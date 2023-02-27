Story Saved
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Top 10 clothes for male cats: Buying guide

  By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Feb 27, 2023 19:02 IST
Summary:

This article offers a variety of clothes, especially for male cats, available in the Indian market. They sport best styles and designs to make your feline friend look even more adorable.

Clothes for male cats should be comfortable while looking stylish.

A pet is considered a significant part of every family. Naturally, cat moms and dads are obsessed with their fur babies, so they look for outfits for their little ones- fashion or warmth. But clothes need to be comfortable for the kitty as well. Keeping this in sense, we have curated a list of the best cat clothes for male cats, offering comfort and aestheticism.

These top 10 cat clothing for male cats are fashionable and is a guaranteed fit for your fur baby. Please be aware that we do not intend to disparage other brands or models with this list.

Product list

FETCHER Mint Green 'Good Vibes' Premium T-Shirt

These t-shirts, which are crafted of incredibly soft cotton fabric, are perfect for all seasons. These fleece coats offer effective wintertime shielding from the cold.

Also, the substance in it prevents skin irritation and dandruff brought on by warm clothing. It features precisely created armholes that prevent tangling. It is lightweight, plush, and pleasant!

Specifications:

Brand: FETCHER

Product Dimensions : 13.6 x 9.8 x 8.2 cm

Colour: Mint green

Material: Fleece, Cotton

Closure Type: Pull-on

Product Care Instructions: Machine Wash

ProsCons
The material of the clothing is goodSize accuracy can be improved
cellpic 22% off
FETCHER Mint Green 'Good Vibes' Premium Dog T-Shirt for Cats, Kitten, Dogs and Puppy (24" XXXL)
3.4 (46)
3.4 (46)
22% off
389 499
Buy now

2. EXPAWLORER Cat Sweater for Cold Weather

These cat clothes for male cats are made of soft fabric which won't hurt your cat's skin. It covers your pet's entire back up to the tail’s base and only fits around the torso, exposing the rear area. It keeps your cat warm and retains its stable body temperature. This sweater is light and won't apply pressure on your cat's body. In addition, this knitted sweater is elastic for unrestricted movement.

Specifications:

Brand: EXPAWLORER

Product Dimensions : 19 x 14.4 x 3.51 cm

Colour: Grey

Material: Knitted

Closure Type: Button

Product Care Instructions: Machine Wash

Pros Cons
Keeps your cat warmThe elastic may stretch and become loose.
The fabric of the clothing is soft 
cellpic
EXPAWLORER Cat Sweater for Cold Weather - Grey Knitted Outerwear Soft Pet Clothes Winter Outfit for Cat, Small
4.2 (662)
4.2 (662)
2,612
Buy now

3. Lopbraa Tom Nook Costume for cat Clothes

This beach-style costume offers your pets a cool look and is breezy clothing for male cats. The material is a mixture of polyester and cotton; hence, it is very soft and comfortable for your pet. Other than comfortability, your feline would also look amazing in this outfit.

Specifications:

Brand: Lopbraa

Product Dimensions : ‎25.91 x 19.81 x 3 cm

Colour: Green

Material: Polyester, Cotton

Closure Type: Collared Neck

Product Care Instructions: Hand Wash Only

ProsCons
The clothing is soft and comfortable to wearThe dress is not water Resistant
cellpic
Lopbraa Tom Nook Costume for cat Clothes cat Dress up Small Dog Costume Clothes pet Halloween Cosplay
4.5 (196)
4.5 (196)
3,239
Buy now

4. Impoosy Cat Halloween Costume

This ideal kitten costume draws attention to your pet and ups the festive mood. This cat costume is based on the well-known anime series Attack on Titan! In light of this, it might be a suitable Halloween attire. This cat-friendly pet costume is soft, breathable, and simple to put on and take off. It is incredibly light and does not interfere with the cat's movements.

