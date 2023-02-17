Sign out
Top 10 clothes' options for female cats

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Feb 17, 2023 15:54 IST

Summary:

This article contains a compilation of the best cat clothes for female of the species. It also mentions the product details and description along with tips on selecting the most appropriate from the list.

Cat clothes are an important part of the overall grooming process and should not be neglected.

Being a Cat parent is not a cakewalk. It comes with a lot of duties and responsibilities. Other than keeping their dietary requirements, getting play toys and ensuring overall grooming to keep pets in check, there is another thing that pets parents like to experiment with- dressing up their four-legged companions. There is a plethora of options for cute and attractive cat clothes for both genders to choose from. They come in all sizes, from kittens to cats; you can dress them in unique, vivid, funky colours. So, look at these cat clothes options for your kitty and choose your best pick!

Product List

1. KUTKUT Cute Heart Print Fashion Soft Flannel Fleece Shirt for Cat

The cosy and comfortable t-shirt from KUTKUT makes for an excellent option for dressing up your feline. The t–shirt is available in pink, which would make your little kitty look super cute! Specially designed for females, these t-shirts are made of flannel fleece fabric to keep your pet warm and cosy. The material is lightweight and moisture-wicking quality. Another feature that makes this item worth buying is its durability to not fade or wear out quickly. It's super comfortable for your pets, especially during the winter season.

Specification:

Brand: KUTKUT

Package dimensions: ‎21.4 x 16.2 x 2.8 cm; 40 Grams

Chest Size: 50 cm

Colour: Pink

Minimum Weight recommendation: 5 Kilograms

Fabric type: Flannel Fleece

ProsCons
Lightweight materialNot water resistant
Available in bright colours 
KUTKUT Cute Heart Print Fashion Soft Flannel Fleece Shirt for Small Puppy/Cat, Winter Shirt for ShizhTzu, Toy Poodle, Pug etc (Size: XL, Chest: 50 cm, Back Length: 40 cm)
3.9 (46)
46% off
699 1,299
Buy now

2. WAGZY Peach Panda Printed Round Neck Sleeveless T-Shirt for Dogs and Cats

The Wagzy Peach Panda printed round neck sleeveless T-shirt for cats is one of the top clothes for cats. These pullover t-shirts are stretchy, comfortable, and easy to put on and take off. Available in a unique peach colour, this product is made of cotton material, and its classic design never fails to impress. The cloth can be easily washed in the machine and laid flat to dry. The material is lightweight and can be worn by cats and kittens. The cute little tee is a perfect blend of fashion and comfort.

Specification:

• Brand: Wagzy

• Package dimensions: ‎ ‎18.8 x 16.2 x 0.8 cm; 90 Grams

• Size: 24 Inches - XXXL

• Color: Peach

• Age Range: all life stages

• Fabric type: Hosiery

ProsCons
Classic designAvailable in a single pattern
Lightweight cotton material 
WAGZY Peach Panda Printed Round Neck Sleeveless T-Shirt for Dogs and Cats (24 Inches - XXXL)
4.7 (4)
20% off
479 599
Buy now

3. Cat Cotton Tee Shirts and Sweat Shirt T-Shirts Interlocked & overlocked

This cat cotton t-shirt from Oz International brings this fantastic and classic t-shirt that gives a casual look to your feline. The clothes are made from a cotton material that makes them breathable and provides your pet warmth and comfort. This orange hoodie will make your cat look cool and extremely cute at the same time. Its neat stitching, ribbed sleeves and hem would ensure a perfect fit for your kitty! Available in three different sizes, this item is recommended for all breeds of all sizes.

