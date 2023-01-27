Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Top 10 affordable dog clothes under 1,500

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 30, 2023 16:32 IST

Summary:

Are you looking for cute outfits to dress your dog? This article discusses the best dog clothes made from good quality material.

It's time you dressed your dog in nice-looking clothes.

Are you looking for the best dog clothes that are economical and fashionable? Then, this blog provides you with a selection of affordable dog outfits.

We have compiled a list of the best-selling dog outfits under Rs.1500 which are available on the market now! You will be astounded by the qualities these dog outfits provide at such a low cost. So, wait no longer and utilize this post to get the best dog dresses you are looking for.

Product List

1. PetVogue Classic Cosy Sweater

The PetVogue Classic Cosy Sweater will keep your pet warm and trendy during winter. It's simple for your pet to put on and take off because it's made of soft and stretchy acrylic material. The sweater is also machine washable and available in many sizes to accommodate medium-sized dogs. The turtleneck gives a fashionable touch, while the back leg straps keep the sweater securely in place. This sweater is ideal for keeping your dog warm and comfy throughout winter.

Specifications:

Ratings: 4.0 out of 5 stars

Brand: PetVogue

Material: Acrylic

Size: 4X-L (Back Length-22")

Age Range: Young Adult

ProsCons
Stretchable and soft materialIt is not water-proof.
Warm and cosy, Machine washable 
PetVogue UltraWarm Cosy Dog Sweater for Puppies
4 (843)
35% off
649 999
Buy now

2. Sage Square Premium Dog Winter Ultra Warm Camouflage Army Coat

The Sage Square Premium Dog Winter Ultra Warm Camouflage Army Coat is a fashionable warm coat for your canine companion. This jacket is ideal for keeping your pet warm during winter, with a combination of windproof polyester on the exterior and a double-layer fleece lining on the inside. It also has adjustable elastic borders on the feet and bottom for a custom fit and simple hook and loop closures for easy on and off. The jacket is also machine-washable, which makes it easy to clean and maintain. This jacket will keep your dog warm while also making them look attractive.

Specifications:

Ratings: 4.1 out of 5 stars

Brand: Sage Square

Material: Polyester, Flannel, Fleece

Cotton Size: XX-Large

Age Range: Adult

ProsCons
Stylish and creative designNot suitable for extreme cold
The windproof polyester outer layer 
Sage Square Premium Dog Winter Ultra Warm Camouflage Army Coat Thicker Fleece Dogs Hoodie Vest for Cold Weather (Size: XXLarge) (28 Inches)
4.1 (210)
21% off
549 698
Buy now

3. ZippyPaws Dog Winter Jacket Ultra Luxury Super Warm

The ZippyPaws Dog Winter Jacket is intended to keep your canine companion warm and comfy during winter. It has a water-resistant top and plush fur around the neck for extra comfort. The jacket includes a quick snap velcro closure for convenience and is adjustable for the optimum fit. The jacket comes in various sizes; it is advised that you measure your dog before purchase to guarantee a proper fit.

Specifications:

Ratings: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Brand: ZippyPaws

Material: Fur

Size: 30 Inch/6XL

Age Range: Adult

ProsCons
It provides warmth to the pup.It is not machine washable.
The neck area is lines with soft fur. 
It is adjustable. 
ZippyPaws Dog Winter Jacket Ultra Luxury Super Warm with Cozy Fur Cloth On Neck for Dogs 14 Inch (Colour May Vary)
4.5 (2,381)
42% off
699 1,200
Buy now

4. Oz International Dog Denim Jacket

This trendy jacket is constructed of washed denim and has a lapel collar and hook-and-loop clasp. It also has a leash D-ring and stud accents for that added touch of style. The jacket comes in various sizes to find the right fit for your pet, and it's even machine washable for convenience. Your Chihuahua, Poodle, Bulldog, or Yorkie will look fantastic in this comfortable cloth for dogs. Purchase the Oz International Dog Denim Jacket today and show off your pet's fashion sense!

Specifications:

Ratings: 4.1 out of 5 stars

Brand: Pets Planet

Material: Polyester, Fleece, Cotton

Size: 14 inch

Age Range: All life stages

ProsCons
Easy to wear and take offProduct size is not accurate
Machine washable, Stylish 
Oz International Dog Denim Jacket Washed Denim Shirt for Small Dogs Like Beagle, Spitz, Shihtzu, Apso, Chihuahua, Poodle, Dachshund, Pug etc.
4.3 (22)
44% off
999 1,800
Buy now

5. Petsplanet Dog Winter Clothes Reversible Dog Jacket

The Petsplanet Dog Winter Clothes Reversible Dog Jacket is constructed of a polyester, fleece, and cotton blend. You can buy this best dog cloth owing to its many features such as delicate embroidery, a convenient hook and loop clasp, a comfy belly portion, and a warm fleece. It is water-resistant, long-lasting, trendy, vintage, finely detailed, lightweight, and windproof. All small, medium and big dog breeds are welcome, including Teddy, Chihuahua, Beagle, Poodle, Bulldog, Schnauzer, Labrador, and Golden Retriever. Before placing an order, measuring your dog and comparing it to the size chart is critical.

