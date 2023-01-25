The 10 best dog food brands according to experts

Dog food

Introduction Dogs are very different from humans, and so is their food. Usually home-cooked meals lack the essential nutrients needed by dogs. Prepared pet food offers guaranteed nutrition, digestibility, taste, safety, and ease of use, essential to ensure a good health for your dog The dog's food must comprise grain-free, low-starch components, animal fat, full muscle meat, fruits, and vegetables for optimal growth and consistent health. Agood dog food depends on the good quality of ingredients that are used in preparing it. We've gathered a list of the top ten dog food brands, to help the dog owners quickly evaluate the pros and cons while exploring the different options for good dog food brands. Product list 1. Pedigree dry food for adult dogs (High Protein Variant), chicken, egg & rice flavour Pedigree enables your pet to enjoy a joyful mealtime. With the deliciousness of eggs, this product offers full and balanced dog food that is one of the best dog foods for large dogs. The dog food brand- Pedigree, which was developed based on studies by the Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition, has been shown to give dogs a shinier coat and other markers of excellent health. It is a dog meal that additionally supports natural defences and digestive health, as it contains 10% crude Fat, 22% crude Protein, and 5% crude Fibre Specifications: ● Price- Rs. 2340 ● Rating- 4.4 out of 5.0 stars ● Age Range- Adult ● Breed- Pugs, Labrador, Beagle, German shepherd & Golden Retriever

Pros Cons Constitutes an ideal treat for dogs as it provides 2.5 2x calcium & amp 9x vitamin B12, compared to humans The product lacks freshness Provides strong bones & amp, teeth, strong muscles, and shinier & amp healthier coat Provides value for money Has a decent taste

2. Purepet chicken and vegetable adult dry dog food - 20kg Purepet Chicken and Vegetable Adult Dry Dog Food is one of the cheap dog food brands available, providing healthy and good dog food. It has added vitamins and minerals to keep your pet healthy and active. It provides adult dogs with a balanced diet to support the maintenance of a healthy body weight that keeps them agile and energetic. Price- Rs. 2299

Rating- 4.0 out of 5.0 stars

Breed- All dog sizes

Age Range- Adult

Pros Cons Easily digestible, supports a healthy immune system Does not taste that good Value for money There is freshness in the product Helps your dog be energetic and proactive all through the day

3. Chappi adult dry dog food, chicken & rice, 20kg pack Famous dog food manufacturer Chappi is renowned for its low-fat and high protein offerings. The products of this top dog food brand are made without eggs, soy, red meat, dairy, or other allergens, making them simple for your dogs to digest. Even the most delicate dogs may digest this food with ease. Adult dogs should eat a complete and balanced diet, which provides a unique combination of dietary fibres and minimal fat. Price- Rs. 3100

Rating- 4.2 out of 5.0 stars

Breed- All dog breeds

Age Range- Adult

Pros Cons In the absence of eggs, soy, red meat, dairy, the product has a low-fat content The taste of this dog food brand is not that great Provides value for money Less allergic reactions Helps in smooth digestion

4. Canine greek all life stages club, ultra-premium dry dog food, chicken - 10kg (+2kg extra free inside) As antioxidants can play an important role in reducing oxidative stress, an increasing number of veterinarians are recognizing their importance in helping pets maintain a healthy oxidative balance. This dog food brand offers an optimal blend of calcium, phosphorous & essential vitamins, helpful in promoting healthy bone growth. Price- Rs. 2850

Rating- 4.0 out of 5.0 stars

Age Range- All life stages

Breeds- All breed sizes

Pros Cons Helpful in developing a shiny coat and healthy skin The scent is not pleasant Enriched with vitamins and minerals which promotes better immunity and health Promotes Joint Health Helps in brain and eye development

5. Royal canin maxi adult pellet dog food, chicken, 4 kg Nowadays, most veterinarians advise giving dogs Royal Canin food as it has a healthy amount of protein and iron. The products of this top dog food brand offer a superb combination of vital components that would enhance your dog's health. Price- Rs. 3350

