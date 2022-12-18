The best rabbit houses you can shop online

Best Rabbit Houses

Rabbits are one of the favourite companions to have in the house. They require regular attention to grow in the best way possible. Some long-haired rabbits may even need daily grooming to keep them neat & tidy. Besides their dietary needs, rabbits need proper living space to exercise, play, and rest. That's where finding the best rabbit house for your pet becomes crucial. Buying a rabbit house can be a decent brain exercise. However, we have curated a definitive list of the best rabbit house available online to give your bunny a safe and secure comfort space. The list is made keeping in mind key factors such as compactness, sturdiness, and more. How to find the perfect rabbit house? Rabbit needs a safe & secure place to stay and rest. It is also critical for their survival from predators, such as cats & dogs. Hence, you would need a rabbit house that protects your bunny and gives them ample space to do its favourite activities without any hassle. A good rabbit house has to be compact, sturdy, easy to transport, have a secure lock, and be easy to clean. 1. Midwest Cage House for New Born Puppies, Small Cats Kittens, Hamsters, Rabbits, Guinea Pigs Kennel & Travel Carrier Single Door Heavy Duty Folding Metal Cage 18 Inch The Midwest Cage House is a sturdy pet house ideal for small pets such as hamsters, rabbits, cats, and guinea pigs. It is built with metal to offer durability and has rounded corners to ensure the safety of your pets. Moreover, the cage offers good ventilation and visibility. The item is currently available at ₹1,439.00 Key Specifications Suitable for small pets

Dimensions (LxWxH): 114.3 x 76.2 x 101.6 Centimeters

Weight: 2.6 kg

Material: Metal, Plastic

Plastic Tray: Removable & Washable

Easy to clean

Pros Cons Ideal for small pets Difficult to assemble Rounded corners to protect pets A bit heavy to easily carry around Optimal ventilation & visibility

2. NATLIS 1.5 Feet Bird Cage, House for Parrot, Rabbit and Small Pets with 2 Feeding Cup and 1 Perch with Secure Lock (Blue) The foldable cage built with high-quality metal is a perfect house for your pet bunny. It provides ample space for your little pet to comfortably stay, eat, and rest. Also, the secure lock feature in the perch may add value if you have all birds to take care of. The product is currently available at ₹999.00 Key Specifications Suitable for small-sized or medium-sized birds, rabbits, cats, mouse

Dimensions (LxWxH): 45.7 x 30.5 x 33 Centimeters

Material: Iron, Metal, Plastic

Weight: 999g

Multi-feature cage with 2 Feeding Cup & 1 Perch

Easy to hang

Pros Cons Ideal for small & medium-sized birds & other pets such as rabbits, cats, mice It could be hard to assemble Wear & corrosion-resistant You must follow cleaning instructions diligently Easy to transport & hang

3. BARGAINS Metal Pet House for Rabbit Cage for Small Size Dogs/Puppies/Cats/Kittens/Rabbits Another excellent option for your dear bunny is a small-size cage from Home Bargains. The metal pet house is one of the best rabbit houses, with notable features such as an easy-to-fold, secure lock, easy-to-transport, clean & corrosion-resistant body. The item is currently available at ₹1,050.00 Key Specifications: Suitable for rabbits, small-size dogs, cats

Dimensions (LxWxH): 38 x 30 x 43 Centimeters

Material: Metal

Weight: 3 kg 840 g

Rust-resistant body

Secure lock system

Pros Cons Ideal for rabbits, puppies, & kittens Not suitable for medium-sized pets Rust-resistant e-coat finishing for long-lasting usage Easy to transport

4. Qpets® DIY Dog House Freely Assemble Indoor Pet Fence with Door for Small Sized Pet, Rabbit, Kitten, Guinea Pig The indoor pet fence is another ultimate solution to building a portable rabbit house without worrying about space. It comprises 12 connected panels, which you can assemble to create an enclosure for your pet per the requirement. The maximum enclosure space would be 147 x 75 x 47 Centimeters. The product is currently available at ₹3,233.00 Key Specifications Suitable for small-sized pets, such as rabbits, kittens, guinea pigs

Dimensions (LxWxH): Max. Enclosure Space- 49 x 37 x 7 Centimeters

Material: Metal

Weight: 2kg 870g

Sturdy build to offer stability

Portable

Pros Cons Ideal for rabbits, kittens, guinea pigs, puppies Assembly can be tricky 12 panels, each measuring 45 x 35cm Movable & sturdy indoor fence Rust-resistant body