Specifications:

Brand: Impoosy

Product Dimensions : ‎ 25.3 x 20.6 x 3.2 cm

Colour: Black

Material: Glass

Closure Type: Includes a hood

Item Weight: 41 g

ProsCons
The clothing has a Very light and comfortable fabricThere may be Fitting issues which should be resolved
cellpic
Impoosy Cat Halloween Costume Funny Puppy Clothing Kitten Cosplay Pet Clothes Small Dog Outfits (Large)
4.5 (887)
4.5 (887)
3,199
Buy now

5. Sphynx Hairless Cat Red Stripe Breathable Summer Cotton T-Shirts Pet Cloth

As Sphynx Cats do not have hair, their skin is extremely delicate and exposed. These pet shirts made by Kitipcoo are soft and allergy-free cotton and are designed specifically for kittens without hair. These handcrafted Simple Cat tees feature excellent stitching and is suitable for all four seasons and moderately thick. It is quite comfortable to wear this sweat-absorbing shirt in the summer. Also, it safeguards cats from harm and keeps them clean.

Specifications:

Brand: Kitipcoo

Product Dimensions : ‎ 18.5 x 15.7 x 1.3 cm

Colour: Red Stripes

Material: Cotton

Closure Type: Pull On

Item Weight: 40 g

ProsCons
It is Good for sensitive cats 
cellpic
Sphynx Hairless Cat Red Stripe Breathable Summer Cotton T-Shirts Pet Clothes,Round Collar Vest Kitten Shirts Sleeveless, Cats & Small Dogs Apparel (XL (8.8-11 lbs), Red Stripes)
4.4 (134)
4.4 (134)
4,006
Buy now

6. KUTKUT Rainbow Print Fashion Soft Flannel Fleece Shirt

For cold-weather walks with your cherished kitten, the KUTKUT fleece sweater is perfect. The cats' skin is protected and kept warm by the fleece sweater. This outfit is of very high quality and comfort. It is comprised of fleece and flannel material, providing warmth and comfort and being ideal for cold weather.

Specifications:

Brand: KUTKUT

Product Dimensions : ‎ ‎22.2 x 15.7 x 3.9 cm

Colour: Multicolor

Material: Flannel, Fleece

Closure Type: Round Neck

Item Weight: 50 g

ProsCons
The clothing is Very comfortableThe clothing is Not Water Resistant
cellpic 5% off
KUTKUT Rainbow Print Fashion Soft Flannel Fleece Shirt for Small Puppy/Cat, Winter Shirt for Shih Tzu, Maltese, Yorkie etc. (Size: L, Chest: 44 cm, Back Length: 35 cm)
3.9 (50)
3.9 (50)
5% off
1,233 1,299
Buy now

7. Cat Cloak Anime Ninja Costume

Your pet will love wearing it more because it is comfy and made of breathable, soft material that won't easily stick to hair. The Cape is adjustable and comes in three sizes. The Cape’s design was inspired by the well-known anime Naruto and can be easily worn and changed. The fabric is comfortable and breathable. It's suitable for pets all year round. It is ideal for pet's daily wear, Halloween, masquerade ball, birthday photo or outdoor activities.

Specifications:

Brand: MIANHUATANG

Product Dimensions : ‎ ‎ 32.9 x 23 x 3.3 cm

Colour: Black

Pattern: Cartoon

Closure Type: Tie up neck

Item Weight: 50 g

ProsCons
The clothing is Very comfortable and adjustableThe dress is not water resistant
cellpic 32% off
Cat Cloak Anime Ninja Costume，Naruto Akatsuki,Halloween Pet Clothes,Pet Cloak Cosplay Party for Small Dogs Cats Clothing (Black, Small)
4.7 (320)
4.7 (320)
32% off
3,421 4,999
Buy now

8. A+a Pets' Soft Cotton T-Shirts

Made of 100% cotton fabric ensures no irritation to the skin, making your furry friend relaxed & comfortable while playing or napping, ensuring that they don't get dirty as quickly. These clothes are made of premium materials that will pass the test of time. It comes in an elegant design of stripes in 3 vibrant colours, which is trendy and comfortable for everyday wear.

