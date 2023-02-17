Story Saved
New Delhi 25oCC
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
New Delhi 25oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Top 10 cat foods for Persian cats

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Feb 17, 2023 13:07 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

This article gives you a list of all the top-ranked cat foods, meant especially for Persian cats, with relevant product information and suggestions on selecting the best food as your pet's needs.

product info
Persian cats have unique nutritional needs for which there are specific brands in the market.

Having a pet at home comes with a lot of duties and responsibilities. And if that pet is a cute fluffy feline, then you definitely can't leave them without proper care and food. Cat parents would surely agree to the fact that cats have different and very unique nutritional needs that should unquestionably need to be taken care of. Today, cat foods are also designed keeping in mind their breeds. Persian cats are one of a kind whose dietary requirements require more attention to detail. From a sea of brands, finding the best cat food for the Persian could prove to be a daunting task but don’t worry as we bring forth a list of the top 10 cat foods available for your kitty to nibble on.

Product List

1. Royal Canin Persian Adult 40 Cat Food for Persian Cats

Royal Canin has always been a top-ranked brand in cat food formulae. The 2 kg pellet cat food is designed, keeping in mind the special dietary requirements of the Persian cat breed. Not only is it light on your pockets, but also the bag reseals easily after use, and the pellets stay fresh for a long time. It will help your kitty with stomach issues and make their coat healthier and shinier. From its flavours to quality, this Persian cat food surely won’t disappoint your feline!

Specification:

Brand: Royal Canin

Flavour: Chicken

Age Range: Adult

Item Form: Pellets

Specific uses for this product: sensitive stomach

Item Weight: 2 kg

 

prosCons
Durable and long-lastingPackaging could be better
cellpic 6% off
Royal Canin Persian Chicken Pellet, house-cats, Adult 40, 2 kg
4.5 (9,173)
4.5 (9,173)
6% off
2,035 2,160
Buy now

2. MaxiPersian Adult Dry Cat Food

MaxiPersian dry cat food is a wholesome cat food made of ocean fish with combinations of vitamins that keep their fur coat healthy and radiant. This is a highly recommended product for the Persian cat breed as they have long and soft hair that can accumulate in the stomach and form hairballs. This can interfere with their healthy digestion. In such cases, the prebiotics and probiotics available in this food would help protect from hairball formation and improve gut health. It is entirely safe and balanced for adult cats, prepared with vital ingredients to cater to their nutritional requirements.

Specification:

• Brand: MaxiPersian

• Flavor: Ocean Fish

• Age Range: Adult

• Item Form: Dry

• Specific uses for this product: Urinary tract health

• Item Weight: 1.2 Kg

ProsCons
Budget-friendly productStrong smell
cellpic 5% off
Maxi Persian Adult(+1 year) Dry Cat Food, Ocean Fish, 1.2kg (BUY 1 GET 1 FREE)
4 (1,741)
4 (1,741)
5% off
408 429
Buy now

3 . Let's Bite Active Persian Adult dry cat food

The Let's Bite active Persian adult dry cat is formulated with sardine, egg and mackerel, which makes this a top-notch cat food with added vitamins, minerals and nutrients. The Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids found in this Persian cat food maintain the quality of the fur coat. It becomes softer, lustrous, and healthier. One of the essential ingredients of this preparation is the natural fibres that prevent and protect cats from hairball formation, and the probiotics keep digestion issues away. If you are looking for a brand of cat food that promotes good health and helps manage the weight of your Persian beauty, this product is for you!

Specification:

Brand: Let’s Bite Active Persian adult dry cat food

Flavour: Fish

Age Range: Adult

Item Form: Dry

Specific uses for this product: Weight management

Item Weight: 500 g

ProsCons
Helps manage weight It is expensive
Provides hair fall protection 
cellpic
Let's Bite Active Persian Adult Dry Cat Food, Fish Flavor, 500g (Buy 1 Get 1 Free)
4.1 (3,572)
4.1 (3,572)
199
Buy now

4. Kitty Yums Dry Adult Persian Cat food

The kitty Yums presents dry adult Persian cat food with 30 per cent high–quality protein, which helps in muscle growth. The cat food is enriched with vitamin E, which assists in building a stronger immune system which is of utmost importance for your furry feline. Two meals a day is recommended for adult cats, which will help in promoting coat quality and overall wellness, growth and gut health. With its tasty seafood flavour, this product will be a feline favourite.

Specification:

Brand: Kitty Yums dry adult cat food

Flavour: Seafood

Age Range: Adult

Item Form: Dry

Specific uses for this product: wellness and growth

Item Weight: 1.2 Kg

ProsCons
Available in Unique seafood flavourStrong scent
Good quality packaging 
cellpic 10% off
Kitty Yums Dry Adult Persian Cat Food, Ocean Fish, 1.2kg
3.9 (45)
3.9 (45)
10% off
414 460
Buy now

5. Me-O Dry Adult Persian Cat Food (Meat flavour)

Besides being a fluff ball, the Persian cat breed is famous for having long hair, which may cause cat hairball formation and develop digestive issues. To curb this problem, the Me-O cat food brand has launched this dry adult cat food with an anti-hairball formula to ensure your kitty's smooth digestion and good health. The food contains highly digestible fibre and omega 3 and 6 fatty acids from high-quality oil to help nourish the fur and skin. Other essential ingredients include calcium, vitamin D and phosphorous, which strengthens the teeth and bones and promotes the activeness of your kitty. It is undoubtedly one of the best cat foods for Persian cats!

