Top 10 expert picked chest belts for dogs

The top 10 dog harnesses in India at affordable prices

For all dog owners, investing in a harness is a must. Compared to traditional collars, a chest belt for dogs reduces the stress from the neck and distributes it to the chest and back area of dogs. By purchasing a dog harness, you are reducing your dog's chances of choking. Additionally, the pull of the dog with a leash is directed toward the owner and ensures polite leash walking. The list provides information on the various models of harnesses available in the Indian market. As a new or seasoned dog owner, this list will help you invest in a chest belt for your furry friend. Product list 1. HANK 3M Reflective Harness Exclusively available in India, this dog harness is made with durable nylon and has soft padding. It is lightweight and durable, consisting of four adjustable straps to ensure a customised fit and allow for growth. Specifications Sizes available: S, M, L, XL

Colour: Cyan Blue, Neon Green, Neon Orange, Pink, Red, Black

Material: Durable nylon and oxford material

3M reflective strips

Two-point leash attachment

Strong buckles

Back Handle

Item Weight: 300 grams

Care Instructions: Machine Wash

Pros Cons Sturdy and Comfortable Plastic buckles from which the fittings slide off. Durable Reflective straps work effectively

2. PetsUp Front Range Harness Established in 2013, PetsUp is a homegrown Indian brand specializing in chest belts for dogs. The reflective property allows for easy walks during less light. The mesh padding allows for breathable fabric for your dog to wear all day around. The harness is easy to put on and take off. Furthermore, this dog vest harness ensures a stronger restraint for the furry friend. Specifications Sizes available: XS, S, M, L, XL

Colour: Blue, Black, Green, and Orange

Material: Scratch-resistant, durable nylon and oxford material

3M reflective strips

Two-point leash attachment

Strong buckles

Back Handle

Item Weight: 180-320 grams

Care Instructions: Hand Wash

Pros Cons Provides support for injured or handicapped dogs Metal clips come off easily after use Apt for using it during travelling times, such as in a car, as the harness can connect to the seat belt. After adjustment, the reflective straps may get hidden Size options provided by the brand are off

3. PetsUp Weighted Dog Harness This is another dog harness provided by the PetsUp brand. This chest belt for dogs also comes with reflective webbing helping with night walks. It is made of Oxford nylon fabric, providing a comfortable texture for your pet dog. There is mesh material lining inside, ensuring a breathable fabric. Specifications Sizes available: S, M, L

Colour: Black-Red

Material: Nylon oxford material

3M reflective strips

Two-point leash attachment

Item Weight: 140 grams

Care Instructions: Hand Wash only

Pros Cons Decent quality Size flexibility constraint Good harness to start for puppies/small-sized dogs

4. WapaW Dog Harness This is an everyday dog harness built for all dogs. It's hassle-free with soft padding on the chest and stomach area to provide comfort all day long. This harness has two buckle points providing a safe connection between the leash with the harness. There are reflective straps to help keep the furry friend in vision during walk times at less lighting. Specifications Sizes available: M

Colour: Black

Material: Scratch resistant oxford material

Reflective straps

Two-point leash attachment

Four adjustment points allow for a customised fit

Item Weight: 250 grams

Care Instructions: Hand Wash only

Pros Cons Sturdy and Durable Straps loosen post adjustment after regular use The sizing mentioned in the size guide is misleading

5. BRONTIX Reflective Dog Harness Made of Oxford fabric, this dog harness is highly breathable. This fabric is of high density, which prevents it from being chewed on and tearing up. This dog vest has adjustable straps on the chest, allowing for movement and customised fit. The collar area of the harness has reflective straps that keep the dogs safe during nighttime. Specifications Sizes available: S, M, XL

Colour: Blue, Black, Red

Material: Nylon oxford fabric with webbing

Reflective threads

Two-point leash attachment

Item Weight: 180-300 grams

Care Instructions: Machine Wash

Pros Cons High-quality material Priced on the higher side compared to other chest belts for dogs available Durable Sizing as per the size guide is accurate

6. Qpets No Pull Dog Harness This dog harness is also made with Oxford cloth material, which is comfortable and breathable. Two metal buckles allow for more flexibility in attaching the leash. The straps are adjustable in four ways, therefore, offering adjustable sizing. Specifications Sizes available: M, L, XL

Colour: Khaki, Red

Material: Scratch resistant oxford material

Reflective strips

Two-point leash attachment

Four adjustment points allow for a customised fit

Item Weight: 218-270 grams

Care Instructions: Hand Wash only

Pros Cons Reflective straps The sizing runs small compared to the sizing guide. Harness sustains well with highly active dogs Adjustment hooks can break easily Best price compared to other dog harnesses available

7. PetVogue Dog Harness Made in Oxford material, this chest belt for dogs is simple to clean and allows for long-term usage. The material has soft cushioning that protects the dogs' skin. The mesh lining keeps for comfort during outdoor activities. Specifications Sizes available: S, M, L, XL

Colour: Black, Orange, Blue

Material: Scratch resistant oxford material

Reflective strips

One-point leash attachment

Four adjustment points allow for a customised fit

Item Weight: 170-280 grams

Care Instructions: Machine Wash

Pros Cons Strong and sturdy The harness loop may tear after an excessive stretch Buckle has a lock mode ensuring extra safety Value for money

