The top 10 puppy starter foods By Affiliate Desk

Published on Jan 29, 2023 13:51 IST





Summary: Discover the top 10 best puppy starter foods to ensure a healthy and happy start for your furry friend. Our top 10 puppy foods list includes the most nutritious and easily digestible options for puppies.

The top 10 puppy starter foods.

Getting a puppy is exciting, but it can also be overwhelming. One needs to consider a few things while bringing home a new pup as to what to feed them. Choosing the right puppy starter food is crucial for their growth and development. This guide is about the top 10 puppy starter foods essential for a healthy and happy start for your furry friend. The guide includes the most nutritious and easily digestible options for puppies. The focus is aimed on helping new puppy owners to make the right choice. Product List: Here are some of the best puppy food recommendations for your furry friend. 1. Pedigree Dry Food for Puppy Pedigree Dry Food for Puppy is a complete and balanced meal specially formulated to meet the unique nutritional needs of puppy dogs. It is made with the goodness of egg, making it a perfect puppy food. With 22% crude protein, 10% crude fat, and 5% crude fibre, this dog food provides strong muscles, bones, and teeth and a healthier and shinier coat. Developed by experts, this food is suitable for all breeds of puppies, from Pugs to Beagles, Labradors, Golden Retrievers, and German Shepherds. Specifications: Brand: Pedigree

Flavour: Chicken

Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian

Item Form: Dry

Pros Cons Can be used for various dog breeds Not good in taste Promotes digestive health and natural defences

2. Purepet Chicken & Vegetable Puppy Dry Dog Food Purepet Chicken & Vegetable Puppy Dry Dog Food" is complete and balanced nutrition for growing puppies. It is specially formulated to provide the perfect ratio of protein and fat to support the growth and development of your puppy. The high palatability of this food ensures that your puppy will love the taste, making it easy for them to get the nutrition they need. The food is also designed to support the digestive system, keeping your pet healthy. Additionally, the essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants promote growth and immunity in your pet, ensuring that your puppy stays healthy and robust. Whether you're looking for quality food to feed your new puppy or simply want to ensure that your growing puppy is getting the best possible nutrition, Purepet Chicken & Vegetable Puppy Dry Dog Food is a great choice. Specifications: Brand: Purepet

Flavour: Chicken

Special Ingredients: Proteins, nutrient-rich, Chicken, Minerals, Vitamins

Item Form: Dry

Pros Cons Best value for money product Some dogs are sensitive to these ingredients Has several ingredients

3. FARMINA Pet Foods N&D Ancestral Grain Dry Dog Food FARMINA N&D Ancestral Grain Dry Dog Food is a premium dog food that is inspired by the Italian culinary tradition. It uses simple ingredients to offer a balanced and complete diet. The food is made up of 90% protein from animal origin, without any artificial preservatives or Corn. It is fortified with pomegranate, which has antioxidant properties and is a natural source of vitamins (vitC), potassium, and phosphorus. The food also contains spelt and oats, which work together with the excellent animal protein sources provided by select partners. The food is formulated to prevent obesity and diabetes thanks to the presence of Ancestral Cereals. It is suitable for puppies during weaning up to two months of age. Specifications: Brand: FARMINA Pet Foods

Flavour: Chicken

Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian

Item Form: Dry

Pros Cons Prevents diabetes and obesity Little bit pricier Great taste

4. Purina SUPERCOAT Puppy Dry Dog Food Purina SUPERCOAT Puppy Dry Dog Food is advanced nutrition tailored for the overall health of your puppy dog. Made by Nestlé, Australia's #1 dry dog food brand. With the right balance of protein, this food helps build strong muscles, and DHA 2 helps in brain and vision development. This food also enhances immune protection and improves natural defences with essential vitamins C and E. It is a natural food with no artificial colours or flavours and is suitable for all dog breeds like Golden Retriever, German Shepherd, Beagle, Pug, and others. It keeps your dog's digestive system healthy with natural fibre and is perfect for dogs to bring out their active best. Specifications: Brand: Purina

Flavour: Chicken

Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian

Item Form: Dry

Pros Cons Affordable price Some puppies don’t like the taste Brain and vision development

5. Chewers Oven Baked Assorted Puppy Dog Biscuits Chewers Oven Baked Assorted Puppy Dog Biscuits are a simple and pure treat for your furry friend. Made with wholesome ingredients, these biscuits are easy to digest and free from anything artificial. The delicious mix of flavours comes from locally sourced ingredients, making them a worthy treat even for the pickiest of dogs. These oven-baked biscuits are all-natural and protein-packed, with fresh butter as the first ingredient. Enriched with vitamins, calcium, omega 3, omega 6, and brewers yeast, these treats provide the nutrients your dog needs for better immunity and health. With no GMOs, preservatives, or artificial colourings, these dog treats are a guilt-free way to show your pet some love. Specifications: Brand: Chewers