Specifications:

Ratings: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Brand: Puptail

Size: L (18 inch)

Age Range: All Life Stages

ProsCons
Comfortable belly partHeavyweight
Warm fleece lining 
Water repellent 
Petsplanet Dog Winter Clothes Reversible Dog Jacket Checkered Red Color Design Warm Dog Coat Windproof Pets Cold Weather Wearing (L, 18 Inch)
4.1 (60)
37% off
634 1,000
Buy now

6. Puptail Dog Suit or Dog Tuxedo and Bandana Set

The Puptail Dog Suit or Dog Tuxedo and Bandana Set is the ideal formal outfit for your furry best buddy! This best dog cloth consists of a fashionable tuxedo with a bowtie and ornate buttons, as well as a matching bandana that can be used as a necktie or bowtie, are included in this two-piece set. It's easy to put on and take off thanks to the hook & loop fastening around the neck and chest. This exquisite suit is ideal for weddings, weekend parties, New Year's Eve, Valentine's Day, and other important events. But, of course, your dog will be the star of the show and the centre of attraction.

Specifications:

Ratings: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Brand: Puptail

Size: Large (L)

Age Range: All Life Stages

ProsCons
Easy to put on and offNot water resistant
Suitable for special occasions 
Puptail Dog Suit or Dog Tuxedo and Bandana Set, Dogs Wedding Party Suit, Dog Wedding Bow Tie Shirt Formal Dog Weeding Attire for Large and Medium Dogs Golden Retriever, Labrador (Large)
4.4 (144)
29% off
1,490 2,100
Buy now

7. Heads Up for Tails Fuzzy Buddy Dog Sweater

With the Heads Up For Tails Fuzzy Buddy Dog Sweater in pink, you can keep your furry companion warm and trendy this winter! This easy stretch clothes for your dog, made of 100 per cent acrylic, is ideal for dogs of all sizes and gives maximum comfort to your pet. It is suited for all dogs, and the colour adds a trendy touch and makes them appear more fashionable. This product is simple to put on and remove, making it an excellent choice for pet owners. In addition, it's simple to care for; it's machine washable and tumble dryable.

Specifications:

Ratings: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Brand: Heads Up For Tails

Material: Wool and Acrylic

Size: Small (S)

Age Range: Adult

ProsCons
Comfortable Regular cleaning is required.
Easy to wear, Stylish 
Heads Up For Tails Fuzzy Buddy Dog Sweater - Pink - S
4.4 (33)
1,399
Buy now

8. KUTKUT Soft Flannel Dog Sweatshirt

The KUTKUT Soft Flannel Dog Sweatshirt is the ideal combination of design and utility for your four-legged furr-iend! This comfortable cloth for dogs keeps your pet warm and comfy throughout the cooler months while allowing them to walk freely. This sweatshirt made entirely of fleece, is warm, durable, and easy to care for, making it ideal for everyday use. This sweater comes in six sizes and is perfect for medium, and big breeds. So, get a KUTKUT Soft Flannel Dog Sweatshirt to dress your little furr-iend in an adorable leopard print outfit!

Specifications:

Ratings: 4.2 out of 5 stars

Brand: KUTKUT

Material: Fleece

Size: XXL (Chest: 68, Length: 38 cm)

Age Range: Adult

ProsCons
It is machine washable. It is ideal for cold nights.The size range is built for medium dog breeds
The inner lining is extremely soft and provides warmth.  
KUTKUT Fleece Dog Hoodie, Soft Flannel Dog Sweatshirt Clothes for Puppy Small Dogs, Cute Leapord Winter Party Dress Up Clothes for French Bulldog, Poodle Pug (Size: XXL, Chest: 68 cm)
4.2 (9)
49% off
663 1,299
Buy now

9. Lulala Pets High Neck Knitted Winter Dog Sweater

The Lulala Pets High Neck Knitted Dog Sweater will keep your beloved pet trendy and comfortable this winter! This dog cloth is made of soft acrylic wool and is pleasant and long-lasting for your dog. The high neck design, available in the contemporary colour combination of grey-red, adds warmth for your dog during cold weather. In addition, the abstract design is ideal for dog owners searching for something unique. This jumper will keep your dog warm, whether you're taking him for a stroll or snuggling up at home.

