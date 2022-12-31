The best cats harnesses and leashes you can buy online

Introduction

Unlike dogs, you cannot usually take cats on a walk with a leash. Dogs are far more receptive to leash training than cats. However, with the right harness and leash, you can take your little feline friend out on a safe but fun walk. Cats are natural explorers and love their freedom. If you have a cat, you probably let them play outside as they wish. Roaming freely outside might not be entirely safe for your cat as it exposes them to several risks such as getting hit by a car, catching infections by eating small animals, or even getting chased by a bigger animal.

As a pet parent, you want your little canine friend to be safe and healthy. Harnesses and leashes are a way for cats to explore freely but safely. With time, your cat can grow to love wearing a harness because it'll mean it's their chance to explore outside with supervision. Choosing the right harness or leash can be a tough decision to make given the wide variety of options available. To make your life easier, we bring you this comprehensive list of the top 10 cats harnesses and leashes that can be purchased right now with just a click. Read on to find the best fit for your cat and make an informed choice.

How to find the perfect cats harnesses and leashes?

When finding the perfect cat harnesses and leashes for your cat, there are 2 most important factors to consider - comfort and fit. The harness should be snug enough so that your cat cannot wiggle out of it. The trick to check if the harness is the right fit for your feline buddy is to check if you can fit one finger between the cat's body and the harness. If you can easily fit two fingers, it is a bad sign. It means there is scope for your cat to easily escape.

Another major influencing factor for finding the perfect cat harnesses and leashes is determining the purpose of the harness for your cat. If your plan is to take your kitty out for short walks or use the harness for car rides, then you have a lot of options to select from. But, if your cat will be out for longer and activity-filled durations, you need a harness of durable material that can withstand wear and tear. Besides, it is also vital that the harness be comfortable.

Best cats harnesses & leashes

1. The pets company cat harness leash set for cats & kittens

This harness and leash set by The Pets Company is designed to evenly distribute its size and pressure on the feline's neck and back. The harness set is also versatile since it can be adjusted to fit both, young kittens and adult cats. It uses an adjustable 'H' style harness with snap-lock buckles so it's easy to put on and take off. Besides, cats are more comfortable in the 'H' style harness because of its minimal covering.

To give you better control, the leash uses a D-ring and hook. The Pets Company's cat harness is most suited for cats that weigh between 2 and 6 kgs.