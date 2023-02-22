Story Saved
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Top 10 cat litter boxes for a clean and happy kitty

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Feb 22, 2023 19:18 IST
Summary:

This article talks about the top 10 cat litter boxes rated by customers. Keep your kitty happy with these boxes for a tidy and comfortable litter experience.

A good cat litter box ensures your kitty and her litter remain clean at all times.

As a cat owner, you know how important it is to find the right litter box. With so many options available, it can be tough to choose. That's why we've compiled a list of the top 10 best-rated cat litter boxes, based on customer reviews and our own criteria for selection. We've considered factors such as size, ease of use, and effectiveness. Whether you're a new cat owner or a seasoned pro, our list has something for everyone. So, read on to discover the customer favourites for litter box for cats that will keep your kitty happy and your home clean.

Product Descriptions:

1. Trixie Vico Cat litter tray with Dome

The Trixie Vico Cat litter tray with Dome is an ideal choice for cat owners looking for a comfortable and practical litter box. This cat litter tray has a dome-shaped cover that provides privacy to your cat and keeps the litter contained within the tray. The dome also has a large swinging flap that easily lets your cat enter and exit the litter box. The tray is made of high-quality plastic that is durable and easy to clean, making it a low-maintenance option for busy cat owners.

Specifications:

Dome-shaped cover for privacy and litter containment

Large swinging flap for easy access

Low-maintenance and easy to clean

Made of high-quality plastic

ProsCons
Dome-shaped cover for privacyMay not be suitable for large or elderly cats
Easy to clean and low-maintenanceSome customers may find the flap noisy
Litter is contained within the tray 
cellpic 10% off
Trixie Vico Cat Litter Tray with Dome (Turquoise/White)
4.4 (9,852)
4.4 (9,852)
10% off
1,890 2,095
Buy now

2. Emily Pet Cat Litter Box

The Emily Pet Cat litter box is a semi-enclosed litter box that is perfect for indoor or outdoor use. This litter box features a high fence design that helps to contain litter and prevent spills. The box is made of high-quality plastic that is durable and easy to clean. It also includes a detachable tray for easy cleaning and maintenance. This litter box for cats comes with a free catnip and scoop, making it an all-in-one solution for your cat's litter needs.

Specifications:

Semi-enclosed design for privacy

High fence to contain litter

Detachable tray for easy cleaning

Includes a free catnip and scoop

ProsCons
Semi-enclosed design for privacySome customers may find the design bulky
High fence to contain litter 
Detachable tray for easy cleaning 
cellpic 22% off
Emily Pet Cat Litter Box Pet Cat Toilet I Semi-Enclosed Litter Box I High Fence I Detachable Tray Outdoor or Indoor Dog Potty - Dog Tray, Free Catnip and Free Spoon
4.1 (47)
4.1 (47)
22% off
1,800 2,299
Buy now

3.Savic Pet Litter Box Junior Toilet

The Savic Pet Litter cat box Junior Toilet is an open cat litter box perfect for puppies, kittens, small, older dogs, cats, or small dogs that can't go outside. This litter box features a low entry height that makes it easy for pets to enter and exit. The box is made of high-quality plastic that is durable and easy to clean. The spacious design provides plenty of room for your pet to move around, making it comfortable.

Specifications:

Open design for easy access

Low entry height for easy entry and exit

Ideal for kittens, small, older cats or cats that can't go outside

Spacious design for comfort

Easy to clean and maintain

ProsCons
Low entry height for easy accessMay not contain litter or mess as wel
Spacious design for comfortMay not offer enough privacy for some pets
Easy to clean and maintain 
cellpic 5% off
Savic|Pet Litter Box|Junior Toilet Litter Box| Open cat Litter Box is Ideal for Puppies, Kittens and Small, Older Dogs, Cats or Small Dogs That Can't go Outside| Bluestone Color
5 (1)
5 (1)
5% off
1,568 1,650
Buy now

4. Savic Rincon Corner Cat Litter Tray

The Savic Rincon Corner Cat litter tray + Rim is a perfect solution for cat owners with limited space. This corner litter tray fits seamlessly in any corner and has a rim to prevent litter from spilling out. It has a sturdy and durable design that can withstand regular use. The high-quality plastic material used in the construction makes it easy to clean and maintain. The litter tray is suitable for all cat breeds and sizes.

