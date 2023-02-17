Top 10 foods for cats with sensitive stomachs By Affiliate Desk

Published on Feb 17, 2023 19:35 IST





Summary: Are you looking for cat foods for your furry friend with a sensitive stomach? This article provides detailed information about the products available at a reasonable price.

Like us, pets like cats can have sensitive stomachs and need specific food.

Giving cats with sensitive stomachs the same food and components repeatedly may cause them to acquire food allergies or intolerances over time. Even if wet or dry, most retail cat food offers a great source of nourishment. However, several variables, such as your cat's weight, lifestyle, and medical issues, will affect the ideal diet to feed it. Some foods could be excessively nutrient-rich for cats who frequently vomit after eating. Food allergies often lead to excessive grooming, persistent itching, and other skin problems, while food intolerance causes diarrhoea or regurgitation of food. We have considered these issues and curated a list of 10 cat food products with ingredients that won't upset your cat's tummy and provide the necessary nutrients. Feeding high-quality nutrients from whole meats, along with the proper ratio of micronutrients through foods like veggies or whole grains, is crucial if they have a sensitive stomach. Additionally, we must ensure that the brand doesn't add artificial flavours, preservatives or chemicals because these can affect the stomach's sensitivity. Keeping this in mind, we have listed some of the top options to help you find the 10 best cat food for cats with sensitive stomachs. 1. Whiskas Hairball Control Adult (1+ Years) Dry Cat Food This cat food provides a whole and well-balanced diet for adult cats. It contains SBP, which aids in the expulsion of an ingested hairball. The ingredients in this cat food support a healthy digestive system and ensure that your cat's fur is in good condition. It is, therefore, perfect for kitties with sensitive tummies. Brand: Whiskas Flavour: Tuna, Seafood, Chicken Diet type: Non-vegetarian Ingredients: Chicken & Fish Item form: Dry

Pros Cons This cat food provides quality proteins. It helps in the regurgitation of hairballs

2. Whiskas Skin & Coat Adult (1+ Years) Dry Cat Food Cats with sensitive stomachs can consume this cat food enriched with the necessary nutrients needed for a cat. Biotin, vitamin B complex, vitamin E, and antioxidants are vital elements in this cat food. It contains high-quality proteins that help your cat's muscles build. It also contains natural fibre that enhances the functionality of the digestive tract, and it has no added artificial colours. Brand: Whiskas Flavour: Salmon Diet type: Non-vegetarian Ingredients: Proteins, Salmon, nutrient-rich, vegetarian, Chicken, Vitamins Item form: Dry

Pros Cons This cat food boosts the immune system. It has a strong smell. It helps in the reduction of hair fall.

3. Whiskas Adult (1+ Years) Dry Cat Seafood, Grilled Saba Flavour All adult cats can eat this cat food because it is very nourishing. This seafood-flavoured cat food contains vital components like vitamin A, taurine, zinc, essential fatty acids, vitamin D, calcium, and many others. They also increase your cat's activity level and improve bone health and vision. Brand: Whiskas Flavour: Seafood Diet type: Non-vegetarian Ingredients: Taurine, Calcium, Ocean Fish, nutrient-rich, vegetarian, Minerals, Vitamins Item form: Dry

Pros Cons This cat food improves your cat’s eyesight. Your cat may develop a taste for this brand and refuse to eat from any other brands. It contains higher vitamins and minerals.

4. Whiskas Adult (1+ Years) Dry Cat Food, Tuna Flavour Tuna has little carbohydrate content and a lot of protein. Additionally, it contains the necessary omega-3 EPA and DHA, which generally support skin and coat health and may lessen the symptoms of a sensitive stomach, cardiovascular disease, and kidney illness. Furthermore, this cat food provides additional nutrients and tuna, which makes it a well-balanced meal for your cats. Brand: Whiskas Flavour: Tuna, Seafood Diet type: Non-vegetarian Ingredients: Taurine, Calcium, Ocean Fish, nutrient-rich, Minerals, Vitamins Item form: Dry

Pros Cons This cat food aids in strengthening bones and teeth. The packaging quality could be improved It makes your cat energetic

5. Purepet Mackerel Adult Dry Cat Food This cat food has a good amount of prebiotics and probiotics, strengthening the immune and digestive systems. The superior quality components fulfil your cat's nutritional needs. A combination of organic minerals and other necessary elements present in this food regulates urinary pH. Brand: PUREPET Flavour: Mackerel Diet type: Non-vegetarian Ingredients: Taurine, nutrient-rich, Minerals, Vitamins, Organic Item form: Dry

Pros Cons The packaging quality is good. The quantity size can be improved. This cat food is an Indian brand with good quality.

6. Purepet Ocean Fish Adult Dry Cat Food This cat food is balanced and complete, ensuring that your cat receives all the essential health benefits. Ocean fish, a natural source of taurine and omega 3 and 6 fatty acids, is used to enrich this diet. Any cat breed will love it because it is tasty and packed with goodness. Brand: PUREPET Flavour: Seafood Diet type: Non-vegetarian Ingredients: Ocean fish Item form: Dry

Pros Cons This cat food avoids the formation of hairballs. It loses its crunchiness when exposed to air. It promotes your cat’s heart health.