Specification:

• Brand: Me-O

• Flavor: Meat

• Age Range: Adult

• Item Form: Dry

• Specific uses for this product: Oral Health

• Item Weight: 1.1 Kg

Proscons
Strengthens teeth and bonesLess in quantity
Highly digestible fibre 
cellpic 48% off
ME-O Dry Adult CAT Food Persian CAT, Meat Flavor, 1.1 KG
4.2 (159)
4.2 (159)
48% off
420 800
Buy now

6. Signature Grain Zero Persian and Long Coat Cat Dry Food

Almost every cat parent faces the dilemma of what to feed their Persian cat. To solve your queries, grain zero has come out with a Hypo allergic complete nutrition cat food tailored specifically for Persian and long-haired cats. The signature grain zero Persian and long-coat cat dry food is made with real ocean fish, sardines and mackerel. This dry cat food can be given at all life stages, so it's safe to be consumed by a kitten or an adult cat. This product ensures complete hairball control and joint protection care and builds overall body strength and immunity. It is a safe option for your pet as it has no added artificial preservatives or by-products.

Specification:

• Brand: Grain Zero

• Flavor: Seafood

• Age Range: All life stages

• Item Form: Granule

• Specific uses for this product: Training

• Item Weight: 1.2 Kg

ProsCons
Contains no soya, wheat or cornIt only comes in a single flavour
cellpic
Signature Grain Zero Persian and Long Coat Cat Dry Food - 1.2 kg - Ocean Fish, Sardine and Mackeral | Omega 3 & Omega 6, Fatty Acids Formula
2.9 (4)
2.9 (4)
430
Buy now

7.Drools Adult Dry cat food

The paraben-free drools adult dry cat food is enriched with essential nutrients to provide your kitty with a whole and balanced meal. The product offers complete nutrition for cats. As a cat parent, one of the most critical concerns is the safety standards of a food brand. Drools make no compromises in that area. With no artificial colours, flavours and preservatives, this dry cat food guarantees a safe and all-natural meal for your beloved pet. With the crunchy chunks packed with real mackerel and sardine, this product will rank high with your kitty.

Specification:

• Brand: Drools

• Flavor: Fish

• Age Range: Adult

• Item Form: Chunks

• Specific uses for this product: Sensitive stomach

Item Weight: 4200 g

Number of Items: 2

ProsCons
Paraben-free cat food It only comes in a single flavour 
cellpic 12% off
Drools Adult(+1 year) Dry Cat Food, Ocean Fish, 3 kg + 1.2 kg Free
4.1 (5,085)
4.1 (5,085)
12% off
791 899
Buy now

8. Meat Up Adult Cat Food

Are you looking for cat food flavour other than regular chicken? Then the Meat Up adult cat food is what you’re looking for. It is formulated from ingredients which add a tempting flavour to adult Persian cat food. Ocean fish such as sardines, mackerel, and eggs enhance palatability and promotes a healthy digestive system. The prebiotics and probiotics improve gut health and prevent hairball formation in your feline. Not only does this cat food provide healthy skin and a beautiful coat for your cat, but it also offers a mix of organic minerals and necessary ingredients to control the urinary pH.

Specification:

• Brand: Meat up

• Flavor: Mackerel

• Age Range: Adult

• Item Form: Dry

• Specific uses for this product: Activeness

Item Weight: 2400 g

Number of items: 2

ProsCons
Unique mackerel flavour It has a strong smell. 
cellpic
Meat Up Dry Adult Cat Food, Mackerel Flavor, 1.2 Kg (Buy 1 Get 1 Free )
4 (4,825)
4 (4,825)
429
Buy now

9. Me-O Persian Dry Adult Cat Food (Chicken flavour)

A complete and nutritionally balanced cat food, the Me-O Persian dry adult cat food is highly digestible and promotes good health in cats. The cat food contains taurine, an essential amino acid which is extremely important for the proper functioning of the eyes. It is available in a chicken flavour and has a low sodium formula that lowers the risk of high blood pressure and heart and kidney disease. It also contains vitamin –C, which helps in boosting the immunity system. Treat your feline with this best cat food for Persians.

Specification:

Brand: Me-O

Flavour: Chicken

Age Range: Adult

Item Form: Dry

Specific uses for this product: Promotes oral health

Item Weight: 1.1 kg

Proscons
Budget-friendly cat foodLess quantity
cellpic
Me-O Persian Dry Adult Cat Food, Chicken Flavour, 1.1 KG
4.3 (329)
4.3 (329)
450
Buy now

10. Whiskas Adult (+1 year) Dry Cat food

Whiskas Adult Dry cat food is made with high-quality ingredients and nutrition to ensure that your pet has a well-balanced diet and gets all the essential nutrients for proper functioning. This dry cat food is beneficial in managing your kitty's weight as it helps prevent obesity when fed in a calculated amount. The food can be given as treats as well. The crunchy chunks packed with delicious chicken flavour will lure your pet cat into finishing its entire bowl. Since it is recommended for cat breeds, from Persian cats to Siamese cats, this dry cat food could make for a worthy purchase.