Specifications:

Suitable for all cat breeds and sizes

The triangular design saves space while providing more privacy.

Easy to clean and maintain

ProsCons
Fits perfectly in any cornerSome cats might not prefer corner litter trays
Comes with a rim to prevent litter spills 
Suitable for all cat breeds and sizes 
cellpic 5% off
Savic Rincon Corner Cat Litter Tray + Rim 23x18x5 inch (Cold Grey)
4.4 (43)
4.4 (43)
5% off
1,325 1,395
Buy now

5. Foodie Puppies Litter Tray Box

The Foodie Puppies Litter Tray Box is a perfect fit for cat owners looking for a compact and affordable litter tray. Made from high-quality plastic material, it is easy to clean and maintain. The compact size of the tray makes it ideal for smaller living spaces. The litter tray comes with a raised back to prevent litter from spilling out, and the low entrance allows for easy access for cats.

Specifications:

Compact size of 45 cm (Length) x 35 cm (Width) x 10 cm (Height)

Raised edges to prevent spillage

Keeps litter from sticking with non-stick plastic

ProsCons
Compact size suitable for smaller spacesMay require frequent cleaning
Raised back to prevent litter spillageMay be too small for adult cats
Affordable price point 
cellpic 22% off
Foodie Puppies Litter Tray Box for Cats, 45 cm Length x 35 cm Width x 10 cm Height, Color May Vary
4 (100)
4 (100)
22% off
699 899
Buy now

6. LitterMaid Cat Litter Box Tray

The LitterMaid Cat litter box Tray with Free Scooper is a high-quality and durable option for your furry friend's litter needs. The semi-closed design provides privacy for your cat while also keeping litter contained. This litter box is suitable for both kittens and adult cats. A free scooper is included for easy maintenance.

Specifications:

Semi-closed design

Suitable for kittens and adult cats

Free scooper for easier cleaning

Durable, easy-to-clean plastic tray

ProsCons
High-quality buildColour may vary and cannot be chosen by the buyer
Semi-closed design for privacy 
Suitable for kittens and adult cats 
cellpic 50% off
LitterMaid Cat Liiter Box Tray with Free Scooper Super Build Quality Semi Closed Design for Kittens & Adult Cats & Rabbits Toilet Litter Basin (Color May Vary)
4.3 (3,787)
4.3 (3,787)
50% off
499 999
Buy now

7. Savic Nestor Cat Toilet Home

The Savic Nestor Cat Toilet Home is a perfect solution for all cat lovers who want to provide their furry friends with a comfortable and hygienic toilet. The litter box is designed to prevent litter from throwing outside the tray and keep the surrounding area clean. The durable and lightweight material makes it easy to move around. It is an ideal toilet training aid for your cat and reduces unpleasant odour. It is suitable for both kittens and adult cats.

Specifications:

Prevents litter from scattering outside the tray

Added privacy

Reduces odour

Durable and lightweight

ProsCons
Prevents litter scatteringMay require frequent cleaning
Easy to use and move around 
Perfect toilet training aid for cats 
cellpic 5% off
Savic Nestor Cat Toilet Home, 22 x 15 x 15 inch, Prevent Throwing of cat Litter, Durable, Lightweight, Easy to use and Reduces Odor, Perfect Toilet Training Aid Your Cat (Cold Grey)
4.4 (418)
4.4 (418)
5% off
2,233 2,350
Buy now

8. Savic Cat litter box Nestor Corner

The Savic Cat litter box Nestor Corner is a perfect option for both cats and their owners. Its corner design takes up minimal space, making it a great option for small apartments or homes. It is made with high-quality plastic material, making it durable and long-lasting. The open-top design allows easy access, and the detachable rim makes cleaning a breeze. The litter box also has a house-breaking grid that keeps the litter in place and prevents tracking.

