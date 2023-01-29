Story Saved
New Delhi 16oCC
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
New Delhi 16oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Top 10 expert picked chest belts for dogs

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 29, 2023 10:33 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

This article presents the top harnesses or chest belts for dogs one can purchase online in India. This article discusses the best chest belts for dogs or harnesses available in India for your furry little friends.

product info
The top 10 dog harnesses in India at affordable prices

For all dog owners, investing in a harness is a must. Compared to traditional collars, a chest belt for dogs reduces the stress from the neck and distributes it to the chest and back area of dogs. By purchasing a dog harness, you are reducing your dog's chances of choking. Additionally, the pull of the dog with a leash is directed toward the owner and ensures polite leash walking. The list provides information on the various models of harnesses available in the Indian market. As a new or seasoned dog owner, this list will help you invest in a chest belt for your furry friend.

Product list

1. HANK 3M Reflective Harness

Exclusively available in India, this dog harness is made with durable nylon and has soft padding. It is lightweight and durable, consisting of four adjustable straps to ensure a customised fit and allow for growth.

Specifications

  • Sizes available: S, M, L, XL
  • Colour: Cyan Blue, Neon Green, Neon Orange, Pink, Red, Black
  • Material: Durable nylon and oxford material
  • 3M reflective strips
  • Two-point leash attachment
  • Strong buckles
  • Back Handle
  • Item Weight: 300 grams
  • Care Instructions: Machine Wash
ProsCons
  • Sturdy and Comfortable
  • Plastic buckles from which the fittings slide off.
  • Durable
 
  • Reflective straps work effectively
 
cellpic 50% off
HANK Dog Neck Belt - Dog Belt for Medium Dogs - 3M Reflective - Easy Control - Mesh Padding - Dog Body Belt - No More Pulling or Choking (Small, Cyan Blue)
4 (428)
4 (428)
50% off
1,499 2,999
Buy now

2. PetsUp Front Range Harness

Established in 2013, PetsUp is a homegrown Indian brand specializing in chest belts for dogs. The reflective property allows for easy walks during less light. The mesh padding allows for breathable fabric for your dog to wear all day around. The harness is easy to put on and take off. Furthermore, this dog vest harness ensures a stronger restraint for the furry friend.

Specifications

  • Sizes available: XS, S, M, L, XL
  • Colour: Blue, Black, Green, and Orange
  • Material: Scratch-resistant, durable nylon and oxford material
  • 3M reflective strips
  • Two-point leash attachment
  • Strong buckles
  • Back Handle
  • Item Weight: 180-320 grams
  • Care Instructions: Hand Wash
ProsCons
  • Provides support for injured or handicapped dogs
  • Metal clips come off easily after use
  • Apt for using it during travelling times, such as in a car, as the harness can connect to the seat belt.
  • After adjustment, the reflective straps may get hidden
 
  • Size options provided by the brand are off
cellpic 30% off
PetsUp 3M Reflective Mesh Padded Dog Vest Front Range No Pull Harness with Handle (Small, Front Range Harness- Black)
4.5 (829)
4.5 (829)
30% off
1,999 2,875
Buy now

3. PetsUp Weighted Dog Harness

This is another dog harness provided by the PetsUp brand. This chest belt for dogs also comes with reflective webbing helping with night walks. It is made of Oxford nylon fabric, providing a comfortable texture for your pet dog. There is mesh material lining inside, ensuring a breathable fabric.

Specifications

  • Sizes available: S, M, L
  • Colour: Black-Red
  • Material: Nylon oxford material
  • 3M reflective strips
  • Two-point leash attachment
  • Item Weight: 140 grams
  • Care Instructions: Hand Wash only
ProsCons
  • Decent quality
  • Size flexibility constraint
  • Good harness to start for puppies/small-sized dogs
 
cellpic 42% off
PetsUp Weighted Dog Harness for Large Medium Small Puppy Dogs ((43" - 56" cm Girth), Black-Red)
4.1 (77)
4.1 (77)
42% off
1,149 1,975
Buy now

4. WapaW Dog Harness

This is an everyday dog harness built for all dogs. It's hassle-free with soft padding on the chest and stomach area to provide comfort all day long. This harness has two buckle points providing a safe connection between the leash with the harness. There are reflective straps to help keep the furry friend in vision during walk times at less lighting.

Specifications

  • Sizes available: M
  • Colour: Black
  • Material: Scratch resistant oxford material
  • Reflective straps
  • Two-point leash attachment
  • Four adjustment points allow for a customised fit
  • Item Weight: 250 grams
  • Care Instructions: Hand Wash only
ProsCons
  • Sturdy and Durable
  • Straps loosen post adjustment after regular use
 
  • The sizing mentioned in the size guide is misleading
cellpic 36% off
WapaW Dog Harness No-Pull Pet Harness Adjustable Outdoor Pet Vest 3M Reflective Oxford Material Vest for Dogs Easy Control for Small Medium Large Dogs (Medium, Black)
4.3 (569)
4.3 (569)
36% off
1,699 2,650
Buy now

5. BRONTIX Reflective Dog Harness

Made of Oxford fabric, this dog harness is highly breathable. This fabric is of high density, which prevents it from being chewed on and tearing up. This dog vest has adjustable straps on the chest, allowing for movement and customised fit. The collar area of the harness has reflective straps that keep the dogs safe during nighttime.

