899
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Pawaboo Elevated Dog BowlsPortable due to the handy handleNon-SkiddingAnti-slip mats are set at the bottom of the bowl rack’s four corners
Calandis Kitten Food Bowl Feeding DishABSÂ stainless steelAdjustable 4 heightsSuitable for large, medium-sized and smaller dogs
KUTKUT Silicone Collapsible Dog Bowl100% Premium Silicone at Food GradeAffordableThey can also completely collapse
Laihua Silicone Food Use Collapsible BowlEasy to cleanFit into pockets, bags, and backpacksFor small to medium dogs
Elton Heavy/Premium Dog BowlsPremium Stainless SteelDifferent sizes available Suitable for wet or dry food and water
Pets Empire Cool Pet Candy Single Dog BowlsMade with PlasticBudget-friendly food bowl Features a border with lips that prevent spillage of food or liquid, reducing waste and overeating
TANDD Slow Feeder Bowl, Anti-Choke Polypropylene Pet BowlsHigh-quality PP material that is non-toxicSlow food plates are built with rounded corners to prevent pets from accidentally hurting themselves while eatingAffordable
Goofy Tails Dog BowlMade with Plastic, Melamine1400 ml capacityRust and scratch resistance are all features of its attractive, long-lasting design
KIBBO Premium Bowl (Stainless Steel)Made with Stainless SteelThe rubber covering is anti-skid all the way around, protecting the floor from scratching and ensuring steady chewingAge Range: ‎All life stages dogs
Kiki N Pooch Dog BowlManufactured of BPA-free plasticTo prevent slippage, the bowl has raised rims and a silicone-bonded base.Long-lasting product 

Best overall product

The best dog bowl is the Kiki N Pooch Dog Bowl, which is composed of premium Melamine that is long-lasting and ideal for dry kibble, wet food, or fresh water. The dog bowl with the Paw pattern doesn’t hold odours and makes mealtimes less messy. It is made of BPA-free plastic and features a non-stick bottom that avoids sliding and spillage while ensuring long-lasting use. The most crucial part of feeding your dog is the bowls. Bowl includes a silicone-bonded non-skid base and elevated rims. The finest dog bowl is easy to clean and dishwasher safe. Dog bowls are composed of non-toxic materials that are safe for your pet.

Best value for money

The best dog bowl on your budget is the TANDD Slow Feeder Bowl, which has a polypropylene coating for simple cleaning and dishwasher safety. It also saves time and improves life. The raised portion of the slow bowl divides the food, allowing the animal to eat for longer periods, more slowly, with better digestion, and with the development of healthy feeding habits that will keep them from becoming obese. This top-notch slow-food dish is composed of high-quality PP material, which is non-toxic, safe, long-lasting, recyclable, devoid of BPA and PVC, and ensures safe feeding.

How To find the best dog food bowl?

One of the most frequent queries from pet owners is this one. Both pets and pet owners harbour bacteria in their pet bowls. Among the various bowls available for your pets, stainless steel bowls are the most resilient option. They’re also the easiest to clean as you can use any cleaning solution to get the job done. Experts advise cleaning the dog bowl after each usage, much like you would your plate or bowl after a meal. Because of the leftovers in the bowl, it will hopefully maintain your pet dog well and free from any infectious diseases.

Product price list

S.noProductPrice
1.Pawaboo Elevated Dog BowlsRs. 8999
2.Calandis Kitten Food Bowl Feeding Dish Rs. 17405
3.KUTKUT Silicone Collapsible Dog BowlRs. 999
4.Laihua Silicone Food Use Collapsible BowlRs. 1878
5.Elton Heavy/Premium Dog BowlsRs. 799
6.Pets Empire Cool Pet Candy Single Dog BowlsRs. 299
7.TANDD Slow Feeder Bowl, Anti-Choke Polypropylene Pet BowlsRs. 270
8.Goofy Tails Dog BowlRs. 675
9.KIBBO Premium Bowl (Stainless Steel)Rs. 349
10.Kiki N Pooch Dog Bowl Rs. 899

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

Topics
Pet Pet Food And Supplements
RELATED STORIES
The 10 best dog food brands according to experts
Top 9 high-protein pet foods for dogs who are active
10 Best cat baskets for your pet to laze around
The top 10 best-selling pet foods of the ear
Best 10 dog mats to keep your pet comfortable

The 10 best dog food bowls for outdoor use

Do dogs require elevated bowls?

Older dogs may benefit from them since there is less stress on the neck, hips, shoulders, and joints.

What substance is the safest choice for dog bowls?

Stainless Steel

Does aluminium make dogs sick?

Dogs can get sick from aluminium poisoning, even though it shouldn’t be in their bodies.

 View More
pet care and supplies FOR LESS