Story Saved
New Delhi 26oCC
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
New Delhi 26oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Top 10 cat foods for senior cats

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Feb 22, 2023 13:28 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

If you are looking for cat food for your senior furry friend, you have come to the right place. This article provides detailed options that are available at an affordable price.

product info
A good diet for senior cats, in the age group of 11 to 14, is important for their longevity.

Cats between the ages of 11 and 14 are regarded as senior cats. Although growing old is not a sickness, the physical changes brought on by ageing make older cats more prone to illness. Cat's most frequent non-accidental causes of mortality are cancer, renal disease, and heart conditions; however, a good diet may lower the likelihood of contracting several illnesses and long-term problems. To manage calories in adult and senior cats, calorie intake must often be reduced by 20–30%.

With this, we have listed some of the best cat food sales deals you can choose from and give the best to your pet.

1. Royal Canin Intense Beauty Cat Food, Gravy

Senior cats will benefit significantly from this cat-eating food. Every time it is consumed, your cat receives the nutrients it needs from the formula. Omega 6 and 3 fatty acid levels that are higher, B vitamins, biotin, and zinc; in this food all contribute to the hair's nourishment and coat's lustrous appearance. Additionally, it contains nutrients that are ideal for their delicate stomachs.

Specifications

Brand: Royal Canin

Flavour: Meat

Diet type: non-vegetarian

Item form: Gravy

ProsCons
The food is easily consumable.The product only offers a few health benefits.
cellpic
Royal Canin Intense Beauty Cat Food, Gravy (Pack of 12)(1.02 KG)
4.6 (21)
4.6 (21)
1,380
Buy now

2. Hill's Science Diet Senior 11+ Indoor Age Defying Cat Food

This cat-eating food is specifically formulated for senior indoor cats over 11. It is made of all-natural, high-quality, easily digestible components, making it both flavourful and nourishing. It contains all the essential nutrients in the right amounts to support the kidneys, eyes, heart, and joints. Additionally, it has natural fibre to help your cat's digestion.

Specifications

Brand: Hill's Pet Nutrition

Flavour: Chicken

Diet type: non-vegetarian

Item form: Dry

ProsCons
The food is good for your cat’s heart health.The quality of the kibble can be improved.
It has good-quality proteins. 
cellpic
Hill's Science Diet Senior 11+ Indoor Age Defying Cat Food, 7-Pound
4.7 (2,207)
4.7 (2,207)
12,267
Buy now

3. Tuffy's Pet Food NutriSource Senior Weight Management Dry Cat Food

This cat food was created for older, less energetic, overweight cats. It is made with all-natural, highly digestible components for optimum nutrient absorption. It promotes the cognitive health and brain function of your cat. Additionally, it helps your cat's digestion and optimal nutrient utilisation. Additionally, it gives a healthy fur coat.

Specifications

Brand: Tuffy's Pet Food

Flavour: Chicken

Diet type: non-vegetarian

Item form: Dry

ProsCons
This cat food contains highly absorbable trace minerals.The cat is expensive.
It helps in weight maintenance. 
cellpic 30% off
Tuffy's Pet Food NutriSource Senior Weight Management Dry Cat Food, Chicken and Rice Formula, 16-Pound
4.9 (85)
4.9 (85)
30% off
14,398 20,569
Buy now

4. Feline Greenies Smartbites Cat Treats

This cat-eating food includes tuna extracts, a good protein source and helps build strong muscles. Additionally, it contains vitamins that support the cats' growth at all life stages. These Smartbites have a creamy and crunchy texture, balanced nutrients, and delectable flavours. It helps your cat maintain a healthy weight with a proper digestion system. The food is made with high-quality ingredients promoting stable health.

Specifications

Brand: Greenies

Flavour: Tuna

Diet type: non-vegetarian

Item form: Wet and Dry

ProsCons
It helps in maintaining a proactive lifestyle.The food does not have a proper hairball control system. 
There are no artificial flavours or preservatives. 
cellpic 20% off
Hairball Control , Tuna , 2.1 oz. : FELINE GREENIES SMARTBITES Cat Treats
4.7 (5,613)
4.7 (5,613)
20% off
2,406 2,999
Buy now

5. Wysong Geriatrx Senior Feline Formula Dry Cat Food

This cat food is specially formulated to meet the calorie requirements of elderly cats, less active than adult cats. It is a lower-calorie diet, rich in micronutrients, that includes natural ingredients and good fats to help shield your pet from oxidative/free radical damage. In addition, this all-natural supplement contains phytonutrients from natural plants and is preserved with a blend of tocopherols.