Specifications:

Brand: A+a Pets

Product Dimensions : ‎ ‎ 20 x 20 x 20 Millimeters

Colour: Blue

Pattern: Striped

Closure Type: Round neck

Product Care Instructions: Machine Wash

ProsCons
The clothing is made of 100% cotton fabric 
cellpic 2% off
A+a Pets' Soft Cotton T-Shirts for Dogs, Puppies & Cats (L, Blue)
2% off
929 949
Buy now

9. Cat Cotton Tee Shirts and Sweat Shirt

It is made from cotton material, so the fabric is interlocked and overlocked. It is also comfortable, cool, breathable, easy to wear and take off easily. It is machine washable, has neat stitching, and has exquisite craftsmanship. Its ribbed sleeves and hem ensure a perfect fit. It is Classic and casual style makes cats more attractive.

Specifications:

Brand: OZ INTERNATIONAL

Product Dimensions : ‎ ‎ 24.1 x 17.1 x 2.2 cm

Colour: ORANGE

Pattern: HOODIE

Closure Type: Hook and Loop

Product Care Instructions: Machine Wash or Hand Wash

ProsCons
The fabric is comfortable, cool and breathableThe clothing is not water resistant
cellpic 36% off
Cat Cotton Tee Shirts and Sweat Shirt Dog Puppy T Shirts Interlocked & overlocked.
36% off
699 1,100
Buy now

10.KUTKUT Puppy Dog Cat Knitted Sweater

They are made from quality acrylic fibres, breathable and warm to wear. Good elasticity, easy to put on. Turtle neck design protects your pet's neck from cold. This sweater can be a creative gift for your adorable pet on Christmas or other important holidays, keeping them warm and making them more attractive. The front leg holes are perfect, and there are no sleeves to hang down as a trip hazard.

Specifications:

Brand: KUTKUT

Product Dimensions : ‎ ‎ 15x10x5 cm

Colour: Red & White

Pattern: ‎Fruits

Closure Type: Pull On

Product Care Instructions: Machine Wash or Hand Wash

ProsCons
The clothing is safe and easy to put onIt is only for small breeds
The fabric is breathable and warm to wear 
cellpic 42% off
KUTKUT Puppy Dog Cat Knitted Sweater | Breathable Crochet Knit Pullover |Jumper for Small Dogs and Cats (Size: L, Chest: 46 cm, Back Length: 45 cm)
3.3 (2)
3.3 (2)
42% off
1,042 1,799
Buy now

Top 3 features

Products NameFeatures 1Features 2 Features 3
FETCHER Mint Green 'Good Vibes' Premium T-ShirtMade with super soft cotton fabricspecially designed armholes that do not cause matting Great to wear under fleece coats in winter
EXPAWLORER Cat Sweater for Cold WeatherMade of soft fabric It covers your pet's entire back up to the tail base Very light and won't make your pet feel pressure
Lopbraa Tom Nook Costume for cat ClothesComfortable clothing Provides warmth and comfort The material is a mixture of polyester and cotton
Impoosy Cat Halloween CostumeEasy to wear and take off Soft and breathable Does not obstruct the cat in its movements
Sphynx Hairless Cat Red Stripe Breathable Summer Cotton T-Shirts Pet ClothMade of Soft and Anti-Allergy Cotton Perfect for Sphynx Cat, Devon Rex Cat, Cornish Rex Cat and Peterbald breeds Sweat absorbing
KUTKUT Rainbow Print Fashion Soft Flannel Fleece ShirtVery comfortable Ideal for cold weather Locks the heat during the cold months
Cat Cloak Anime Ninja CostumeMade of soft and breathable material It can be adjusted freely for easy wearing It's suitable for pets all year round
A+a Pets' Soft Cotton T-ShirtsMade of 100% cotton fabric Trendy and comfortable for everyday wear no irritation to the skin
Cat Cotton Tee Shirts and Sweat ShirtMade from cotton material Comfortable, cool and breathable Ensures a perfect fit
KUTKUT Puppy Dog Cat Knitted SweaterBreathable and warm to wear Leaves enough space at the breathable Breathable and warm to wear

