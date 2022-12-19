Sign out
Top 10 guinea pig nail cutter to buy in 2022

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 19, 2022 21:22 IST

Summary:

Are you looking for a good guinea pig nail cutter? Your search ends here. Read on to learn about the top 10 nail cutters for your little piece of joy!

Guniea Pig Nail Cutter

Introduction

There are plenty of brands that offer good quality guinea pig nail cutters. However, not all of them are built with the best quality material. Some are pure stainless steel, whereas others are made of pretty cheap quality. On top of that, you need to understand your guinea pig's nails correctly. You do not want to cut too deep to hurt them. So, it takes time to choose the perfect one out there. Don't worry! This article will solve all your doubts and give the top 10 best guinea pig nail cutters.

We have done intensive research about guinea pig nail cutters and have gone through reviews and a description of the products in this list.

How to Find the Perfect guinea pig Nail Cutter?

There are a few things that you need to be on your checklist to pick the suitable guinea pig nail cutter.

  • First and foremost, you don't want a large nail clipper for your tiny guinea pig. So, consider the size and requirements of your pet animal before making a decision. Ideally, a small nail cutter should suffice.
  • It would help if you opted for excellent build quality. A stainless steel build ensures that the cutter stays in place and allows you to move freely. On top of that, look for semi-circular cutting blades to see the nail part you're cutting.
  • While you clip your pet's nails, you do not want to hurt them with accidental clips, So you need to have a nail cutter that has a solid grip and stays in place while using.
  • You need to ensure that the nail cutter checks all safety boxes and doesn't cause any harm to your guinea pig. Go for the ones that are tested beforehand and cleared by the manufacturers.
  • Lastly, you don't want to spend a fortune on a guinea pig, Nail Cutter. So, keeping the budget in check is essential.

Now that you know how to buy a guinea pig Nail Cutter let's look a the top 10 best Guinea Pig nail cutters.

10 Best Guinea Pig Nail Cutters

1. Emily Pets Professional Pet Nail Clipper Scissor Cutter

This product is made out of 100% recycled plastic. Emily Pets is among the best in making equipment for pets. This nail cutter features angled blades that are made from stainless steel. You can save a lot of time and money buying this product.

Special Features:

  • Let's you cut with almost zero pressure
  • Ideal for small animals
  • Comes with gloves for assistance
  • Ergonomically designed handles provide good grip
  • Built-in safety guard prevents any injury

Emily Pets Combo of Glove with Professional Pet Nail Clipper Scissor Cutter for Dog Cat Claw Bird Guinea Pigs Puppies Rabbits Ferrets Animal Grooming Stainless Steel Trimmer for Small Pets (Blue)
8% off
275 299
Buy now

2. DDS Store Professional Pet Nail Clipper Scissor Cutter

This professional guinea pig nail cutter lets you cut the nails evenly and quickly. It has high-quality stainless steel blades that promptly cut your pet's nails. DDS Store's nail cutter is multi-functional and can shorten the nails of dogs and cats.

Special Features:

  • Sturdy nail tips for good precision
  • Sharp blades let you cut the nails cleanly
  • Rubber-coated ergonomically designs handles provide good grip
  • Built of high-quality stainless steel
  • Easily trim your pet's nails within minutes

THE DDS STORE Professional Pet Nail Clipper Scissor Cutter for Dog Cat Claw Bird Guinea Pigs Puppies Rabbits Ferrets Animal Grooming Sharp Stainless Steel Trimmer for Small and Large Pets- Color may vary
64% off
213 599
Buy now

3. Pets Empire Pet Nail Clippers Cutter File

Weighing only 70 grams, this pet nail cutter from Pets Empire is a good product if you want to carry a light pet accessory. The spring strain design in the blades makes way for an even cut. Additionally, it has a good grip and feels comfortable in hand. You must check out this item before it's out of stock.

Special Features:

  • It provides an even and sharp cutting
  • Anti-slip handles give a firm grip
  • A complimentary nail file is also convenient to use
  • It has a protective guard that ensures the safety
  • Suitable for cutting, trimming, and clipping nails of large pets

Pets Empire Pet Nail Clippers Cutter File for Dogs Cats Birds Guinea Pig Animal Claws Scissor Cut Set Kit (Color May Vary) (Small)
21% off
316 399
Buy now

4. Emily Pets Glove with Scissors

This Emily Pet product fits the bill if you are looking for a multipurpose guinea pig nail cutter. Good quality stainless steel sharp blades ensure the safe and even cutting of nails of your precious one. The packaging is lucrative and has a free glove in it.

Special Features:

  • Very easy to use and comfortable
  • Stainless steel angled blades are sharp
  • Safety guard speaks quality
  • 100% recycled plastic is of premium quality
  • The free glove is of good quality too

Emily Pets Glove with Scissor for Dog Cat Claw Bird Guinea Pigs Puppies Rabbits Ferrets Animal Grooming Stainless Steel Trimmer for Small Pets (Green)
8% off
275 299
Buy now

5. Sowuno Pet Nail Clipper Nonslip Stainless Steel

Sowuno is another big name in pet accessories, and this guinea pig nail cutter only adds to it. It is made of top quality from top to bottom. If you are looking for a great product that has a brand name to go with it, this Sowuno product is a must-buy.

Special Features:

  • Great product with a blend of plastic and silicon
  • Stainless steel blades are of premium quality
  • ‎The Teal & White colour looks stunning
  • It weighs only 30 grams
  • The non-slip handle gives a good grip while cutting

SOWUNO Pet Nail Clipper Nonslip Stainless Steel Dog Nail Clipper Cat Nail Clipper for Dogs Stainless Steel Cats Puppy Guinea Pig
35% off
1,979 3,039
Buy now

6. Professional Pet Nail Clippers Stainless Steel Claw Trimmer Scissors

If you are looking for a durable and good quality stainless steel guinea pig nail cutter, this Lichen Tech product might be the right one for you. The black colour grip looks professional and provides comfortable handling.

