The 10 best dog food brands according to experts

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 25, 2023 20:31 IST

Summary:

The best dog food brands are discussed in today's article, along with the best quality products and advice on selecting the one that fulfills your dog’s needs.

Dog food

Introduction

Dogs are very different from humans, and so is their food. Usually home-cooked meals lack the essential nutrients needed by dogs. Prepared pet food offers guaranteed nutrition, digestibility, taste, safety, and ease of use, essential to ensure a good health for your dog The dog's food must comprise grain-free, low-starch components, animal fat, full muscle meat, fruits, and vegetables for optimal growth and consistent health. Agood dog food depends on the good quality of ingredients that are used in preparing it. We've gathered a list of the top ten dog food brands, to help the dog owners quickly evaluate the pros and cons while exploring the different options for good dog food brands.

Product list

1. Pedigree dry food for adult dogs (High Protein Variant), chicken, egg & rice flavour

Pedigree enables your pet to enjoy a joyful mealtime. With the deliciousness of eggs, this product offers full and balanced dog food that is one of the best dog foods for large dogs. The dog food brand- Pedigree, which was developed based on studies by the Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition, has been shown to give dogs a shinier coat and other markers of excellent health. It is a dog meal that additionally supports natural defences and digestive health, as it contains 10% crude Fat, 22% crude Protein, and 5% crude Fibre

Specifications:

● Price- Rs. 2340

● Rating- 4.4 out of 5.0 stars

● Age Range- Adult

● Breed- Pugs, Labrador, Beagle, German shepherd & Golden Retriever

ProsCons
Constitutes an ideal treat for dogs as it provides 2.5 2x calcium & amp 9x vitamin B12, compared to humans The product lacks freshness
Provides strong bones & amp, teeth, strong muscles, and shinier & amp healthier coat 
Provides value for money 
Has a decent taste 
2. Purepet chicken and vegetable adult dry dog food - 20kg

Purepet Chicken and Vegetable Adult Dry Dog Food is one of the cheap dog food brands available, providing healthy and good dog food. It has added vitamins and minerals to keep your pet healthy and active. It provides adult dogs with a balanced diet to support the maintenance of a healthy body weight that keeps them agile and energetic.

  • Price- Rs. 2299
  • Rating- 4.0 out of 5.0 stars
  • Breed- All dog sizes
  • Age Range- Adult

ProsCons
Easily digestible, supports a healthy immune systemDoes not taste that good
Value for money 
There is freshness in the product 
Helps your dog be energetic and proactive all through the day 
3. Chappi adult dry dog food, chicken & rice, 20kg pack

Famous dog food manufacturer Chappi is renowned for its low-fat and high protein offerings. The products of this top dog food brand are made without eggs, soy, red meat, dairy, or other allergens, making them simple for your dogs to digest. Even the most delicate dogs may digest this food with ease. Adult dogs should eat a complete and balanced diet, which provides a unique combination of dietary fibres and minimal fat.

  • Price- Rs. 3100
  • Rating- 4.2 out of 5.0 stars
  • Breed- All dog breeds
  • Age Range- Adult

ProsCons
In the absence of eggs, soy, red meat, dairy, the product has a low-fat contentThe taste of this dog food brand is not that great
Provides value for money 
Less allergic reactions 
Helps in smooth digestion 
4. Canine greek all life stages club, ultra-premium dry dog food, chicken - 10kg (+2kg extra free inside)

As antioxidants can play an important role in reducing oxidative stress, an increasing number of veterinarians are recognizing their importance in helping pets maintain a healthy oxidative balance. This dog food brand offers an optimal blend of calcium, phosphorous & essential vitamins, helpful in promoting healthy bone growth.

  • Price- Rs. 2850
  • Rating- 4.0 out of 5.0 stars
  • Age Range- All life stages
  • Breeds- All breed sizes

ProsCons
Helpful in developing a shiny coat and healthy skinThe scent is not pleasant
Enriched with vitamins and minerals which promotes better immunity and health 
Promotes Joint Health 
Helps in brain and eye development 
5. Royal canin maxi adult pellet dog food, chicken, 4 kg

Nowadays, most veterinarians advise giving dogs Royal Canin food as it has a healthy amount of protein and iron. The products of this top dog food brand offer a superb combination of vital components that would enhance your dog's health.

  • Price- Rs. 3350
  • Rating- 4.4 out of 5.0 stars
  • Breed- Recommended for large dogs
  • Age Range- Adult

ProsCons
Excellent for your dog’s stomach, heart, and skinLess value for money
Does not contain beefHigh on fat and carb 
Rich in nutrients 
Has an excellent taste 
6. Drools focus adult super dog food, 12kg (+1 kg free inside)

Drools is the maker of best dog food for large dogs. This dog food brand uses real fresh chicken, which is a great source of high-quality protein and supports the maintenance of a healthy body. Drools Focus adult gives your pet a comprehensive and balanced diet with its blend of vitamins, vital amino acids, minerals, antioxidants, and other critical nutrients.

