The best rabbit houses you can shop online

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 18, 2022 22:33 IST

Summary:

If you have a pet rabbit, you must provide your pet with a safe house to eat, rest, play, and do other activities. Confused about where to buy it? Don't worry; we have you covered. Check out the best rabbit house available to shop online.

Best Rabbit Houses

Rabbits are one of the favourite companions to have in the house. They require regular attention to grow in the best way possible. Some long-haired rabbits may even need daily grooming to keep them neat & tidy. Besides their dietary needs, rabbits need proper living space to exercise, play, and rest. That's where finding the best rabbit house for your pet becomes crucial.

Buying a rabbit house can be a decent brain exercise. However, we have curated a definitive list of the best rabbit house available online to give your bunny a safe and secure comfort space. The list is made keeping in mind key factors such as compactness, sturdiness, and more.

How to find the perfect rabbit house?

Rabbit needs a safe & secure place to stay and rest. It is also critical for their survival from predators, such as cats & dogs. Hence, you would need a rabbit house that protects your bunny and gives them ample space to do its favourite activities without any hassle. A good rabbit house has to be compact, sturdy, easy to transport, have a secure lock, and be easy to clean.

1. Midwest Cage House for New Born Puppies, Small Cats Kittens, Hamsters, Rabbits, Guinea Pigs Kennel & Travel Carrier Single Door Heavy Duty Folding Metal Cage 18 Inch

The Midwest Cage House is a sturdy pet house ideal for small pets such as hamsters, rabbits, cats, and guinea pigs. It is built with metal to offer durability and has rounded corners to ensure the safety of your pets. Moreover, the cage offers good ventilation and visibility.

The item is currently available at 1,439.00

Key Specifications

  • Suitable for small pets
  • Dimensions (LxWxH): 114.3 x 76.2 x 101.6 Centimeters
  • Weight: 2.6 kg
  • Material: Metal, Plastic
  • Plastic Tray: Removable & Washable
  • Easy to clean

ProsCons
  • Ideal for small pets 
  • Difficult to assemble 
  • Rounded corners to protect pets 
  • A bit heavy to easily carry around 
  • Optimal ventilation & visibility 
 
Midwest Cage House for New Born Puppies, Small Cats Kittens, Hamsters, Rabbits, Guinea Pigs Kennel & Travel Carrier Single Door Heavy Duty Folding Metal Cage 18 Inch (45*40*30 cm)
59% off
1,439 3,500
Buy now

2. NATLIS 1.5 Feet Bird Cage, House for Parrot, Rabbit and Small Pets with 2 Feeding Cup and 1 Perch with Secure Lock (Blue)

The foldable cage built with high-quality metal is a perfect house for your pet bunny. It provides ample space for your little pet to comfortably stay, eat, and rest. Also, the secure lock feature in the perch may add value if you have all birds to take care of.

The product is currently available at 999.00

Key Specifications

  • Suitable for small-sized or medium-sized birds, rabbits, cats, mouse
  • Dimensions (LxWxH): 45.7 x 30.5 x 33 Centimeters
  • Material: Iron, Metal, Plastic
  • Weight: 999g
  • Multi-feature cage with 2 Feeding Cup & 1 Perch
  • Easy to hang

ProsCons
  • Ideal for small & medium-sized birds & other pets such as rabbits, cats, mice 
  • It could be hard to assemble 
  • Wear & corrosion-resistant 
  • You must follow cleaning instructions diligently 
  • Easy to transport & hang 
 
NATLIS 1.5 Feet Bird Cage, House for Parrot, Rabbit and Small Pets with 2 Feeding Cup and 1 Perch with Secure Lock (Blue)
Check Price on Amazon

3. BARGAINS Metal Pet House for Rabbit Cage for Small Size Dogs/Puppies/Cats/Kittens/Rabbits

Another excellent option for your dear bunny is a small-size cage from Home Bargains. The metal pet house is one of the best rabbit houses, with notable features such as an easy-to-fold, secure lock, easy-to-transport, clean & corrosion-resistant body.

