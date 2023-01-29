Top 10 expert picked chest belts for dogs

The top 10 dog harnesses in India at affordable prices
For all dog owners, investing in a harness is a must. Compared to traditional collars, a chest belt for dogs reduces the stress from the neck and distributes it to the chest and back area of dogs. By purchasing a dog harness, you are reducing your dog's chances of choking. Additionally, the pull of the dog with a leash is directed toward the owner and ensures polite leash walking. The list provides information on the various models of harnesses available in the Indian market. As a new or seasoned dog owner, this list will help you invest in a chest belt for your furry friend.
Product list
1. HANK 3M Reflective Harness
Exclusively available in India, this dog harness is made with durable nylon and has soft padding. It is lightweight and durable, consisting of four adjustable straps to ensure a customised fit and allow for growth.
Specifications
- Sizes available: S, M, L, XL
- Colour: Cyan Blue, Neon Green, Neon Orange, Pink, Red, Black
- Material: Durable nylon and oxford material
- 3M reflective strips
- Two-point leash attachment
- Strong buckles
- Back Handle
- Item Weight: 300 grams
- Care Instructions: Machine Wash
|Pros
|Cons
- Plastic buckles from which the fittings slide off.
|
- Reflective straps work effectively
|
2. PetsUp Front Range Harness
Established in 2013, PetsUp is a homegrown Indian brand specializing in chest belts for dogs. The reflective property allows for easy walks during less light. The mesh padding allows for breathable fabric for your dog to wear all day around. The harness is easy to put on and take off. Furthermore, this dog vest harness ensures a stronger restraint for the furry friend.
Specifications
- Sizes available: XS, S, M, L, XL
- Colour: Blue, Black, Green, and Orange
- Material: Scratch-resistant, durable nylon and oxford material
- 3M reflective strips
- Two-point leash attachment
- Strong buckles
- Back Handle
- Item Weight: 180-320 grams
- Care Instructions: Hand Wash
|Pros
|Cons
- Provides support for injured or handicapped dogs
- Metal clips come off easily after use
- Apt for using it during travelling times, such as in a car, as the harness can connect to the seat belt.
- After adjustment, the reflective straps may get hidden
|
- Size options provided by the brand are off
3. PetsUp Weighted Dog Harness
This is another dog harness provided by the PetsUp brand. This chest belt for dogs also comes with reflective webbing helping with night walks. It is made of Oxford nylon fabric, providing a comfortable texture for your pet dog. There is mesh material lining inside, ensuring a breathable fabric.
Specifications
- Sizes available: S, M, L
- Colour: Black-Red
- Material: Nylon oxford material
- 3M reflective strips
- Two-point leash attachment
- Item Weight: 140 grams
- Care Instructions: Hand Wash only
|Pros
|Cons
- Size flexibility constraint
- Good harness to start for puppies/small-sized dogs
|
4. WapaW Dog Harness
This is an everyday dog harness built for all dogs. It's hassle-free with soft padding on the chest and stomach area to provide comfort all day long. This harness has two buckle points providing a safe connection between the leash with the harness. There are reflective straps to help keep the furry friend in vision during walk times at less lighting.
Specifications
- Sizes available: M
- Colour: Black
- Material: Scratch resistant oxford material
- Reflective straps
- Two-point leash attachment
- Four adjustment points allow for a customised fit
- Item Weight: 250 grams
- Care Instructions: Hand Wash only
|Pros
|Cons
- Straps loosen post adjustment after regular use
|
- The sizing mentioned in the size guide is misleading
5. BRONTIX Reflective Dog Harness
Made of Oxford fabric, this dog harness is highly breathable. This fabric is of high density, which prevents it from being chewed on and tearing up. This dog vest has adjustable straps on the chest, allowing for movement and customised fit. The collar area of the harness has reflective straps that keep the dogs safe during nighttime.
Specifications
- Sizes available: S, M, XL
- Colour: Blue, Black, Red
- Material: Nylon oxford fabric with webbing
- Reflective threads
- Two-point leash attachment
- Item Weight: 180-300 grams
- Care Instructions: Machine Wash
|Pros
|Cons
- Priced on the higher side compared to other chest belts for dogs available
|
- Sizing as per the size guide is accurate
|
6. Qpets No Pull Dog Harness
This dog harness is also made with Oxford cloth material, which is comfortable and breathable. Two metal buckles allow for more flexibility in attaching the leash. The straps are adjustable in four ways, therefore, offering adjustable sizing.
Specifications
- Sizes available: M, L, XL
- Colour: Khaki, Red
- Material: Scratch resistant oxford material
- Reflective strips
- Two-point leash attachment
- Four adjustment points allow for a customised fit
- Item Weight: 218-270 grams
- Care Instructions: Hand Wash only
|Pros
|Cons
- The sizing runs small compared to the sizing guide.
- Harness sustains well with highly active dogs
- Adjustment hooks can break easily
- Best price compared to other dog harnesses available
|
7. PetVogue Dog Harness
Made in Oxford material, this chest belt for dogs is simple to clean and allows for long-term usage. The material has soft cushioning that protects the dogs' skin. The mesh lining keeps for comfort during outdoor activities.
Specifications
- Sizes available: S, M, L, XL
- Colour: Black, Orange, Blue
- Material: Scratch resistant oxford material
- Reflective strips
- One-point leash attachment
- Four adjustment points allow for a customised fit
- Item Weight: 170-280 grams
- Care Instructions: Machine Wash
|Pros
|Cons
- The harness loop may tear after an excessive stretch
- Buckle has a lock mode ensuring extra safety
|
|
8. Mutt of Course Dog Harness
These dog vest harnesses are known as escape safe if worn properly and are of the right fit. The harness is durable and has a quick-drying feature. The small and medium-sized harnesses are available as closed necks, whereas the large and extra-large harnesses are available with two webbing straps. The company also specializes in customization and personalization for harnesses.