Specification:

• Brand: OZ INTERNATIONAL

• Package dimensions: ‎ 24.1 x 17.1 x 2.2 cm; 70 Grams‎

• Size: Medium

• Color: Orange

• Age Range: all life stages

• Fabric Type: Cotton

proscons
Machine washableNot water-resistant
Made from breathable fabric  
Cat Cotton Tee Shirts and Sweat Shirt Dog Puppy T Shirts Interlocked & overlocked.
36% off
699 1,100
Buy now

4. A+a Pets' Premium Soft Cotton Printed T-Shirts for Cats & Puppies

Are you looking for something chic and stylish to dress up your pet cat in? Your search ends right here! The A+a brand brings the new soft cotton printed T-shirts for cats and puppies. The t-shirts are made of super comfortable and soft cotton jersey material that would give your pet a comfortable feeling. The pullover design of the item makes it easy to put on and take off. The chic look and the pink colour of these cute cat clothes are sure to impress everyone! Not only does it impress with its appearance, but it is also easy to handle and care for as it can be washed easily in the washing machine, gently rolled and then air-dried naturally.

Specification:

• Brand: A+a

• Package dimensions: ‎ ‎ 20 x 20 x 20 Millimeters

• Size: Medium

• Color: Pink

• Age Range: all life stages

• Fabric type: Cotton, Jersey

ProsCons
Available in three different sizesIt can be pricey.
Water-resistant 
A+a Pets' Premium Soft Cotton Printed T-Shirts for Cats & Puppies (Pink, M)
3.6 (5)
849
Buy now

5. Kitty & The Woof Gang Summertime Neon Floral Summer Clothes Dress T-Shirt Tees

The Kitty and the woof gang summertime T-shirts are made with high-quality fabric and are given meticulous attention to detail. It is one of the ideal products as it makes for very comfortable wear for your pet. The dress is super cosy, soft, and comfortable with a warm lining. It's suitable for kittens and cats as well. Your kitty will undoubtedly take a liking to this product because of its soft feel and super comfortable fitting.

Specifications:

Brand: Kitty & The Woof Gang

• Package dimensions: ‎ ‎‎35.56 x 35.56 x 1.52 cm; 40 Grams

• Color: Green

• Age Range: all life stages

• Neck Size: 14 inches

proscons
Soft materialNot water resistant
Exquisite stitching  
Kitty & The Woof Gang Summertime Neon Floral - Lemon Green Dog Summer Clothes Dress T-Shirt Tees | Dog Clothes for Small Dogs | Puppy Clothes Dog Dress Cat Clothes | Comfortable Pet Clothes (14In-M)
2.5 (3)
28% off
859 1,199
Buy now

6. Oz International Luxurious Fabric Party Dress Frock for Cats & Dog Puppies

If you’re thinking about entering your pet into a fancy dress competition or even a birthday party, the Oz international luxurious fabric party dress frock is the most appropriate choice for the same. This elegant, breathable fabric makes it extra comfortable and unique. It can also be used for everyday wear or if you’re looking to experiment with their dresses. Tailor-made in India, this very fashionable yet comfortable party dress is easy to put on and take off without hassle. The clothing can be easily washed in a machine with similar colour in cold water.

Specifications:

• Brand: OZ INTERNATIONAL

• Package dimensions: ‎ ‎‎ ‎23 x 17.8 x 3 cm; 40 Grams

• Color: ‎Black net

• Age Range: all life stages

• Size: Medium

Fabric Type: Polyester

proscons
Stylish look Available in a single colour
Luxurious, breathable fabric 
Oz International Luxurious Fabric Party Dress Frock for Cats & Dog Puppies. Ideal for Wedding and Parties
3.8 (29)
38% off
999 1,600
Buy now

7. FETCHER Orange and Green Graphic Printed T-Shirt Dress for Cats

These graphic-printed T-shirts are made with soft fabric and are incredibly lightweight and comfortable for your pets. These t-shirts are recommended for all breed sizes and are available in two bright colours- orange and green. This cloth for female cats can be washed in the machine. If you want something that will make your kitty look cool and chic, this option is ideal!

Specifications:

• Brand: Fetcher

• Package dimensions: ‎‎20.4 x 18 x 0.6 cm; 350 Grams

• Color: ‎Orange and green

• Age Range: all life stages

• Size: 10" XXS

• Fabric Type: Hosiery

prosCons
Cool and casual lookNot water-resistant 
FETCHER Orange and Green Graphic Printed T-Shirt Dress for Dogs and Cats (10" XXS)
3.1 (10)
Get Price

8. KUTKUT Cute Floral Pattern Dress With Lovely Bow For Cats

A dress truly designed for female pets is sure to enhance the cuteness of your little kitty. With all the printed floral pattern dress with a lovely but delicate pearl bow at the back, it will make your house cat look extremely cute and eye-catching. This female cat cloth is made of soft polyester-containing fabric, which is lightweight, comfortable, and gentle for your pets. This dress is suitable for your pet cat to wear at a party, for a photo shoot, for travelling, or everyday use.