The item is currently available at 1,050.00

Key Specifications:

  • Suitable for rabbits, small-size dogs, cats
  • Dimensions (LxWxH): 38 x 30 x 43 Centimeters
  • Material: Metal
  • Weight: 3 kg 840 g
  • Rust-resistant body
  • Secure lock system

ProsCons
  • Ideal for rabbits, puppies, & kittens 
  • Not suitable for medium-sized pets 
  • Rust-resistant e-coat finishing for long-lasting usage 
 
  • Easy to transport 
 
HOME BARGAINS Metal Pet House for Rabbit Cage for Small Size Dogs/Puppies/Cats/Kittens/Rabbits.( Extra Small Size 43 cm x 30 cm x 38 cm Blue )
60% off
1,050 2,599
Buy now

4. Qpets® DIY Dog House Freely Assemble Indoor Pet Fence with Door for Small Sized Pet, Rabbit, Kitten, Guinea Pig

The indoor pet fence is another ultimate solution to building a portable rabbit house without worrying about space. It comprises 12 connected panels, which you can assemble to create an enclosure for your pet per the requirement. The maximum enclosure space would be 147 x 75 x 47 Centimeters.

The product is currently available at 3,233.00

Key Specifications

  • Suitable for small-sized pets, such as rabbits, kittens, guinea pigs
  • Dimensions (LxWxH): Max. Enclosure Space- 49 x 37 x 7 Centimeters
  • Material: Metal
  • Weight: 2kg 870g
  • Sturdy build to offer stability
  • Portable

ProsCons
  • Ideal for rabbits, kittens, guinea pigs, puppies 
  • Assembly can be tricky 
  • 12 panels, each measuring 45 x 35cm 
 
  • Movable & sturdy indoor fence 
 
  • Rust-resistant body 
 
Qpets® DIY Dog House Freely Assemble Indoor Pet Fence with Door for Small Sized Pet, Rabbit, Kitten, Guinea Pig (147 * 75 * 47cm, 12 Panels)
35% off
3,299 5,039
Buy now

5. SEVVY Iron Mesh Pet Cage, 36 Pcs Irons Mesh Panels, DIY Small Animal Cage for Rabbit, Guinea Pigs, Puppy, Black

The iron mesh pet cage is an ideal rabbit house to give your bunny a secure area to indulge in playful activities, eat freely, sleep, and roam. The cage is built with alloy steel, iron & metal, so it has a rust-free body and offers durability. Also, you can use this cage for pets other than rabbits, such as for puppies, hamsters, and guinea pigs.

The 16-panel cage is currently available at 2,949.00

Key Specifications:

  • Suitable for rabbits, guinea pigs, puppies
  • Dimensions (LxWxH): ‎41.5 x 37.2 x 8.6 Centimeters
  • Material: Alloy Steel, Metal, Iron
  • Weight: 4kg 680g
  • Optimum visibility
  • Easy to assemble

ProsCons
  • Ideal for small-size pets 
  • The 16-panel variant can only accommodate one bunny 
  • Rust-free body to offer durability
  • The gaps can let babies pass freely 
  • It comes in three sizes to suit your needs
 
SEVVY Iron Mesh Pet Cage, 36 Pcs Irons Mesh Panels, DIY Small Animal Cage for Rabbit, Guinea Pigs, Puppy, Black
21% off
5,049 6,400
Buy now

6. RvPaws Single-Door Folding Metal Dog Cage with Paw Protector Easy to Move with Removable Tray Iron Cage for Dog & Rabbit 18 Inch Silver Black Color

Another pick for our best rabbit house collection is this single-door folding metal cage that can easily house small-sized pets. Due to its metal body and paw protection feature, the cage becomes a happy space for pets to have fun. Also, the cage comes with a removable tray, thus making it easy to clean.

