Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Top 10 elevated dog food bowls: Buying guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Feb 14, 2023 15:18 IST
Summary:

This article discusses the top 10 elevated dog food bowls available in India, along with the best value products and advice on selecting the one that suits your needs.

Elevated dog food bowls are particularly useful for large and elderly dogs.

Dog bowls come in different materials, sizes, and styles. These bowls come for another purpose. The elevated dog bowl assists large and elderly dogs, the slow feeder dog bowl is for food inhalers, collapsible bowls for revel, and self-feeding bowls for home-alone dogs. These elevated bowls give a healthier posture for dogs to eat their food. While eating, its comfortable height enables them to get relief from neck muscle stress. Reaching out for food in lower bowls can be tiring for dogs. This might lead to discomfort and back problems while eating.

Product List

1.Our Pets Comfort Diner Elevated Dog Food Dish

These elevated dog bowls provide a comfortable feeding for your dog. It helps in digestion because of its healthy feeding position. These dog bowls are perfect for dogs of all life stages. It provides a healthy posture for your dog, reducing stress on joints and bones. You can attach any water bottle by removing one stainless steel bowl that can serve as a constant water supply to your dog. It has two stainless steel dog bowls that are removable. These bowls are easy to clean and dishwasher safe, serving bacteria-free food for your pet.

Specifications:

Material: Plastic

Target Species: Dog

Brand: Our Pets

Special Feature: Made In America

Color: Black

ProsCons
Dishwasher-safe bowlsWater can accumulate under the water bowl
Hard to tip over 
Can act as an automatic water 
OurPets Healthy Pet Diner Elevated Feeder,12-inch
4.6 (9,425)
4.6 (9,425)
10,585 18,999
2. Pawaboo Elevated Dog Bowls

These elevated dog bowls are made with high-quality material of Stainless steel. This material is durable in long-term use and rust-resistant. It comes with two stainless steel bowls which are perfect for the requirement of food and water. It is easy to move the bowl rack with the help of its convenient handle. An anti-slip mat at the bottom of the four corners prevents the shelf from skidding and slipping when your pets are feeding the food. In addition, it has a raised edge design which keeps the feeding area clean.

Specifications:

Material: Stainless Steel

Target Species: Cat, Dog

Brand: Pawaboo

Colour: Silver, Black

Capacity: 450 Milliliters

ProsCons
Available in many heightsNot recommended for larger dogs
The bowl rack has anti-slip mats at the bottom of its four corners. 
High-Quality Material 
Pawaboo Elevated Dog Bowls, Adjustable to 4 Heights Stainless Steel Dog Dish Bowls, Removable Raised Stand No Spill Pet Food Water Feeding Bowls for Small Medium Dogs Cats, Home & Outdoor Use
3.9 (906)
3.9 (906)
5,075 8,999
3. Pet Zone Designer Diner Elevated Dog Bowls

Elevated dog bowls are perfect for dogs of all life stages. These dog bowls and dog bowls stand can be adjusted to many heights. It comes with two bowls: one for food feeding and the second for water. You can easily remove the legs of the stand and tuck them under the feeding platform when it is not in use. This elevated feeder is perfect for easy storage, making these great collapsible dog bowls for travel or at home. These bowls provide a healthy feeding position which helps to improve the digestion system and reduce stress on joints and bones. These stainless steel dog food bowls are perfect for your dog as these bowls are rust-resistant and dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

Specifications:

Material: stainless steel bowls

Target Species: Dog

Brand: Pet Zone

Special Feature: Raised Dog Bowl, Stainless Steel Dog Bowls, Elevated Feeder, Adjustable

Breed Recommendation: All Breed Sizes

ProsCons
Folds for storageNot sturdy enough for big dogs
Dishwasher-safe bowls 
Adjusts to multiple heights 
Pet Zone Designer Diner Adjustable Elevated Pet Feeder Raised Dog Bowls Dog Feeding Station Double Bowl Stand Stainless Steel Bowls
4.4 (29,453)
4.4 (29,453)
7,446
4. Elevated Dog Bowls, POLTSAK Adjustable Raised Dog Bowl

These dog food bowls come with a double N shape design and have six adjustable heights with two angles to choose from. It has a 15 degrees tilt angle which promotes healthy digestion and improves the posture of the dog's body by preventing neck and joint pressure at the time of feeding. This is perfect for pets suffering from arthritis and neck and back problems. These dog food bowls are made with high-quality natural and odour-free bamboo. These are environmentally friendly and durable for long-term use. These bowls are made with stainless steel, which makes them rust-resistant and dishwasher-safe. It also has non-slip feet that can be removed and placed under the feet when not used.