7. Drools Adult (+1 year) Dry Cat Food, Ocean Fish Drools cat food is balanced and complete, with crispy chunks jam-packed with mackerel and sardine. The mixture of natural minerals and some other substances regulates the acidity of the urine. The coat remains shiny and gorgeous thanks to the essential fatty acids. These foods' natural fibres keep the cat's digestive tract in good shape and prevent the development of hairballs. Brand: Drools Flavour: Fish Diet type: Non-vegetarian Ingredients: Real sardine, Real Mackerel, Eggs, Corn Gluten Meal, Whole Grain Cereals, Soya Reﬁned Oil, Wheat Flour, Taurine, Vitamins, Organic Minerals, Prebiotics and Probiotics Item form: Dry

Pros Cons This cat food has natural ingredients The packaging could be improved Cats having sensitive tummies will benefit from it.

8. Royal Canin Persian Adult 40, Pellet Cat Food This cat food is a widely known and renowned brand. The kibble in this cat food is the perfect size for kitties. It improves the efficiency of your cat's digestive system, which in turn lessens the development of hairballs. This cat food with a chicken flavour also encourages hair growth and makes the fur more lustrous. Brand: Royal Canin Flavour: Chicken Diet type: Non-vegetarian Ingredients: All naturals Item form: Pellet

Pros Cons Your Persian cat will receive a customised diet from this cat food. The packaging quality could be better. It is highly nutritious.

9. Royal Canin Fit 32 Powder Adult Cat Food This cat food is appropriate for cats of all breeds. It offers your cats the nutrition they need to develop and grow properly. It also supports weight regulation for your cat and supplies all the necessary nutrients. It improves your cats' digestive health and stops the formation of hairballs. The size of the kibble is made for chewing with ease and is suited for all cats. Brand: Royal Canin Flavour: Non-Vegetarian Diet type: Non-vegetarian Ingredients: Dehydrated poultry protein Item form: Powder

Pros Cons This cat food is good for weight management. The packing could be better. It has an excellent flavour.

10. Whiskas Adult (1+ Years) Dry Cat Food, Chicken Flavour This cat food is filled with all the essential nutrients needed for the healthy development of your cat. It contains around 41 essential nutrients and antioxidants. It is a crunchy chicken-flavoured cat dry food. It also contains calcium, vitamin D and phosphorus which improves bone and teeth health. This complete and balanced cat food provides all the nutritious value necessary for the proper growth of your cat. Brand: Whiskas Flavour: Chicken Diet type: Non-vegetarian Ingredients: All natural Item form: Dry

Pros Cons High nutritional value Expensive Good for bone and teeth health

Top 3 features of the products

Products Features Features Features Whiskas Hairball Control Adult (1+ Years) Dry Cat Food It has good taste. The texture of this food is good. It is highly nutritious. Whiskas Skin & Coat Adult (1+ Years) Dry Cat Food It has an alluring flavour. The size of the food is appropriate. It is good for teeth and bone health. Whiskas Adult (1+ Years) Dry Cat Seafood, Grilled Saba Flavour The quality of the food is good. The aroma of the food is alluring. The taste is quite irresistible. Whiskas Adult (1+ Years) Dry Cat Food, Tuna Flavour The kibble size is chewable. The kibble taste is suited for cats. The product quality is better Purepet Mackerel Adult Dry Cat Food This product is cheaper. The food quality is good. The food is quite palatable Purepet Ocean Fish Adult Dry Cat Food The food has good taste. The aroma is alluring. This product is cheaper. Drools Adult(+1 year) Dry Cat Food, Ocean Fish The quantity of the food is good. The quality of this product is good. This food is palatable. Drools Adult(+1 year) Dry Cat Food, Ocean Fish The kibble has a good texture. The kibble is highly palatable. The product quality is good. Royal Canin Fit 32 Powder Adult Cat Food The quality of the product is fine The taste is alluring. The texture is good. Whiskas Chicken flavoured Dry cat food Adult (1+ Years) It has high nutritional value. It is good for teeth and bone health. The quality is good.

Best value for money Whiskas Skin & Coat Adult (1+ Years) Dry Cat Food is a highly nutrient-dense food with quality proteins. It comes in the flavours of Salmon and Chicken, which many cats enjoy. It includes natural fibre, which helps in the smooth functioning of your cat's digestive system and drastically reduces the production of hairballs. The quality and quantity of the product are excellent and available at a reasonable price. Best overall product Whiskas Adult (1+ Years) Dry Cat Seafood, Grilled Saba Flavour - It provides your cat with quality and essential nutrients to grow and develop healthily. The nutrients enhance your cat's eyesight, promote a healthy coat and digestive system, and strengthen bones and teeth. All these help your cat become more active and playful. How to find the perfect cat food for sensitive stomachs? The ideal cat food for a cat with food intolerance or sensitivities should be easily digestible and free of irritants. Medium to lower fat, moderate protein, and carbohydrates should be the main components of highly digestible foods. Components such as soluble fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, and higher levels of natural antioxidants should be there in the food as it helps to promote intestinal health. They should not contain gluten, lactose, artificial colours or preservatives.

Product Price

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics Pet Food And Supplements

Advertisement

Top 10 cat foods for sensitive stomachs What kind of food can cats digest the simplest? For cats, meat is the most easily absorbed food. How can I tell if my cat is having stomach issues? If your cat has any of the following, it may be experiencing gastrointestinal problems: nausea, diarrhoea, constipation, poor appetite or anorexia, weight loss, fever, dehydration, and abdominal pain. Can I give milk to my cat to soothe its upset stomach? The only liquid cats should consume while having stomach issues is water Can I give yoghurt to my cat to ease an upset stomach? If the yoghurt is basic and unsweetened, cats can consume it. Even though most cats are lactose intolerant, yoghurt's lactose is simpler for cats to digest since it contains living bacteria that can aid in the process. Can cats drink any milk? If your cat isn't defecating or having diarrhoea, it can have modest amounts of whole, skimmed, or lactose-free milk. View More