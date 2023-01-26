The top 10 pet food brands for pets

Pet food is an important part of maintaining the health and wellbeing of our beloved four-legged friends. However, for dogs with allergies, finding the right pet food brand can be a daunting task. Dog food allergies can cause a wide range of symptoms, from itchy skin to gastrointestinal issues, and it's crucial to choose a food that will help alleviate these symptoms. To assist pet owners in this endeavour, we've compiled a list of the top 10 pet food brands for pets with allergies. So, whether your dog has a specific allergy or you're simply looking for a brand that's better suited for dogs with sensitive stomachs, this list of top 10 pet food brands for pets with allergies will help you make an informed decision and give your furry friend the best chance of a healthy, happy life. The top 10 pet food for you 1. Vet-pro Hypoallergenic Dry Adult Dog Food Vet-pro Hypoallergenic Dry Adult Dog Food is a prescription diet for dogs with hypersensitivities. It is specially formulated to provide a highly digestible and easily manageable diet for dogs with dietary sensitivities. The food is made with hydrolysed fish protein, broken down into smaller peptides to minimise the risk of allergic reactions. Additionally, this formula is free of gluten, lactose, artificial colours, and preservatives, making it a safe option for dogs with food sensitivities. It also includes yucca extract to control stool odour. Specifications: Brand: Generic

Product quantity: 12000 grams

Special Features: Suitable for all breeds, Balanced and nutritious diet

Pros Cons Balanced and nutritious diet Poor value for money

2. Royal Canin Adult Dry Dog Food Hypoallergenic Veterinary Diet Royal Canin Adult Dry Dog Food Hypoallergenic Veterinary Diet is a specially formulated diet for dogs with food allergies or intolerances. This diet is designed to reduce ingredient intolerances, and it can be used to help manage dogs with skin or digestive symptoms caused by food allergies or intolerance. The diet can also be used as part of a food elimination trial, a process used to identify the specific ingredients causing an allergic reaction in a dog. This hypoallergenic veterinary diet is formulated to meet the specific nutritional needs of dogs with food allergies or intolerances, and it provides a balanced and nutritious diet that helps to manage symptoms associated with food allergies or intolerances. Specifications: Brand: Royal Canin

Product quantity: 2000 grams

Special Features: Easy to store, Free from gluten

Pros Cons Value for money

3. Dibaq Sense Grain Free Salmon Hypoallergenic Dibaq Sense Grain Free Salmon Hypoallergenic 100% Natural Adult All Breeds Dry Dog Food is a specially formulated diet for adult dogs of all breeds that is designed to support sensitive digestion and promote overall health. This food is made with a joint protector pack, which includes ingredients known to support joint health. The food is also grain-free and gluten-free, making it a suitable option for dogs with food allergies or sensitivities. Specifications: Brand: Dibaq

Product quantity: 12000 grams

Special Features: High palatability, Natural ingredients

Pros Cons High palatability and digestibility Less value for money

4. Veterinary Diet Dog Food Gastrointestinal/Hypoallergenic Food for Dogs Veterinary Diet Dog Food Gastrointestinal/Hypoallergenic Food for Dogs is a specially formulated diet for dogs with digestive problems or allergic symptoms. It is based on duck meat and enriched with hydrolysed fish protein, which is broken down into smaller molecules to minimise the risk of allergic reactions. It contains anise and fennel fruits, which positively affect the stomach and intestinal system and facilitate digestion. Specifications: Brand: PETS EMPIRE

Product quantity: 3000 grams

Special Features: Highly digestible, Hypoallergenic

Pros Cons High palatability and digestible Less value for money

5. Calibra Dog Hypoallergenic Skin & Coat Dog Dry Food Supplement Calibra Dog Hypoallergenic Skin & Coat Dog Dry Food Supplement is a specialised diet for dogs with ingredient and nutrient intolerances, skin issues, hair loss, and other dermatological symptoms. The food is formulated to support skin function in dermatitis and hair loss. It can be used to manage adverse food reactions (AFR) that cause dermatological and gastrointestinal symptoms, such as atopic dermatitis and otitis externa, and flea allergy dermatitis. The diet also helps support skin lesions, wound healing, and hair loss, and it can be used as a long-term diet after an elimination diet. Specifications: Brand: Supervet

