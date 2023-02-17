Top 10 cat foods for Persian cats

Persian cats have unique nutritional needs for which there are specific brands in the market.

Having a pet at home comes with a lot of duties and responsibilities. And if that pet is a cute fluffy feline, then you definitely can't leave them without proper care and food. Cat parents would surely agree to the fact that cats have different and very unique nutritional needs that should unquestionably need to be taken care of. Today, cat foods are also designed keeping in mind their breeds. Persian cats are one of a kind whose dietary requirements require more attention to detail. From a sea of brands, finding the best cat food for the Persian could prove to be a daunting task but don’t worry as we bring forth a list of the top 10 cat foods available for your kitty to nibble on. Product List 1. Royal Canin Persian Adult 40 Cat Food for Persian Cats Royal Canin has always been a top-ranked brand in cat food formulae. The 2 kg pellet cat food is designed, keeping in mind the special dietary requirements of the Persian cat breed. Not only is it light on your pockets, but also the bag reseals easily after use, and the pellets stay fresh for a long time. It will help your kitty with stomach issues and make their coat healthier and shinier. From its flavours to quality, this Persian cat food surely won’t disappoint your feline! Specification: Brand: Royal Canin Flavour: Chicken Age Range: Adult Item Form: Pellets Specific uses for this product: sensitive stomach Item Weight: 2 kg

pros Cons Durable and long-lasting Packaging could be better

2. MaxiPersian Adult Dry Cat Food MaxiPersian dry cat food is a wholesome cat food made of ocean fish with combinations of vitamins that keep their fur coat healthy and radiant. This is a highly recommended product for the Persian cat breed as they have long and soft hair that can accumulate in the stomach and form hairballs. This can interfere with their healthy digestion. In such cases, the prebiotics and probiotics available in this food would help protect from hairball formation and improve gut health. It is entirely safe and balanced for adult cats, prepared with vital ingredients to cater to their nutritional requirements. Specification: • Brand: MaxiPersian • Flavor: Ocean Fish • Age Range: Adult • Item Form: Dry • Specific uses for this product: Urinary tract health • Item Weight: 1.2 Kg

Pros Cons Budget-friendly product Strong smell

3 . Let's Bite Active Persian Adult dry cat food The Let's Bite active Persian adult dry cat is formulated with sardine, egg and mackerel, which makes this a top-notch cat food with added vitamins, minerals and nutrients. The Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids found in this Persian cat food maintain the quality of the fur coat. It becomes softer, lustrous, and healthier. One of the essential ingredients of this preparation is the natural fibres that prevent and protect cats from hairball formation, and the probiotics keep digestion issues away. If you are looking for a brand of cat food that promotes good health and helps manage the weight of your Persian beauty, this product is for you! Specification: Brand: Let’s Bite Active Persian adult dry cat food Flavour: Fish Age Range: Adult Item Form: Dry Specific uses for this product: Weight management Item Weight: 500 g

Pros Cons Helps manage weight It is expensive Provides hair fall protection

4. Kitty Yums Dry Adult Persian Cat food The kitty Yums presents dry adult Persian cat food with 30 per cent high–quality protein, which helps in muscle growth. The cat food is enriched with vitamin E, which assists in building a stronger immune system which is of utmost importance for your furry feline. Two meals a day is recommended for adult cats, which will help in promoting coat quality and overall wellness, growth and gut health. With its tasty seafood flavour, this product will be a feline favourite. Specification: Brand: Kitty Yums dry adult cat food Flavour: Seafood Age Range: Adult Item Form: Dry Specific uses for this product: wellness and growth Item Weight: 1.2 Kg

Pros Cons Available in Unique seafood flavour Strong scent Good quality packaging

5. Me-O Dry Adult Persian Cat Food (Meat flavour) Besides being a fluff ball, the Persian cat breed is famous for having long hair, which may cause cat hairball formation and develop digestive issues. To curb this problem, the Me-O cat food brand has launched this dry adult cat food with an anti-hairball formula to ensure your kitty's smooth digestion and good health. The food contains highly digestible fibre and omega 3 and 6 fatty acids from high-quality oil to help nourish the fur and skin. Other essential ingredients include calcium, vitamin D and phosphorous, which strengthens the teeth and bones and promotes the activeness of your kitty. It is undoubtedly one of the best cat foods for Persian cats! Specification: • Brand: Me-O • Flavor: Meat • Age Range: Adult • Item Form: Dry • Specific uses for this product: Oral Health • Item Weight: 1.1 Kg

