Top 10 guinea pig nail cutter to buy in 2022

There are plenty of brands that offer good quality guinea pig nail cutters. However, not all of them are built with the best quality material. Some are pure stainless steel, whereas others are made of pretty cheap quality. On top of that, you need to understand your guinea pig's nails correctly. You do not want to cut too deep to hurt them. So, it takes time to choose the perfect one out there. Don't worry! This article will solve all your doubts and give the top 10 best guinea pig nail cutters.
We have done intensive research about guinea pig nail cutters and have gone through reviews and a description of the products in this list.
There are a few things that you need to be on your checklist to pick the suitable guinea pig nail cutter.
Now that you know how to buy a guinea pig Nail Cutter let's look a the top 10 best Guinea Pig nail cutters.
1. Emily Pets Professional Pet Nail Clipper Scissor Cutter
This product is made out of 100% recycled plastic. Emily Pets is among the best in making equipment for pets. This nail cutter features angled blades that are made from stainless steel. You can save a lot of time and money buying this product.
Special Features:
2. DDS Store Professional Pet Nail Clipper Scissor Cutter
This professional guinea pig nail cutter lets you cut the nails evenly and quickly. It has high-quality stainless steel blades that promptly cut your pet's nails. DDS Store's nail cutter is multi-functional and can shorten the nails of dogs and cats.
Special Features:
3. Pets Empire Pet Nail Clippers Cutter File
Weighing only 70 grams, this pet nail cutter from Pets Empire is a good product if you want to carry a light pet accessory. The spring strain design in the blades makes way for an even cut. Additionally, it has a good grip and feels comfortable in hand. You must check out this item before it's out of stock.
Special Features:
4. Emily Pets Glove with Scissors
This Emily Pet product fits the bill if you are looking for a multipurpose guinea pig nail cutter. Good quality stainless steel sharp blades ensure the safe and even cutting of nails of your precious one. The packaging is lucrative and has a free glove in it.
Special Features:
5. Sowuno Pet Nail Clipper Nonslip Stainless Steel
Sowuno is another big name in pet accessories, and this guinea pig nail cutter only adds to it. It is made of top quality from top to bottom. If you are looking for a great product that has a brand name to go with it, this Sowuno product is a must-buy.
Special Features:
6. Professional Pet Nail Clippers Stainless Steel Claw Trimmer Scissors
If you are looking for a durable and good quality stainless steel guinea pig nail cutter, this Lichen Tech product might be the right one for you. The black colour grip looks professional and provides comfortable handling.
Special Features:
7. Dorakitten Pet Nail Clipper Professional Stainless Steel
Dorakiiten's pig nail cutter is among the premium items on our list. Although its price is higher, it does an excellent cutting job. If budget is not an issue for you, you can check this out.
Special Features:
8. Little Giant Miller Wire Clip Pliers
If your priority is comfort while you take care of your pet, then this Miller is the one to go for. It is built with the finest quality stainless steel. Also, it features a rubber grip ensuring good handling. Among all the guinea pig nail cutters, it is the costliest yet long-lasting.
Special Features:
9. Small Animals Nail Clippers with LED Lights
This product has a unique design among the guinea pig nail cutters mentioned above. An LED light above the cutting blades helps you focus clearly on the nail. That way, you remain out of the bloodline of your pet. If you are into trendy products, this one is a must.
Special Features:
10. Professional Cat Nail Clipper & Claw Trimmer
Last on our listis SCC Shoecare's professional nail cutter. It is durable and provides a good grip while cutting. The semi-angular blades work exceptionally well to give a precise cut.
Special Features:
|Sl. No.
|guinea pig Nail Cutter
|Price (in Rs)
|1
|Emily Pets Professional Pet Nail Clipper Scissor Cutter
|275.00
|2
|The DDS Store Professional Pet Nail Clipper Scissor Cutter
|213.75
|3
|Pets Empire Pet Nail Clippers Cutter File
|316.00
|4
|Emily Pets Glove with Scissor
|275.00
|5
|SOWUNO Pet Nail Clipper Nonslip Stainless Steel
|1,979.00
|6
|Professional Pet Nail Clippers Stainless Steel Claw Trimmer Scissors
|2,813.00
|7
|Dorakitten Pet Nail Clipper Professional Stainless Steel
|2,849.00
|8
|Little Giant Miller Wire Clip Pliers
|3,563.00
|9
|Small Animals Nail Clippers with LED Lights
|2,832.00
|10
|Professional Cat Nail Clipper & Claw Trimmer
|2,465.00
If you are not looking to spend a considerable amount on a nail cutter but looking for one of the best guinea pig nail cutters, the Emily Pets Glove with Scissor is an excellent choice. It features good-quality stainless steel blades and is durable and safe to use.
If budget is not an issue for you and you want a multipurpose product with unique features, then the Small Animals Nail Clippers with LED Lights is to go with. An LED light right near the blades sheds light on the crucial part of your guinea pig’s nails. It is safe and comfortable, and the stainless steel blades last longer.
Just like humans, guinea pigs require regular trimming of their nails. Once every month should be the minimum. That way, the blood flows toward the tip of their nail regularly, keeping them immune to injuries.
We suggest you use nail cutters, especially designer for guinea pigs for safety. The top 10 guinea pig nail cutters are mentioned above. Avoid using regular ones, as it is not ideal for small animal nails.
Ergonomically designed small nail cutters are best for cutting guinea pig nails. Dorakitten Pet Nail Clipper Professional Stainless Steel and Emily Pets Glove with Scissor are among the best guinea pig nail cutters. It is built of stainless steel and is very comfortable to control.
If you don’t trim the nails of your guinea pig, then it will grow and reach the footpad. As a result, it will cause difficulty for the guinea pig to move around. So, try to cut or trim nails with the best guinea pig nail cutter for the best results.
Yes. Guinea pigs’ nails grow in circular shapes. So, if it grows too large, it will curve into their skin and may injure them. So, it is better to cut and trim their nails regularly.