Specifications:

Ratings: 4.2 out of 5 stars

Brand: Lulala

Material: Wool, Acrylic

Size: 18 inches

Age Range: All ages

ProsCons
Machine washableNot water resistant
Fashionable, Versatile size range 
Lulala Pets High Neck Knitted Winter Dog Sweater Winters Wear Clothes Dress Coat for Small Medium & Large Dogs & Cats (Size-8 Inch, Color-Grey-Red)
4 (25)
30% off
1,044 1,499
Buy now

10. JoyDaog Ultra Soft Warm Dog Jacket

The JoyDaog Ultra Soft Warm Dog Jacket is the ideal companion for your canine buddy throughout the cold winter months. This jacket is made of high-quality cloth and is thick, strong, and warm, guaranteeing your dog is happy and comfy. Your pet will look excellent and enjoy wearing this comfortable cloth for dogs because of its trendy and humanized style. The jacket is simple to put on and take off and can be machine washed. It also has quick-release fasteners and adjustable chest sections for a secure and comfortable fit. This jacket comes in various sizes and is ideal for cold-weather indoor or outdoor activities.

Specifications:

Ratings: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Brand: JoyDaog

Material: Polyester, Fleece

Size: 4XL 28 Inch

Age Range: Senior

ProsCons
It is made of high-quality materials. Size is not accurate
It is perfect for the winter. 
Light and warm 
JoyDaog Ultra Soft Warm Dog Jacket for Winter Top Notch Material Size 4XL 28 Inch
4.4 (820)
38% off
525 850
Buy now

Price of dog clothes at a glance:

ProductPrice
PetVogue Classic Cosy SweaterRs.999
Sage Square Premium Dog Winter Ultra Warm Camouflage Army CoatRs.463
ZippyPaws Dog Winter Jacket Ultra Luxury Super Warm with Cozy Fur Cloth On NeckRs.1235
Oz International Dog Denim JacketRs.999
Petsplanet Dog Winter Clothes Reversible Dog JacketRs.1000
Puptail Dog Suit or Dog Tuxedo and Bandana SetRs.1490
Heads Up For Tails Fuzzy Buddy Dog SweaterRs.1399
KUTKUT Soft Flannel Dog SweatshirtRs.1299
Lulala Pets High Neck Knitted Winter Dog SweaterRs.1499
JoyDaog Ultra Soft Warm Dog JacketRs.525

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
PetVogue Classic Cosy SweaterStylishWarm and cosyMachine Washable
Sage Square Premium Dog Winter Ultra Warm Camouflage Army CoatWindproofDesigned to keep warmCreative design
ZippyPaws Dog Winter Jacket Ultra Luxury Super Warm with Cozy Fur Cloth On NeckWater-resistantSoft fur on the neck areaAvailable in different sizes
Oz International Dog Denim JacketTrendyEasy to wearMachine washable
Petsplanet Dog Winter Clothes Reversible Dog JacketComfortable belly partWindproofDifferent sizes
Puptail Dog Suit or Dog Tuxedo and Bandana SetFormal AttireEasy wearUsed for special occasions
Heads Up For Tails Fuzzy Buddy Dog SweaterWide range of ColorsSuitable for all dogsMachine Washable
KUTKUT Soft Flannel Dog SweatshirtElastic leg bandStylishSelected fabrics
Lulala Pets High Neck Knitted Winter Dog SweaterHumanized designDifferent SizesMachine Washable
JoyDaog Ultra Soft Warm Dog JacketHigh-quality materialSturdyFashionable

Best overall product

The best overall product is subjective and is determined by the particular dog's needs and preferences and the owner's choices. When compared to other dog clothes, the Puptail Dog Suit stands out. It is the ideal combination of design and usefulness. A tuxedo with a bowtie and decorative buttons is included in the two-piece set, as is a matching bandana that can be worn as a necktie or bowtie. This sophisticated suit is ideal for occasions such as weddings, weekend parties, and New Year's Eve. It also comes in various sizes.

Best value for money

The JoyDaog Ultra Soft Warm Dog Jacket is an excellent alternative for pet owners seeking a low-cost way to keep their pets warm throughout the winter. With its low-price tag of under 700 dog cloth, the jacket is built of high-quality materials that make it thick, robust, and warm, giving ideal cold-weather protection. Furthermore, the jacket has quick-release buckles and adjustable chest components to offer the dog a perfect fit and optimal comfort.

How to find the best dog clothes under Rs.1500?

It's recommended to evaluate each product's specific features, materials, and prices and compare them with the needs and preferences of your dog. Also, you can check for customer reviews and brand reputation to get a better insight into the product quality and fit, measure your dog before purchasing a clothing item, and compare the measurements to the size chart provided by the manufacturer.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Pet Grooming
RELATED STORIES
The top 10 puppy starter foods
Top 10 expert picked chest belts for dogs
The 10 best dog mats for every room in your home
Top 9 pedigree dog foods
The top 10 pet food brands for pets with allergies

Affordable dog clothes

How can I choose between different dog clothes?

The best thing to find a better dog cloth under this range is to look for specific parameters like material, size and fit, features, and a better-reviewed product.

Are there any dog clothes specialized for puppies?

Yes, most of the mentioned products have unique specializations based on the size of your dog, including puppies.

Is there any use for dog clothes?

You can get the most affordable dog clothes with better quality. Furthermore, dog owners have the option of getting multi-purpose outfits. They are not only used for providing warmth but can also be worn for different occasions.

 View More
pet care and supplies FOR LESS