Specifications

Brand: Wysong Corporation

Flavour: Chicken

Diet type: non-vegetarian

Item form: Dry

ProsCons
This cat food makes your cat livelier.The carbohydrate content is high. 
The food quality is good. 
cellpic 30% off
Wysong Geriatrx Senior Feline Formula Dry Cat Food - 5 Pound Bag
30% off
5,425 7,749
Buy now

6. Hill's Science Diet Age Defying Senior 11 Plus Dry Cat Food

This cat-eating food is a complete and balanced meal that meets all your cats' nutritional demands. It contains carefully chosen and top-quality natural components that care for your cat's health and physical fitness, promoting a healthy life expectancy. In addition, it strengthens your cat's vision and bone health. It is a general cat food for senior 11+ cats and ensures a balanced diet.

Specifications

Brand: Hill’s Pet Nutrition

Flavour: Chicken

Diet type: non-vegetarian

Item form: Dry

ProsCons
The aroma and taste are pleasing. The kibble size is small. 
It makes the fur healthier. 
cellpic 30% off
Hill's Science Diet Age Defying Senior 11 Plus Dry Cat Food Bag, 7-Pound
4.7 (1,286)
4.7 (1,286)
30% off
9,473 13,539
Buy now

7. Pawfect- Nature's Kitchen Freeze-Dried Cat Food

This cat food blends high-quality animal and plant sources for proteins and micronutrients. It gives you a chart that shows the cat's weight and how much food it needs to eat to gain or maintain that weight. In addition, this grain-free diet is high in antioxidants, giving your cat immunity.

Specifications

Brand: Pawfect Treats

Flavour: Fish

Diet type: non-vegetarian

Item form: Powder

ProsCons
This cat food is gluten-free.The food quality can be improved.
cellpic 10% off
Pawfect- Nature's Kitchen Freeze-Dried Cat Food |100% Natural, Grain-Free Complete & Balanced Fish Food for Cat 250g Dry Food = 1KG Wet Meal
2.3 (6)
2.3 (6)
10% off
1,440 1,600
Buy now

8. Pawfect- Nature's Kitchen Food for Cat

This cat food has a single source of animal protein, with each bite containing high-quality, nutrient-dense ingredients. It enhances your cat's skin and makes the fur lustrous. It helps in proper weight management by keeping your pet healthy and lively. It also helps to improve the digestive health of your cat. Freeze-dried food retains all of its original goodness and flavour.

Specifications

Brand: Pawfect Treats

Flavour: Chicken and Fish

Diet type: non-vegetarian

Item form: Dry

ProsCons
This dried form maintains the food quality. There should be more flavour availability.
It has a single source of animal protein-chicken. 
cellpic 15% off
Pawfect- Nature's Kitchen Food for Cat | Chicken Food for Kitten | Buy 1 Cat Food Get 1 Free Fish Treat ( 500g Dry + 50g)
15% off
1,649 1,949
Buy now

9. APPLAWS Sardine with Shrimps in Tasty Jelly CAT

APPLAWS senior cat food comprises 75% chicken breast with ample protein and nutrients. The food is wet and dry, and you can feed your cat according to its requirements. The food is made with organic ingredients and comes in a tin package providing a good storage facility.

Specifications

Brand: Applaws

Flavour: Sardine with Shrimp

Diet Type: non-vegetarian

Item form: Wet and Dry

ProsCons
The food keeps the heart and eyesight healthy. The flavours could have more variations.
cellpic 5% off
APPLAWS Sardine with Shrimps in Tasty Jelly CAT TIN Food 70 G(Pack of 6)
3.3 (4)
3.3 (4)
5% off
685 720
Buy now

10. FEKRIX cat food macheral Mackeral Dry Adult, Senior, Young Cat Food

This cat food comes in beans and can be fed to all type of breeds. The food has an ample number of Vitamins and minerals to keep your cat healthful and maintain an ideal body weight. It has Vitamin B12 keeping healthy blood circulation in the cat's body with other essential nutrient supplements. The food is prepared with organic materials ensuring body fitness with more life expectancy.

Specifications

Brand: FEKRIX

Flavour: Mackerel

Diet Type: non-vegetarian.

