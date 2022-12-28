Top 10 dog heartworm products to keep dog heart healthy By Affiliate Desk

Published on Dec 28, 2022 17:33 IST





Summary: It takes just one mosquito bite for your dog to get infected with heartworm. This article gives you a list of dog heartworm products to prevent this parasite from severely affecting them.

Dog heartworm products are effective in curing the disease.

The roundworm, Dirofilaria immitis, causes heartworm disease in dogs, which transmits through mosquito bites. The symptoms start with a mild cough, fatigue and decreased appetite. As the disease progresses, dogs may develop multiple organ complications, leading to heart failure. The good news is that this disease is preventable through dog heartworm products that target the larvae that have gained entry into your dog's body and kill them before they mature into adult worms. Year-round prevention is the best way to tackle this condition. In this article, we have curated a list of the most popular dog heartworm products available online in oral, topical and injectable varieties. The products have been chosen based on their utility and ability to act against multiple parasitic infections, including fleas and ticks, customer reviews, ease of administration and suitability according to the dog's age and size. How to Find the Perfect Dogs Heartworm Products? Before zeroing in on any dog heartworm product online, it is a good idea to consult your vet. Discuss the preventive medicines with your vet, as they can give you a professional opinion about dosage, variety and use (year-round or seasonal) for your dog. Consider the following factors to decide which heartworm product is best suited for your dog: Look for preventive medications that offer protection from a broad spectrum of similar parasitic infections, including heartworms. Some examples are infections by ticks, fleas, tapeworms, whipworms and hookworms. Ensure there are no severe side effects. Check the suitability before administering the medications to pregnant or lactating dogs. Make sure the products are free from harmful chemicals and toxins. Product Details Here is a list of safe-to-use and effective dog heartworm products you can shop online to prevent these troublesome parasites from creating havoc in your precious dog's heart. 1. Vivaldis VI-FI Forte Description: This product has fipronil and S-methoprene that prevent the worm larvae from developing into adults. It is effective against heartworm-causing mosquitoes, fleas, ticks and lice. The spot-on medication comes in a 2.68 ml single-pipette pack and is suitable for dogs weighing 20-40 kg. There are other variants of this product for different weight categories. Product USP: Its waterproof formulation makes it convenient to apply. It acts against all stages of the heartworm and flea life cycle and prevents re-infestation. It is safe to use on pregnant and lactating dogs. Since it is easy to apply and use, you can administer the dosage accurately. Its effect lasts for one month.

2. Wiggles Eraditch Spot-On for Dogs Description: This spot-on comes in a 1.34 ml pipette pack. Applying this keeps ticks, fleas, mites and lice at bay. It constitutes fipronil and S-methoprene, which prevents severe heartworm-related disorders and Lyme disease. It disrupts the worm life cycle and is safe for pregnant and lactating dogs. Wear gloves while applying the formulation and store it in a cool, dry place after use. It is suitable for dogs between 10 and 20 kg. Product USP: It is fast-acting. It prevents worm-related allergies. It is easy to apply, and its effects last for a long time. It works against a broad spectrum of worms.

3. Clearkill SMT Selamectin Description: This spot-on constitutes 12% selamectin, an anti-parasitic formulation that breaks the life cycle of parasitic worms. Studies have shown that selamectin is 100% effective against heartworms and prevents related diseases. The product comes in a 1 ml pipette pack and is available according to various weight categories. This particular product is suitable for dogs weighing between 10 and 20 kg. The packet contains an alcohol swab inside for cleaning the area before application. Product USP: The skin soaks it up gradually, allowing long-lasting effects. It is easy to apply. It is effective against diseases caused by ear mites, fleas, roundworms and heartworms.

4. PetFrolics Fiprofort Plus Spot-On Description: This spot-on solution has a combination of S-methoprene and fipronil. It is effective against several parasitic worms, including fleas, flea eggs and ticks. The formulation is much more effective than powders and sprays. This product variant is suitable for dogs weighing between 20 and 40 kg. Variants of the same product are also available on Amazon according to the weight categories. Product USP: It is fast-acting and highly effective. Since it is in the solution or liquid form, it is easy to apply, and the skin absorbs it well. It is good value for money. It is a vet-recommended product. Fipronil belongs to the phenylpyrazole group of medicines. It breaks the life cycle of parasites and kills them on the first application.

