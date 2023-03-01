Top 10 dental chewable bones for dogs to boost oral health

Dental chewable bones for dogs are healthy for their teeth.

If you own a dog, you probably already know that most dogs, especially pups and high-energy types, need constant activity. Certain dog treats, fake bones, and chews are manufactured specifically to keep your pet's mind occupied, busy, and their jaws active. These bones are particularly advantageous for teething pups and dogs who chew excessively. There are several options for dog chewable bones on the market that differ in terms of their quality, performance, and price range. We've gathered a list of the top 10 dental dog chewable bones for promoting oral health so that you can pick the one which best suits your needs, tastes, and budget by comparing them. Product List Drools Absolute Calcium Bone Jar, Dog Treats For All Life Stages - 20 Pieces (300 g) The Drools Absolute Calcium Bone Jar contains optimal calcium and phosphorus content for stronger teeth and bone health. When eaten, Drools calcium bones help the dog's teeth and gums by removing plaque and tartar, allowing for the inhalation of fresh breath. The dog chew sticks provide premium and delectable canine bone supplement. The bones are 100% safe and are easily absorbed by the dog’s body. It is suitable for all kinds, ages, shapes, and sizes of dogs Specifications: Weight: 300 gm

Age Range: All life cycles

Breed Recommendation: All breed sizes

Flavour: ‎Chicken

Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian

Price: Rs. 260

Pros Stronger teeth and bone health Removes plaque and tartar Enriched with calcium and phosphorus

2 BOLTZ Adult Rawhide Pressed Dog Chew Bone, Chicken, 5 Inch Size Bone (500 GM) Boltz provides a flavour that dogs enjoy and is healthy for your dog's teeth. Ideal for light to intermediate chewers, it readily breaks apart. These high-quality rawhide dog bone chews are durable treats that will keep your dog amused for many hours. They are a healthy approach to quell your dog's ingrained drive to chew, which can help them behave more tamely, which pet parents will truly love! The teeth and gums of your dog will benefit greatly from these rawhide bones' ability to prevent tartar. Specifications: Weight: 500 gm

Age Range: Adults

Breed Recommendation: All breed sizes

Flavour: ‎Chicken

Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian

Price: Rs. 399

Pros Cons Natural and contains no harmful chemicals Hard to chew Promotes healthy teeth and gums Freshly sourced ingredients used

3. MS Pet House Rawhide Dog Chew Bone for Young Dogs, Beef Flavour The MS Pet House Rawhide Dog Chew Bone makes perfect dog chewable bones. Dental health is improved by rawhide bone as they help to preserve gum health and enhance dental health by assisting in the removal of plaque and tartar build-up. It enhances your dog's oral hygiene by lessening foul breath, maintaining teeth's whiteness, and lowering the likelihood of potentially serious dental issues. It stops dogs from chewing expensive stuff since rawhide chews can occupy your dog for hours, so you won't have to worry about him chewing on something pricey. Specifications: Weight: 36 counts

Age Range: Young

Breed Recommendation: All breed sizes

Flavour: ‎Beef

Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian

Price: Rs. 1099

Pros Cons Dental health is improved by rawhide bone Not suitable for adult dogs Relieves pups' teething pain It stimulates exercise

4. Heads Up For Tails Yakies Vegetarian Natural Chew Dog Bone Yakies Chews for Dogs is long-lasting and extremely delicious chewing bone for dogs. They are a fantastic & nutritious substitute for rawhide and a long-lasting chew toy for your dog. They are also 100% organic & gluten-free. Yakies Chew Bones are higher in calcium than raw hides and assist to strengthen teeth and gums. These are ideal for your dog and made for milk. Specifications: Weight: 3*60 gm

Age Range: Above 4 months

Breed Recommendation: Medium- All breeds of dogs

Flavour: ‎ Cheese; Milk

Diet Type: Vegetarian

Price: Rs. 597

Pros Cons Chemical-free and stain-free The price is quite high 100% organic & gluten-free A long-lasting chew toy

5. GNAWLERS All Life Stages Calcium Milk Stick Dog Treat You may also opt for GNAWLERS Calcium Milk Stick Dog Treat, which is prepared with the finest and highest-quality ingredients. Dogs, and especially puppies, have a natural urge to chew, and this dog's chewable bone fulfills this urge. Twisted shape freshens a dog's breath, reduces tartar, and cleans teeth when chewing. It comes with a complimentary Goofy Tails bone shaped key chain. Specifications: ● Weight: 270 gm ● Age Range: All Life Stages ● Breed Recommendation: All breed sizes ● Flavour: ‎Milk ● Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian ● Price: Rs. 325

Pros Cons Helpful for dogs with a sensitive stomach Does not contain all the essential nutrients Has good flavour Value for money

6. Foshan Phoenix Pet Products Co. Ltd Paws for A Cause Gnawlers Calcium Milk Bone The Foshan Phoenix Pet Products Co. Ltd Paws for A Cause Gnawlers Calcium Milk Bone is a good option when considering affordable dog bone chew. It contains added calcium to improve the oral hygiene of your dog, while reducing tartar. It is prepared with the finest and highest-quality ingredients. Specifications: Weight: 270 gm