Rating- 4.4 out of 5.0 stars

Breed- Recommended for large dogs

Age Range- Adult

Pros Cons Excellent for your dog’s stomach, heart, and skin Less value for money Does not contain beef High on fat and carb Rich in nutrients Has an excellent taste

6. Drools focus adult super dog food, 12kg (+1 kg free inside) Drools is the maker of best dog food for large dogs. This dog food brand uses real fresh chicken, which is a great source of high-quality protein and supports the maintenance of a healthy body. Drools Focus adult gives your pet a comprehensive and balanced diet with its blend of vitamins, vital amino acids, minerals, antioxidants, and other critical nutrients. Price- Rs. 5000 Rating- 4.5 out of 5.0 stars Breed- All breeds Age Range- Adult

Pros Cons Great combination of natural ingredients, along with use of fresh ingredients like chicken The pricing is very high for the product A good balance of Omega 3 & 6 fatty acids along with Biotin, Zinc and Vitamin E, ensures healthy skin and lustrous coat Grain, corn, soya, and gluten-free Has an excellent taste

7. Farmina n&d ancestral grain dry dog food, starter puppy, all breed, 2.5-kg, chicken and pomegranate One of the healthiest dog food brands in India is FARMINA N&D. N&D ANCESTRAL GRAIN is inspired by Italian culinary history and combines a small number of pure, natural ingredients to provide your pet with a balanced, full diet that includes low-GI cereals. Their meal packages, such as Starter Puppy, All Breed, 2.5-kg, Chicken and Pomegranate, Ancestral Grain Dry Dog Food, are the best dog food for puppies. Additionally, the product contains medicinal plants. Price- Rs. 2250

Rating- 4.5 out of 5.0 stars

Breed- All breeds

Age Range- Complete food for puppies during weaning, up to two months of age, and gestating or nursing bitches

Pros Cons 90% of the protein is from animals; there are no artificial preservatives and no corn in the product, making it very healthy for dogs The price is quite high Pomegranates are a natural source of vitamins (vitamin C), potassium, and phosphorus and have antioxidant characteristics. The food smells bad Prevents obesity and diabetes because ancestral cereals are included, and ensures that energy is released gradually throughout the day Its chicken flavour is great as high-quality Italian chicken, extensively raised in cage free Italian farms, is used

8. Smart heart adult dog food, smoked liver, 20 kg Another dog food brand on our top ten dog foods list is Smart Heart. Its smoked liver associated with improved Nervous System and Brain Function, as it is enriched with DHA (from fish oil) and choline (from lecithin). Vitamin E and selenium are good for the immune system. High-digestibility substances promote gastrointestinal health and stool quality. Price- Rs. 3850

Rating- 4.4 out of 5.0 stars

Age Range- Adult

Breeds- All dog breed

Pros Cons Improved gastrointestinal health and stool quality May have side effects Improved immunity Does not taste good Omega 3 and Omega 6 essential fatty acid balance, necessary for healthy skin and a lustrous coat Easily digestible

9. Purina supercoat adult dry dog food, chicken -20kg pack, large PURINA SUPERCOAT by Nestlé is an adult dog food brand from Australia. It provides personalized nourishment for your dog's general health to make them proactive and energetic. Purina food products is one of the best dog foods for puppies. Their products are known for their delicious food and several health advantages that they provide, including stronger muscles, a stronger immune system. Price- Rs. 5495

Rating- 4.3 out of 5.0 stars

Breed- Golden Retriever, Beagle, German Shepherd, Pug, and others

Age Range- Puppies and Adults

Pros Cons Has a good taste Only suitable for selective dog breeds Good in terms of affordability Helps to build a stronger immune system Makes your dog proactive and energetic Helps develop a lustrous coat & healthy skin

10. Himalaya puppy dog food meat and rice 10kg Chicken and rice from a local farm are used to make the natural puppy food from Himalaya. This makes Himalaya Puppy Dog Food Meat and Rice another best dog food for puppies. This dog food contains premium ingredients including black pepper, which helps the immune system, papaya, which helps with digestion, and oats, which gives fibre for a shinier hair and skin. Himalaya Puppy Dog Meat and Rice Food pack is also one of the best dog foods for small dogs. In fact, any breed of dog, including tall, tiny, huge, and even giant, may be fed with it. Price- Rs. 2400