Specifications:

Material : Stainless Steel, Bamboo

Target Species: Cat, Dog

Brand: POLTSAK

ProsCons
Stylish and elegantWater can only be filled below the step ring.
Dishwasher-safe stainless bowls 
Three wooden colour designs 
Elevated Dog Bowls, POLTSAK Adjustable Raised Dog Bowl for Small Dogs and Cats, Durable Bamboo Cat Dog Food Bowl Stand Pet Feeder with 2 Stainless Steel Bowls and Non-Slip Feet
4.3 (270)
4.3 (270)
7,249 9,999
5. Yangbaga Elevated Dog Bowls

These elevated bowls came with two stainless steel bowls with a capacity of six cups of water each, giving them perfectly balanced and excellent stability. Its anti-slip feet on the bottom of the stand keep it on the floor without scratching it. Four noise-preventing bulges on the inside where the bowls are placed keep it quiet while pets eat and drink. It comes with a piece of dog mat, anti-slip and absorbent machine washable and air dry. It will keep your pet's feeding area clean if you have a messy pet. All the necessary tools are included in the package.

Specifications:

Material: Silicone

Target Species: Dog

Brand: Yangbaga

Colour: Brown, Silver

ProsCons
Prevents noises during eatingIt is a little more difficult to keep clean because of wood
Comes with an anti-slip, absorbent mat 
Attractive design 
Yangbaga Elevated Dog Bowls, Raised Bamboo Dog Feeding Station with 2 Bowls, Comes with a Nonslip Silicone Pad, Easy to Clean ââ‚¬¦ (Medium-Large)
4.2 (1,559)
4.2 (1,559)
8,683
6. DCZ Rustic Front Diner Elevated Dog Bowls

These bowls come with a ruff n tuff iron stand and have stainless steel bowls with gorgeous finishes. These bowl stands are designed to promote better digestion by allowing your pet to eat or drink from an upright position. It has two stainless steel bowls, one for food and the second to feed water. The height of this food and pet water dispenser will prevent choking and other eating challenges. In addition, it can be removed from the stand to make it clean and bacteria-free.

Specifications:

Material: Stainless Steel

Target Species: Cat, Dog

Brand: DCZ

Breed Recommendation: Large

Colour: Black

ProsCons
Available in 3 different sizes The stand height is almost negligible
stainless steel dog stand bowl with gorgeous finishes 
comes with durable Ruff, and Tuff iron pet elevated stand 
DCZ Rustic Front Diner Wrought Iron Stainless Steel Food and Water Bowl with Iron Stand for Dogs and Cats (1600ml x 2 Bowls) Black Large
1 (1)
1 (1)
1,145 1,999
7. Neater Feeder Deluxe Mess Proof Elevated Bowls

Neater feeder leg extension adds additional height for tall dogs as an elevated feeding position is good for digestion and joints. It is kick-proof. These bowls are comfortable for medium dogs; their contoured design allows easy access and ideal feeding height for medium-sized breeds. This bowl is spill-proof, so food stays on the top and water drains below.

Specifications:

Material: Stainless Steel

Target Species: Dog

Brand: Neater Pet Brands

Colour: Bronze

Style: Large

Pros Cons
Backsplash and reservoirs prevent messes Leg extensions are sold separately
 Comes in various sizes and colours 
 Available with a slow-feeder bowl 
Neater Feeder Deluxe Medium Dog (Bronze) - The Mess Proof Elevated Bowls No Slip Non Tip Double Diner Stainless Steel Food Dish with Stand
4.7 (16,476)
4.7 (16,476)
14,698 20,999
8. The Fluff Trough Elevated Dog and Cat Bowl Feeding System

This fluff bowl system is designed to reduce the risk of belly aches and choking or vomiting due to fast eating and help to promote slower and healthier eating habits. It has non-sleep feet, which help to prevent the feeder from sliding around the floor during meal times. It is made with a unique design and comes in 4 different colours.

