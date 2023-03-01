Sign out
Top 10 dental chewable bones for dogs to boost oral health

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 01, 2023 15:47 IST

Summary:

This article discusses some of the best dog bones available in India. Knowing about the features will help you in making an informed decision.

Dental chewable bones for dogs are healthy for their teeth.

If you own a dog, you probably already know that most dogs, especially pups and high-energy types, need constant activity. Certain dog treats, fake bones, and chews are manufactured specifically to keep your pet's mind occupied, busy, and their jaws active. These bones are particularly advantageous for teething pups and dogs who chew excessively. There are several options for dog chewable bones on the market that differ in terms of their quality, performance, and price range.

We've gathered a list of the top 10 dental dog chewable bones for promoting oral health so that you can pick the one which best suits your needs, tastes, and budget by comparing them.

Product List

  1. Drools Absolute Calcium Bone Jar, Dog Treats For All Life Stages - 20 Pieces (300 g)

The Drools Absolute Calcium Bone Jar contains optimal calcium and phosphorus content for stronger teeth and bone health. When eaten, Drools calcium bones help the dog's teeth and gums by removing plaque and tartar, allowing for the inhalation of fresh breath. The dog chew sticks provide premium and delectable canine bone supplement. The bones are 100% safe and are easily absorbed by the dog’s body. It is suitable for all kinds, ages, shapes, and sizes of dogs

Specifications:

  • Weight: 300 gm
  • Age Range: All life cycles
  • Breed Recommendation: All breed sizes
  • Flavour: ‎Chicken
  • Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian
  • Price: Rs. 260

Pros 
Stronger teeth and bone health 
Removes plaque and tartar 
Enriched with calcium and phosphorus 
Drools Absolute Calcium Bone Jar, Dog Treats For All Life Stages - 20 Pieces (300 g)
4.1 (5,255)
10% off
234 260
Buy now

2 BOLTZ Adult Rawhide Pressed Dog Chew Bone, Chicken, 5 Inch Size Bone (500 GM)

Boltz provides a flavour that dogs enjoy and is healthy for your dog's teeth. Ideal for light to intermediate chewers, it readily breaks apart. These high-quality rawhide dog bone chews are durable treats that will keep your dog amused for many hours. They are a healthy approach to quell your dog's ingrained drive to chew, which can help them behave more tamely, which pet parents will truly love! The teeth and gums of your dog will benefit greatly from these rawhide bones' ability to prevent tartar.

Specifications:

  • Weight: 500 gm
  • Age Range: Adults
  • Breed Recommendation: All breed sizes
  • Flavour: ‎Chicken
  • Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian
  • Price: Rs. 399

ProsCons
Natural and contains no harmful chemicalsHard to chew
Promotes healthy teeth and gums 
Freshly sourced ingredients used 
BOLTZ Adult Rawhide Pressed Dog Chew Bone, Chicken, 5 Inch Size Bone (500 GM) -Made in India
3.9 (1,138)
25% off
299 399
Buy now

3. MS Pet House Rawhide Dog Chew Bone for Young Dogs, Beef Flavour

The MS Pet House Rawhide Dog Chew Bone makes perfect dog chewable bones. Dental health is improved by rawhide bone as they help to preserve gum health and enhance dental health by assisting in the removal of plaque and tartar build-up. It enhances your dog's oral hygiene by lessening foul breath, maintaining teeth's whiteness, and lowering the likelihood of potentially serious dental issues. It stops dogs from chewing expensive stuff since rawhide chews can occupy your dog for hours, so you won't have to worry about him chewing on something pricey.

