Top 10 dog car seat protector covers: A complete guide

Are you reluctant to take your dog for a ride thinking about the scratches and the bites they might create on your car interiors? Then consider a dog car seat cover! A seat protector can protect your car's interior from anything your dog might bring, including hair, wet paw prints, drool, a muddy ball, crumbs, and other messes. To assist you in selecting the ideal protector for travelling with your dog, we have set up a list of 10 of the newest and best dog car seat coverings available. We have also evaluated various designs and layouts that suit distinct car models, demands, and specifications. Protectors are available for the entire passenger seat, the cargo area, or only the door. A few popular variants include a closed surrounding dog seat cover, while others are placed in a hammock-like fashion to fully enclose the backs of both the front and rear seats. So read on to find the perfect dog car seat cover which meets your requirements! Product List KOZI PET Waterproof Technology Taffeta Fabric Car Seat Cover for Dog (for Sedan and SUV Cars) This KOZI PET black hammock convertible seat cover is for the backseats of larger trucks, SUVs, and sedans. It can rapidly switch between being a hammock and a typical bench cover with the addition of side-flap extensions. It is easy to install and maintain as it is made of superior, heavy-duty waterproof polyester for comfort and longevity. It can be put through a gentle cycle in the washing machine. Specifications: Colour: Black Material: Polyester Dimension: 32 x 18 x 17 cm Auto Part Position: Rear

Pros Cons It contains two pockets It does not have zippers for closure. This product is very easy to clean. The installation method is relatively easy.

2. Fluffy's Waterproof Hatchback Oxford-Dog Hammock Car Trunk Rear Seat Cover with Side Protection, Black, 1550 g Cleaning your car while driving with your dog is simple with Fluffy's car seat cover. A "clear view glass" lets you see your dog in the backseat. Additionally, it is sturdy, quilted, water-resistant, and breathable, facilitating easy cleaning and making it less prone to tears. The installation and cleaning procedures of the cover are simple. Specifications: Colour: ‎Black Product Dimensions: ‎81.3 x 45.7 x 43.2 cm Position: ‎Front

Pros Cons It consists of a non-slip layer. It is not suitable for puppies. It is scratch-proof.

3. PetsUp Oxford Fabric Polyester Pet Seat Cover This pet seat cover ensures your car's seats are best shielded from a mess. It is sturdy and cosy for your pet because it has four layers of reinforced cloth. Water-repellent polyester makes up the top layer, followed by a layer of soft PP cotton, a layer of 100% waterproof polyester, and a layer of non-slip PVC rubber. Besides easy installation, this cover also incorporates seat anchors to secure its position. Specifications: Colour: Black Material: Polyester Item Dimensions: ‎42.5 x 37.79 x 8.3 cm

Pros Cons It has Anti-Slide Bottom. It is designed as a 4-Layer Reinforced Design. It has anti-slip seat anchors.

4. Pet Lovers Waterproof Polyester Pet Dog Car Rear Back Seat Protection Hammock with Adjustable Belt, Black If you’re looking to ensure the tidiness of your car and make it free of pet hair, dirt, and other messes, then the Petslover pet car seat cover is for you! It is manufactured with superior Color-Fast material to stop the colour bleeding and is constructed with high-grade, heavy-duty waterproof polyester for durability and comfort. It is easy to install as all you need to do is fasten the long strap behind the seat cover around the backseats of your automobile by snapping the buckle straps around the headrests. Specifications: Colour: Black Material: Polyester Dimension: 52.1 x 101.6 cm Auto Part Position: Rear

Pros Cons It can be installed effortlessly. The product quality can be improved. It has a bumper flap. It is made of multi-layers.

5. Royal Pets Cart Polyester Scratch Proof Waterproof Machine and Hand Washable Dog car seat Cover for All Pets (Black, 39"x59") Are you in search of a trustworthy and simple-to-use dog car seat cover? Then, the Royal Pets Cart would be the best option. This seat cover is constructed of durable, scratch-resistant 600D Oxford fabric with a waterproof TPU layer. It features two additional side folds for simple access in and out of the vehicle. To install it, your headrests should be wrapped in the clasp ties snapped around them. This pet product is ideal for pet owners constantly on the road because you can rapidly install or remove the cover in just two minutes. Additionally, you can easily clean this product as well. Specifications: Material: ‎Polyester Colour: ‎Black Item Dimensions: ‎99.06 x 149.86 x 5 cm

Pros Cons It has a unique design The belt clasp can be improved It is made of sturdy material.