Product quantity: 2000 grams

Special Features: Better skin health, Easy to digest

Pros Cons Better skin health

6. Hill's Science Diet Adult Sensitive Stomach & Skin Hill's Science Diet Adult Sensitive Stomach & Skin, Chicken Meal & Barley Recipe Dry Dog Food is a specialised diet for adult dogs with food or skin sensitivities. It is formulated to be complete and nutritionally balanced for all breeds. The food is made with high-quality ingredients that are easy to digest, making it a suitable option for dogs with sensitive stomachs. This dry dog food contains omega-6 fatty acids and other nutrients that are known to promote healthy skin and a glossy coat. Additionally, it includes a clinically proven blend of antioxidants with vitamins C and E that helps support your dog’s immune system. Specifications: Brand: Hill's Science Diet

Product quantity: 13 kg 800 g

Special Features: Immune system, Balanced nutrition

Pros Cons Balanced nutrition Flavour is less likeable

7. Promise Adult Dog Food - 360 Degree Nutrition Dry Pet Food Promise Adult Dog Food - 360 Degree Nutrition Dry Pet Food is a specially formulated diet for adult dogs. This food is designed to improve bone, muscle and heart health. It contains hydrolysed chicken protein, chicken meal, and soy lecithin, which are excellent sources of body-building proteins for bone and muscle growth. It also contains Omega 3-6, EPA, and DHA, which support heart health. It also focuses on brain development and immunity by including dried Antarctic krill enriched with DHA. It helps in enhancing brain nutrition, learning ability and memory development. The food also includes antioxidants and trace elements in a chelated form that optimises mineral intake and strengthens the immune system. Specifications: Brand: Promise

Product quantity: 4000 grams

Special Features: optimum palatability, enriched with DHA

Pros Cons Enhancing brain nutrition Less value for money

8. Montego Complete Nutrition Venison & Lamb Dry Dog Food for All Breed Adult Dog Montego Complete Nutrition Venison & Lamb Dry Dog Food for All Breed Adult Dog is a specially formulated diet for adult dogs of all breeds. It is designed to provide complete nutrition while promoting joint mobility and strength building. It is gluten-free, making it ideal for dogs with delicate stomachs or skin sensitivities; it contains a combination of lean proteins Venison and Lamb that provides a full range of amino acids, which are essential for building and maintaining strong muscles and joints. It uses low carbohydrate formulation using only rice, a single grain, high-quality, highly digestible carbohydrate which provides all-day energy. It contains Omega-6 from animal fats and vegetable oils that are essential for reducing stool odour and also help nourish your dog’s skin, promoting a lustrous, shiny coat. Specifications: Brand: Montego

Product quantity: 1750 grams

Special Features: aids the metabolism, hypoallergenic

Pros Cons Aids the metabolism Granule form can be less suitable for some pets

9. WIGGLES Ykibble Dog Food Adult Pet WIGGLES Ykibble Dog Food Adult Pet is a nutritionally balanced food that is specially formulated for adult and senior dogs. It is made using a blend of protein, fresh fruits, vegetables, sea buckthorn, hemp seed oil, and herbs that are gently slow-cooked at a low temperature through an oven-baked process. This technique preserves the natural vitamins, minerals, colours, and aroma of each farm-fresh ingredient while maintaining the taste and quality of the food. The food is made with 100% human-grade ingredients and real meats, making it a balanced and wholesome meal for your pets. It is enriched with Omega 3, 6, 7, and 9 fatty acids, essential for maintaining your pet's overall health and well-being. Specifications: Brand: WIGGLES

Product quantity: 9 kg 700 g

Special Features: quality of food, hypoallergenic

Pros Cons Quality of food Some ingredients can trigger allergies

10. Signature Grain Zero Starter Mother & Puppy Dog Dry Food Signature Grain Zero Starter Mother & Puppy Dog Dry Food is a hypoallergenic complete nutrition food that is specifically formulated for mother dogs and weaning puppies. It is made with real chicken, eggs, and vegetables and contains 48% meat. This food is free from corn, wheat, and soya and contains no added artificial preservatives or by-products. This helps provide a good transition to solid food and rehydrates to a porridge-like consistency, which is an easily digestible protein. It's a complete and balanced meal that provides all the necessary nutrients for mother dogs and growing puppies. Specifications: Brand: Grain Zero

