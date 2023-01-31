Top 10 accessories for your cats: A complete guide By Affiliate Desk

Published on Jan 31, 2023 13:00 IST





Summary: We have put together some exciting kitten accessories that make your cat’s schedule more fun and keep maintenance easy.

Accessories such as cat hammocks, cat backpack carriers, automatic water dispensers etc help to keep them engaged and happy.

Having pets is a precious joy of life. Coming home to your cat after a long day of work has to be the highlight of every day. We always want them to have toys and accessories to keep them engaged and happy. It is the love language we use to convey to the pets that we love them. Here is a list of some fascinating cat accessories and supplies you can browse through to find something you and your cat would enjoy together. The details and prices are discussed below for you to compare as well. We do not wish to advertise any product with this article. Product List: 1. Heads Up for Tails Cat Litter Natural & Clumping This cat litter is revolutionary. It is made with natural components like bentonite clay, making it safe around kids. It also prevents allergy flare-ups, and the clay is sun-dried, so no chemical is used in the manufacturing. It has an instant clumping property which makes it easy to scoop and keeps your house clean and mess-free. It also has a lavender scent which leaves a pleasant fragrance around your home. It is very absorbent and has antibacterial properties to prevent cat infections. Specifications: Brand: Heads Up for Tails (HUFT) Material: Bentonite Item Weight: 10 kg Product Dimensions: ‎42.7 x 34.2 x 14.1 cm Scent: Lavender

Pros Cons It is a chemical-free product. The scent may be too mild. It is low on dust and stays inside the tray.

2. Callas Cat Tree with Hanging Ball, Sisal Scratching Posts-Cozy Design, Cat Hammock Lounge, Cat Recliner- Playing with Toy and Scratching Post This fascinating and engaging cat tree comes with a hanging ball and scratching posts made of natural sisal ropes. It is uniquely designed to ensure that your cat is entirely comfortable. It is the perfect place for your cat to play and laze around. It is very versatile and also works as a cat playground. It is very sturdy and stable. All platforms are made using p2-grade particle wood, ensuring the perfect texture for your cats' skin and fur. Specifications: Brand: Callas Material: Wood, Paper core, fabric Item Weight: 3 kg Product Dimensions: 40 x 40 x 78.5 cm Colour: Cream Uses: It can be used indoors for active cats and promotes playful behaviour.

Pros Cons It has neutral tones to fit in with your furniture. The size may not be appropriate. It improves the mood of your cat.

3. KIKA Pets Clear Cat Backpack Carrier Travel, Hiking- Mesh, Pet Backpack for Outdoor Walking This cat accessory is for all cat owners who like to travel with their companions. This mesh-front carrier is very breathable and also very lightweight. It is perfect for taking your pets out on a stroll with you or even to picnics and malls. It has a cotton pad at the bottom, which is adequately absorbent. The carrier itself is waterproof and travel-friendly. It also has a collar buckle to ensure your cats are safely placed inside. It can hold cats under 6 kg. Specifications: Brand: Kika Material: Polyester, Polyvinyl Chloride Item Weight: 0.8 kg Product Dimensions: 41.9 x 25.4 x 29.2 cm Colour: Black Unique feature: It is easy to clean and can be locked.

Pros Cons It comes with a soft cotton base. It does not have a trolley or wheels. It is very airy and breathable. It is lightweight and durable.

4. Goofy Tails Cat Water Fountain for Cats | Automatic Cat Water Dispenser for Cats | Pet Water Fountain Here is an automatic water fountain for cats which is provided with a carbon filter pad for adult cats and also comes with dental care tablets. It is made with food-grade material and is BPA-free. It is also dishwasher friendly. In addition, it has a surface skimmer that aerates water to keep it clean. It is fun and encourages cats and kittens to drink water. Specifications: Brand: Goofy Tails Material: Plastic Item Weight: 700 g Product Dimensions: 33 x 19.3 x 30.5 cm Colour: Green/Black

Pros Cons It is easy to maintain. It may develop stains over time. It has a low power consumption.