6. AmazonBasics Polyester, Waterproof Car Back Seat Cover Protector for Pets The waterproof car bench seat cover from AmazonBasics is a terrific product to maintain the cleanliness of your vehicle and guards against spills, dander, dirt, and scratches on your seat. Most automobiles and SUVs may use this seat cover, constructed of 100% polyester. Two headrest loops, seat anchors, and elastic straps make for quick and simple attachment. The seat cover can also be machine washed. Specifications: Colour: Black Material: Polyester Product Dimensions: ‎142x119x0.1 cm Auto Part Position: Rear

Pros Cons It has a versatile size. Not known

7. etsloverFor Double Layers Oxford Fabric Waterproof Pet Car Seat Cover Dog Hammock Protector Back Mat Pet Carriers Sedan & SUV Seat Cover This Luxury SUV Pet Seat Cover from Petslover is made to withstand rigorous use and is designed for large dogs. A sturdy fabric is used to create the cover. In addition to having side flaps to shield your car seat and car accessories, it is padded for comfort. This cover is simple, with non-slip rubber and a machine-washable design to keep the blanket in place. Velcro fasteners are used to close the seat belt holes. Specifications: Colour: Brown Material: Fabric Item Dimensions: LxWxH: 152.4 x 162.6 cm Auto Part Position: Rear

Pros Cons It has a Smart Design It is very strong and durable. It is very cosy and comfortable.

8. Trixie Car Seat Cover for Pets It can be secured firmly from the front seat's headrest to the top of the back. Furthermore, it allows your pet's accessories, like the harness, to be fastened. The car seat cover's back portion can be folded if you want to transport your pet in the back. It protects the seat from dirt and fur because it is made to be sturdy. It is also convenient and simple to install and remove. It is effortless to maintain and is made of polyester. Specifications: Colour: Black Material: Made from polyester Item Dimensions:1.40 m X 1.45 m

Pros Cons It has push-in flaps for lateral attachment. It is not dust-proof.

8. PetVogue Waterproof Scratch Proof & Non-Slip Backing & Hammock, Durable Car Seat Cover for Pets Human passengers can stretch their legs in the back seat by letting down the front of the hammock. When raised, it creates a partition between the back and front seats to help keep out any dogs who enjoy trying to get into the front seat to be with their owners. It has adjustable straps to fit most cars, vans and SUVs. Specifications: Colour: Black Item Dimensions: 35.7 x 35.6 x 10.6 cm; 1.36 kg Auto Part Position: Rear

Pros Cons It has Heavy Duty 4-Layer design It has high absorbency. It is easy to maintain.

9. American Kennel Club AKC 2-1 5 Pocket Car Seat Cover, Tan Any pet owners who wish to use a dog cover seat daily can use the American Kennel Club's Pet Car Seat Cover! This car seat cover was specifically created with the expertise of the American Kennel Club's dog. Therefore, you may be confident that its accessories are sturdy and ideal for your dog. It uses movable straps to maintain stability in the backseat of your automobile. However, if you're looking for a bench seat cover, the American Kennel Club is the only brand you can trust to back up what they say! Specifications: Colour: Black Item Dimensions: 59 inches × 57 inches Auto Part Position: Rear

Pros Cons This product is dirt-resistant and easy to clean. It has a bench-style cover only. It has 5 Pockets.

Top 3 features of the products

Products Features 1 Features 2 Features 3 KOZI PET Waterproof Technology Taffeta Fabric Car Seat Cover for Dog (for Sedan and SUV Cars) It is made of polyester, making it Water Proof. It is easy to clean It is easy to install. Fluffy’s Waterproof Hatchback Oxford-Dog Hammock Car Trunk Rear Seat Cover with Side Protection, Black, 1550 g It is quilted and breathable It is machine washable It has a mesh window so that you can see if your pet is safe in the backseat. PetsUp Oxford Fabric Polyester Pet Seat Cover It is durable and comfortable for your pet. It is scratch-proof. It has an opening for seatbelts. Pet Lovers Waterproof Polyester Pet Dog Car Rear Back Seat Protection Hammock with Adjustable Belt, Black It has been made with colour-fast material that stops colour bleed. It has multiple layers. It has adjustable buckles Royal Pets Cart Polyester Scratch Proof Waterproof Machine and Hand Washable Dog car seat Cover for All Pets (Black) It is scratch-resistant. It is easy to wash It is easy to use. AmazonBasics Polyester, Waterproof Car Back Seat Cover Protector for Pets It is made of polyester It is easy to attach. It is machine washable. PetsloverFor Double Layers Oxford Fabric Waterproof Pet Car Seat Cover Dog Hammock Protector Back Mat Pet Carriers Sedan & SUV Seat Cover It handles rough usage. It is machine washable It has velcro fasteners Trixie Car Seat Cover for Pets It is made of cotton or polyester. It is scratch-resistant. It is simple to install and remove PetVogue Waterproof Scratch Proof & Non-Slip Backing & Hammock, Durable Car Seat Cover for Pets It is easy to maintain It has versatile suitability It is easy to use. American Kennel Club AKC 2-1 5 Pocket Car Seat Cover, Tan It is machine-washable It is water-resistant. It has removable straps.