Product quantity: 1200 grams

Special Features: Balanced meal, Hypoallergenic

Pros Cons Suitable for all life stages Less availability

Top 3 features for you:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Vet-pro Hypoallergenic Dry Adult Dog Food promote a healthy skin suitable for all breeds balanced and nutritious diet Royal Canin Adult Dry Dog Food Hypoallergenic Veterinary Diet easy to store hypoallergenic free from gluten Dibaq Sense Grain Free Salmon Hypoallergenic high palatability natural ingredients hypoallergenic Veterinary Diet Dog Food Gastrointestinal/Hypoallergenic Food for Dogs highly digestible MOS and FOS prebiotics hypoallergenic Calibra Dog Hypoallergenic Skin & Coat Dog Dry Food Supplement hypoallergenic skin health easy to digest Hill's Science Diet Adult Sensitive Stomach & Skin immune system hypoallergenic balanced nutrition Promise Adult Dog Food - 360 Degree Nutrition Dry Pet Food enhancing brain nutrition optimum palatability enriched with DHA Montego Complete Nutrition Venison & Lamb Dry Dog Food for All Breed Adult Dog aids the metabolism highly digestible hypoallergenic WIGGLES Ykibble Dog Food Adult Pet 100% human-grade quality of food hypoallergenic Signature Grain Zero Starter Mother & Puppy Dog Dry Food balanced meal hypoallergenic lower risk of allergic reactions

Best overall product: Calibra Dog Hypoallergenic Skin & Coat Dog Dry Food Supplement is a specialised diet for dogs with ingredient and nutrient intolerances, skin issues, hair loss, and other dermatological symptoms. It is formulated to support skin function and manage adverse food reactions that cause dermatological and gastrointestinal symptoms. The diet can also aid in skin lesions, wound healing and hair loss management, and can be used as a long-term diet following an elimination diet. It is considered the best option for dogs with dermatitis and hair loss. Best value for money: Signature Grain Zero Starter Mother & Puppy Dog Dry Food is a hypoallergenic, complete nutrition food made with real chicken, eggs, and vegetables; it contains 48% meat and is free from corn, wheat, and soy. Additionally, it has no added artificial preservatives or by-products, making it a good transition to solid food. The food rehydrates to a porridge-like consistency, easily digestible protein, providing a complete and balanced meal with all the necessary nutrients for mother dogs and growing puppies. It is considered a good option for providing the best value for money. How to find the best anti-allergic food for your dog? To find the best anti-allergic food for your dog, it's important to consult a veterinarian first, as they can help determine the specific allergens your dog may be sensitive to. Once you have this information, you can look for dog food that is formulated to be hypoallergenic and free from the identified allergens. You should also check the ingredient list and avoid artificial preservatives, colours or flavours. You can also look for food that has been certified and has passed certain quality standards. Feed trials and customer reviews can also help find the best anti-allergic food for your dog. Product price list:

S.no Product Price 1. Vet-pro Hypoallergenic Dry Adult Dog Food Rs. 5,348 for 12kgs 2. Royal Canin Adult Dry Dog Food Hypoallergenic Veterinary Diet Rs. 5,380 for 7kgs 3. Dibaq Sense Grain Free Salmon Hypoallergenic Rs. 6,429 for 12kgs 4. Veterinary Diet Dog Food Gastrointestinal/Hypoallergenic Food for Dogs Rs. 2,399 for 3kgs 5. Calibra Dog Hypoallergenic Skin & Coat Dog Dry Food Supplement Rs. 1800 for 2 kgs 6. Hill's Science Diet Adult Sensitive Stomach & Skin Rs. 2171 for 2 kgs 7. Promise Adult Dog Food - 360 Degree Nutrition Dry Pet Food Rs. 2549 for 4 kgs 8. Montego Complete Nutrition Venison & Lamb Dry Dog Food for All Breed Adult Dog Rs. 1499 for 1.75 kgs 9. WIGGLES Ykibble Dog Food Adult Pet Rs. 4899 for 9.5 kgs 10. Signature Grain Zero Starter Mother & Puppy Dog Dry Food Rs. 750 for 1.5 kgs