The top 10 organic and natural pet food brands

Summary: This article discusses the top 10 pet foods in India, along with the best value products and advice on selecting the one that suits your needs.

Dog food makes your dog healthy by providing all essential nutrients.

Pet food is an essential purchase for a pet parent. It makes a massive difference in pets' health and well-being. Before choosing any brand, ensure it is quality to fulfil your pet's nutritional needs. Choose a brand that has heart-healthy fatty acids and vitamins. Make sure to read the food label to see what ingredients are in the pet food. Finding the best pet food brands among hundreds of options is difficult. However, we have listed which satisfy the criteria given below. Product list: 1. Drools Pet Food Drool dry food is made to support the important function of your pet and ensures a reliable, balanced diet. This is a non-vegetarian product. Drools dog food is Suitable for Golden Retrievers, German Shepherds, Labrador, Dobermann & St.Bernard dogs. This food has taurine, salmon, vitamins, and minerals essential for a healthy heart and skin and a beautiful coat for your cat. Natural fibres (prebiotics) protect cats from the formation of hair bulbs, while probiotics can keep pets' digestive systems healthy. Drools cat food boosts the immune system and helps maintain its coat, making it shinier. It comes in many flavours and different packaging sizes, so you can choose which suits you the most. Specifications Brand: Drools

Diet type: Non-Vegetarian

Flavour: Tuna & Salmon, Fish, Milk, etc., for cat

Chicken Vegetable, chicken milk, etc. For dog

Age range: For Babies and Adults

Form: Wet & Dry

Specific uses For Product: Immune System Health Package information: Bag, Tub

Pros Cons And Drools Food is ISO-Certified, So there are Strict Quality Checks It can cause joint problems and abrupt growth due to a change in the nutrition No By-product Meat source It contains a balanced ratio of protein and energy

2. Whiskas Cat Food This cat food is for young kittens ages 2-12 months. This flavour is a non-vegetarian product. This cat food is made with high-quality ingredients.This cat food ensures that your cat is taking a good amount of protein, Calcium, Minerals, Vitamins, and antioxidants. At this age, your kitty will develop the lean muscles and strong bones that need to run around. This cat food is hundred per cent complete and balanced. There is no artificial flavouring or preservation available in this food. Food recipes are prepared carefully and made with quality ingredients that make them delicious, with a perfect balance of vitamins and minerals suitable for cats. Specification: Brand: Whiskas

Diet type: Non-Vegetarian

Form: Wet & Dry

Specific uses for the product: immune system health Vital Nutrition: 30%protein, 12%moisture,12%fat,5%fiber

Pros Cons Protein-rich formula With preservatives and added colouring Suitable for all breeds Real chicken pieces

3. Purepet Pet Food Purepet food is formulated with the necessary ingredients to provide your cat & dog with comprehensive health. It is enriched with all the necessary vitamins and minerals that support your pet’s growth and vitality. You can give this food to pets over home food. Pets adapt to it quickly while switching from other food. It comes in different sizes of packs with multiple flavours. Purepet pet food contains fatty and protein-rich ingredients that deliver excellent health benefits to pets. In addition, this pet food has probiotics and natural fibres that improve Digestion and keep your pet healthy and energetic throughout the day. Specification: Brand: Purepet

Target Species: Cat & Dog

Item Form: Wet & Dry

Specific uses for the product: To improve Immunity, Digestion, and balanced nutrition

Package information: Bag

Pros Cons Very economical Contains by-products. Contains a blend of essential vitamins.

4. Pedigree Pedigree is a complete & balanced dog food that's perfect for adult dogs. It contains 20% crude protein,10% crude fat, and 5% crude fibre, providing strong muscles, bones, and teeth and a healthier & shinier coat. In addition, dog food promotes digestive health and supports natural defences. Dogs need 2x calcium, 2.5 iron, &9x vitamin B12 more than humans, which is an ideal treat for dogs. Experts develop it at the Waltham Centre for pet nutrition. Specification: Brand: Pedigree Flavour: Chicken Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian Age Range: Adult, puppies Target Species: Dog Item Form: Dry Specific Uses For Product: raining Special Ingredients: Chicken & Vegetable

Pros Cons An ideal choice for those running a shelter or short on budget. If fed to the puppy, growth won’t be good. Regular drools are as good as(or as bad as) pedigree.

5. Meat Up Pet Food Meat Up pet food is made with high-quality ingredients and nutrition. It contains mackerel and sardine fish. In addition, this pet food is rich in proteins for the kitten and puppy’s growth. The meat-up pet food is one of the best pet foods available on the market, full of crunchy chunks of mackerel and a pet’s favourite food. It has no artificial flavours or preservatives. It comes in many sizes and flavours, specially formulated blends of nutrients that support the pet’s vital system and overall well-being. Specification: Brand: Meat up

Age Range: For Baby and Adults

Target Species: Cat & Dog

Item Form: Wet & Dry

Specific uses for the product: To improve Immunity, balanced nutrition, and Digestion

Package information: Bag

Pros Cons Free of fillers, artificial flavours and preservatives Some variants contain corn gluten meal and soy products Tasty and zero side-effects Low-budget

6. Me-O-Cat Food Tuna Me or cat food is a portion of balanced and nutritionally complete cat food. It is a non-vegetarian food for cats. Vitamin c boosts a cat's immune system and reduces the detrimental effect of stress on your cat’s health, and this formula helps to prevent the risk of FLUTD(Feline Lower Urinary Tract Disease). Taurine is an amino acid essential for the eyes' proper functioning. This product has enough amino acids to improve the cat’s eyesight. Me -O-Cat food has Calcium, Phosphorus, and Vitamin D that help strengthen the teeth and bones of cats. Tuna flavour has low sodium formula that decreases the risks of high blood pressure and kidney and heart disease in the cat. Omega 3 and Omega 6 from high-quality oil, in combination with Zinc, will help nourish the cat’s hair and skin. Specification: Brand: Me-O

Flavour: Mackerel, Ocean Fish, Tuna and salmon, Seafood, etc.