The item is currently available at 1,119.00

Key Specifications:

  • Ideal for dogs & rabbits
  • Dimensions (LxWxH): 46 x 30 x 37 Centimeters
  • Material: Metal, Plastic
  • Weight: 3kg 500g
  • Optimum visibility of your pet
  • Good ventilation

ProsCons
  • Suitable for small-sized puppies & bunnies 
  • Not easy to assemble 
  • Enamelled iron with powder coated to prevent rusting 
  • It can not house medium-sized pets 
  • Smooth airflow to provide sufficient ventilation for your pet 
  • The base may feel out of balance 
RvPaws Single-Door Folding Metal Dog Cage with Paw Protector Easy to Move with Removable Tray Iron Cage for Dog & Rabbit 18 Inch Silver Black Color
53% off
1,119 2,399
Buy now

7. Pet Believe Metal Cage Iron and Plastic Cage with Removable Tray for Dogs and Rabbits - 18 Inch

The final item in our list of the best rabbit houses is a metal cage having an iron & plastic body. It is durable and safe for pets due to its simple, sturdy design. Also, the cage is ideal for small-sized dogs and rabbits. It has a removable tray; thus, it is easy to clean.

The product is currently available at 1,049.00

Key Specifications:

  • Suitable for dogs & rabbits
  • Dimensions(LxWxH): 24 x 14 x 4 Centimeters
  • Material: Iron
  • Weight: 0.4g
  • Single-door design with secure lock
  • Removable & washable pan at the bottom

ProsCons
  • Ideal for dogs & rabbits 
  • Not a comfortable option for medium-sized pets 
  • Durable, heavy-metal body 
  • Too light 
  • Single-door design 
 
Pet Believe Metal Cage Iron and Plastic Cage with Removable Tray for Dogs and Rabbits - 18 Inch
1,039
Buy now

Best value for money

NATLIS 1.5 Feet Bird Cage, House for Parrot, Rabbit and Small Pets, is the most economical rabbit house in this list. It is currently priced at Rs. 999/-. If you are a first-time buyer, you can go with this one, as it offers pretty much everything you need to ensure a safe space for your bunny. The product has over 70 ratings on Amazon, thus underlining it as a decent buying option.

Best overall product

Qpets® DIY Dog House Freely Assemble Indoor Pet Fence with Door for Small Sized Pet, Rabbit, Kitten, Guinea Pig is the best overall recommendation due to its unique quality & utility. The indoor fence is movable, sturdy, and adjustable according to space. The maximum enclosure area of the 12-connected panels offers ample space for your pets to roam and have fun.

Price list of all products

S.noProductPrice
1.Midwest Cage House for New Born Puppies, Small Cats Kittens, Hamsters, Rabbits, Guinea Pigs Kennel & Travel Carrier Single Door Heavy Duty Folding Metal Cage 18 Inch  1439.00 
2.NATLIS 1.5 Feet Bird Cage, House for Parrot, Rabbit and Small Pets with 2 Feeding Cup and 1 Perch with Secure Lock (Blue)  999.00 
3.HOME BARGAINS Metal Pet House for Rabbit Cage for Small Size Dogs/Puppies/Cats/Kittens/Rabbits  1050 
4.Qpets® DIY Dog House Freely Assemble Indoor Pet Fence with Door for Small Sized Pet, Rabbit, Kitten, Guinea Pig  3233 
5.SEVVY Iron Mesh Pet Cage, 36 Pcs Irons Mesh Panels, DIY Small Animal Cage for Rabbit, Guinea Pigs, Puppy, Black  5049.00 (36 Panel) 
6.RvPaws Single-Door Folding Metal Dog Cage with Paw Protector Easy to Move with Removable Tray Iron Cage for Dog & Rabbit 18 Inch Silver Black Color  1119.00 
7.Pet Believe Metal Cage Iron and Plastic Cage with Removable Tray for Dogs and Rabbits - 18 Inch  1049.00 

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

Do I need separate houses if I have more than one pet?

Not really. It depends on a lot of factors. The primary one is the cage size. If you purchase a pet house large enough to accommodate your pets, you can buy a single unit. 

How can I keep my rabbit healthy?

Rabbits like to be clean and tidy. As you feed them, ensure that you wash the pan of the rabbit house. The removable & washable pan of the cage will ease your burden. 

What games can I play with my rabbit?

Once the rabbit is in its house, you can give them toys to play with and have fun. Also, you can make them jump over rods, blocks, and from stools.  

 View More
