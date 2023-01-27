Story Saved
The 10 best dog mats for every room in your home

  Published on Jan 28, 2023 00:33 IST
Looking for dog mats under 1500? We have prepared a list of the 10 best-selling dog mats starting from 600 to no more than 1500. So, check out the list and choose the best one that suits your home and your little bud.

Best-selling & comfy dog mats

Introduction

Comfort is so important nowadays; we try to give the best of the best to make our and our kids the best comfort to make our lives luxurious. With decreasing temperatures, it is just so important to get all the warm blankets, warm sheets, heaters, and other layers that we can put in to protect ourselves from the harsh winters. Well, they try to find the warmest and comfiest corner to ease themselves, but the floor is so cold and hard, so why not just buy a dog mat? It is challenging to find a dog mat like knowing which one will be the best for your buddy, but we have got you all covered up with the best picks of dog mats, and your pet won't throw a tantrum to go to bed ever after as it will be the comfiest spot in the whole house for it!

Product list:

1) Mellifluous Rectangular Washable Soft Velvet Pet Bed

Opt for this great Velvet touch ultra-soft fabric dog bed, which is pet-safe, non-toxic and filled with Polyester and Velvet. This classy mat is available in different sizes, is easy to carry, used for daily use, suitable for all seasons, easy to clean, reversible, easy to assemble, and washable.

Specifications:

  • Size: S, M, L, XL, XXL, 3XL
  • Colours: Grey-Black, Blue-Black, Brown-Black, and Red-Black
  • Weight: 0.63 Kg to ‎2.13 Kilograms depending on the size
  • Shape: Oval
  • Material: Velvet
ProsCons
Made with pet-safe materialLimited colours available
Easy to carry 

2) Petslover warm fleece winter beds

This pet bed is made of foam-filled fleece fabric and features a cushion pillow for added comfort. The intelligent design includes a base pillow and bolsters that provide support and comfort for your pet. The ultra-soft microfiber material ensures a soft and cosy surface for your pet to rest. The bottom of the mat is designed with a non-skid material to keep it in place. This bed is suitable for dogs and cats and can be used in all weather conditions. It is also easy to transport, making it a versatile option for active pets who enjoy lounging at home and on the go.

Specifications:

  • Size: S, M, L, XL
  • Colours: Sky Blue, Beige, Black, Brown, Navy blue, Purple, Red, Navy Blue
  • Weight: 948 g to 1450 g, depending on the size
  • Shape: Round
  • Material: Fleece
ProsCons
Non-skid bottomCan be Edible 
More structured 

3) Mellifluous premium soft velvet cats kittens pet hut house

This unique hut-style pet accessory is designed for pets who love their private space. The bed features a soft and plush interior, offering your pet a comfortable, cosy, warm space to relax and get a great night's sleep. The mat has an anti-skid base that prevents it from sliding on the floor. Made with velvet and polyfill, the soft cushion is designed with a strong handle, making it easy to carry anywhere. It is entirely non-toxic and stuffed with good-quality fibres that are long-lasting and made of only pet-safe materials.

Specifications-

  • Size: S, M, L
  • Colours: Blue- Black, Grey-Black, Brown-Cream, Red-Black
  • Weight: 0.64 kg to 1.4 kg, depending on the size
  • Shape: Round
  • Material: Velvet
ProsCons
Easy to Install 
Adjustable legs 

4) Fluffy's luxurious polyester dog bed

This pet bed is designed to fit 22-inch-long dog crates and can also be used as a stand-alone pet mat. It is ideal for XS dog breeds and can be used with a dog crate to make it more inviting for your pet.

The supply is made with ultra-soft synthetic fur and features a comfortable padded polyester bolster cushion around the perimeter for dogs to lay their head on. It is perfect for folding metal dog crates, cat carriers, and dog houses.

  • Specifications:
  • Size: S, M, L, XL, XXL, 3XL
  • Colours: Black
  • Weight: 440 g to ‎1550 g, depending on the size
  • Shape: Rectangular
  • Material: Polyester
ProsCons
Vegetarian productAvailable in only 1 colour
It fits Metal Dog Crates 

5) Pawsome luxurious soft dog/cat bed

This pet bed is made of high-quality polyester and fleece materials and can be ‎Machine Washed or Hand Washed. It is filled with polyfill, which provides comfort and durability. The mat features an anti-skid bottom that keeps it in place and is easy to clean, making it a convenient option for pet owners.

