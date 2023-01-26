Story Saved
The top 10 pet food brands for pets with allergies

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jan 26, 2023 18:28 IST
Looking for the best pet food for dogs with allergies? Check out our list of the top 10 pet food brands for dogs with allergies. These brands are carefully chosen based on ingredients, nutritional value and effectiveness in reducing symptoms associated with dog food allergies. Find the perfect brand for your furry friend today!

Pet food is an important part of maintaining the health and wellbeing of our beloved four-legged friends. However, for dogs with allergies, finding the right pet food brand can be a daunting task. Dog food allergies can cause a wide range of symptoms, from itchy skin to gastrointestinal issues, and it's crucial to choose a food that will help alleviate these symptoms. To assist pet owners in this endeavour, we've compiled a list of the top 10 pet food brands for pets with allergies. So, whether your dog has a specific allergy or you're simply looking for a brand that's better suited for dogs with sensitive stomachs, this list of top 10 pet food brands for pets with allergies will help you make an informed decision and give your furry friend the best chance of a healthy, happy life.

The top 10 pet food for you

1. Vet-pro Hypoallergenic Dry Adult Dog Food

Vet-pro Hypoallergenic Dry Adult Dog Food is a prescription diet for dogs with hypersensitivities. It is specially formulated to provide a highly digestible and easily manageable diet for dogs with dietary sensitivities. The food is made with hydrolysed fish protein, broken down into smaller peptides to minimise the risk of allergic reactions. Additionally, this formula is free of gluten, lactose, artificial colours, and preservatives, making it a safe option for dogs with food sensitivities. It also includes yucca extract to control stool odour.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Generic
  • Product quantity: 12000 grams
  • Special Features: Suitable for all breeds, Balanced and nutritious diet
ProsCons
Balanced and nutritious dietPoor value for money
Vet-pro Hypoallergenic Dry Adult Dog Food 12kg for Dogs with Adverse Reactions to Food, Chicken Flavor
3.8 (19)
3.8 (19)
4,300 4,800
2. Royal Canin Adult Dry Dog Food Hypoallergenic Veterinary Diet

Royal Canin Adult Dry Dog Food Hypoallergenic Veterinary Diet is a specially formulated diet for dogs with food allergies or intolerances. This diet is designed to reduce ingredient intolerances, and it can be used to help manage dogs with skin or digestive symptoms caused by food allergies or intolerance. The diet can also be used as part of a food elimination trial, a process used to identify the specific ingredients causing an allergic reaction in a dog. This hypoallergenic veterinary diet is formulated to meet the specific nutritional needs of dogs with food allergies or intolerances, and it provides a balanced and nutritious diet that helps to manage symptoms associated with food allergies or intolerances.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Royal Canin
  • Product quantity: 2000 grams
  • Special Features: Easy to store, Free from gluten
ProsCons
Value for money 
Royal Canin Adult Dry Dog Food Hypoallergenic Veterinary Diet, Chicken Flavor, 7 Kg
4.5 (1,032)
4.5 (1,032)
5,155 6,260
3. Dibaq Sense Grain Free Salmon Hypoallergenic

Dibaq Sense Grain Free Salmon Hypoallergenic 100% Natural Adult All Breeds Dry Dog Food is a specially formulated diet for adult dogs of all breeds that is designed to support sensitive digestion and promote overall health. This food is made with a joint protector pack, which includes ingredients known to support joint health. The food is also grain-free and gluten-free, making it a suitable option for dogs with food allergies or sensitivities.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Dibaq
  • Product quantity: 12000 grams
  • Special Features: High palatability, Natural ingredients
ProsCons
High palatability and digestibilityLess value for money
Dibaq Sense Grain Free Salmon Hypoallergenic 100% Natural Adult All Breeds Dry Dog Food 12kg
4.7 (53)
4.7 (53)
6,385 8,180
4. Veterinary Diet Dog Food Gastrointestinal/Hypoallergenic Food for Dogs

Veterinary Diet Dog Food Gastrointestinal/Hypoallergenic Food for Dogs is a specially formulated diet for dogs with digestive problems or allergic symptoms. It is based on duck meat and enriched with hydrolysed fish protein, which is broken down into smaller molecules to minimise the risk of allergic reactions. It contains anise and fennel fruits, which positively affect the stomach and intestinal system and facilitate digestion.