5. All4pets Fiprotic Spot-On Description: This spot-on, formulated with a combination of fipronil and S-methoprene, can kill the parasites at their larval stage without allowing them to turn into adults. The 4.02 ml pack is suitable for dogs and puppies from 10 to 20 kg. You can search for other variants of the same product on Amazon based on different weight categories. Product USP: It is convenient to use. Its effects last up to three months. It is effective against all stages of parasitic worms. It has no side effects. Its application prevents heartworm and tick-related allergies.

6. Medfly Parashield Plus Spot-On Solution Description: It comes in a single pipette pack of 30 ml. It protects your dogs from undesirable infections caused by parasites. You can apply this formulation to your dog without fuss, and you can see the results soon. This product is suitable for small dogs up to 10 kg of weight. You can find other variants for more weight categories. Product USP: It is effective against all stages of parasitic worms. It has a long-lasting action and prevents re-infestation. It comes in an easy-to-squeeze pipette for convenient application. It controls heartworm-related allergies.

7. All4pets FT-Guard Tablets Description: These chewable tablets' formulation (a blend of vitamins and natural ingredients) makes the blood less palatable, keeping fleas and ticks at bay. Each pack consists of 60 tablets. Follow the dosage instructions on the label carefully before administering these tablets to your dog. Product USP: The tablets are free of chemicals and leave no residues on the skin or in the bloodstream. They help to maintain a healthy coat and reduce body odour. There are no side effects on consumption since the tablets are completely natural.

8. FluffyShield Pro Spot-On Description: With a combination of fipronil and S-methoprene, this 2.68 ml pipette pack has an easy-to-squeeze quality for convenient application. The fipronil is effective against adult worms, and the S-methoprene kills the eggs and larvae. This product is suitable for dogs weighing between 20 and 40 kg. Variants for other weight categories are also available. Product USP: It offers protection against a broad spectrum of worms of all life stages. It has a waterproof formulation to ensure better retention on your dog's skin. There are no side effects. Its action is visible within 30 minutes to 48 hours of application.

9. Heads Up For Tails Natural Anti-Tick and Flea Powder Description: This product has natural ingredients like diatomaceous earth, cedarwood, neem, and geranium oils. The diatomaceous earth contains 80-90% silica which dehydrates parasites and kills them. Please note that this product is not suitable for pregnant and lactating dogs. The pack weighs 100 g and costs Rs. 189, making it a cost-effective buy. Product USP: It is natural and non-toxic. You can directly apply it to your dog without any safety restrictions. The diatomaceous earth used comes under food-grade standards. In addition to your dog's skin and fur, you may spray this product on surrounding carpets, rugs and even your dog's bedding to prevent worm infestation.

10. Simparica Chewable Tablets for Dogs Description: These sarolaner chewable tablets are effective parasiticides protecting dogs against diseases caused by heartworms, roundworms, hookworms, ticks and fleas. This pack contains one tablet that has to be orally administered to dogs once monthly. It helps in killing the worms inside the body before they can multiply. Product USP: The tablet is liver-flavoured. Therefore, dogs consume it readily. Its effects last for a month. Since it is relatively tasty for dogs, you can offer it as a treat rather than mixing it with their food. It protects dogs and puppies against worms of all life stages.

Price of dog heartworm products at a glance:

Product Price Vivaldis VI-FI Forte ₹ 385 Wiggles Eraditch Spot-On for Dogs ₹ 295 Clearkill SMT Selamectin ₹ 600 PetFrolics Fiprofort Plus Spot-On ₹ 397 All4pets Fiprotic Spot-On ₹ 312 Medfly Parashield Plus Spot-On Solution ₹ 210 All4pets FT-Guard Tablets ₹ 395 FluffyShield Pro Spot-On ₹ 380 Heads Up For Tails Natural Anti-Tick and Flea Powder ₹ 189 Simparica Chewable Tablets for Dogs ₹ 688

Best value for money The Wiggles Eraditch Spot-On for Dogs is a cost-effective choice among dog heartworm products for heartworm prevention. With a 16% discount on the MRP, this product contains a 1.34 ml anti-tick spot-on solution that lasts for a long period. The easy-to-squeeze pipette action ensures an accurate application of the product and minimises wastage. The product comes with a free delivery option, and you can receive cashback offers using select bank credit cards. Best overall product If you are looking for the most positively reviewed and feature-rich dog heartworm product, the PetFrolics Fiprofort Plus Spot-On is your best option. Its ease of use, efficiency against a broad spectrum of worms, gentle formulation and value for money make it one of the favourite buys in this category. People who have used it on their pets have given it good reviews, and vets have recommended it too. Therefore, it has earned a spot among Amazon Choice products.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.