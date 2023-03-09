Story Saved
Top 10 bird diapers for 2022: Buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 29, 2022 18:25 IST
Summary:

There is not a single-size diaper that fits all the birds, so it is essential to choose a diaper based on the weight, size and activity level of your bird, to suit their individual needs perfectly. Read on to check out some of the best bird diapers online.

product info
Bird diapers allow your pets to fly freely inside the house without their poop falling all over.

Don't want to restrict your bird inside the cage but still want to ensure a clean home? Bird diapers are here to your rescue, eliminating the chances of the birds pooping randomly on your head or shoulders. Though birds would like to stay naked, that is impossible when you want them to fly freely inside the home.

Also known as avian diapers, these products are designed with an open-back style to ensure free flight and movement for the birds. We have shortlisted some bird diapers, keeping such points in mind. Read on to know more.

How to find the perfect birds diapers?

Here are some criteria to check while selecting the perfect bird diapers:

It should have adjustable straps in the form of velcro or slider. For extra safety, there has to be a velcro lock strap.

The lining of the diaper should be extra lightweight for complete comfort.

The lease ring has to be positioned in such a way that the flight remains uninterrupted.

The back liner and front liner pouch should be water-resistant.

Easy to dress and undress without pulling the wings.

The fabric used in the diaper should be coloured fast.

The liner pouch should hand low to prevent the poop from touching the body.

Seam shapes should be curved split to fit the curved chest of birds well and eliminate chances of toe-catching.

Top 10 bird diapers

1. Balacoo Birds Flight Suit for Parrot Pet

This is a highly absorbent bird diaper that is washable for reuse. The cotton material ensures complete comfort for the pet while wearing the diaper. You can use it for pigeons, parakeets, cockatiels and other pet birds of similar sizes.

The pack has two diapers, so you can use them alternatively while washing one.

These diapers come in adorable banana and kiwi pattern that looks simple yet elegant on pet birds.

The bowknot design looks adorable on the bird.

The material is of superior quality, soft and skin-friendly. It is also lightweight, ensuring maximum comfort.

Priced at: Rs.1899/-

cellpic
Balacoo 2pcs Birds Flight Suit Parrot Pet Small Animals Clothes Bird Supplies Bird Diaper Nappy Flight Clothes with Banana and Kiwi Pattern for Parakeet Cockatiel Mini Macaw Budgie Canary
50% off 2,254 4,497
Buy now

2. Baluue Bird Diaper Nappy Pant for Parakeet Cockatiel

Baluue bird diaper is perfect for regular wear. These pet bird clothes are reusable after cleaning. There are small as well as medium sizes available. They can efficiently eliminate the chances of bird droppings and urine leakage in the house.

This bird diaper is perfect for small-sized birds such as cockatiels, pigeons, parakeets and others.

The diapers have a high absorption capacity.

It prevents the birds from peeing and dropping everywhere.

The waterproof outer layer in the diaper prevents leakage; hence there is no damage to anything in the house, such as the sofa, upholstered chair, rugs or carpets.

The material is soft and comfortable for the birds.

It comes in a pair, so when you have washed one, you can use the other one and leave the bird uncaged.

Priced at: Rs. 2661/-

cellpic
Baluue 2Pcs Parrot Flight Suit Bird Diaper Pilot Clothing Bird Parrot Nappy Pant for Parakeet Cockatiel (Random Style)
Check Price on Amazon

3. Balacoo reusable Bird Diapers

Balacoo bird diapers are comfortable, reusable, and available in bright red and blue, making your pet bird look adorable. These can be used for budgies, canaries, parakeets, mini-macaw and other similar birds. The product lets you go to any place or event with your pet birds, such as birthdays, holidays, parties and others, without worrying about it.

The diaper is suitable for daily wear.

Superior quality material ensures the sound health of your pet bird, along with complete comfort.

These are lightweight, soft and reusable.

It can be easily worn and taken off.

Priced at: Rs. 1999/-

cellpic
Balacoo 2pcs Bird Diapers Washable Parrot Diapers Reusable Bird Flight Suit Diapers Parrot Nappy Clothes for Parakeet Parrot Mini Macaw Budgie Canary Black and Red M
51% off 1,974 3,997
Buy now

4. Balacoo Pet Pee Pads

This bird diaper is breathable and lightweight for budgies, cockatoos or parakeets. It can be washed and reused. You can make your pet bird wear it and go anywhere without worrying. These are soft, hence quite comfortable for your pet.

It has a simple and elegant design to make your bird look adorable.

This fits birds which are of small size and can be worn daily without any discomfort.

It can be worn and taken off with the least effort.

Priced at: Rs. 2489/-

cellpic
Balacoo Bird Diaper Parrot Flight Suit Light Diaper Nappy Breathable Pet Pee Pads for Budgie Parakeet Cockatoos
50% off 2,464 4,897
Buy now

5. ULTECHNOVO Bird Diaper

This bird diaper is made of cotton and is highly absorbent. You can wash the diaper and reuse it easily. It can be used for parakeets, pigeons, cockatiels and other birds of the exact sizes.

It is available in an exquisite design that looks charming on the birds.

Two pieces are available in the product, so you can use one while washing the other.

The soft material of the diaper ensures complete comfort for your pet bird.

The bowknot design of this diaper imparts an elegant look.

The product is breathable and safe for birds, hence used repeatedly.