Specifications:

  • Brand: PETS EMPIRE
  • Product quantity: 3000 grams
  • Special Features: Highly digestible, Hypoallergenic
ProsCons
High palatability and digestibleLess value for money
Veterinary Diet Dog Food Gastrointestinal/Hypoallergenic Food for Dogs with Allergy Problems-3 Kg
2,399 2,780
5. Calibra Dog Hypoallergenic Skin & Coat Dog Dry Food Supplement

Calibra Dog Hypoallergenic Skin & Coat Dog Dry Food Supplement is a specialised diet for dogs with ingredient and nutrient intolerances, skin issues, hair loss, and other dermatological symptoms. The food is formulated to support skin function in dermatitis and hair loss. It can be used to manage adverse food reactions (AFR) that cause dermatological and gastrointestinal symptoms, such as atopic dermatitis and otitis externa, and flea allergy dermatitis. The diet also helps support skin lesions, wound healing, and hair loss, and it can be used as a long-term diet after an elimination diet.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Supervet
  • Product quantity: 2000 grams
  • Special Features: Better skin health, Easy to digest
ProsCons
Better skin health 
Calibra Dog Hypoallergenic Skin & Coat Dog Dry Food Supplement 2 kg
1,850 1,900
6. Hill's Science Diet Adult Sensitive Stomach & Skin

Hill's Science Diet Adult Sensitive Stomach & Skin, Chicken Meal & Barley Recipe Dry Dog Food is a specialised diet for adult dogs with food or skin sensitivities. It is formulated to be complete and nutritionally balanced for all breeds. The food is made with high-quality ingredients that are easy to digest, making it a suitable option for dogs with sensitive stomachs. This dry dog food contains omega-6 fatty acids and other nutrients that are known to promote healthy skin and a glossy coat. Additionally, it includes a clinically proven blend of antioxidants with vitamins C and E that helps support your dog’s immune system.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Hill's Science Diet
  • Product quantity: 13 kg 800 g
  • Special Features: Immune system, Balanced nutrition
ProsCons
Balanced nutritionFlavour is less likeable
Hill's Science Diet Adult Sensitive Stomach & Skin, Chicken Meal & Barley Recipe Dry Dog Food, 13.6 kg
4.7 (8,872)
4.7 (8,872)
35,678 50,970
7. Promise Adult Dog Food - 360 Degree Nutrition Dry Pet Food

Promise Adult Dog Food - 360 Degree Nutrition Dry Pet Food is a specially formulated diet for adult dogs. This food is designed to improve bone, muscle and heart health. It contains hydrolysed chicken protein, chicken meal, and soy lecithin, which are excellent sources of body-building proteins for bone and muscle growth. It also contains Omega 3-6, EPA, and DHA, which support heart health. It also focuses on brain development and immunity by including dried Antarctic krill enriched with DHA. It helps in enhancing brain nutrition, learning ability and memory development. The food also includes antioxidants and trace elements in a chelated form that optimises mineral intake and strengthens the immune system.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Promise
  • Product quantity: 4000 grams
  • Special Features: optimum palatability, enriched with DHA
ProsCons
Enhancing brain nutritionLess value for money
Promise Adult Dog Food 4kg - 360 Degree Nutrition Dry Pet Food - Premium & Healthy Food - Chicken Flavour
4.2 (63)
4.2 (63)
2,549 2,695
8. Montego Complete Nutrition Venison & Lamb Dry Dog Food for All Breed Adult Dog

Montego Complete Nutrition Venison & Lamb Dry Dog Food for All Breed Adult Dog is a specially formulated diet for adult dogs of all breeds. It is designed to provide complete nutrition while promoting joint mobility and strength building. It is gluten-free, making it ideal for dogs with delicate stomachs or skin sensitivities; it contains a combination of lean proteins Venison and Lamb that provides a full range of amino acids, which are essential for building and maintaining strong muscles and joints. It uses low carbohydrate formulation using only rice, a single grain, high-quality, highly digestible carbohydrate which provides all-day energy. It contains Omega-6 from animal fats and vegetable oils that are essential for reducing stool odour and also help nourish your dog’s skin, promoting a lustrous, shiny coat.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Montego
  • Product quantity: 1750 grams
  • Special Features: aids the metabolism, hypoallergenic
ProsCons
Aids the metabolismGranule form can be less suitable for some pets
Montego Complete Nutrition Venison & Lamb Dry Dog Food for All Breed Adult Dog | Pet Food with Low Carbohydrate, Protein & Omega 6 for Joint Mobility and Strength Building (1.75 KG)
5 (2)
5 (2)
1,750 2,640
9. WIGGLES Ykibble Dog Food Adult Pet

WIGGLES Ykibble Dog Food Adult Pet is a nutritionally balanced food that is specially formulated for adult and senior dogs. It is made using a blend of protein, fresh fruits, vegetables, sea buckthorn, hemp seed oil, and herbs that are gently slow-cooked at a low temperature through an oven-baked process. This technique preserves the natural vitamins, minerals, colours, and aroma of each farm-fresh ingredient while maintaining the taste and quality of the food. The food is made with 100% human-grade ingredients and real meats, making it a balanced and wholesome meal for your pets. It is enriched with Omega 3, 6, 7, and 9 fatty acids, essential for maintaining your pet's overall health and well-being.