Flavour: Other

Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian

Item Form: Chunk

Pros Cons Free from preservatives and GMOs Hard to chew Contains vitamins, calcium, omega 3, omega 6 etc

6. Chappi Puppy Dry Dog Food Chappi Puppy Dry Dog Food is a 100% complete and balanced food for puppy dogs. It contains a special blend of low-fat and dietary fibre, making it easily digestible for even the most sensitive dogs. With a balanced ratio of calcium and phosphorus to promote strong bones and teeth, as well as a variety of vitamins and minerals to support your puppy's natural defences, this food is the perfect choice for your growing pup. This food is suitable for all breeds of dogs, including Pugs, Beagles, Labradors, Golden Retrievers, and German Shepherds. It is formulated by the Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition research, ensuring that your dog gets the best nutrition. Specifications: Brand: Chappi

Flavour: Chicken

Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian

Item Form: Dry

Pros Cons Low fat content Not good in taste Easily digestible even for sensitive dogs

7. Royal Canin Baby Pellet Dog Food Maxi Starter Royal Canin Baby Pellet Dog Food Maxi Starter is specially formulated for puppy dogs of large breeds. Made with high-digestibility ingredients, this food provides essential nutrition for maintaining strong bones and joints. The added Omega 3 EPA-DHA helps to support heart, stomach, skin and coat health. Additionally, this food is specially formulated for weight management, ensuring your dog maintains a healthy weight. The food is made with the highest quality ingredients and is suitable for breeds such as Golden Retrievers, German Shepherds, and Labradors. Specifications: Brand: Chappi

Flavour: Meat

Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian

Item Form: Pellet

Pros Cons Made with highly digestible ingredients Some dogs don’t like the taste Contains Omega 3 EPA-DHA that helps heart, stomach, skin and c

8. Drools Chicken and Egg Puppy Dry Dog Food Drools Chicken and Egg Puppy Dry Dog Food is a complete and balanced nutrition food for your growing puppy. Made with real chicken as the number one ingredient, it is designed to support your puppy's growth and development. The combination of vitamins, antioxidants and minerals helps to maintain strong bones and a healthy digestive system. DHA is included to support brain development and retinal function. The specially designed kibbles help to control tartar build-up and maintain healthy skin and coat. Highly palatable and formulated to strengthen your pet's immune system, this food is ideal for all breeds of dogs. Specifications: Brand: Drools

Flavour: Chicken

Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian

Item Form: Pellet

Pros Cons Made with real chicken Some are sensitive to the ingredients Helps to control tartar build-up

9. PetSutra Himalaya Dry Puppy Dog Food PetSutra Himalaya Dry Puppy Dog Food is specially formulated to meet the unique nutritional needs of growing puppies of all breeds, including Toy, Small, Medium, Large, and Giant breeds. The product's colour may vary due to the natural variation of raw materials. A proper feeding guide is included to ensure your puppy receives the optimal food. A transition period of 7 days is recommended when switching from old food to PetSutra Himalaya Dry Puppy Dog Food to allow your puppy's digestive system to adjust to the new diet. Specifications: Brand: PetSutra

Flavour: Chicken and Rice

Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian

Item Form: Dry

Pros Cons Can be used for various dog breeds. Some puppies do not like the taste Fortified with herbal ingredients

10. Nootie Freshly Baked Real Chicken and Peanut Butter Cookie/Biscuits Nootie Freshly Baked Real Chicken and Peanut Butter Cookies/Biscuits are the perfect treats for dogs of all ages and sizes. Made with 100% safe, human-grade ingredients, these biscuits are fortified with vitamins and minerals to help keep your dog at its best. Whether you're looking for a snack, training treat, or a mid-meal, these biscuits are sure to please. Their crunchy texture also helps remove plaque and tartar build-up, making them great for dental health. These biscuits are suitable for all life stages and breed sizes. Specifications: Brand: Nootie

Flavour: Chicken

Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian

Item Form: Biscuits

Pros Cons Made with real chicken and peanut butter Hard to eat Made with 100% safe human grade ingredients