Specifications:

Material: Silicone

Target species: Cat, Dog

Brand: The Fluff Trough

Colour: Teal

Pet Life Stage: All Life Stages

ProsCons
Ideal for flat-faced breedsNot the most stylish design
Suitable for dogs who move bowls 
Stackable risers available  
Fluff Trough Binge Blocker - Elevated Dog and Cat Slow Feeder - Vet Approved, BPA-Free, and Non-Toxic - with Dishwasher Safe Silicone Slow Feeder Insert - Purple Slow Feeder, Teal
10,767 18,999
9. Dexas Popware for Pets Double Elevated Pet Feeder

The elevated position of the bowls encourages a correct feeding posture so that tall dogs can eat standing comfortably. These pet feeders come with adjustable legs suitable for your dog, as you can increase the feeder's height. It has two removable bowls, which can be washed after every use. You can use this dog feeder for travelling as well as daily use.

Specifications:

Target Species: Cat, Dog

Brand: Dexas

Colour: Gray/Blue

Capacity: 48 millilitres

Operation Mode: Manual

ProsCons
Bowls and legs lock into placeSilicone bowls aren’t as durable as others
Several colours and two sizes 
Dishwasher-safe bowls 
Dexas Pets Adjustable Height Double Pet Feeder, Pro Blue
4.4 (308)
4.4 (308)
13,538 19,339
10. Ethical Mediterranean Elevated Double Diner

This elevated dog feeder comes in ready-to-use situations. There is no need for any tool to assemble it. It is designed with stainless steel bowls which encourage healthy eating. It is made with stainless steel to prevent bacteria, as you can wash it after every use. The height of this food and water dispenser will prevent choking and other eating challenges. This decorative, stylish, rustic, and unique dog feeding station perfectly fits your home decor and enhances your dog's eating experience.

Specifications:

Target Species: Cat, Dog

Brand: Ethical

Colour: Stainless steel

Capacity: 2 kilograms

ProsCons
Beautiful craftsmanshipNot for hard surfaces
Easy assembly 
It comes with two dishes accommodating dog Food and a water bowl 
Ethical Mediterranean Double Diner, 1-Pint
4.4 (753)
4.4 (753)
6,349 9,999
Top 3 Features For You

 ProductFeatures 1Features 2Features 3
Our pets comfort diner elevated dog food dishUsing a raised dog feeder helps to reduce stress on bones and jointsremoving one stainless steel dog bowl serves as a constant water supply Includes two removable, stainless steel dog bowls that are easy to clean
Pawaboo elevated dog bowlsStainless steel rust-resistant material of the bowl, durable in long-term useAnti-slip mats at the bottom of the four corners of the bowl rack which prevent the shelf from flipping Detachable and Removable bowl for convenient refilling and cleaning, dishwasher safe
Pet zone designer elevated dog bowls When not in use, the legs can be easily away and tucked below the feeding platformraised dog bowls help to reduce stress on bones and joints When not in use, the legs can be easily away and tucked below the feeding platform
Emfogo dog food bowlsthe dog bowl is equipped with two fixed wedges to make it very stable, scientifically and reasonably designed made of high-quality natural and odour-free bamboo, fantastic workmanship, healthy, environmentally friendly and durable This 15-degree-tilted-angle, elevated dog feeder can promote digestion effectively
Yangbaga elevated dog bowlsanti-slip and absorbent, machine washable, and air dry comes with a piece of dog mat, without scratching its .Anti-slip feet on the bottom of the stand make it stay put on the floorthe best workmanship with well-finished corners and smooth surfaces.
DCZ Rustic front diner elevated dog bowls The natural bamboo finish is water-resistant and easy to wipe cleanThe height is easily adjusted which suits the size of your dogMade with stainless steel bowls from water-resistant natural bamboo 
Neater feeder mess proof elevated bowlswater drains below, and Food stays on topAn elevated feeding position is good for joints .And digestion The contoured design allows easy access and is ideal for feeding height for larger dogs
The Fluff trough elevated dog bowl feeding systemduring meal times Non-slip feet help prevent the feeder from sliding around the floorNon-Toxic, Food Safe, comfortable silicone insert Top Rack Dishwasher Safe, Microwave Safe  To a more comfortable feeding experience help promote better digestion by reducing neck pressure
Dexas popware double elevated pet feeder for petseach with a 2.5-cup capacity.This elevated feeder features two collapsible bowls,the feeder's legs can be folded in for storage in slim spaces, and The bowls collapse  cleaned in the dishwasher after use, and Bowls can be removed for use separately,
Ethical mediterranean elevated double dinerThis pet feeder has no tools required and is easy to assemble with enhance your dog's eating experience as well as your home decor with this stylish, decorative, rustic and unique dog feeding stationaccommodating a dog Food and water bowl This elevated double Diner comes with two dishes