Rating- 4.3 out of 5.0 stars

Breeds- Toy, Small, Medium, large, Giant Breeds

Age Range- Puppies more than 4 months old

Pros Cons Contains only natural ingredients and no artificial colours Taste is not that great Gives shinier hair and skin Affordable dog food brand Improved immunity and digestion Has a good smell

Pedigree Purepet Chappi Canine Creek Royal Canin Drools FARMINA N&D Smart Heart Purina Himalaya Provides strong bones & teeth, strong muscles, and shinier & healthier coat Easily digestible, supports a healthy immune system Helps in smooth digestion Enriched with vitamins and minerals which promotes better immunity and health Excellent for your dog’s stomach, heart, and skin Great combination of natural ingredients, along with use of fresh ingredients like chicken no artificial preservatives and no corn in the product, making it very healthy for dogs Improved gastrointestinal health and stool quality Helps to build a stronger immune system Contains only natural ingredients and no artificial colours Constitutes an ideal treat for large dogs Helps your dog be energetic and proactive all through the day Provides value for money Promotes Joint Health Rich in nutrients Ensures healthy skin and lustrous coat Its chicken flavour is great as high-quality Italian chicken is used Omega 3 and Omega 6 essential fatty acid balance, necessary for healthy skin and a lustrous coat Makes your dog proactive and energetic Gives shinier hair and skin Provides value for money Value for money Less allergic reactions Helps in brain and eye development Has an excellent taste Has an excellent taste Has antioxidant characteristics Improved immunity Helps develop a lustrous coat & healthy skin Improved immunity and digestion

Best value for money Purepet Chicken and Vegetable Adult Dry Dog Food is one of the cheap dog food brands available, providing healthy and good dog food. Other value for money brands include Pedigree, Chappi, Himalaya and Purina. Best overall product The dog food brand- Pedigree has been shown to give dogs a shinier coat and other markers of excellent health. It is a dog meal that additionally supports natural defences and digestive health. It offers good taste, is affordable and provides a good balance of the important nutrients. How to choose the right dog food brand for your dog? It is important to ensure that the essential vitamins and minerals are present in the dog food brand, before choosing the best food brand for your dog. Consider your pet's breed, activity level, age, and allergies, if any, while choosing food. In addition, you should make sure that it is reasonably priced so you can keep feeding the same thing to your dog for a long time. It is not advisable to keep switching brands. When choosing packaged food, check for meat as an ingredient because your dog needs a diet that includes meat-based protein even if your household is vegetarian. Younger dogs and puppies typically require more calories than adult dogs. Increase the quantity and caloric quality of the food to account for the increased calorie requirements of lactating moms. It's best to consult a veterinarian for dosages to ensure that your dog acquires weight in a healthy manner and develops stronger muscles as they age Price list

S. No Name of the brand Price 1 Pedigree Dry Food for Adult Dogs (High Protein Variant), Chicken, Egg & Rice Flavour Rs. 2340 2 Purepet Chicken and Vegetable Adult Dry Dog Food - 20kg Rs. 2299 3 Chappi Adult Dry Dog Food, Chicken & Rice, 20Kg Pack Rs. 3100 4 Canine Creek All Life Stages Club, Ultra-Premium Dry Dog Food, Chicken - 10kg (+2kg Extra Free Inside) Rs. 2850 5 Royal Canin Maxi Adult Pellet Dog Food, Chicken, 4 kg Rs. 3350 6 Drools Focus Adult Super Dog Food, 12kg (+1 kg Free Inside) Rs. 5000 7 FARMINA N&D Ancestral Grain Dry Dog Food, Starter Puppy, All Breed, 2.5-kg, Chicken and Pomegranate Rs. 2250 8 Smart Heart Adult Dog Food, Smoked Liver, 20 kg Rs. 3850 9 Purina Supercoat Adult Dry Dog Food, Chicken -20Kg Pack, Large Rs. 5495 10 Himalaya Puppy Dog Food Meat and Rice 10kg Rs. 2400