Top 3 features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Pedigree Dry Food for Puppy Chicken Non vegetarian Dry Purepet Chicken & Vegetable Puppy Dry Dog Food Chicken Non vegetarian Dry FARMINA Pet Foods N&D Ancestral Grain Dry Dog Food Chicken Non vegetarian Dry Purina SUPERCOAT Puppy Dry Dog Food Chicken Non vegetarian Dry Chewers Oven Baked Assorted Puppy Dog Biscuits Other Non vegetarian Chunks Chappi Puppy Dry Dog Food Chicken Non vegetarian Dry Royal Canin Baby Pellet Dog Food Maxi Starte Meat Non vegetarian Pellets Drools Chicken and Egg Puppy Dry Dog Food Chicken Non vegetarian Pellets PetSutra Himalaya Dry Puppy Dog Food Chicken and Rice Non vegetarian Dry Nootie Freshly Baked Real Chicken and Peanut Butter Cookie/Biscuits Suitable for all life stages Training Oral Health

Best Overall Product Choosing the best overall product from this guide of the 10 best puppy foods is an overwhelming task. But we make it easy for you. The "Pedigree Dry Food for Puppy" is the best overall puppy starter food. Made with high-quality, protein-rich ingredients, this dry food is specially formulated to meet the nutritional needs of puppy dogs. Its unique blend of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants helps support strong bones and joints and a healthy immune system. With a delicious taste that dogs love, this food is sure to keep your pup satisfied and happy. Plus, it's easy to digest, making it a great choice for even the most sensitive dogs. Whether you have a small, medium, or large breed, this food is the perfect choice for your puppy dog. So give your dog the nutrition he needs with Pedigree Dry Food for Puppy. Best Value for Money Choosing the best value-for-money product from this list of top 10 puppy foods is daunting. But most people look for a budget-friendly option. So here we go. Purepet Chicken & Vegetable Puppy Dry Dog Food is the best value for money when it comes to dog food for puppies. With a balanced combination of essential vitamins and minerals, this brand provides excellent nutrition at an affordable price. The high-quality chicken and vegetable ingredients provide a great source of protein and nutrients for your puppy dog. This dry dog food is specially formulated for weight management, making it a great choice for dogs who need to maintain a healthy weight. Whether you are on a budget or simply looking for a great option for your dog, Purepet Chicken & Vegetable Puppy Dry Dog Food is an excellent choice. How to Find The Perfect Puppy Starter Foods? When looking for the perfect puppy starter food, there are a few things to consider: Nutritional value : Make sure the food you choose is nutritionally balanced and appropriate for a growing puppy. Puppies have different nutritional needs than adult dogs, so look for food specifically formulated for puppies.

: Make sure the food you choose is nutritionally balanced and appropriate for a growing puppy. Puppies have different nutritional needs than adult dogs, so look for food specifically formulated for puppies. Protein source : Puppies require a high-quality protein source, such as chicken, fish, or lamb. Avoid foods with low-quality protein sources, like by-products or fillers.

: Puppies require a high-quality protein source, such as chicken, fish, or lamb. Avoid foods with low-quality protein sources, like by-products or fillers. Grain-free or limited ingredients : Some puppies may have sensitive stomachs, so grain-free or limited-ingredient food may be a good option to avoid any potential food allergies or sensitivities.

: Some puppies may have sensitive stomachs, so grain-free or limited-ingredient food may be a good option to avoid any potential food allergies or sensitivities. Brand reputation : Research the brand and read customer reviews to ensure that the puppy brand food you choose is well-regarded and has a good reputation for quality.

: Research the brand and read customer reviews to ensure that the puppy brand food you choose is well-regarded and has a good reputation for quality. Consult with Vet: Consult with your vet before you start feeding your puppy, they can give you the best advice based on your puppy's individual needs. Product price list

S.no Product Price 1. Pedigree Dry Food for Puppy Rs. 706 2. Purepet Chicken & Vegetable Puppy Dry Dog Food Rs. 320 3. FARMINA Pet Foods N&D Ancestral Grain Dry Dog Food Rs. 1659 4. Purina SUPERCOAT Puppy Dry Dog Food Rs. 543 5. Chewers Oven Baked Assorted Puppy Dog Biscuits Rs. 218 6. Chappi Puppy Dry Dog Food Rs. 497 7. Royal Canin Baby Pellet Dog Food Maxi Starter Rs. 829 8. Drools Chicken and Egg Puppy Dry Dog Food Rs. 671 9. PetSutra Himalaya Dry Puppy Dog Food Rs. 2149 10. Nootie Freshly Baked Real Chicken and Peanut Butter Cookie/Biscuits Rs. 205

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”