Price- Rs. 5000

Rating- 4.5 out of 5.0 stars

Breed- All breeds

Age Range- Adult

ProsCons
Great combination of natural ingredients, along with use of fresh ingredients like chickenThe pricing is very high for the product
A good balance of Omega 3 & 6 fatty acids along with Biotin, Zinc and Vitamin E, ensures healthy skin and lustrous coat 
Grain, corn, soya, and gluten-free 
Has an excellent taste 
7. Farmina n&d ancestral grain dry dog food, starter puppy, all breed, 2.5-kg, chicken and pomegranate

One of the healthiest dog food brands in India is FARMINA N&D. N&D ANCESTRAL GRAIN is inspired by Italian culinary history and combines a small number of pure, natural ingredients to provide your pet with a balanced, full diet that includes low-GI cereals. Their meal packages, such as Starter Puppy, All Breed, 2.5-kg, Chicken and Pomegranate, Ancestral Grain Dry Dog Food, are the best dog food for puppies. Additionally, the product contains medicinal plants.

  • Price- Rs. 2250
  • Rating- 4.5 out of 5.0 stars
  • Breed- All breeds
  • Age Range- Complete food for puppies during weaning, up to two months of age, and gestating or nursing bitches

ProsCons
90% of the protein is from animals; there are no artificial preservatives and no corn in the product, making it very healthy for dogsThe price is quite high
Pomegranates are a natural source of vitamins (vitamin C), potassium, and phosphorus and have antioxidant characteristics.The food smells bad
Prevents obesity and diabetes because ancestral cereals are included, and ensures that energy is released gradually throughout the day 
Its chicken flavour is great as high-quality Italian chicken, extensively raised in cage free Italian farms, is used 
8. Smart heart adult dog food, smoked liver, 20 kg

Another dog food brand on our top ten dog foods list is Smart Heart. Its smoked liver associated with improved Nervous System and Brain Function, as it is enriched with DHA (from fish oil) and choline (from lecithin). Vitamin E and selenium are good for the immune system. High-digestibility substances promote gastrointestinal health and stool quality.

  • Price- Rs. 3850
  • Rating- 4.4 out of 5.0 stars
  • Age Range- Adult
  • Breeds- All dog breed

ProsCons
Improved gastrointestinal health and stool qualityMay have side effects
Improved immunityDoes not taste good
Omega 3 and Omega 6 essential fatty acid balance, necessary for healthy skin and a lustrous coat 
Easily digestible 
9. Purina supercoat adult dry dog food, chicken -20kg pack, large

PURINA SUPERCOAT by Nestlé is an adult dog food brand from Australia. It provides personalized nourishment for your dog's general health to make them proactive and energetic. Purina food products is one of the best dog foods for puppies. Their products are known for their delicious food and several health advantages that they provide, including stronger muscles, a stronger immune system.

  • Price- Rs. 5495
  • Rating- 4.3 out of 5.0 stars
  • Breed- Golden Retriever, Beagle, German Shepherd, Pug, and others
  • Age Range- Puppies and Adults

ProsCons
Has a good tasteOnly suitable for selective dog breeds
Good in terms of affordability 
Helps to build a stronger immune system 
Makes your dog proactive and energetic 
Helps develop a lustrous coat & healthy skin  
10. Himalaya puppy dog food meat and rice 10kg

Chicken and rice from a local farm are used to make the natural puppy food from Himalaya. This makes Himalaya Puppy Dog Food Meat and Rice another best dog food for puppies. This dog food contains premium ingredients including black pepper, which helps the immune system, papaya, which helps with digestion, and oats, which gives fibre for a shinier hair and skin. Himalaya Puppy Dog Meat and Rice Food pack is also one of the best dog foods for small dogs. In fact, any breed of dog, including tall, tiny, huge, and even giant, may be fed with it.

