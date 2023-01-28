Top 10 expert picked chest belts for dogs

Summary:
For all dog owners, investing in a harness is a must. Compared to traditional collars, a chest belt for dogs reduces the stress from the neck and distributes it to the chest and back area of dogs. By purchasing a dog harness, you are reducing your dog's chances of choking. Additionally, the pull of the dog with a leash is directed toward the owner and ensures polite leash walking. The list provides information on the various models of harnesses available in the Indian market. As a new or seasoned dog owner, this list will help you invest in a chest belt for your furry friend.
Product list
1. HANK 3M Reflective Harness
Exclusively available in India, this dog harness is made with durable nylon and has soft padding. It is lightweight and durable, consisting of four adjustable straps to ensure a customised fit and allow for growth.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
2. PetsUp Front Range Harness
Established in 2013, PetsUp is a homegrown Indian brand specializing in chest belts for dogs. The reflective property allows for easy walks during less light. The mesh padding allows for breathable fabric for your dog to wear all day around. The harness is easy to put on and take off. Furthermore, this dog vest harness ensures a stronger restraint for the furry friend.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
3. PetsUp Weighted Dog Harness
This is another dog harness provided by the PetsUp brand. This chest belt for dogs also comes with reflective webbing helping with night walks. It is made of Oxford nylon fabric, providing a comfortable texture for your pet dog. There is mesh material lining inside, ensuring a breathable fabric.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
4. WapaW Dog Harness
This is an everyday dog harness built for all dogs. It's hassle-free with soft padding on the chest and stomach area to provide comfort all day long. This harness has two buckle points providing a safe connection between the leash with the harness. There are reflective straps to help keep the furry friend in vision during walk times at less lighting.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
5. BRONTIX Reflective Dog Harness
Made of Oxford fabric, this dog harness is highly breathable. This fabric is of high density, which prevents it from being chewed on and tearing up. This dog vest has adjustable straps on the chest, allowing for movement and customised fit. The collar area of the harness has reflective straps that keep the dogs safe during nighttime.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
6. Qpets No Pull Dog Harness
This dog harness is also made with Oxford cloth material, which is comfortable and breathable. Two metal buckles allow for more flexibility in attaching the leash. The straps are adjustable in four ways, therefore, offering adjustable sizing.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
7. PetVogue Dog Harness
Made in Oxford material, this chest belt for dogs is simple to clean and allows for long-term usage. The material has soft cushioning that protects the dogs' skin. The mesh lining keeps for comfort during outdoor activities.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
8. Mutt of Course Dog Harness
These dog vest harnesses are known as escape safe if worn properly and are of the right fit. The harness is durable and has a quick-drying feature. The small and medium-sized harnesses are available as closed necks, whereas the large and extra-large harnesses are available with two webbing straps. The company also specializes in customization and personalization for harnesses.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
9. Heads Up For Tails Active Pet Dog Harness
This chest belt for dogs is best suited for active dogs who love the outdoors. The dog harness is adjustable at four varied points, thus helping to give a perfect fit. There are two points on the harness, one at the chest, and one at the back, for leash attachment. The material of the harness is strong and durable.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
10. Heads Up For Tails Reversible Dog Harness
Heads Up For Tails has another decent choice of dog harness with fun prints and patterns. If you get bored with a pattern, this chest belt for dogs can be reversed, and a new design can be put on your furry friend. It is designed with breathable mesh fabric allowing for comfort during continuous wear.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
Comparison of best three features
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|HANK 3M Reflective Harness
|3M reflective strips
|Four adjustment points allow for a customised fit
|Two-point leash attachment
|PetsUp Front Range Harness
|3M reflective strips
|Four adjustment points allow for a customised fit
|Two-point leash attachment
|PetsUp Weighted Dog Harness
|3M reflective strips
|Four adjustment points allow for a customised fit
|Two-point leash attachment
|WapaW Dog Harness
|Reflective straps
|Four adjustment points allow for a customised fit
|Two-point leash attachment
|BRONTIX Reflective Dog Harness
|Reflective threads
|Adjustment straps allow for a customised fit
|Two-point leash attachment
|Qpets No Pull Dog Harness
|Reflective strips
|Four adjustment points allow for a customised fit
|Two-point leash attachment
|PetVogue Dog Harness
|Reflective strips
|Four adjustment points allow for a customised fit
|One-point leash attachment
|Mutt of Course Dog Harness
|Comes in varied prints and patterns
|Adjustment straps allow for a customised fi
|One-point leash attachment
|Heads Up For Tails Active Pet Dog Harness
|Reflective rims
|Adjustment straps on the chest and neck
|One-point leash attachment
|Heads Up For Tails Reversible Dog Harness
|Comes in varied prints and patterns
|Adjustment straps on the chest and neck
|One-point leash attachment
Best value for money
PetVogue Dog Harness is what you can consider a budget-friendly dog vest for your furry loved ones. Priced at around Rs. 1300, this chest belt for dogs has all the features that most dog harnesses should have including oxford cloth material, reflective strips, leash attachment, and adjustment points allowing for a truly customised fit.
Best overall product
PetsUp Front Range dog harness can be vouched as the best overall product with 827 user ratings of 4.5 on amazon. As a homegrown Indian brand, this brand's dog harness has all the main features you may require in a pet harness. It has 3M reflective strips ensuring your dog will be visible during walks at night time, strong buckles, and also a two-point leash attachment. Furthermore, this harness comes with a back handle to additionally assist with keeping your furry loved ones restricted as needed.
How to find the perfect dog harness
Walking with dogs is the best experience for not only dogs but dog owners as well. This activity also ensures the well-being of dogs. To make this a comfortable experience for both humans and dogs, a chest belt for dogs can be a more preferable option. When considering dog vests or harnesses there are multiple options but there are certain criteria you can look for. You should consider first and foremost the size and breed of your dog. Related to this is the measurement of the dog. Your dog may be larger or smaller compared to standard breed size and measuring allows you to choose the best size for your dog. You may also consider harnesses that are easy to clean. Furthermore, the right material for the harnesses also is a key criterion to look for. To sum it up, a dog harness is an essential dog accessory that will be used daily.
Price list of all products
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1.
|HANK 3M Reflective Harness
|Rs. 2,999
|2.
|PetsUp Front Range Harness
|Rs. 2,875
|3.
|PetsUp Weighted Dog Harness
|Rs. 1,975
|4.
|WapaW Dog Harness
|Rs. 2,650
|5.
|BRONTIX Reflective Dog Harness
|Rs. 5,000
|6.
|Qpets No Pull Dog Harnes
|Rs. 1,543
|7.
|PetVogue Dog Harness
|Rs. 1,299
|8.
|Mutt of Course Dog Harness
|Rs. 1,299
|9.
|Heads Up For Tails Active Pet Dog Harness
|Rs. 3,199
|10.
|Heads Up For Tails Reversible Dog Harness
|Rs. 1,399
There are several chest belts for dogs that you can look for.
One of the major benefits is that in comparison to dog collars, a dog vest or harness distributes the pressure from the neck to the chest and back of your dog. There are also minimal chances of choking with a harness. Additionally, harnesses provide additional support which is beneficial for injured dogs.
There may be skin rashes or discomfort if the correct sizing or material is not considered. It may be harder to put or take off the harness compared to traditional collars.
Most dogs can well-adjust to a dog harness. With a puppy, you can start making them wear from when your puppy is eight weeks. You must ensure the harness is not too tight for them to get comfortable.
A dog should ideally wear the harness only for walks or other activities. At home, the dog should be without a harness.