Specifications:

  • Weight: 36 counts
  • Age Range: Young
  • Breed Recommendation: All breed sizes
  • Flavour: ‎Beef
  • Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian
  • Price: Rs. 1099

ProsCons
Dental health is improved by rawhide boneNot suitable for adult dogs
Relieves pups' teething pain 
It stimulates exercise 
MS Pet House Rawhide Dog Chew Bone For Young Dogs, Beef Flavor (3 Inches Pack of 36 Bones)
4.3 (1,438)
56% off
489 1,099
Buy now

4. Heads Up For Tails Yakies Vegetarian Natural Chew Dog Bone

Yakies Chews for Dogs is long-lasting and extremely delicious chewing bone for dogs. They are a fantastic & nutritious substitute for rawhide and a long-lasting chew toy for your dog. They are also 100% organic & gluten-free. Yakies Chew Bones are higher in calcium than raw hides and assist to strengthen teeth and gums. These are ideal for your dog and made for milk.

Specifications:

  • Weight: 3*60 gm
  • Age Range: Above 4 months
  • Breed Recommendation: Medium- All breeds of dogs
  • Flavour: ‎ Cheese; Milk
  • Diet Type: Vegetarian
  • Price: Rs. 597

ProsCons
Chemical-free and stain-freeThe price is quite high 
100% organic & gluten-free 
A long-lasting chew toy 
Heads Up For Tails Yakies Vegetarian Natural Chew Dog Bone - Medium(Above 4 months) - 60g Each - Pack of 3
4.1 (986)
5% off
567 597
Buy now

5. GNAWLERS All Life Stages Calcium Milk Stick Dog Treat

You may also opt for GNAWLERS Calcium Milk Stick Dog Treat, which is prepared with the finest and highest-quality ingredients. Dogs, and especially puppies, have a natural urge to chew, and this dog's chewable bone fulfills this urge. Twisted shape freshens a dog's breath, reduces tartar, and cleans teeth when chewing. It comes with a complimentary Goofy Tails bone shaped key chain.

Specifications:

● Weight: 270 gm

● Age Range: All Life Stages

● Breed Recommendation: All breed sizes

● Flavour: ‎Milk

● Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian

● Price: Rs. 325

ProsCons
Helpful for dogs with a sensitive stomachDoes not contain all the essential nutrients
Has good flavour 
Value for money 
GNAWLERS All Life Stages Calcium Milk Stick Dog Treat, Brown, 270 g
4.5 (524)
5% off
310 325
Buy now

6. Foshan Phoenix Pet Products Co. Ltd Paws for A Cause Gnawlers Calcium Milk Bone

The Foshan Phoenix Pet Products Co. Ltd Paws for A Cause Gnawlers Calcium Milk Bone is a good option when considering affordable dog bone chew. It contains added calcium to improve the oral hygiene of your dog, while reducing tartar. It is prepared with the finest and highest-quality ingredients.

Specifications:

  • Weight: 270 gm
  • Age Range: All life stages
  • Breed Recommendation: All breed sizes
  • Flavour: ‎Milk
  • Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian
  • Price: Rs. 395

ProsCons
Reduces tartarSmells a little funky
Helpful for dogs with a sensitive stomach 
Not very hard to chew 
Foshan Phoenix Pet Products Co..Ltd Paws for A Cause Gnawlers Calcium Milk Bone (Small 30 in one) - All Life Stages Dog Treat 270g
4.5 (1,127)
10% off
355 395
Buy now

7. Drools Absolute Milk Bone Jar, Dog Treats for All Life Stages

Dogs eat, fetch, carry, and play with objects with their mouths and teeth. They can enjoy every day if their oral health is in terrific shape! These dog chew bones offer an optimum calcium and phosphorus ratio that keeps your dog's teeth healthy and clean.A premium and delectable canine bone supplement that strengthens the dog's gums and jaw. It is suitable for all kinds, ages, shapes, and sizes of dogs.