Best overall product

It is challenging to pick any elevated dog food bowl from the list as all elevated dog food bowls are budget friendly and loaded with features. Still, if forced to choose any one item, then it is recommended to select the pet zone designer diner elevated dog bowls because it is ideal for mature dogs and it helps to reduce stress on bones making and joints. In addition, these are stainless steel bowls which makes them rust-resistant and dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

Best value for money

With suggestion, Yangbaga Elevated Dog Bowls is the best value-for-money product. It has an excellent build quality with a good capacity for food. It Comes with an anti-slip, absorbent mat and is easy to maintain. The size of the bowl is also sufficient for your dog. It is low in price, so this is the best value for money bowls for your dog.

How to find the perfect elevated dog bowl?

The top of the food bowl should be level with the dog's lower chest. Choose the best materials you can afford, and they will last your dog's lifetime. Inexpensive plastic can crack as it ages or hold odours and bacteria. Dogs can also treat like toys and chew and destroy wood or plastic.

Product Price
OurPets Healthy Pet Diner Elevated Feeder,12-inch ₹ 10,585
Pawaboo Elevated Dog Bowls, Adjustable to 4 Heights Stainless Steel Dog Dish Bowls, Removable Raised Stand No Spill Pet Food Water Feeding Bowls for Small Medium Dogs Cats, Home & Outdoor Use ₹ 5,075
Pet Zone Designer Diner Adjustable Elevated Pet Feeder Raised Dog Bowls Dog Feeding Station Double Bowl Stand Stainless Steel Bowls ₹ 7,446
Elevated Dog Bowls, POLTSAK Adjustable Raised Dog Bowl for Small Dogs and Cats, Durable Bamboo Cat Dog Food Bowl Stand Pet Feeder with 2 Stainless Steel Bowls and Non-Slip Feet ₹ 7,249
Yangbaga Elevated Dog Bowls, Raised Bamboo Dog Feeding Station with 2 Bowls, Comes with a Nonslip Silicone Pad, Easy to Clean ââ‚¬¦ (Medium-Large) ₹ 8,683
DCZ Rustic Front Diner Wrought Iron Stainless Steel Food and Water Bowl with Iron Stand for Dogs and Cats (1600ml x 2 Bowls) Black Large ₹ 1,145
Neater Feeder Deluxe Medium Dog (Bronze) - The Mess Proof Elevated Bowls No Slip Non Tip Double Diner Stainless Steel Food Dish with Stand ₹ 14,698
Fluff Trough Binge Blocker - Elevated Dog and Cat Slow Feeder - Vet Approved, BPA-Free, and Non-Toxic - with Dishwasher Safe Silicone Slow Feeder Insert - Purple Slow Feeder, Teal ₹ 10,767
Dexas Pets Adjustable Height Double Pet Feeder, Pro Blue ₹ 13,538
Ethical Mediterranean Double Diner, 1-Pint ₹ 6,349

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Pet Toys And Accessories