5. Qpets Cat Litter Mat, Litter Mat Double Layer Open Edge Design, Cat Litter Box, cat Litter Tray It is a double-layered mat with an open-edge honeycomb design. It is made with EVA foam rubber that is easily washable and durable. It is non-toxic and has no smell. The open design lets you reuse the cat a little and pour it back into the tray. The honeycomb pattern facilitates more litter to be gathered easily. The Velcro makes it easy to clean. It is compatible with most litter boxes and almost all types of cat litter. Specifications: Brand: Qpets Material: EVA Foam Rubber Item Weight: 354.8 g Product Dimensions: 60.7 x 44.7 x 0.6 cm Colour: Black Scent: Unscented

Pros Cons It is soft and very comfortable for your cats. The size can be small for some litter boxes. It is effortless to clean.

6. Newlly Adjustable Pet Kitten Cat Safety Collar Bell Buckle Neck The best method to protect your cat is with a safety collar. These collars have a bell that rings when your kitty runs away from you. This makes it simpler for you to locate your feline friend. A safety buckle on the collar is also inclusive on the safety collar. Thanks to its safety buckle, your pet won't be dragged away if they get entangled in the collar. It is one of the best approaches to safeguard your kitten's safety. Specifications: Brand: Newlly Material: Velvet Item Weight: 20 g Product Dimensions: 28.3 x 2 x 1.8 cm Colour: Purple

Pros Cons It's easier to find them. Bell may make annoying noises for both you and your cat. The fit is comfortable and easy on the neck.

7. Savic Nestor Cat Toilet Home, Perfect Toilet Training This accessory for cats is perfect for toilet training your cat. It is durable and lightweight and also reduces the odour in your house. It has a folding front which makes it easy to clean. It has ample space for all cat sizes to be placed comfortably and provides plenty of room. It has a double rim, ensuring the litter does not scatter around your house and create a mess. It has clasps for opening and closing. It has a filter system at the top, which helps with the odour. Specifications: Brand: Savic Material: Plastic Item Weight: 3.45 kg Product dimensions: 55.9 x 39 x 39 cm Colour: Black & White Size: Large

Pros Cons It has an ergonomic design. The clasps can break from using too much force. It is made with high-quality plastic.

8. Sisliya Washable Cat Beds & Furniture, Hiding Cat Bed Cave for Indoor Cats Soft & Self Warming Cat Tent Made with a comfortable, fluffy fabric, this cat bed is like no other. The material is non-toxic and filled with high-elastic PP cotton. It has double-sided cat beds that are skin and fur friendly. It is foldable and easy to carry. It has a stuffed ball for your cat to play with while lying. It is very stable and does not move with the cat. The cotton also enables your cat to knead. It is perfect for all cat sizes. Specifications: Brand: Sisliya Material: Fabric Product Dimensions: ‎32x8x8 cm Colour: Grey Size: Large

Pros Cons It is very soft and comfortable. It does not have a lockable door. The ball keeps the pets engaged.

9. PoochBox Sisal Ball Cat Toys Interactive Kitten Training Balls Bite Resistant Cat Toys Interactive Cat Toy Ball Scratch Ball Cat The Sisal Ball Interactive Cat Toy from PoochBox is ideal for cats who enjoy playing and staying active. Cats may play and chew on the sisal ball, which helps to keep them entertained and busy. They can play with the toy for hours because it has many different colours and a feathery design. PoochBox's interactive sisal ball cat toy is made of sturdy materials, which makes it durable so your cat can enjoy it for many years. Specifications: Brand: PoochBox Material: Sisal Item Weight: 280 g Product Dimensions: 22 x 12 x 7 cm Uses: It is useful for training and physical development.