Specifications:

  • Brand: WIGGLES
  • Product quantity: 9 kg 700 g
  • Special Features: quality of food, hypoallergenic
ProsCons
Quality of foodSome ingredients can trigger allergies
WIGGLES Ykibble Dog Food Adult Pet, 9.5 kg - Oven Baked Nutritionally Balanced Food - Chicken, Vegetables, Vitamins & Minerals
4.4 (65)
4.4 (65)
5,368 5,949
10. Signature Grain Zero Starter Mother & Puppy Dog Dry Food

Signature Grain Zero Starter Mother & Puppy Dog Dry Food is a hypoallergenic complete nutrition food that is specifically formulated for mother dogs and weaning puppies. It is made with real chicken, eggs, and vegetables and contains 48% meat. This food is free from corn, wheat, and soya and contains no added artificial preservatives or by-products. This helps provide a good transition to solid food and rehydrates to a porridge-like consistency, which is an easily digestible protein. It's a complete and balanced meal that provides all the necessary nutrients for mother dogs and growing puppies.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Grain Zero
  • Product quantity: 1200 grams
  • Special Features: Balanced meal, Hypoallergenic
ProsCons
Suitable for all life stagesLess availability
Signature Grain Zero Starter Mother & Puppy Dog Dry Food - 1.2 kg - Real Chicken, Eggs and Fresh Vegetables | Grain, Gluten & GMO Free
5 (1)
5 (1)
750
Top 3 features for you:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Vet-pro Hypoallergenic Dry Adult Dog Foodpromote a healthy skinsuitable for all breedsbalanced and nutritious diet
Royal Canin Adult Dry Dog Food Hypoallergenic Veterinary Dieteasy to storehypoallergenicfree from gluten
Dibaq Sense Grain Free Salmon Hypoallergenichigh palatabilitynatural ingredientshypoallergenic
Veterinary Diet Dog Food Gastrointestinal/Hypoallergenic Food for Dogshighly digestibleMOS and FOS prebioticshypoallergenic
Calibra Dog Hypoallergenic Skin & Coat Dog Dry Food Supplementhypoallergenicskin healtheasy to digest
Hill's Science Diet Adult Sensitive Stomach & Skinimmune systemhypoallergenicbalanced nutrition
Promise Adult Dog Food - 360 Degree Nutrition Dry Pet Foodenhancing brain nutritionoptimum palatabilityenriched with DHA
Montego Complete Nutrition Venison & Lamb Dry Dog Food for All Breed Adult Dogaids the metabolismhighly digestiblehypoallergenic
WIGGLES Ykibble Dog Food Adult Pet100% human-gradequality of foodhypoallergenic
Signature Grain Zero Starter Mother & Puppy Dog Dry Foodbalanced mealhypoallergeniclower risk of allergic reactions

Best overall product:

Calibra Dog Hypoallergenic Skin & Coat Dog Dry Food Supplement is a specialised diet for dogs with ingredient and nutrient intolerances, skin issues, hair loss, and other dermatological symptoms. It is formulated to support skin function and manage adverse food reactions that cause dermatological and gastrointestinal symptoms. The diet can also aid in skin lesions, wound healing and hair loss management, and can be used as a long-term diet following an elimination diet. It is considered the best option for dogs with dermatitis and hair loss.

Best value for money:

Signature Grain Zero Starter Mother & Puppy Dog Dry Food is a hypoallergenic, complete nutrition food made with real chicken, eggs, and vegetables; it contains 48% meat and is free from corn, wheat, and soy. Additionally, it has no added artificial preservatives or by-products, making it a good transition to solid food. The food rehydrates to a porridge-like consistency, easily digestible protein, providing a complete and balanced meal with all the necessary nutrients for mother dogs and growing puppies. It is considered a good option for providing the best value for money.

How to find the best anti-allergic food for your dog?

To find the best anti-allergic food for your dog, it's important to consult a veterinarian first, as they can help determine the specific allergens your dog may be sensitive to. Once you have this information, you can look for dog food that is formulated to be hypoallergenic and free from the identified allergens. You should also check the ingredient list and avoid artificial preservatives, colours or flavours. You can also look for food that has been certified and has passed certain quality standards. Feed trials and customer reviews can also help find the best anti-allergic food for your dog.

Product price list:

S.noProductPrice
1.Vet-pro Hypoallergenic Dry Adult Dog FoodRs. 5,348 for 12kgs
2.Royal Canin Adult Dry Dog Food Hypoallergenic Veterinary DietRs. 5,380 for 7kgs
3.Dibaq Sense Grain Free Salmon HypoallergenicRs. 6,429 for 12kgs
4.Veterinary Diet Dog Food Gastrointestinal/Hypoallergenic Food for DogsRs. 2,399 for 3kgs
5.Calibra Dog Hypoallergenic Skin & Coat Dog Dry Food SupplementRs. 1800 for 2 kgs
6.Hill's Science Diet Adult Sensitive Stomach & SkinRs. 2171 for 2 kgs
7.Promise Adult Dog Food - 360 Degree Nutrition Dry Pet FoodRs. 2549 for 4 kgs
8.Montego Complete Nutrition Venison & Lamb Dry Dog Food for All Breed Adult DogRs. 1499 for 1.75 kgs
9.WIGGLES Ykibble Dog Food Adult PetRs. 4899 for 9.5 kgs
10.Signature Grain Zero Starter Mother & Puppy Dog Dry FoodRs. 750 for 1.5 kgs

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

Pet Pet Food And Supplements