Specifications:

  • Weight: 600 gm
  • Age Range: All life stages
  • Breed Recommendation: All breed sizes
  • Flavour: ‎Milk
  • Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian
  • Price: Rs. 460

ProsCons
Strengthens gums and jaws 
Premium and delicious bone supplement for dogs 
Ideal for dogs of all breeds, ages, shapes, and sizes 
Drools Absolute Milk Bone Jar, Dog Treats For All Life Stages - 40 Pieces (600 g)
4.3 (229)
12% off
404 460
Buy now

8. Goodies Energy Treats Bone Shaped for Adult Dogs, Lamb Flavour, 500 G

Goodies energy sliced bone dog treats is one of the best bone treats for pet canines. Also, companion dogs can receive energy from the cut bone dog treats throughout the day to chew. These dog chew bones are packed with natural vitamins and promote optimum health. It is ideal for puppies and other smaller breeds. The dog treats contain calcium-phosphorus and liver extracts. These bone dog treats are also intended to strengthen teeth and bones.

Specifications:

  • Weight: 500 gm
  • Age Range: Young
  • Breed Recommendation: Small breeds
  • Flavour: ‎Lamb
  • Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian
  • Price: Rs. 575

ProsCons
Strengthens teeth and bonesNot suitable for large dogs 
Keeps the dog energetic 
Contains natural vitamins 
Goodies Energy Treats Bone Shaped For Adult Dogs, Lamb Flavour, 500 G
4.5 (499)
9% off
525 575
Buy now

9.Boltz Rawhide Dog Chew Bones for Adult Dog

The Boltz Rawhide Dog Chew Bones for Adult Dog contains 15, 3 inch-sized bones. The little and medium-sized dogs can use these chew bones. Chewing on rawhide bones, dry snacks, rolls, or twists helps prevent plaque and lessens the acidity that can lead to gingivitis in dogs. Boltz's new chew bones are premium sticks that give our four-legged buddy hours of enjoyment and mental stimulation. Use of a dog chew bone from Boltz helps prevent dogs from gnawing on clothing and furnishings.

Specifications:

  • Weight: 500 gm
  • Age Range: Adults
  • Breed Recommendation: Small and medium sized dogs
  • Flavour: ‎Chicken
  • Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian
  • Price: Rs. 399

ProsCons
Tartar controlThe scent is not good
Helps prevent gingivitis in dogs 
Gives hours of enjoyment and mental stimulation 
Boltz Rawhide Dog chew Bones for Adult Dog (3 Inches Pack of 15 Bones)- 500 GM for Teething, tarter/Plaque Remover
3.9 (22)
25% off
299 399
Buy now

10. Robust Dog Chew Bones: 5 inches(4)

Robust Dog Chew Bones is an ideal choice as dog chewable bones. Large canines love these compressed rawhide bones, which will fulfil your dog's chewing urge. Tartar on their teeth is removed by the chews. By rubbing the gums and teeth, it gets rid of bad breath. Large dogs can enjoy healthy, all-natural, single-ingredient rawhide chews that are free of chemicals, artificial flavours, and preservatives. Perfect for keeping your dog entertained and happy for hours.

Specifications:

  • Weight: 320 gm
  • Age Range: All life stages
  • Breed Recommendation: All breed sizes
  • Flavour: ‎Chicken
  • Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian
  • Price: Rs. 200

ProsCons
Premium compressed rawhide chewsNot value for money
Natural product 
Makes teeth & gums healthy 

Top 3 features for you

ProductsFeatures 1Features 2Features 3
Drools Absolute Calcium Bone JarStronger teeth and bone healthRemoves plaque and tartarEnriched with calcium and phosphorus
BOLTZ Adult Rawhide Pressed Dog Chew BoneNatural and contains no harmful chemicalsPromotes healthy teeth and gumsFreshly sourced ingredients used
MS Pet House Rawhide Dog Chew Bone for Young DogsDental health is improved by rawhide boneRelieves pups' teething painIt stimulates exercise
Heads Up for Tails Yakies Vegetarian Natural Chew Dog BoneChemical-free and stain-free100% organic & gluten-freeA long-lasting chew toy
GNAWLERS All Life Stages Calcium Milk Stick Dog TreatHelpful for dogs with a sensitive stomachHas good flavourValue for money
Foshan Phoenix Pet Products Co. Ltd Calcium Milk BoneReduces tartarHelpful for dogs with a sensitive stomachNot very hard to chew
Drools Absolute Milk Bone JarStrengthens gums and jawsPremium and delicious bone supplement for dogsIdeal for dogs of all breeds, ages, shapes, and sizes
Goodies Energy Treats Bone Shaped for Adult Dogs