Special Features:

  • Long-lasting sharp blades
  • Intensively tested for quality
  • A semi-circular blade design is ideal for cutting nails
  • Ergonomically designed rubberized grip
  • Protection from accidental nicks

Rabbit Nail Clippers - Professional Pet Nail Clippers Stainless Steel Claw Trimmer Scissors for Small Animal Rabbit Guinea Pig Puppy Ferret Hamsters Chinchilla Sugar Glider Grooming Supplies (Black)
30% off
3,098 4,429
Buy now

7. Dorakitten Pet Nail Clipper Professional Stainless Steel

Dorakiiten's pig nail cutter is among the premium items on our list. Although its price is higher, it does an excellent cutting job. If budget is not an issue for you, you can check this out.

Special Features:

  • Very easy to use
  • Non-slip material
  • Durable lasts for long
  • Immune to accidental cuts
  • An excellent option for multipurpose use

Dorakitten Pet Nail Clipper Professional Stainless Steel Safe Pet Nail Trimmer Dog Nail Clipper Cat Nail Clipper for Pet
35% off
2,849 4,359
Buy now

8. Little Giant Miller Wire Clip Pliers

If your priority is comfort while you take care of your pet, then this Miller is the one to go for. It is built with the finest quality stainless steel. Also, it features a rubber grip ensuring good handling. Among all the guinea pig nail cutters, it is the costliest yet long-lasting.

Special Features:

  • Adjustable safeguard for different needs
  • Long-lasting stainless steel
  • Blades are robust and ensure safe and even cutting
  • Ergonomically designed hands give a good grip
  • Remains sharp for a longer duration

Little Giant Miller Wire Clip Pliers for Pets (Steel and Blue)
29% off
3,534 4,999
Buy now

9. Small Animals Nail Clippers with LED Lights

This product has a unique design among the guinea pig nail cutters mentioned above. An LED light above the cutting blades helps you focus clearly on the nail. That way, you remain out of the bloodline of your pet. If you are into trendy products, this one is a must.

Special Features:

  • LED light helps you to see the guinea pig's bloodline clearly
  • Top-quality stainless steel blades
  • LED lights powered by a removable battery
  • Ergonomically designed, non-slippery handles
  • Cut nails easily with a single click

Small Animals Nail Clippers with LED Lights to Avoid Excessive Cutting and Razor Sharp Blades - Professional Claw Trimmer for Tiny Dog Cat Kitten Bunny Rabbit Bird Guinea Pigs Ferret Hamsters (Pink)
30% off
2,832 4,049
Buy now

10. Professional Cat Nail Clipper & Claw Trimmer

Last on our listis SCC Shoecare's professional nail cutter. It is durable and provides a good grip while cutting. The semi-angular blades work exceptionally well to give a precise cut.

Special Features:

  • Cushioned handles provide a good grip for more comfort
  • It has extra space to rest your finger
  • Very safe and easy to use
  • Semi-angular blades are excellent
  • A good option for small pets, including guinea pigs

Professional Cat Nail Clipper & Claw Trimmer for Home Grooming Tool - Safe & Easy to Use. Best Pet Claw Scissors for Bunny Kitten Rabbit,Puppy,Guinea Pig,Ferret,Bird,Small Animals - FRIENDLY DESIGN
30% off
2,548 3,639
Buy now

Price list of all products

Sl. No.guinea pig Nail CutterPrice (in Rs)
1Emily Pets Professional Pet Nail Clipper Scissor Cutter275.00
2The DDS Store Professional Pet Nail Clipper Scissor Cutter213.75
3Pets Empire Pet Nail Clippers Cutter File316.00
4Emily Pets Glove with Scissor275.00
5SOWUNO Pet Nail Clipper Nonslip Stainless Steel1,979.00
6Professional Pet Nail Clippers Stainless Steel Claw Trimmer Scissors2,813.00
7Dorakitten Pet Nail Clipper Professional Stainless Steel2,849.00
8Little Giant Miller Wire Clip Pliers3,563.00
9Small Animals Nail Clippers with LED Lights2,832.00
10Professional Cat Nail Clipper & Claw Trimmer2,465.00

Best value for money

If you are not looking to spend a considerable amount on a nail cutter but looking for one of the best guinea pig nail cutters, the Emily Pets Glove with Scissor is an excellent choice. It features good-quality stainless steel blades and is durable and safe to use.

Best overall product

If budget is not an issue for you and you want a multipurpose product with unique features, then the Small Animals Nail Clippers with LED Lights is to go with. An LED light right near the blades sheds light on the crucial part of your guinea pig’s nails. It is safe and comfortable, and the stainless steel blades last longer.

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

FAQs

Are you supposed to cut guinea pigs' nails?

Just like humans, guinea pigs require regular trimming of their nails. Once every month should be the minimum. That way, the blood flows toward the tip of their nail regularly, keeping them immune to injuries.

Can you cut guinea pigs' nails with regular nail clippers?

We suggest you use nail cutters, especially designer for guinea pigs for safety. The top 10 guinea pig nail cutters are mentioned above. Avoid using regular ones, as it is not ideal for small animal nails.

What type of nail clippers are best for guinea pigs?

Ergonomically designed small nail cutters are best for cutting guinea pig nails. Dorakitten Pet Nail Clipper Professional Stainless Steel and Emily Pets Glove with Scissor are among the best guinea pig nail cutters. It is built of stainless steel and is very comfortable to control.

 View More