Item Form: Dry

ProsCons
The food keeps the body, skin, and teeth healthy and in good condition.The product features are limited.
cellpic 11% off
FEKRIX cat Food macheral Mackeral 1.8 kg Dry Adult, Senior, Young Cat Food
11% off
470 530
Buy now

Top 3 features of the products

 Products Features 1Features 2Features 3
Royal Canin Intense Beauty Cat Food, GravyThe food has an alluring taste. The aroma is tempting.The food quality is good.
Hill's Science Diet Senior 11+ Indoor Age Defying Cat FoodThe food keeps the digestive system good.It provides good heart health.The kibble shape is unique.
Tuffy's Pet Food NutriSource Senior Weight Management Dry Cat FoodIt has good nutritional valueThe food quality is top-notch. The food is palatable.
Feline Greenies Smartbites Cat TreatsThe food is crunchy and good for the cat's dental healthThe food is energetic.It has weight management elements.
Wysong Geriatrx Senior Feline Formula Dry Cat FoodThe kibble shape is attractiveIt is made of natural ingredients.The food has ample amounts of the nutrient.
Hill's Science Diet Age Defying Senior 11 Plus Dry Cat FoodIt promotes healthy life expectancy. The aroma is good.It keeps fur healthy.
Pawfect- Nature's Kitchen Freeze-Dried Cat FoodIt is nutritionally balanced.The taste is intriguing. You get a good quantity with the pack. 
Pawfect- Nature's Kitchen Food for CatIt has natural ingredients.The food can be prepared instantlyThe flavours are delectable
APPLAWS Sardine with Shrimps in Tasty Jelly CATIt has high-quality protein.There are no added chemicalsThe food has fresh quality.
FEKRIX cat food macheral Mackeral Dry Adult, Senior, Young Cat FoodThe food is palatable.It is prepared with organic ingredients.The food quality is great.

Value for money

Pawfect- Nature's Kitchen Freeze-Dried Cat Food: The raw foods are completely dehydrated during freeze-drying while retaining all their nutritional content. Keeping your pet happy and active aids with good weight management. Each portion of this cat food has nutrient-dense ingredients and high in quality proteins. Therefore, this cat food is affordable despite having all high-quality components and being nutritionally balanced.

Best overall product

Royal Canin Intense Beauty Cat Food, Gravy: With its delicate slices covered in gravy, this cat food offers comprehensive nourishment for senior cats. It promotes a healthier urinary system and aids in maintaining a healthy weight. The shreds in gravy cans have more fibre, moisture, and fewer calories. These can be a fantastic option for less active cats who still require fluids in their meals or as a small snack for active cats. Controlling hairballs can also be aided by more fibre.

How to find the perfect cat food for senior cats?

Senior cats require extra Taurine, a component of cat food proteins like fish, chicken, and beef that supports heart health. Elderly cats should be served either a wet meal with roughly 4% fat and 8% protein or dry food with approximately 10% fat and 28% protein. As animals age, their metabolisms slow down, requiring less caloric intake and less fat content from their diets.

Product Price
Royal Canin Intense Beauty Cat Food, Gravy (Pack of 12)(1.02 KG) ₹ 1,380
Hill's Science Diet Senior 11+ Indoor Age Defying Cat Food, 7-Pound ₹ 12,267
Tuffy's Pet Food NutriSource Senior Weight Management Dry Cat Food, Chicken and Rice Formula, 16-Pound ₹ 14,398
Hairball Control , Tuna , 2.1 oz. : FELINE GREENIES SMARTBITES Cat Treats ₹ 2,406
Wysong Geriatrx Senior Feline Formula Dry Cat Food - 5 Pound Bag ₹ 5,425
Hill's Science Diet Age Defying Senior 11 Plus Dry Cat Food Bag, 7-Pound ₹ 9,473
Pawfect- Nature's Kitchen Freeze-Dried Cat Food |100% Natural, Grain-Free Complete & Balanced Fish Food for Cat 250g Dry Food = 1KG Wet Meal ₹ 1,440
Pawfect- Nature's Kitchen Food for Cat | Chicken Food for Kitten | Buy 1 Cat Food Get 1 Free Fish Treat ( 500g Dry + 50g) ₹ 1,649
APPLAWS Sardine with Shrimps in Tasty Jelly CAT TIN Food 70 G(Pack of 6) ₹ 685
FEKRIX cat Food macheral Mackeral 1.8 kg Dry Adult, Senior, Young Cat Food ₹ 470

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Pet Food And Supplements
RELATED STORIES
10 best Royal Canin dog food for different breeds
Top 10 Beagle food you should buy for your pet
Top 10 dog car seat protector covers: A complete guide
Top 10 food options for German Shepherd: A complete guide
Top 10 dog bath brushes: A buyer's guide

Top 10 cat foods for senior cats

Can cats eat freeze-dried cat treats?

Is moist cat food superior to freeze-dried cat food?

Do older cats require wet food?

Which cats can be considered seniors?

Why are older cats constantly famished?

View More
pet care and supplies FOR LESS