Priced at: Rs. 3829/-

cellpic
ULTECHNOVO 2Pcs Bird Diaper Parrot Washable Diaper Parrot Flight Suit Nappies for Parakeet Cockatiel Mini Macaw Budgie Canary Flight Suit ï¼ˆ 13. 5x6. 8cm
34% off 3,829 5,839
Buy now

6. ULTECHNOVO Bird Diaper with Leash Hole

This is a soft diaper for parrots, made of comfortable material. 2 paper towel layers can be used in it and disposed of off after some hours to avoid the hassle of cleaning it regularly.

This diaper can be used for any pet bird as it is available in small, large and medium sizes.

It can be handled easily when it gets dirty.

The product is made up of premium material that makes it last longer.

Its attractive design imparts an adorable look to your pet bird.

Priced at: Rs. 2739/-

cellpic
ULTECHNOVO Bird Diaper Parrot Washable Diaper Nappies Soft Birds Flight Suits with Leash Hole for Parakeet Cockatiel Mini Macaw Budgie Canary L
34% off 2,739 4,179
Buy now

7. ULTECHNOVO Parrot Bird Diaper with Adjustable Leash

This pet bird diaper is suitable for birds like a parakeet, cockatiels, budgies, canaries, or mini-macaw. It is washable and comes with premium material that birds find comfortable wearing.

Birds can fly comfortably and pee anywhere while wearing this diaper.

Easy to wear and can be handled easily when it gets dirty.

The material quality and sewing are done to ensure maximum comfort for the bird. It lasts for a long time.

Imparts a charming and fashionable look to your pet bird.

Priced at: Rs.3939/-

cellpic
ULTECHNOVO Parrot Bird Diaper Flight Suit Light Diaper Nappy Pet Clothes with Adjustable Leash for Parakeet Cockatiel Mini Macaw Budgie Canary (XS)
34% off 3,939 5,999
Buy now

8. QBLEEV Cockatiel Bird Diaper

This bird diaper is available in 3 different colours, keeping the Avian fashion in mind. If you have a cockatiel, this is the perfect fit and ensures complete comfort while flying.

This bird diaper has a 4.3" neck and 5.7" chest circumference and is suitable for 75 gm body weight. Hence it usually fits standard-size cockatiel.

The material is handmade cotton, which is light, and feels soft on the bird skin.

Elastic straps in the bird diaper come with fastened closure design.

It can be washed easily for reusing it.

Easy to wear and take it off.

Priced at: Rs. 3001/-

cellpic
QBLEEV Cockatiel Bird Diaper Flight Suite Liners Pink
45% off 3,001 5,499
Buy now

9. FLAWISH Parrot Diaper

This is a reusable bird diaper, available in different sizes, hence suitable for pet birds of various sizes. Now the birds can roam freely in the house without creating a mess. While wearing it for the first time, just a week of training and conditioning is needed to make them comfortable.

The fabric is breathable.

Affordable bird diaper with superior quality.

Ensures complete comfort during the flight.

It can be used for pigeons, cockatiels, cheek conure, parakeets, and other smaller-sized pet birds.

Priced at: Rs. 859/-

cellpic
FLAWISH Parrot Diaper Washable Flight Suit for Small to Large Birds Denim XL
54% off 853 1,848
Buy now

10. VANFAVORI Bird Diaper with a cotton pad

This is a cute bird diaper with designs of watermelon pieces that create a fantastic look for parrots or cockatiels. It can be used for other pet birds weighing 75-99 grams, such as Cockatiel, Mynah, Conure, Sun Conure, Rosella, Indian Ringneck, Green Cheek Conure, and Starling. Take your pet bird anywhere with you without the fear of peeing or dropping.

The lightweight diaper, just 4.5 grams, is comfortable for the pet bird to wear for a long time.

It is made up of absorbent material with a waterproof inner layer to prevent leakages or damage to the things around the house.

The diaper comes with a 2 m flying leash and cotton pad.

Priced at: Rs. 3117/-

cellpic
VANFAVORI Bird Diaper Harness Flight Suit Clothes with 80 Inch Flying Leash for Parrots Cockatiel Pet Birds, Watermelon,Including A Cotton Pad
38% off 3,094 4,999
Buy now

Price of bird diapers at a glance:

ProductPrice
Balacoo Birds Flight Suit for Parrot PetRs.3798
Baluue Bird Diaper Nappy Pant for Parakeet CockatielRs.4999
Balacoo reusable Bird DiapersRs.3338
Balacoo Pet Pee PadsRs.4158
ULTECHNOVO Bird DiaperRs.5839
ULTECHNOVO Bird Diaper with Leash HoleRs.4179
ULTECHNOVO Parrot Bird Diaper with Adjustable LeashRs.5999
FLAWISH Parrot DiaperRs.1848
QBLEEV Cockatiel Bird DiaperRs.5499
VANFAVORI Bird Diaper with a cotton padRs. 4999

Best value for money

Balacoo reusable Bird Diapers are the best value-for-money diapers, available in adorable blue and red for just Rs. 1999. These are reusable bird diapers used for parakeets, mini-macaw, budgies, canaries or other similar bird pets. Made of soft and lightweight material, these are best for daily use and ensure complete comfort.

Best overall product

Baluue bird diaper is the best overall product, especially when you have pet birds of 2 different sizes. This is because it has size options of medium and small, and is available in a pair just for Rs. 2661. These soft and comfortable diapers are best for regular use and can be reused after washing.

If you have pigeons, parakeets, cockatiels and similar birds, these diapers are a perfect choice for them. With their high absorption capacity and waterproof outer layer, you can let your pet bird fly freely everywhere without fearing creating a mess.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