Best overall product

Everyone wants to choose the best for their pet always. However, selecting the perfect clothing can be tedious when many options are always available at the click of a hand. We recommend the KUTKUT Cat Knitted Sweater as the best overall product, with excellent quality material. It has good elasticity and is easy to put on. The front leg holes are perfect; there are no sleeves to hang down as a trip hazard. It leaves enough space at the bottom for them to use the washroom without dirtying themselves. Your pet can wear it during any celebration or festival as it is beautiful.

Best value for money

The A+a Pets' Soft Cotton T-Shirts priced at Rs. 930 are excellent in quality and promise value for money. It has excellent material. It has 100% cotton material, which is very good for your cat. It won't cause any rashes or irritation to your cat's skin, and also it can be worn anytime as the clothing material is excellent. It also won't restrict your pet in its movements. Your cat will be able to move around freely without any obstructions.

How to find the perfect clothing for your male cat?

Finding a good piece of clothing for your cat is very difficult. Cats are sensitive and tend to remove the clothing from their body, so you must choose something that will make them happy and comfortable. They should also not be restricted from wearing the clothing. The material should also be breathable for your cat’s convenience. Of the list provided here, you can choose one which you like. Make sure to read the reviews before buying anything. Also, you can surf youtube and search for which clothing can be a better choice for your cat.

Product Price
FETCHER Mint Green 'Good Vibes' Premium Dog T-Shirt for Cats, Kitten, Dogs and Puppy (24" XXXL) ₹ 389
EXPAWLORER Cat Sweater for Cold Weather - Grey Knitted Outerwear Soft Pet Clothes Winter Outfit for Cat, Small ₹ 2,612
Lopbraa Tom Nook Costume for cat Clothes cat Dress up Small Dog Costume Clothes pet Halloween Cosplay ₹ 3,239
Impoosy Cat Halloween Costume Funny Puppy Clothing Kitten Cosplay Pet Clothes Small Dog Outfits (Large) ₹ 3,199
Sphynx Hairless Cat Red Stripe Breathable Summer Cotton T-Shirts Pet Clothes,Round Collar Vest Kitten Shirts Sleeveless, Cats & Small Dogs Apparel (XL (8.8-11 lbs), Red Stripes) ₹ 4,006
KUTKUT Rainbow Print Fashion Soft Flannel Fleece Shirt for Small Puppy/Cat, Winter Shirt for Shih Tzu, Maltese, Yorkie etc. (Size: L, Chest: 44 cm, Back Length: 35 cm) ₹ 1,233
Cat Cloak Anime Ninja Costume，Naruto Akatsuki,Halloween Pet Clothes,Pet Cloak Cosplay Party for Small Dogs Cats Clothing (Black, Small) ₹ 3,421
A+a Pets' Soft Cotton T-Shirts for Dogs, Puppies & Cats (L, Blue) ₹ 929
Cat Cotton Tee Shirts and Sweat Shirt Dog Puppy T Shirts Interlocked & overlocked. ₹ 699
KUTKUT Puppy Dog Cat Knitted Sweater | Breathable Crochet Knit Pullover |Jumper for Small Dogs and Cats (Size: L, Chest: 46 cm, Back Length: 45 cm) ₹ 1,042

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Pet Grooming
The Top 10 Cat Clothes for Male Cats

How do I choose suitable clothing for my pet?

Is it okay to put clothes on your cats?

Can cats overheat in clothes?

How find the perfect size of clothing for my cat?