Pros Cons It is made with non-toxic and bite-resistant material. The feathers are prone to fall out. It has a feathery design that cats love to play with

10. Buraq Plain Cat Collar - for Indoor & Outdoor Use | Solid & Safe | Strong Breakaway Buckle | Accessories for Cats Buraq Plain Cat Collar might be the answer for you if you're seeking a means to keep your cat safe and secure indoors and outside. The cat collar is put around your cat's neck and is composed of robust nylon and long-lasting material. This collar can be worn with a cat leash to keep your cat within reach while ensuring a safe distance from potentially dangerous situations. Specifications: Brand: Buraq Material: Nylon Item Weight: 40 g Product Dimensions: 13.3 x 10.7 x 4.6 cm

Pros Cons Identifying them will be easier. The bell may tend to fall off if it's not secured properly. Made of premium material for a fresh look and comfortable fit.

Price of cat accessories at a glance:

Product Price Heads Up for Tails Cat Litter Rs. 1299 Callas Cat Tree with Hanging Ball Rs. 1413 KIKA Pets Clear Cat Backpack Carrier Rs. 2495 Goofy Tails Cat Water Fountain for Cats Rs. 4500 Qpets Cat Litter Mat Rs. 1461 Newlly Adjustable Pet Kitten Cat Safety Collar Bell Buckle Neck Rs. 1000 Savic Nestor Cat Toilet Home Rs. 2350 Sisliya Washable Cat Bed Rs. 3199 PoochBox Sisal Ball Cat Toys Rs. 599 Buraq Plain Cat Collar Rs. 699

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Heads Up for Tails Cat Litter Bentonite clay is used in the composition. It has an instant clumping property. It has a lavender aroma. Callas Cat Tree with Hanging Ball It comes with a little hanging ball. Comprises of scratching posts It is built sturdy and stable. KIKA Pets Clear Cat Backpack Carrier The material is very breathable. It is proven to be waterproof. It is travel-friendly. Goofy Tails Cat Water Fountain for Cats It is padded with a carbon filter It comes with three dental care tablets. It is BPA-free. Qpets Cat Litter Mat It has an open-edge honeycomb design It is easily washable and very durable. It is non-toxic and has no smell. Newlly Adjustable Pet Kitten Cat Safety Collar Bell Buckle Neck It is made with a soft hand feel and robust velvet material. Inclusive with a steel clasp for adjustment. It makes your cat look more adorable with its bow design. Savic Nestor Cat Toilet Home It is foldable and portable. It provides ample space for cats of all sizes. Inclusive with clasps for opening and closing Sisliya Washable Cat Bed It is made of non-toxic material It is foldable and easy to carry Comes with a stuffed ball for more entertainment for your kitty. PoochBox Sisal Ball Cat Toys Proven to be bite resistant It is made of non-toxic material. It offers attractive colours. Buraq Plain Cat Collar Cute patterns are printed on fashionable collars It includes a bell to make it easier to locate your cat. It is Durable and Adjustable.

Best overall product There are so many fascinating accessories for cats available in the market nowadays. It can be a hard decision to make while trying to buy your pet the gift they deserve. Among the various choices, the Callas Cat Tree, which comes with a hanging ball and scratching posts, is a commendable product. The hanging ball gives your cats something to play with and keep busy, while the sisal ropes on the scratch posts provide a good and satisfying scratch. It is the perfect playground for your cats. With this product, they can play, climb, or lie down. Best value for money For an attractive rate of Rs. 2495, the KIKA Pets Clear Cat Carrier is a fantastic product. Whenever you wish to take your cats with you for a walk or to the local stores, you can just put them inside this comfortable carrier with soft cotton bedding. It also comes with a front mesh, ensuring ample air inside the carrier and making it breathable. Moreover, it is sturdy and stable, allowing spacious room for all cats. How to find the perfect cat accessory? When it comes to toys, it is essential to find items that are bite-resistant and crack-free. They should not have loose parts which your pets can swallow. They should also be made of non-toxic materials. If you’re looking into cat litter, it is crucial that it is highly absorbent and clumps instantly, making it easily scoopable. Litter trays should be leak-proof so as not to leave a mess around.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics Pet Grooming