Age Range: All life stages

Breed Recommendation: All breed sizes

Flavour: ‎Milk

Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian

Price: Rs. 395

Pros Cons Reduces tartar Smells a little funky Helpful for dogs with a sensitive stomach Not very hard to chew

7. Drools Absolute Milk Bone Jar, Dog Treats for All Life Stages Dogs eat, fetch, carry, and play with objects with their mouths and teeth. They can enjoy every day if their oral health is in terrific shape! These dog chew bones offer an optimum calcium and phosphorus ratio that keeps your dog's teeth healthy and clean.A premium and delectable canine bone supplement that strengthens the dog's gums and jaw. It is suitable for all kinds, ages, shapes, and sizes of dogs. Specifications: Weight: 600 gm

Age Range: All life stages

Breed Recommendation: All breed sizes

Flavour: ‎Milk

Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian

Price: Rs. 460

Pros Cons Strengthens gums and jaws Premium and delicious bone supplement for dogs Ideal for dogs of all breeds, ages, shapes, and sizes

8. Goodies Energy Treats Bone Shaped for Adult Dogs, Lamb Flavour, 500 G Goodies energy sliced bone dog treats is one of the best bone treats for pet canines. Also, companion dogs can receive energy from the cut bone dog treats throughout the day to chew. These dog chew bones are packed with natural vitamins and promote optimum health. It is ideal for puppies and other smaller breeds. The dog treats contain calcium-phosphorus and liver extracts. These bone dog treats are also intended to strengthen teeth and bones. Specifications: Weight: 500 gm

Age Range: Young

Breed Recommendation: Small breeds

Flavour: ‎Lamb

Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian

Price: Rs. 575

Pros Cons Strengthens teeth and bones Not suitable for large dogs Keeps the dog energetic Contains natural vitamins

9.Boltz Rawhide Dog Chew Bones for Adult Dog The Boltz Rawhide Dog Chew Bones for Adult Dog contains 15, 3 inch-sized bones. The little and medium-sized dogs can use these chew bones. Chewing on rawhide bones, dry snacks, rolls, or twists helps prevent plaque and lessens the acidity that can lead to gingivitis in dogs. Boltz's new chew bones are premium sticks that give our four-legged buddy hours of enjoyment and mental stimulation. Use of a dog chew bone from Boltz helps prevent dogs from gnawing on clothing and furnishings. Specifications: Weight: 500 gm

Age Range: Adults

Breed Recommendation: Small and medium sized dogs

Flavour: ‎Chicken

Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian

Price: Rs. 399

Pros Cons Tartar control The scent is not good Helps prevent gingivitis in dogs Gives hours of enjoyment and mental stimulation

10. Robust Dog Chew Bones: 5 inches(4) Robust Dog Chew Bones is an ideal choice as dog chewable bones. Large canines love these compressed rawhide bones, which will fulfil your dog's chewing urge. Tartar on their teeth is removed by the chews. By rubbing the gums and teeth, it gets rid of bad breath. Large dogs can enjoy healthy, all-natural, single-ingredient rawhide chews that are free of chemicals, artificial flavours, and preservatives. Perfect for keeping your dog entertained and happy for hours. Specifications: Weight: 320 gm

Age Range: All life stages

Breed Recommendation: All breed sizes

Flavour: ‎Chicken

Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian

Price: Rs. 200

Pros Cons Premium compressed rawhide chews Not value for money Natural product Makes teeth & gums healthy

Top 3 features for you

Products Features 1 Features 2 Features 3 Drools Absolute Calcium Bone Jar Stronger teeth and bone health Removes plaque and tartar Enriched with calcium and phosphorus BOLTZ Adult Rawhide Pressed Dog Chew Bone Natural and contains no harmful chemicals Promotes healthy teeth and gums Freshly sourced ingredients used MS Pet House Rawhide Dog Chew Bone for Young Dogs Dental health is improved by rawhide bone Relieves pups' teething pain It stimulates exercise Heads Up for Tails Yakies Vegetarian Natural Chew Dog Bone Chemical-free and stain-free 100% organic & gluten-free A long-lasting chew toy GNAWLERS All Life Stages Calcium Milk Stick Dog Treat Helpful for dogs with a sensitive stomach Has good flavour Value for money Foshan Phoenix Pet Products Co. Ltd Calcium Milk Bone Reduces tartar Helpful for dogs with a sensitive stomach Not very hard to chew Drools Absolute Milk Bone Jar Strengthens gums and jaws Premium and delicious bone supplement for dogs Ideal for dogs of all breeds, ages, shapes, and sizes Goodies Energy Treats Bone Shaped for Adult Dogs Strengthens teeth and bones Keeps the dog energetic Contains natural vitamins Boltz Rawhide Dog Chew Bones for Adult Dog Tarter control Helps prevent gingivitis in dogs Gives hours of enjoyment and mental stimulation Robust Dog Chew Bones Premium compressed rawhide chews Natural product Makes teeth & gums healthy