Specifications:

The triangular design saves space while providing more privacy.

Prevents litter from scattering outside the tray

XL size for large cats or multiple cats

Easy to clean and maintain

ProsCons
Corner design saves spaceHeavier than other litter boxes
Open-top design for easy access 
House-breaking grid prevents litter tracking 
cellpic 5% off
Savic Cat Litter and House Breaking Litter Box Nestor Corner (Dome Color: White, Tray Color: Bluestone) (58.5cm x 45.5cm x 40cm)
5 (6)
5 (6)
5% off
2,708 2,850
Buy now

9. rixie Berto Litter Tray

The Trixie Berto Litter Tray is an excellent addition to your cat's litter routine. The litter tray comes with a unique double tray and sieve design that makes cleaning the tray both easy and hygienic. The three-part litter tray has a separating system that helps separate the waste from the clean litter. The tray is designed with a double rim that prevents leakage and keeps the area clean. The litter tray is made of high-quality plastic, which makes it durable and long-lasting.

Specifications:

Three-part litter tray with a separating system

Double tray and sieve design

Double rim to prevent leakage

ProsCons
Three-part litter tray for easy cleaningThe sieves may clog if not cleaned regularly
Double rim to prevent leakageMay be slightly expensive compared to other trays
Separating system for separating waste and litter 
cellpic 5% off
Trixie: - Berto Litter Tray, Three Part, with Separating System | Has a Double Rim to Prevent Leakage | Unique Double Tray and Sieve Design That Makes Cleaning The Tray Both Easy and Hygienic - Grey
4.1 (32)
4.1 (32)
5% off
2,423 2,550
Buy now

10. BLISSBORN Cat Litter Tray

The BLISSBORN Cat litter tray is a versatile and durable indoor pet training toilet suitable for kittens and cats. The tray is designed to keep paws dry and floors clean by trapping spills, splashes, and sprays, while the raised edges help prevent litter and urine from spilling out. The tray is easy to use and clean and is perfect for housebreaking kittens and cats with mobility issues or who cannot go outside for potty breaks.

Specifications:

Suitable for kittens, cats, and elderly cats

Easy to clean

Spacious, suitable for larger cats

ProsCons
Durable and versatile designMay not work well for cats that prefer enclosed litter boxes
Raised edges prevent spills and leakage 
Suitable for indoor training and housebreaking 
cellpic 45% off
BLISSBORN Cat Litter Tray, Dog Potty Tray, Puppy Pee Pad Holder, 36 x 26 cm Plastic Dog Pet Potty Indoor Training Toilet for Small Dogs, Keep Paws Dry and Floor Clean (Multi Colour)
4.3 (46)
4.3 (46)
45% off
339 613
Buy now

Top 3 features of the products

 Products Features 1Features 2Features 3
 Trixie Vico Cat litter tray with Dome Hooded dome to give cats privacy and reduce odours High-quality plastic for durability and easy cleaning variety of colours to match your home decor
 Emily Pet Cat litter box Semi-enclosed design helps to contain litter and reduce mess Detachable design for easy cleaning Includes a litter scoop for convenience
 Savic Pet Litter box Junior Toilet Low entry height for easy entry and exit Removable edge to prevent litter from spilling out Easy to clean and maintain
 Savic Rincon Corner Cat litter tray Designed to fit in corners to save space Durable plastic for long-lasting use Low entry height for easy entry and exit
 Foodie Puppies Litter Tray Box High-quality plastic for easy cleaning and durability Rim to prevent litter from spilling out Available in different sizes to accommodate different cat breeds
 LitterMaid Cat litter box Tray Self-cleaning feature eliminates the need for manual scooping High side walls help to prevent litter scatter High-quality materials for long-lasting use
 Savic Nestor Cat Toilet Home Large size accommodates larger cat breeds Removable rim to prevent litter from spilling Built-in handle for easy transport and storage
 Savic Cat litter box Nestor Corner Space-saving design fits easily in corners High side walls prevent litter scatter High-quality materials for durability
 Trixie Berto Litter Tray Built-in rim to keep litter contained High-quality plastic for easy cleaning and durability Low entry height makes it easy for cats to enter and exit
 BLISSBORN Cat litter tray Non-toxic plastic for safety and durability Spacious, suitable for larger cats Available in different colours to match your home decor