Specifications:

• Brand: KUTKUT

• Package dimensions: ‎‎28.8 x 21.4 x 2 cm; 30 Grams

• Color: ‎Pink

• Age Range: all life stages

• Chest Size: 42 cms

• Minimum Weight Recommendation: 3 Kilograms

proscons 
Button design; easy to put on and take offA little expensive
KUTKUT Cute Floral Pattern Dog Dress with Lovely Bow Pet Apparel Dog Clothes for Small Dogs and Cats | Puppy Summer Dress Birthday Pet Apparel Dress (Size: L, Bust: 42cm, Length 32cm)
3.9 (42)
54% off
596 1,299
Buy now

9. Kutkut Cute Floral Dress For Cats

This colourful female kitten cloth in a floral pattern would make your pet cat look like a princess. Its elegant and bright prints make it desirable and purchase-worthy. The clothing offers comfort for daily wear, birthday parties, summer carnivals, and other events. Your kitty will get a bucket of compliments after wearing this outfit. Not only does it look beautiful, but also the fabric of the outfit is durable and can be worn for a very long time. It also makes for a great gifting item.

Specifications:

• Brand: KUTKUT

•Package dimensions: ‎‎15 x 10 x 5 cm; 150 Grams

• Color: ‎Multicolor

• Age Range: Adolescent

•Size: XL# (Chest: 51, Back Length 37 cm)

•Fabric Type: Cotton

prosCons 
Attractive summer dress lookA little expensive
Ideal gifting item 
KUTKUTCute Floral Dog Dress, Girl Dog Princess Dress with Flower Pattern, Summer Skirt for Small Dogs Cat, Puppy Dress for Party, Wedding, Holiday, Lovely Pet Costume Outfit Apparel, Great Dog Gift (Size: XL, Chest: 51cm, Back Length:37cm)
3.7 (4)
45% off
709 1,299
Buy now

10. TBOP c Korean Denim Skirt Spring and Summer Cat Clothing

This pink outfit is made of comfortable material, and the dress will make your kitty look extremely cute. This water-resistant female cat cloth can be gifted to someone or used to dress your pet kitty on her birthday. The unique design of this pink dress will make your feline stand out from the crowd. The material is durable, comfortable and breathable enough to let your kitty feel at ease even when wearing the dress for a longer period. It can be used as daily wear as well.

Specifications:

• Brand: TBOP

• Package dimensions: ‎‎‎10 x 6 x 2 cm; 50 Grams

• Color: ‎Pink

• Material: Denim, Cotton

• Size: 25 cm

• Fabric Type: Cotton, denim

prosCons
Water-resistantIt is not budget-friendly.
Cute and vibrant look 
TBOP New Dog Clothes pet Supplies cat Korean Denim Skirt Spring and Summer cat Clothing(Pink Yarn_S)
4 (13)
64% off
1,008 2,828
Buy now

Comparison Table

Name of the product Feature 1Feature 2Feature 3
KUTKUT Cute Heart Print Fashion Soft Flannel Fleece Shirt for CatMade of soft flannel fleece fabricMachine washable It can be used for daily wear
WAGZY Peach Panda Printed Round Neck Sleeveless T-Shirt for Dogs Classic design with bright colour Cotton material Stretchy pullover shir
Cat Cotton Tee Shirts and Sweat Shirt T-Shirts Interlocked & overlockedAvailable in 3 different sizes Breathable fabric Classic and casual style
A+a Pets' Premium Soft Cotton Printed T-Shirts for Cats Water-resistant Machine washable Available in 3 different sizes
Kitty & The Woof Gang Summertime Neon Floral Summer Clothes Dress T-Shirt TeesSuper soft and warm liningExquisite stitching High-quality fabric 
Oz International Luxurious Fabric Party Dress Frock for CatsFashionable lookLuxurious, breathable fabricAttractive colour 
FETCHER Orange and Green Graphic Printed T-Shirt Dress for CatsMachine washableLightweightSoft fabric
KUTKUT Cute Floral Pattern Dress with Lovely Bow for small catsBright colourLightweight and comfortable fabricLovely floral design
Kutkut cute Floral dress for cats and dogsCotton materialMulticolour outfitExcellent gifting item
TBOP c Korean Denim Skirt Spring and Summer cat ClothingDurable and comfortableEasy to wear and cleanWater-resistant 