Specifications

  • Sizes available: S, M, XL
  • Colour: Blue, Black, Red
  • Material: Nylon oxford fabric with webbing
  • Reflective threads
  • Two-point leash attachment
  • Item Weight: 180-300 grams
  • Care Instructions: Machine Wash
ProsCons
  • High-quality material 
  • Priced on the higher side compared to other chest belts for dogs available
  • Durable
 
  • Sizing as per the size guide is accurate
 
cellpic 65% off
BRONTIX Reflective Dog Harness - Dog Body Belt - Harness for Dogs Large Size - Harness for Dogs Medium Size - Body Belt for Dogs - Dog Vest
4.2 (136)
4.2 (136)
65% off
1,399 4,000
Buy now

6. Qpets No Pull Dog Harness

This dog harness is also made with Oxford cloth material, which is comfortable and breathable. Two metal buckles allow for more flexibility in attaching the leash. The straps are adjustable in four ways, therefore, offering adjustable sizing.

Specifications

  • Sizes available: M, L, XL
  • Colour: Khaki, Red
  • Material: Scratch resistant oxford material
  • Reflective strips
  • Two-point leash attachment
  • Four adjustment points allow for a customised fit
  • Item Weight: 218-270 grams
  • Care Instructions: Hand Wash only
ProsCons
  • Reflective straps
  • The sizing runs small compared to the sizing guide.
  • Harness sustains well with highly active dogs
  • Adjustment hooks can break easily
  • Best price compared to other dog harnesses available
 
cellpic 27% off
Qpets® No Pull Dog Harness with Safety Reflective Strip Quick Release Buckle Adjustable Size Easy Control Handle for Small Dogs (M, Recommended Weight: 7.5-14kg)
4.3 (97)
4.3 (97)
27% off
1,132 1,543
Buy now

7. PetVogue Dog Harness

Made in Oxford material, this chest belt for dogs is simple to clean and allows for long-term usage. The material has soft cushioning that protects the dogs' skin. The mesh lining keeps for comfort during outdoor activities.

Specifications

  • Sizes available: S, M, L, XL
  • Colour: Black, Orange, Blue
  • Material: Scratch resistant oxford material
  • Reflective strips
  • One-point leash attachment
  • Four adjustment points allow for a customised fit
  • Item Weight: 170-280 grams
  • Care Instructions: Machine Wash
ProsCons
  • Strong and sturdy
  • The harness loop may tear after an excessive stretch
  • Buckle has a lock mode ensuring extra safety
 
  • Value for money
 
cellpic 31% off
PetVogue Dog Harness for Small Medium Large Dogs No Pull Adjustable Pet Harness Reflective
4.2 (89)
4.2 (89)
31% off
899 1,299
Buy now

8. Mutt of Course Dog Harness

These dog vest harnesses are known as escape safe if worn properly and are of the right fit. The harness is durable and has a quick-drying feature. The small and medium-sized harnesses are available as closed necks, whereas the large and extra-large harnesses are available with two webbing straps. The company also specializes in customization and personalization for harnesses.

Specifications

  • Sizes available: S, M, L, XL
  • Comes in varied prints and patterns
  • Material: Quick-drying material
  • Adjustment straps allow for a customised fit
  • One-point leash attachment
  • Item Weight: 120-230 grams
  • Care Instructions: Machine or Hand Wash
ProsCons
  • Available in fun prints and patterns
  • The leash and harness need to be purchased separately
  • Customization and personalization options are available
  • Buckles and fasteners are made of weak plastic, thus not ideal for large dogs
  • Quick drying feature
  • No reflective straps
cellpic
Mutt of Course Raining Donut Dog Harness (Small)
4.3 (33)
4.3 (33)
1,199
Buy now

9. Heads Up For Tails Active Pet Dog Harness

This chest belt for dogs is best suited for active dogs who love the outdoors. The dog harness is adjustable at four varied points, thus helping to give a perfect fit. There are two points on the harness, one at the chest, and one at the back, for leash attachment. The material of the harness is strong and durable.

Specifications

  • Sizes available: M, L
  • Colour: Blue, Purple, Red, Rust Orange
  • Material: Quick-drying material
  • Reflective rims
  • Adjustment straps allow for a customised fit
  • One-point leash attachment
  • Item Weight: 372-399 grams
  • Care Instructions: Hand Wash Only
ProsCons
  • Highly durable
  • On the pricier side compared to chest belts for dogs of other brands
  • Sturdy 
 
  • Belts are Broad
 
cellpic 5% off
Heads Up For Tails Active Pet Dog Harness - Light Blue - M
4.2 (109)
4.2 (109)
5% off
3,039 3,199
Buy now

10. Heads Up For Tails Reversible Dog Harness

Heads Up For Tails has another decent choice of dog harness with fun prints and patterns. If you get bored with a pattern, this chest belt for dogs can be reversed, and a new design can be put on your furry friend. It is designed with breathable mesh fabric allowing for comfort during continuous wear.