Best value for money:

The Emily pet cat litter box offers great value for money. It has a semi-enclosed design that offers privacy for your cat, while the detachable scoop and slide-out tray make cleaning a breeze. The litter box also has a non-slip bottom and is made of durable, non-toxic material. At an affordable price, this litter box offers great features that make it easy to use and maintain.

Best overall product:

The Savic Nestor Cat Toilet Home is the best overall product on this list. Its large size, covered design, and carbon filter offer the perfect balance of privacy and cleanliness for your cat. It also has a swing door for easy access, a handle for easy transport, and is made of high-quality, durable plastic. The Nestor Cat Toilet Home offers the best size, design, and durability features.

How to choose a cat litter box?

When choosing a cat litter box, consider the size of your cat and the space where the litter box will be placed. Look for a litter box that is the right size for your cat and provides enough space for them to move around comfortably. Covered litter boxes can provide privacy and reduce litter tracking, while open litter boxes can be easier to clean. Consider the materials used to make the litter box and ensure they are non-toxic and easy to clean. The Savic Nestor Cat Toilet Home and Emily Pet Cat litter box are great options to consider, offering features such as detachable scoops, slide-out trays, and carbon filters. Overall, a good cat litter box should be easy to clean, comfortable for your cat, and durable enough to last for years to come.

Product Price
Trixie Vico Cat Litter Tray with Dome (Turquoise/White) ₹ 1,890
Emily Pet Cat Litter Box Pet Cat Toilet I Semi-Enclosed Litter Box I High Fence I Detachable Tray Outdoor or Indoor Dog Potty - Dog Tray, Free Catnip and Free Spoon ₹ 1,800
Savic|Pet Litter Box|Junior Toilet Litter Box| Open cat Litter Box is Ideal for Puppies, Kittens and Small, Older Dogs, Cats or Small Dogs That Can't go Outside| Bluestone Color ₹ 1,568
Savic Rincon Corner Cat Litter Tray + Rim 23x18x5 inch (Cold Grey) ₹ 1,325
Foodie Puppies Litter Tray Box for Cats, 45 cm Length x 35 cm Width x 10 cm Height, Color May Vary ₹ 699
LitterMaid Cat Liiter Box Tray with Free Scooper Super Build Quality Semi Closed Design for Kittens & Adult Cats & Rabbits Toilet Litter Basin (Color May Vary) ₹ 499
Savic Nestor Cat Toilet Home, 22 x 15 x 15 inch, Prevent Throwing of cat Litter, Durable, Lightweight, Easy to use and Reduces Odor, Perfect Toilet Training Aid Your Cat (Cold Grey) ₹ 2,233
Savic Cat Litter and House Breaking Litter Box Nestor Corner (Dome Color: White, Tray Color: Bluestone) (58.5cm x 45.5cm x 40cm) ₹ 2,708
Trixie: - Berto Litter Tray, Three Part, with Separating System | Has a Double Rim to Prevent Leakage | Unique Double Tray and Sieve Design That Makes Cleaning The Tray Both Easy and Hygienic - Grey ₹ 2,423
BLISSBORN Cat Litter Tray, Dog Potty Tray, Puppy Pee Pad Holder, 36 x 26 cm Plastic Dog Pet Potty Indoor Training Toilet for Small Dogs, Keep Paws Dry and Floor Clean (Multi Colour) ₹ 339

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Pet Toys And Accessories
The Top 10 Cat litter boxes for a clean and happy kitty