8. Mutt of Course Dog Harness These dog vest harnesses are known as escape safe if worn properly and are of the right fit. The harness is durable and has a quick-drying feature. The small and medium-sized harnesses are available as closed necks, whereas the large and extra-large harnesses are available with two webbing straps. The company also specializes in customization and personalization for harnesses. Specifications Sizes available: S, M, L, XL

Comes in varied prints and patterns

Material: Quick-drying material

Adjustment straps allow for a customised fit

One-point leash attachment

Item Weight: 120-230 grams

Care Instructions: Machine or Hand Wash

Pros Cons Available in fun prints and patterns The leash and harness need to be purchased separately Customization and personalization options are available Buckles and fasteners are made of weak plastic, thus not ideal for large dogs Quick drying feature No reflective straps

9. Heads Up For Tails Active Pet Dog Harness This chest belt for dogs is best suited for active dogs who love the outdoors. The dog harness is adjustable at four varied points, thus helping to give a perfect fit. There are two points on the harness, one at the chest, and one at the back, for leash attachment. The material of the harness is strong and durable. Specifications Sizes available: M, L

Colour: Blue, Purple, Red, Rust Orange

Material: Quick-drying material

Reflective rims

Adjustment straps allow for a customised fit

One-point leash attachment

Item Weight: 372-399 grams

Care Instructions: Hand Wash Only

Pros Cons Highly durable On the pricier side compared to chest belts for dogs of other brands Sturdy Belts are Broad

10. Heads Up For Tails Reversible Dog Harness Heads Up For Tails has another decent choice of dog harness with fun prints and patterns. If you get bored with a pattern, this chest belt for dogs can be reversed, and a new design can be put on your furry friend. It is designed with breathable mesh fabric allowing for comfort during continuous wear. Specifications Sizes available: S, M, L

Comes in varied prints and patterns

Material: Cotton

One-point leash attachment

Item Weight: 200 grams

Care Instructions: Machine Wash or Hand Wash

Rs. 1,399

Pros Cons Includes an attachment for the name tag Suitable only for small to medium-sized dogs Durable and comfortable

Comparison of best three features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 HANK 3M Reflective Harness 3M reflective strips Four adjustment points allow for a customised fit Two-point leash attachment PetsUp Front Range Harness 3M reflective strips Four adjustment points allow for a customised fit Two-point leash attachment PetsUp Weighted Dog Harness 3M reflective strips Four adjustment points allow for a customised fit Two-point leash attachment WapaW Dog Harness Reflective straps Four adjustment points allow for a customised fit Two-point leash attachment BRONTIX Reflective Dog Harness Reflective threads Adjustment straps allow for a customised fit Two-point leash attachment Qpets No Pull Dog Harness Reflective strips Four adjustment points allow for a customised fit Two-point leash attachment PetVogue Dog Harness Reflective strips Four adjustment points allow for a customised fit One-point leash attachment Mutt of Course Dog Harness Comes in varied prints and patterns Adjustment straps allow for a customised fi One-point leash attachment Heads Up For Tails Active Pet Dog Harness Reflective rims Adjustment straps on the chest and neck One-point leash attachment Heads Up For Tails Reversible Dog Harness Comes in varied prints and patterns Adjustment straps on the chest and neck One-point leash attachment

Best value for money PetVogue Dog Harness is what you can consider a budget-friendly dog vest for your furry loved ones. Priced at around Rs. 1300, this chest belt for dogs has all the features that most dog harnesses should have including oxford cloth material, reflective strips, leash attachment, and adjustment points allowing for a truly customised fit. Best overall product PetsUp Front Range dog harness can be vouched as the best overall product with 827 user ratings of 4.5 on amazon. As a homegrown Indian brand, this brand's dog harness has all the main features you may require in a pet harness. It has 3M reflective strips ensuring your dog will be visible during walks at night time, strong buckles, and also a two-point leash attachment. Furthermore, this harness comes with a back handle to additionally assist with keeping your furry loved ones restricted as needed. How to find the perfect dog harness Walking with dogs is the best experience for not only dogs but dog owners as well. This activity also ensures the well-being of dogs. To make this a comfortable experience for both humans and dogs, a chest belt for dogs can be a more preferable option. When considering dog vests or harnesses there are multiple options but there are certain criteria you can look for. You should consider first and foremost the size and breed of your dog. Related to this is the measurement of the dog. Your dog may be larger or smaller compared to standard breed size and measuring allows you to choose the best size for your dog. You may also consider harnesses that are easy to clean. Furthermore, the right material for the harnesses also is a key criterion to look for. To sum it up, a dog harness is an essential dog accessory that will be used daily. Price list of all products

S.no Product Price 1. HANK 3M Reflective Harness Rs. 2,999 2. PetsUp Front Range Harness Rs. 2,875 3. PetsUp Weighted Dog Harness Rs. 1,975 4. WapaW Dog Harness Rs. 2,650 5. BRONTIX Reflective Dog Harness Rs. 5,000 6. Qpets No Pull Dog Harnes Rs. 1,543 7. PetVogue Dog Harness Rs. 1,299 8. Mutt of Course Dog Harness Rs. 1,299 9. Heads Up For Tails Active Pet Dog Harness Rs. 3,199 10. Heads Up For Tails Reversible Dog Harness Rs. 1,399