Age Range: For Baby Kittens (2-12 months), Adults(1+ year)

Target Species: Only for Cat

Item Form: Wet & Dry

Specific uses for the product: To improve Immunity, Bone Health, and Digestion

Package information: Bag

Pros Cons Calcium, Phosphorus, and Minerals: to support bones. It smells like fish, and if your cat is not fond of it, it may not prefer it. Prevents FLUTD (Feline Lower Urinary Tract Disease). Food colouring. Omega 3 and Omega 6.

7. Let’s Bite Pet Food Pet food is loaded with the goodness of vitamins, minerals, and nutrients essential for cats' growth. It is made with sardines, mackerel, and eggs. This product has high-quality protein that fulfils the pet’s nutritional needs, helps keep the pet fit, and prevents obesity or weight problems. The bite product contains vital amino acids that ensure the baby pet’s health and improve eyesight. This product has fatty acids that provide a glossy coat. In addition, this product has taurine for a healthy heart. This product can control your pet’s urinary pH and protect against hair fall. Natural fibre and prebiotics in this product support your pet’s healthy Digestion. Specification: Brand: Let’s Bite

Age Range: For Babies and Adults

Target Species: Cat and Dog

Item Form: Dry

Specific uses for the product: To improve Immunity, better rational and brain function, and Digestion

Package information: Bag

Pros Cons It contains Omega 3 and 6 Not good for puppy dogs (if fed solely) 100% Organic DHA

8.Kennel Kitchen Wet Pet Food Kennel Kitchen wet pet food is made with regionally sourced premium quality tuna, mackerel, and chicken. This is a variety of lean protein-packed meats. It is high in natural omega 3 and omega 6 acids. Kennel kitchen pet food has no preservatives and no artificial flavours and colours. Pets like the fish pieces in gravy. Kennel kitchen fish chunks in gravy support your pet’s overall health and a healthy weight full of nutrition. Specification: Brand: Kennel Kitchen

Flavour: Fish chunks, Fish Chunks + Chicken & Tuna In Jelly, Fish Chunks + Chicken In Jelly, Fish Chunks + Hearty Broth Chicken, Fish Chunks + Tuna In Jelly

Age Range: For Babies and Adults

Target Species: Cat & Dog

Item Form: Wet, Gravy, Chunks

Specific uses for the product: To improve Immunity and Digestion, weight management Package information: Bag

Pros Cons Preservative-free. It contains plant-based protein extracts that are a bit harder to digest for obligate carnivores. Highly palatable No artificial flavours or colouring agents

9. Chappi Dog Food Chappi dog food contains a unique blend of low-fat and dietary fibre. It is easily digestible for even the most sensitive dogs. This dog food is a good source of protein and polyunsaturated dogs and has 100% complete and balanced food for adult dogs. This food is suitable for Pugs, Beagle Labrador, Golden Retrievers & German shepherds. Specification: Brand: Chappi

Age Range (Description): Adult

Target Species: Dog

Item Form: Dry

Specific Uses For Product: Oral Health

Special Ingredients: Proteins, Nutrient rich, Chicken

Pros Cons The fibre in the diet can help with digestion. Not available in small packets Muscle health requires high-quality proteins.

10. Purina pet food Nestle Purina develops Purina pet food. They mainly produce kibbles or dry pet food, which supports the development of your pet's muscles. It is made with Mackerel, Tuna, Salmon, and Sardine, which taste good; your pet will love it. It has balanced nutrition for the maintenance of your adult pet. This pet food has protein which makes your pet strong and lean muscles. Specification: Brand: Purina

Target Species: Cat & Dog

Item Form: Dry

Specific uses for the product: To improve Immunity, Urinary Tract Health, and Digestion

Package information: Bag

Pros Cons Fortified with probiotics for gut health. Meat by-product is the first ingredient. Excellent source of dietary fibre. Grain-free and delicious formula.

Best overall product If you're looking for the best dog food brand based in India, then Drools is the perfect option. This brand offers a wide range of products, including wet dog food. Plus, its premium quality dog food meets the needs of every type of dog. Additionally, Drools is a famous brand that can be relied on by pet parents. It enjoys a good reputation among pet parents across India. So if you're looking for high-quality dog food made in India, Drools should be your choice. Best value for money Pedigree dog food has more balanced constituents compared to any other company. It promotes digestive health, bones, and teeth and supports natural defences, which would be great for your dog. How to find the perfect organic and natural pet food brand? Here are so many dog food brands available in the market. But before buying dog food, pay attention to the ingredients and the order in which they are listed. You want food which contains whole ingredients like vegetables, fruits, meat and many more. Also, avoid dog foods that are loaded with fillers and by-products.