Best value for Money

For a cost of Rs. 599, WAGZY offers this fantastic high-quality printed round neck T-shirt with a funky design and comfortable fit for your pet kitty. These Pullover shirts are designed to make them easy to put on and take off. These cute clothes for cats also offer durability and comfort to your pet as it is not made of heavy materials, nor does it have too much design.

Best overall product

Choosing one from a list of all the top-ranked dresses for your pets certainly seems arduous, but if we have to pick one, then the KUTKUT heart print flannel fleece shirt wins hands down. It can be called a complete package as you get a t-shirt made with flannel fleece fabric, which is lightweight, soft, warm, and very appealing to the eyes.

How to find the perfect female cat clothes?

The first aspect to keep in mind is that the material should be soft for whichever dress you choose. It should keep your pet warm enough, especially if you buy something for daily wear. Fit size is the next criterion to be considered while shopping for your feline. It shouldn't be too tight to make your pet uncomfortable and shouldn't be too loose, especially if you are buying it to dress your kitty for the winter season.

Product Price
KUTKUT Cute Heart Print Fashion Soft Flannel Fleece Shirt for Small Puppy/Cat, Winter Shirt for ShizhTzu, Toy Poodle, Pug etc (Size: XL, Chest: 50 cm, Back Length: 40 cm) ₹ 699
WAGZY Peach Panda Printed Round Neck Sleeveless T-Shirt for Dogs and Cats (24 Inches - XXXL) ₹ 479
Cat Cotton Tee Shirts and Sweat Shirt Dog Puppy T Shirts Interlocked & overlocked. ₹ 699
A+a Pets' Premium Soft Cotton Printed T-Shirts for Cats & Puppies (Pink, M) ₹ 849
Kitty & The Woof Gang Summertime Neon Floral - Lemon Green Dog Summer Clothes Dress T-Shirt Tees | Dog Clothes for Small Dogs | Puppy Clothes Dog Dress Cat Clothes | Comfortable Pet Clothes (14In-M) ₹ 859
Oz International Luxurious Fabric Party Dress Frock for Cats & Dog Puppies. Ideal for Wedding and Parties ₹ 999
FETCHER Orange and Green Graphic Printed T-Shirt Dress for Dogs and Cats (10" XXS)
KUTKUT Cute Floral Pattern Dog Dress with Lovely Bow Pet Apparel Dog Clothes for Small Dogs and Cats | Puppy Summer Dress Birthday Pet Apparel Dress (Size: L, Bust: 42cm, Length 32cm) ₹ 596
KUTKUTCute Floral Dog Dress, Girl Dog Princess Dress with Flower Pattern, Summer Skirt for Small Dogs Cat, Puppy Dress for Party, Wedding, Holiday, Lovely Pet Costume Outfit Apparel, Great Dog Gift (Size: XL, Chest: 51cm, Back Length:37cm) ₹ 709
TBOP New Dog Clothes pet Supplies cat Korean Denim Skirt Spring and Summer cat Clothing(Pink Yarn_S) ₹ 1,008

Top 10 Cat Clothes for Female Cats.

What is a significant specification that your pet's clothes should possess?

The quality of being water-resistant always comes in handy when you are looking to buy a dress for your pet.

What is the ideal dress fabric one should remember while purchasing pet clothes?

Ideally, cotton material is the best suited for your pets as it wouldn't cause any irritation or allergies to your pet.

What are the best brands of pet clothes available in the market?

KUTKUT, WAGZY, fetcher and Oz International are some of the top brands for pet clothes.