Pros cons Strengthens teeth and bones Less in quantity Highly digestible fibre

6. Signature Grain Zero Persian and Long Coat Cat Dry Food Almost every cat parent faces the dilemma of what to feed their Persian cat. To solve your queries, grain zero has come out with a Hypo allergic complete nutrition cat food tailored specifically for Persian and long-haired cats. The signature grain zero Persian and long-coat cat dry food is made with real ocean fish, sardines and mackerel. This dry cat food can be given at all life stages, so it's safe to be consumed by a kitten or an adult cat. This product ensures complete hairball control and joint protection care and builds overall body strength and immunity. It is a safe option for your pet as it has no added artificial preservatives or by-products. Specification: • Brand: Grain Zero • Flavor: Seafood • Age Range: All life stages • Item Form: Granule • Specific uses for this product: Training • Item Weight: 1.2 Kg

Pros Cons Contains no soya, wheat or corn It only comes in a single flavour

7.Drools Adult Dry cat food The paraben-free drools adult dry cat food is enriched with essential nutrients to provide your kitty with a whole and balanced meal. The product offers complete nutrition for cats. As a cat parent, one of the most critical concerns is the safety standards of a food brand. Drools make no compromises in that area. With no artificial colours, flavours and preservatives, this dry cat food guarantees a safe and all-natural meal for your beloved pet. With the crunchy chunks packed with real mackerel and sardine, this product will rank high with your kitty. Specification: • Brand: Drools • Flavor: Fish • Age Range: Adult • Item Form: Chunks • Specific uses for this product: Sensitive stomach Item Weight: 4200 g Number of Items: 2

Pros Cons Paraben-free cat food It only comes in a single flavour

8. Meat Up Adult Cat Food Are you looking for cat food flavour other than regular chicken? Then the Meat Up adult cat food is what you’re looking for. It is formulated from ingredients which add a tempting flavour to adult Persian cat food. Ocean fish such as sardines, mackerel, and eggs enhance palatability and promotes a healthy digestive system. The prebiotics and probiotics improve gut health and prevent hairball formation in your feline. Not only does this cat food provide healthy skin and a beautiful coat for your cat, but it also offers a mix of organic minerals and necessary ingredients to control the urinary pH. Specification: • Brand: Meat up • Flavor: Mackerel • Age Range: Adult • Item Form: Dry • Specific uses for this product: Activeness Item Weight: 2400 g Number of items: 2

Pros Cons Unique mackerel flavour It has a strong smell.

9. Me-O Persian Dry Adult Cat Food (Chicken flavour) A complete and nutritionally balanced cat food, the Me-O Persian dry adult cat food is highly digestible and promotes good health in cats. The cat food contains taurine, an essential amino acid which is extremely important for the proper functioning of the eyes. It is available in a chicken flavour and has a low sodium formula that lowers the risk of high blood pressure and heart and kidney disease. It also contains vitamin –C, which helps in boosting the immunity system. Treat your feline with this best cat food for Persians. Specification: Brand: Me-O Flavour: Chicken Age Range: Adult Item Form: Dry Specific uses for this product: Promotes oral health Item Weight: 1.1 kg

Pros cons Budget-friendly cat food Less quantity

10. Whiskas Adult (+1 year) Dry Cat food Whiskas Adult Dry cat food is made with high-quality ingredients and nutrition to ensure that your pet has a well-balanced diet and gets all the essential nutrients for proper functioning. This dry cat food is beneficial in managing your kitty's weight as it helps prevent obesity when fed in a calculated amount. The food can be given as treats as well. The crunchy chunks packed with delicious chicken flavour will lure your pet cat into finishing its entire bowl. Since it is recommended for cat breeds, from Persian cats to Siamese cats, this dry cat food could make for a worthy purchase. Specification: • Brand: Whiskas • Flavor: Chicken • Age Range: Adult • Item Form: Dry • Specific uses for this product: Weight management • Item Weight: 1200 g

pros cons Good for weight management It can be pricey.

C3 Best omparison Table

Name of the product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Royal Canin Persian Adult 40 cat food for Persian cats For sensitive stomach It can be stored for a long time Affordable price range MaxiPersian Adult dry cat food For urinary tract health Easy on the pocket Packed with organic minerals Let’s Bite Active Persian Adult dry cat food Good for weight management Promotes healthy skin and glossy coat Loaded with natural fibres Kitty Yums Dry Adult Persian Cat food Improves overall Wellness and growth Enhances the vision Builds a robust immune system Me-O Dry Adult Persian cat food (meat) Good for oral health Strengthens teeth and bones Highly digestive fibres Signature Grain Zero Persian and Long coat Cat dry food Unique seafood flavour No added preservatives Contains no soya, corn or wheat Drools Adult Dry cat food Provides better vision and shiny coat Paraben-free cat food Good for sensitive stomach Meat Up Adult Cat Food Unique mackerel flavour Prevents hairball formation Promotes activeness Me-O Persian Dry Adult Cat Food (chicken) Made with Low sodium formulae It contains vitamin –C for the immunity system Delicious chicken flavour Whiskas Adult (+1 year) Dry Cat food Prevents obesity High-quality ingredients Air-tight packaging