  • Price- Rs. 2400
  • Rating- 4.3 out of 5.0 stars
  • Breeds- Toy, Small, Medium, large, Giant Breeds
  • Age Range- Puppies more than 4 months old

ProsCons
Contains only natural ingredients and no artificial coloursTaste is not that great
Gives shinier hair and skin 
Affordable dog food brand 
Improved immunity and digestion 
Has a good smell 
Top 3 features for you

PedigreePurepetChappiCanine CreekRoyal CaninDroolsFARMINA N&DSmart HeartPurinaHimalaya
Provides strong bones & teeth, strong muscles, and shinier & healthier coatEasily digestible, supports a healthy immune systemHelps in smooth digestionEnriched with vitamins and minerals which promotes better immunity and healthExcellent for your dog’s stomach, heart, and skinGreat combination of natural ingredients, along with use of fresh ingredients like chickenno artificial preservatives and no corn in the product, making it very healthy for dogsImproved gastrointestinal health and stool qualityHelps to build a stronger immune systemContains only natural ingredients and no artificial colours
Constitutes an ideal treat for large dogsHelps your dog be energetic and proactive all through the dayProvides value for moneyPromotes Joint HealthRich in nutrientsEnsures healthy skin and lustrous coatIts chicken flavour is great as high-quality Italian chicken is usedOmega 3 and Omega 6 essential fatty acid balance, necessary for healthy skin and a lustrous coatMakes your dog proactive and energeticGives shinier hair and skin
Provides value for moneyValue for moneyLess allergic reactionsHelps in brain and eye developmentHas an excellent tasteHas an excellent tasteHas antioxidant characteristicsImproved immunityHelps develop a lustrous coat & healthy skin Improved immunity and digestion

Best value for money

Purepet Chicken and Vegetable Adult Dry Dog Food is one of the cheap dog food brands available, providing healthy and good dog food. Other value for money brands include Pedigree, Chappi, Himalaya and Purina.

Best overall product

The dog food brand- Pedigree has been shown to give dogs a shinier coat and other markers of excellent health. It is a dog meal that additionally supports natural defences and digestive health. It offers good taste, is affordable and provides a good balance of the important nutrients.

How to choose the right dog food brand for your dog?

It is important to ensure that the essential vitamins and minerals are present in the dog food brand, before choosing the best food brand for your dog. Consider your pet's breed, activity level, age, and allergies, if any, while choosing food. In addition, you should make sure that it is reasonably priced so you can keep feeding the same thing to your dog for a long time. It is not advisable to keep switching brands.

When choosing packaged food, check for meat as an ingredient because your dog needs a diet that includes meat-based protein even if your household is vegetarian. Younger dogs and puppies typically require more calories than adult dogs. Increase the quantity and caloric quality of the food to account for the increased calorie requirements of lactating moms. It's best to consult a veterinarian for dosages to ensure that your dog acquires weight in a healthy manner and develops stronger muscles as they age

Price list

S. NoName of the brandPrice
1Pedigree Dry Food for Adult Dogs (High Protein Variant), Chicken, Egg & Rice FlavourRs. 2340
2Purepet Chicken and Vegetable Adult Dry Dog Food - 20kgRs. 2299
3Chappi Adult Dry Dog Food, Chicken & Rice, 20Kg PackRs. 3100
4Canine Creek All Life Stages Club, Ultra-Premium Dry Dog Food, Chicken - 10kg (+2kg Extra Free Inside)Rs. 2850
5Royal Canin Maxi Adult Pellet Dog Food, Chicken, 4 kgRs. 3350
6Drools Focus Adult Super Dog Food, 12kg (+1 kg Free Inside)Rs. 5000
7FARMINA N&D Ancestral Grain Dry Dog Food, Starter Puppy, All Breed, 2.5-kg, Chicken and Pomegranate Rs. 2250
8Smart Heart Adult Dog Food, Smoked Liver, 20 kgRs. 3850
9Purina Supercoat Adult Dry Dog Food, Chicken -20Kg Pack, LargeRs. 5495
10Himalaya Puppy Dog Food Meat and Rice 10kgRs. 2400

Summary

Based on a range of factors, such as price, health advantages, taste, breed, and more, the above list comprises the best product on the market right now. Purina Supercoat, FARMINA N&D Ancestral Grain Dry Dog Food, Starter Puppy and Himalaya Puppy Dog Food Meat and Rice are among the best dog food for puppies, while the best dog food for large dogs includes Drools Focus Adult Super Dog Food and Pedigree Dry Food. Purepet can be looked at as a cheap dog food brand. The list of the top ten dog food brands can be used to choose the right fit for your dog, according to its needs.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Topics
Pet Food And Supplements
FAQs

Should I buy budget dog food brands?

You receive what you pay for in the same way that many consumer goods do. The cheapest ingredients are used to make dog chow in budget brands.

Are dry foods preferable to moist ones?

  1. Certainly, dry dog food has advantages. Storage and serving are made simpler. When left in the dog's bowl, it doesn't smell as bad and is less prone to spoil.

Can I combine canned and dry food?

Mixing wet and dry food is not a good idea, especially if your dog is on a special diet. Always get advice from your veterinarian on the ideal diet for your dog.