Strengthens teeth and bones

Keeps the dog energeticContains natural vitamins
Boltz Rawhide Dog Chew Bones for Adult DogTarter controlHelps prevent gingivitis in dogsGives hours of enjoyment and mental stimulation
Robust Dog Chew BonesPremium compressed rawhide chewsNatural productMakes teeth & gums healthy

Best overall product

Choosing the best item from this list of wonderful dog chew bonesis a daunting task. But if forced to choose only one, we would thinkDrools Absolute Calcium Bone Jar is deserving of the title.It contains optimal calcium and phosphorus content for stronger teeth and bone health. When eaten, Drools calcium bones help the dog's teeth and gums by removing plaque and tartar, allowing for the inhalation of fresh breath.

Best value for money

With a suggested retail price of just Rs. 460, the Drools Absolute Milk Bone Jar (600gm) is a good option when considering affordable dog chew bones. These dog chew bones offer an optimum calcium and phosphorus ratio that keeps your dog's teeth healthy and clean. A premium and delectable canine bone supplement that strengthens the dog's gums and jaw. It is suitable for all kinds, ages, shapes, and sizes of dogs.

How to find the perfect dog chew bone?

Because different items have differentflaws, not every product is perfect; some products have issues, while others don't. Before you can choose which option is best for you, it is imperative that you are aware of your specific expectations for the products you wish to purchase. To make the best decision, consider the needs before selecting the products. When selecting the purchase that is best for you, consider all the product's aspects, including both its advantages and disadvantages. See the reviews that other customers who bought the same products have written as well. Using this method, the perfect dog bone chew may be located.

Product Price
Drools Absolute Calcium Bone Jar, Dog Treats For All Life Stages - 20 Pieces (300 g) ₹ 234
BOLTZ Adult Rawhide Pressed Dog Chew Bone, Chicken, 5 Inch Size Bone (500 GM) -Made in India ₹ 299
MS Pet House Rawhide Dog Chew Bone For Young Dogs, Beef Flavor (3 Inches Pack of 36 Bones) ₹ 489
Heads Up For Tails Yakies Vegetarian Natural Chew Dog Bone - Medium(Above 4 months) - 60g Each - Pack of 3 ₹ 567
GNAWLERS All Life Stages Calcium Milk Stick Dog Treat, Brown, 270 g ₹ 310
Foshan Phoenix Pet Products Co..Ltd Paws for A Cause Gnawlers Calcium Milk Bone (Small 30 in one) - All Life Stages Dog Treat 270g ₹ 355
Drools Absolute Milk Bone Jar, Dog Treats For All Life Stages - 40 Pieces (600 g) ₹ 404
Goodies Energy Treats Bone Shaped For Adult Dogs, Lamb Flavour, 500 G ₹ 525
Boltz Rawhide Dog chew Bones for Adult Dog (3 Inches Pack of 15 Bones)- 500 GM for Teething, tarter/Plaque Remover ₹ 299

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Pet Food And Supplements
Top 10 dental dog chew bones

What shouldn't dogs gnaw on?

Ice cubes, antlers, hard nylon chew toys can be so hard that they can destroy your dog's teeth. Also, they can put dogs at danger of choking, especially if your dog has teeth that are damaged or missing. 

What does a dog naturally chew?

Marrow bones make excellent all-natural dog chew toys. In addition to helping to remove plaque from teeth, the marrow of the bone contains calcium, vitamins, and minerals that a dog needs in his or her diet. 

Can dogs use carrots as chew toys?

Big frozen carrots are an inexpensive chew toy. Carrots are a very strong source of fibre, potassium, and vitamin A in addition to other vitamins.