5. SEVVY Iron Mesh Pet Cage, 36 Pcs Irons Mesh Panels, DIY Small Animal Cage for Rabbit, Guinea Pigs, Puppy, Black The iron mesh pet cage is an ideal rabbit house to give your bunny a secure area to indulge in playful activities, eat freely, sleep, and roam. The cage is built with alloy steel, iron & metal, so it has a rust-free body and offers durability. Also, you can use this cage for pets other than rabbits, such as for puppies, hamsters, and guinea pigs. The 16-panel cage is currently available at ₹2,949.00 Key Specifications: Suitable for rabbits, guinea pigs, puppies

Dimensions (LxWxH): ‎41.5 x 37.2 x 8.6 Centimeters

Material: Alloy Steel, Metal, Iron

Weight: 4kg 680g

Optimum visibility

Easy to assemble

Pros Cons Ideal for small-size pets The 16-panel variant can only accommodate one bunny Rust-free body to offer durability The gaps can let babies pass freely It comes in three sizes to suit your needs

6. RvPaws Single-Door Folding Metal Dog Cage with Paw Protector Easy to Move with Removable Tray Iron Cage for Dog & Rabbit 18 Inch Silver Black Color Another pick for our best rabbit house collection is this single-door folding metal cage that can easily house small-sized pets. Due to its metal body and paw protection feature, the cage becomes a happy space for pets to have fun. Also, the cage comes with a removable tray, thus making it easy to clean. The item is currently available at ₹1,119.00 Key Specifications: Ideal for dogs & rabbits

Dimensions (LxWxH): 46 x 30 x 37 Centimeters

Material: Metal, Plastic

Weight: 3kg 500g

Optimum visibility of your pet

Good ventilation

Pros Cons Suitable for small-sized puppies & bunnies Not easy to assemble Enamelled iron with powder coated to prevent rusting It can not house medium-sized pets Smooth airflow to provide sufficient ventilation for your pet The base may feel out of balance

7. Pet Believe Metal Cage Iron and Plastic Cage with Removable Tray for Dogs and Rabbits - 18 Inch The final item in our list of the best rabbit houses is a metal cage having an iron & plastic body. It is durable and safe for pets due to its simple, sturdy design. Also, the cage is ideal for small-sized dogs and rabbits. It has a removable tray; thus, it is easy to clean. The product is currently available at ₹1,049.00 Key Specifications: Suitable for dogs & rabbits

Dimensions(LxWxH): 24 x 14 x 4 Centimeters

Material: Iron

Weight: 0.4g

Single-door design with secure lock

Removable & washable pan at the bottom

Pros Cons Ideal for dogs & rabbits Not a comfortable option for medium-sized pets Durable, heavy-metal body Too light Single-door design

Best value for money NATLIS 1.5 Feet Bird Cage, House for Parrot, Rabbit and Small Pets, is the most economical rabbit house in this list. It is currently priced at Rs. 999/-. If you are a first-time buyer, you can go with this one, as it offers pretty much everything you need to ensure a safe space for your bunny. The product has over 70 ratings on Amazon, thus underlining it as a decent buying option. Best overall product Qpets® DIY Dog House Freely Assemble Indoor Pet Fence with Door for Small Sized Pet, Rabbit, Kitten, Guinea Pig is the best overall recommendation due to its unique quality & utility. The indoor fence is movable, sturdy, and adjustable according to space. The maximum enclosure area of the 12-connected panels offers ample space for your pets to roam and have fun. Price list of all products

S.no Product Price 1. Midwest Cage House for New Born Puppies, Small Cats Kittens, Hamsters, Rabbits, Guinea Pigs Kennel & Travel Carrier Single Door Heavy Duty Folding Metal Cage 18 Inch ₹ 1439.00 2. NATLIS 1.5 Feet Bird Cage, House for Parrot, Rabbit and Small Pets with 2 Feeding Cup and 1 Perch with Secure Lock (Blue) ₹ 999.00 3. HOME BARGAINS Metal Pet House for Rabbit Cage for Small Size Dogs/Puppies/Cats/Kittens/Rabbits ₹ 1050 4. Qpets® DIY Dog House Freely Assemble Indoor Pet Fence with Door for Small Sized Pet, Rabbit, Kitten, Guinea Pig ₹ 3233 5. SEVVY Iron Mesh Pet Cage, 36 Pcs Irons Mesh Panels, DIY Small Animal Cage for Rabbit, Guinea Pigs, Puppy, Black ₹ 5049.00 (36 Panel) 6. RvPaws Single-Door Folding Metal Dog Cage with Paw Protector Easy to Move with Removable Tray Iron Cage for Dog & Rabbit 18 Inch Silver Black Color ₹ 1119.00 7. Pet Believe Metal Cage Iron and Plastic Cage with Removable Tray for Dogs and Rabbits - 18 Inch ₹ 1049.00