Specifications:

  • Size: S, M, L, XL
  • Colours: Brown, Beige, Green, Navy Blue, Pink, Purple, Red-Blue, Royal Blue, Sky Blue
  • Weight: 1.56 kg to ‎3.15 kg, depending on the size
  • Shape: Round
  • Material: Polyester & Fleece
ProsCons
Anti-skid bottom  
‎Machine Wash 

6) Slatters be royal store reversible dual ultra soft velvet luxury sofa bed pet bed

This pet supply is made of high-quality materials and has dimensions of 121 x 121 x 20 centimetres. It is designed to keep pets comfortable in all seasons, with breathable material that helps them stay cool in the summer and warm in the winter. The bed features nest-like walls that surround the pet and promote feelings of security. It is suitable for all weathers and easy to carry. Cleaning is easy, as the mat is highly durable and can withstand the unique cleaning challenges that come with pets.

Specifications:

  • Size: S, M, L, XL, XXL
  • Colours: Cream Brown
  • Weight: 1 kg 360 g to ‎3.15 kg, depending on the size
  • Shape: Round
  • Material: Velvet
ProsCons
Different sizes availableOnly one colour is available
Easy clean up 

7) Royal pets cart dog bed & cat polyester bed

This dog mat is designed to be secure and comfortable for your pet. The raised edge helps support your pet's neck and head, providing security. The bolster design is tailored to fit your pet's body, allowing them to rest comfortably. The bed also features an anti-skid bottom that helps to keep it in place and prevent it from sliding around. The accessory comes in various sizes and colours, so you can choose the one that best suits your pet and home decor.

Specifications:

Size: S, M, L, XL, XXL, XXXL

  • Colours: Grey-Black, Black-Brown, Brown-Grey, Brown-Sky Blue, and Pink-Brown
  • Weight: 850 Grams to ‎1.92 kg, depending on the size
  • Shape: Rectangular
  • Material: Polyester
ProsCons
Different sizes and colours are available Edible if not taken care
Machine Washable 

8) Mellifluous small size dog and cat cave velvet pet bed

This pet bed is designed to provide comfort and security for your furry friend in the shape of a cave. It is perfect for cats and dogs and has an anti-skid base to keep it in place. The bed's ultra-soft and plush interior create a comfortable, cosy, and warm space for your pet to play, hide, relax or sleep. The natural design blends in with your home's interior and adds to the ambience. It can be used every day and is suitable for all weather.

It is easy to maintain and can be machine washed in gentle mode or hand washed.

Specifications:

  • Size: Extra S, S, M
  • Colours: Cream Brown, Cream Blue, Grey Black, Orange Black
  • Weight: ‎0.74 Kilograms to ‎1.42 kg, depending on the size
  • Shape: Round
  • Material: Velvet
ProsCons
Different sizes and colours are available Not fit for big dogs
Machine Wash, Hand Wash 

9) Kozi pet ultra soft ethnic designer bed

KOZI PET Ultra Soft Ethnic Designer mat is designed to look like a couch, with extra length for multiple dogs or dogs that like to stretch out. It is made of high-grade, safety-certified flannel material with a soft PP cotton pad, providing a comfortable and safe place for your furry friend. The manufacturer is committed to providing an excellent experience and a good warranty. This mat is suitable for everyday use and all weather. It is easy to carry.

Specifications:

  • Size: S, M, L, XL, XXL
  • Colours: Black, Brown, Purple, Yellow, Red
  • Weight: ‎1150 Grams to ‎‎1950 Grams depending on the size
  • Shape: Round
  • Material: ‎Polyester
ProsCons
Machine Wash, Hand WashThe dog can tear it
Reversible & Comfy 

10) Poofy dog mat

Opt for this round-shaped dog mat that provides a safe and cosy place for a cat or dog to rest. The top surface is plush flannel for a supremely soft feeling, while the sides and bottom are made of polyester canvas for strength. The raised sides offer added warmth and support and a comfortable headrest for the pet. It is recommended to machine wash separately in cool water with mild detergent, line dry only and dry it thoroughly before use; reshape if needed.

Specifications:

  • Size: S, M, L, XL, XXL
  • Colours: Cream Brown, Cream Black, Cream Blue, Sky Blue Black, Green Black, grey Black, Orange Black, Orange Blue, Pink Black, Purple Black, Red Black, Red Green, Red Blue
  • Weight: 500 g to ‎1.5 kg, depending on the size
  • Shape: Round
  • Material:‎ Polyester and Velvet
ProsCons
Various Colour choicesIndoor use only 
Suitable for every season 

Best 3 features for you:

FeaturesMellifluous Rectangular Washable Soft Velvet Pet BedPetslover Warm Fleece Winter Beds

Mellifluous Premium Soft Velvet Cats Kittens House

 

Fluffy's Luxurious Polyester Dog Bed

 

PAWSOME Luxurious Soft Dog/Cat Bed

Slatters be royal store Reversible Dual Ultra Soft Velvet Luxury Sofa Bed PET Bed.