Specification:

• Brand: Whiskas

• Flavor: Chicken

• Age Range: Adult

• Item Form: Dry

• Specific uses for this product: Weight management

• Item Weight: 1200 g

proscons 
Good for weight managementIt can be pricey.
cellpic 2% off
Whiskas Adult (1+ year) Dry Cat Food Food, Chicken Flavour, 1.2kg Pack
4.5 (3,990)
4.5 (3,990)
2% off
432 440
Buy now

C3 Best omparison Table

Name of the productFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Royal Canin Persian Adult 40 cat food for Persian cats

For sensitive

stomach 

It can be stored for a long time Affordable price range
MaxiPersian Adult dry cat food

For urinary tract

health

Easy on the pocket

Packed with

organic minerals

Let’s Bite Active Persian Adult dry cat food

Good for weight

management

Promotes healthy skin and glossy coat

Loaded with

natural fibres

Kitty Yums Dry Adult Persian Cat food

Improves overall

Wellness and

growth

Enhances the visionBuilds a robust immune system
Me-O Dry Adult Persian cat food (meat)Good for oral healthStrengthens teeth and bonesHighly digestive fibres
Signature Grain Zero Persian and Long coat Cat dry food

Unique seafood

flavour

No added preservatives Contains no soya, corn or wheat
Drools Adult Dry cat food

Provides better

vision and shiny coat

Paraben-free cat food Good for sensitive stomach
Meat Up Adult Cat FoodUnique mackerel flavourPrevents hairball formationPromotes activeness
Me-O Persian Dry Adult Cat Food (chicken)Made with Low sodium formulaeIt contains vitamin –C for the immunity systemDelicious chicken flavour 
Whiskas Adult (+1 year) Dry Cat foodPrevents obesityHigh-quality ingredients Air-tight packaging

Best value for money

The meat-up dry adult cat food is truly a winner in this category. For Rs. 429, the delicious dry adult cat food protects from hairball formation, provides for a healthy and shiny coat and increases your kitty’s overall activity and good health.

Best overall product

Although the list compiles the best of all the varieties of Persian cat food, the Royal Canin Persian Adult cat food takes the cake. At an affordable price, the cat food is enriched with the necessary organic nutrients, minerals, and proteins for better functioning.

How to find the perfect Persian cat food?

For a long-haired cat breed such as the Persian cat, the most important thing to remember is that the food should have an anti-hairball formula to protect the cat from hairball formation. Persian Cats have specific dietary requirements. All the nutrient requirements should be considered while selecting the right cat food. It is crucial to pick the one with an amalgamation of good flavours and balanced essential nutrients.

Product Price
Royal Canin Persian Chicken Pellet, house-cats, Adult 40, 2 kg ₹ 2,035
Maxi Persian Adult(+1 year) Dry Cat Food, Ocean Fish, 1.2kg (BUY 1 GET 1 FREE) ₹ 408
Let's Bite Active Persian Adult Dry Cat Food, Fish Flavor, 500g (Buy 1 Get 1 Free) ₹ 199
Kitty Yums Dry Adult Persian Cat Food, Ocean Fish, 1.2kg ₹ 414
ME-O Dry Adult CAT Food Persian CAT, Meat Flavor, 1.1 KG ₹ 420
Signature Grain Zero Persian and Long Coat Cat Dry Food - 1.2 kg - Ocean Fish, Sardine and Mackeral | Omega 3 & Omega 6, Fatty Acids Formula ₹ 430
Drools Adult(+1 year) Dry Cat Food, Ocean Fish, 3 kg + 1.2 kg Free ₹ 791
Meat Up Dry Adult Cat Food, Mackerel Flavor, 1.2 Kg (Buy 1 Get 1 Free ) ₹ 429
Me-O Persian Dry Adult Cat Food, Chicken Flavour, 1.1 KG ₹ 450
Whiskas Adult (1+ year) Dry Cat Food Food, Chicken Flavour, 1.2kg Pack ₹ 432

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Pet Food And Supplements
RELATED STORIES
10 affordable cat foods: Buyer's guide
Best 10 Pedigree dog food to keep your paw friend healthy
Top 10 Smart Heart dog food options for your furry friend
10 best boxer beds for your pet
Groom your furry friend with these 10 dog hair trimmers: Our top picks

The top 10 cat foods for persian cats

Which is better- wet cat food or dry cat food?

What Should Persian Cats avoid when it comes to food?

Which food helps prevent kidney diseases or urinary tract infections in Persian Cats?

Does the long fur of Persian cat breeds generate problems during feeding?

View More
pet care and supplies FOR LESS