Specifications

  • Sizes available: S, M, L
  • Comes in varied prints and patterns
  • Material: Cotton
  • One-point leash attachment
  • Item Weight: 200 grams
  • Care Instructions: Machine Wash or Hand Wash
  • Rs. 1,399
ProsCons
  • Includes an attachment for the name tag
  • Suitable only for small to medium-sized dogs
  • Durable and comfortable
 
cellpic 8% off
Heads Up For Tails Fresh Blooms Reversible Dog Harness - S: 15-18" Girth
4 (19)
4 (19)
8% off
1,103 1,199
Buy now

Comparison of best three features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
HANK 3M Reflective Harness3M reflective stripsFour adjustment points allow for a customised fitTwo-point leash attachment 
PetsUp Front Range Harness3M reflective stripsFour adjustment points allow for a customised fitTwo-point leash attachment
PetsUp Weighted Dog Harness3M reflective stripsFour adjustment points allow for a customised fitTwo-point leash attachment
WapaW Dog HarnessReflective strapsFour adjustment points allow for a customised fitTwo-point leash attachment
BRONTIX Reflective Dog HarnessReflective threadsAdjustment straps allow for a customised fitTwo-point leash attachment
Qpets No Pull Dog HarnessReflective stripsFour adjustment points allow for a customised fitTwo-point leash attachment
PetVogue Dog HarnessReflective stripsFour adjustment points allow for a customised fitOne-point leash attachment
Mutt of Course Dog HarnessComes in varied prints and patternsAdjustment straps allow for a customised fiOne-point leash attachment
Heads Up For Tails Active Pet Dog HarnessReflective rimsAdjustment straps on the chest and neck One-point leash attachment
Heads Up For Tails Reversible Dog HarnessComes in varied prints and patternsAdjustment straps on the chest and neck One-point leash attachment

Best value for money

PetVogue Dog Harness is what you can consider a budget-friendly dog vest for your furry loved ones. Priced at around Rs. 1300, this chest belt for dogs has all the features that most dog harnesses should have including oxford cloth material, reflective strips, leash attachment, and adjustment points allowing for a truly customised fit.

Best overall product

PetsUp Front Range dog harness can be vouched as the best overall product with 827 user ratings of 4.5 on amazon. As a homegrown Indian brand, this brand's dog harness has all the main features you may require in a pet harness. It has 3M reflective strips ensuring your dog will be visible during walks at night time, strong buckles, and also a two-point leash attachment. Furthermore, this harness comes with a back handle to additionally assist with keeping your furry loved ones restricted as needed.

How to find the perfect dog harness

Walking with dogs is the best experience for not only dogs but dog owners as well. This activity also ensures the well-being of dogs. To make this a comfortable experience for both humans and dogs, a chest belt for dogs can be a more preferable option. When considering dog vests or harnesses there are multiple options but there are certain criteria you can look for. You should consider first and foremost the size and breed of your dog. Related to this is the measurement of the dog. Your dog may be larger or smaller compared to standard breed size and measuring allows you to choose the best size for your dog. You may also consider harnesses that are easy to clean. Furthermore, the right material for the harnesses also is a key criterion to look for. To sum it up, a dog harness is an essential dog accessory that will be used daily.

Price list of all products

S.noProductPrice
1.HANK 3M Reflective HarnessRs. 2,999
2.PetsUp Front Range HarnessRs. 2,875
3.PetsUp Weighted Dog HarnessRs. 1,975
4.WapaW Dog HarnessRs. 2,650
5.BRONTIX Reflective Dog HarnessRs. 5,000
6.Qpets No Pull Dog HarnesRs. 1,543
7.PetVogue Dog HarnessRs. 1,299
8.Mutt of Course Dog HarnessRs. 1,299
9.Heads Up For Tails Active Pet Dog HarnessRs. 3,199
10.Heads Up For Tails Reversible Dog HarnessRs. 1,399

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

Topics
Pet Pet Toys And Accessories
RELATED STORIES
The 10 best dog mats for every room in your home
Top 9 pedigree dog foods
The top 10 pet food brands for pets with allergies
Top 10 whiskas cat foods for your pet cat
The 10 best dog food brands according to experts

Top 10 expert picked chest belts for dogs

What are the different types of dog harnesses?

What are the benefits of dog harnesses?

What are the disadvantages of dog harnesses?

How much time it might take for a dog to get used to a harness?

For how long should a dog harness be left on a dog?

View More
pet care and supplies FOR LESS