 

Royal Pets Cart Dog Bed & Cat Polyester Bed

 

Mellifluous miniature Size Dog and Cat Cave Velvet Pet BedKOZI PET Ultra Soft Ethnic Designer BedPoofy Dog Mat
Feature 1Velvet touch ultra-soft fabric made of foam-filled fleece fabrica soft and plush interiorultra-soft synthetic fur and features a comfortable padded polyester bolster cushion

made of high-quality polyester and fleece materials

 

breathable material bolster design is tailored to fit your pet's bodyhigh-quality velvet, ultra-soft fabric, high-quality foam, and PP cotton filling, it provides a soothing sleep extra length for multiple dogs or for dogs that like to stretch outraised sides offer support and also serve as a comfortable headrest for the pet
Feature 2classy pooch for daily use, which is pet-safe and non-toxicthe innovative design includes a base pillow and bolstersEasy to be Maintenanedand is machine washableIt fits Metal Dog Crates

‎Machine Washed or Hand Washed

 

designed to be stylish and suitable raised edge helps support your pet's neck and headAre pet-safe materials and not toxicoffers a satisfactory warrantythe top surface is made of plush flannel for a supremely soft feeling
Feature 3 easy to clean, reversible, easy to assemblebottom of the mat is designed with a non-skid materialgood-quality fibres that are long-lastingVegetarian productdesigned with a non-skid materialFeels fantastic in the summer and cosy in the winterEasy to clean and Machine Washablethe interior is ultra-soft and plushsafety-certified material with a soft cotton pad, providing a comfortable and safe placeVarious Colour choices

Best value for money:

The Mellifluous Rectangular Washable Soft Velvet Pet Bed is a top-of-the-line option for pet owners looking for a comfortable and stylish bed for their furry friends. It is a #1 bestseller on Amazon as well. This dog mat offers a variety of sizes, colours and shapes to choose from, and it's made of velvet fabric that is ultra-soft and pet-safe, filled with a combination of polyester and velvet for added comfort. It is easy to carry, clean and maintain, suitable for daily use and all weathers, easy to assemble, and a perfect choice.

Best overall product

Mellifluous Rectangular Washable Soft Velvet Pet Bed is a 4.1-star rating and is a good purchase if you compare its price with its features. It is for Rs. 511.85 with 174L x 64W x 7Th centimeters and 4.1 stars. Various features that make it a must-buy are a Velvet touch ultra soft fabric, easy to carry, Made with only pet-safe materials, non-toxic, various sizes, different colour options available and much more.

How to find the perfect dog mat?

Finding the perfect dog mat can take a bit of research, but here are some steps you can follow to ensure you choose the best one for your furry friend:

1. Measure your dog: Before you start shopping, measure your dog's length and width while they are in a sleeping position. This will give you a good idea of the size of mat you need to look for.

2. Consider your dog's sleeping habits: Some dogs like to stretch out while sleeping, while others prefer to curl up. Consider your dog's sleeping habits when choosing a mat, and select one that will provide them with the most comfort.

3. Look for high-quality materials: Dog mats come in various materials, such as memory foam, cotton, or fleece. Look for high-quality materials that are durable and easy to clean.

4. Check for additional features: Some dog mats have additional features such as raised sides for added warmth and support or orthopaedic materials for dogs with joint pain. Consider any additional features that may be beneficial for your dog.

5. Read reviews: Before making a purchase, read reviews from other customers to get an idea of the quality of the product and the level of satisfaction of other pet owners who have purchased the mat.

6. Look for certifications: Many dog mat manufacturers have safety certifications, certifying that the bed is made with safe materials for pets.

By following these steps, you'll be able to find the perfect dog mat for your furry friend, ensuring they get a good night's rest.

Products price list:

Mellifluous Rectangular Washable Soft Velvet Pet Bed Rs.511.85
Petslover Warm Fleece Winter BedsRs. 629
Mellifluous Premium Soft Velvet Cats Kittens Pet Hut House Rs. 812.94
Fluffy's Luxurious Polyester Dog Bed Rs.1549
PAWSOME Luxurious Soft Dog/Cat Bed Rs. 449
 Slatters be royal store Reversible Dual Ultra Soft Velvet Luxury Sofa Bed PET Bed.Rs.645
 Royal Pets Cart Dog Bed & Cat Polyester Bed Rs.1549
Mellifluous miniature Size Dog and Cat Cave Velvet Pet BedRs.1057.06
KOZI PET Ultra Soft Ethnic Designer BedRs.1169
Poofy Dog MatRs. 8190

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

pet care and supplies FOR LESS