Specifications
- Sizes available: S, M, L, XL
- Comes in varied prints and patterns
- Material: Quick-drying material
- Adjustment straps allow for a customised fit
- One-point leash attachment
- Item Weight: 120-230 grams
- Care Instructions: Machine or Hand Wash
|Pros
|Cons
- Available in fun prints and patterns
- The leash and harness need to be purchased separately
- Customization and personalization options are available
- Buckles and fasteners are made of weak plastic, thus not ideal for large dogs
9. Heads Up For Tails Active Pet Dog Harness
This chest belt for dogs is best suited for active dogs who love the outdoors. The dog harness is adjustable at four varied points, thus helping to give a perfect fit. There are two points on the harness, one at the chest, and one at the back, for leash attachment. The material of the harness is strong and durable.
Specifications
- Sizes available: M, L
- Colour: Blue, Purple, Red, Rust Orange
- Material: Quick-drying material
- Reflective rims
- Adjustment straps allow for a customised fit
- One-point leash attachment
- Item Weight: 372-399 grams
- Care Instructions: Hand Wash Only
|Pros
|Cons
- On the pricier side compared to chest belts for dogs of other brands
|
|
10. Heads Up For Tails Reversible Dog Harness
Heads Up For Tails has another decent choice of dog harness with fun prints and patterns. If you get bored with a pattern, this chest belt for dogs can be reversed, and a new design can be put on your furry friend. It is designed with breathable mesh fabric allowing for comfort during continuous wear.
Specifications
- Sizes available: S, M, L
- Comes in varied prints and patterns
- Material: Cotton
- One-point leash attachment
- Item Weight: 200 grams
- Care Instructions: Machine Wash or Hand Wash
- Rs. 1,399
|Pros
|Cons
- Includes an attachment for the name tag
- Suitable only for small to medium-sized dogs
|
Comparison of best three features
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|HANK 3M Reflective Harness
|3M reflective strips
|Four adjustment points allow for a customised fit
|Two-point leash attachment
|PetsUp Front Range Harness
|3M reflective strips
|Four adjustment points allow for a customised fit
|Two-point leash attachment
|PetsUp Weighted Dog Harness
|3M reflective strips
|Four adjustment points allow for a customised fit
|Two-point leash attachment
|WapaW Dog Harness
|Reflective straps
|Four adjustment points allow for a customised fit
|Two-point leash attachment
|BRONTIX Reflective Dog Harness
|Reflective threads
|Adjustment straps allow for a customised fit
|Two-point leash attachment
|Qpets No Pull Dog Harness
|Reflective strips
|Four adjustment points allow for a customised fit
|Two-point leash attachment
|PetVogue Dog Harness
|Reflective strips
|Four adjustment points allow for a customised fit
|One-point leash attachment
|Mutt of Course Dog Harness
|Comes in varied prints and patterns
|Adjustment straps allow for a customised fi
|One-point leash attachment
|Heads Up For Tails Active Pet Dog Harness
|Reflective rims
|Adjustment straps on the chest and neck
|One-point leash attachment
|Heads Up For Tails Reversible Dog Harness
|Comes in varied prints and patterns
|Adjustment straps on the chest and neck
|One-point leash attachment
Best value for money
PetVogue Dog Harness is what you can consider a budget-friendly dog vest for your furry loved ones. Priced at around Rs. 1300, this chest belt for dogs has all the features that most dog harnesses should have including oxford cloth material, reflective strips, leash attachment, and adjustment points allowing for a truly customised fit.
Best overall product
PetsUp Front Range dog harness can be vouched as the best overall product with 827 user ratings of 4.5 on amazon. As a homegrown Indian brand, this brand's dog harness has all the main features you may require in a pet harness. It has 3M reflective strips ensuring your dog will be visible during walks at night time, strong buckles, and also a two-point leash attachment. Furthermore, this harness comes with a back handle to additionally assist with keeping your furry loved ones restricted as needed.
How to find the perfect dog harness
Walking with dogs is the best experience for not only dogs but dog owners as well. This activity also ensures the well-being of dogs. To make this a comfortable experience for both humans and dogs, a chest belt for dogs can be a more preferable option. When considering dog vests or harnesses there are multiple options but there are certain criteria you can look for. You should consider first and foremost the size and breed of your dog. Related to this is the measurement of the dog. Your dog may be larger or smaller compared to standard breed size and measuring allows you to choose the best size for your dog. You may also consider harnesses that are easy to clean. Furthermore, the right material for the harnesses also is a key criterion to look for. To sum it up, a dog harness is an essential dog accessory that will be used daily.
Price list of all products
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1.
|HANK 3M Reflective Harness
|Rs. 2,999
|2.
|PetsUp Front Range Harness
|Rs. 2,875
|3.
|PetsUp Weighted Dog Harness
|Rs. 1,975
|4.
|WapaW Dog Harness
|Rs. 2,650
|5.
|BRONTIX Reflective Dog Harness
|Rs. 5,000
|6.
|Qpets No Pull Dog Harnes
|Rs. 1,543
|7.
|PetVogue Dog Harness
|Rs. 1,299
|8.
|Mutt of Course Dog Harness
|Rs. 1,299
|9.
|Heads Up For Tails Active Pet Dog Harness
|Rs. 3,199
|10.
|Heads Up For Tails Reversible Dog Harness
|Rs. 1,399
“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”