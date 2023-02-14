Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Top 10 highly recommended dog houses: A complete guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Feb 14, 2023 15:53 IST

Summary:

Discover the top 10 dog houses for your furry friend. Find the perfect fit for your pet with our comprehensive guide, covering options for all sizes, styles and budgets.

Dog houses offer much variety, from simple budget friendly ones to large and spacious ones.

Finding the right dog house for your furry friend can be a challenge. With so many options available in the market, it can be difficult to determine which one is the best fit for your pet. Whether you’re looking for a simple, budget-friendly option or a spacious and stylish house, there is a dog house for every pet and every family. This blog has compiled a list of the top 10 highly recommended dog houses, covering options for all sizes, styles, and budgets. Our comprehensive guide will help you make an informed decision for your pet’s comfort and happiness.

Product List

1. Suncast Outdoor Dog House with Door

The Suncast Outdoor Dog House with Door is a durable and stylish option for your furry friend. Made from weather-resistant resin, this dog house is built to last. The slanted roof design helps to keep rain and snow out, while the included door provides extra protection from the elements. The raised flooring helps to keep your pet off the ground, and the easy-to-assemble design makes it a convenient option for pet owners. This dog house is the perfect size for medium-sized dogs and is an excellent choice for outdoor use.

Specifications:

Brand Suncast

Material Plastic House

Colour Taupe and Blue

Style Modern

Item Weight 26 Pounds

ProsCons
Durable Material: Made from heavy-duty resinLimited Space: May not be suitable for larger dogs.
Designed with insulation to keep your pet warm in cold  
Suncast Outdoor Dog House with Door - Water Resistant and Attractive for Small to Large Sized Dogs - Easy to Assemble - Perfect for Backyards
4.2 (3,009)
30% off
27,123 38,749
Buy now

2. Mellifluous Medium Size Velvet Dog and Cat Cave

The Mellifluous Medium Size Velvet Dog and Cat Cave is a cozy and comfortable option for your furry friend. This dog house is made of soft velvet material and offers a warm and inviting space for your pet to rest and relax. The unique cave design provides a sense of security and privacy for your pet, while the medium size is ideal for small to medium-sized dogs and cats. The compact design of this dog house makes it a convenient option for pet owners, while the stylish and versatile design is perfect for any home décor.

Specifications:

Brand Mellifluous

Material Velvet

Colour Orange-Black

Item Weight 1.42 Kg

Target Species Cat and Dog

ProsCons
Comfortable Material: Made from soft and cozy velvet material The soft and cozy velvet material may not be as durable
Portable: Lightweight and easy to carry 
Mellifluous Medium Size Velvet Dog and Cat Cave Pet Bed Length 58 cm Width 58 cm Height 46 cm (Medium, Orange-Black)
4.3 (1,770)
23% off
1,541 1,998
Buy now

3. AmazonBasics Two-Door Top Load Pet Kennel

The AmazonBasics Two-Door Top Load Pet Kennel is a practical and versatile option for pet owners. With its two-door design, this pet kennel offers easy access for your furry friend and allows for effortless cleaning. Made from durable plastic, this pet kennel is built to last and is easy to clean. The top-loading design makes it convenient for pet owners, while the sturdy construction provides added safety and security for your pet. Ideal for small to medium-sized dogs and cats, this pet kennel is an excellent choice for pet owners looking for a reliable and affordable option.

Specifications:

Colour Grey & Blue

Brand AmazonBasics

Product Dimensions 58.4L x 33W x 38.1H Cm

Material Plastic

Item Weight 2.05 Kg

ProsCons
Convenient Design: Comes with two doors.May not be suitable for larger dogs.
Durable Material: Made from sturdy metal wire and plastic construction. 
AmazonBasics Two Door Top Load Pet Kennel (23-inch)
4.5 (31,717)
23% off
2,159 2,800
Buy now

4. Furhaven Pet Bed for Cats and Small Dogs

The Furhaven Pet Bed provides comfort and relaxation for your furry friend. This pet bed is designed for cats and small dogs and features a plush sleeping surface for ultimate coziness. The non-skid bottom helps keep the bed in place, while the machine-washable cover makes cleaning a breeze. Give your pet the rest they deserve with the Furhaven Pet Bed, which offers a cozy and comfortable place for your pet to relax.

Specifications:

Brand Furhaven

Material Polyester

Colour Print Night Sky

Style Pet Tent

Target Species Cat and Dog

ProsCons
Comfortable Material: Made from soft and plush materialLimited Durability: The soft and plush material may not be as durable 
Versatile: Comes in different sizes, colors, and shapes. 
Furhaven Pet Bed for Cats and Small Dogs - Polycanvas Print DÃƒ©cor Foldable Triangular Tent Cave Cat Bed, Washable, Night Sky, One Size
4.5 (62,326)
30% off
5,698 8,139
Buy now

5. Feline Ruff Home Sweet Home Pop Up Cat Cube. Covered Pet Bed Hideaway Cave for Dogs

The Feline Ruff Home Sweet Home Pop up Cat Cube offers a cozy and private space for your furry friend. This covered pet bed is designed for both cats and small dogs and features a pop-up design for easy setup and storage. The soft interior provides a comfortable and warm place for your pet to rest, while the covered design offers privacy and a sense of security. Give your pet their own personal hideaway with the Feline Ruff Home Sweet Home Pop up Cat Cube.

Specifications:

Brand Feline Ruff

Colour Pop Up Cube- GRAY

Style Compact

Target Species Dog

Assembly Required Yes

ConsCons
Portable: Lightweight and foldable.Small Size: May not be suitable for larger pets
Private Space: The covered pet bed 
Feline Ruff Home Sweet Home Pop Up Cat Cube. A Collapsible Indoor Cat House. Covered Pet Bed Hideaway Cave for Dogs and Other Pets Too. (Pop Up Cube- Gray)
4.4 (194)
2,422
Buy now

6. NARAYANMUNI Pet Tent

The NARAYANMUNI Pet Tent provides a comfortable and stylish place for your furry friend to rest. Made from durable cotton canvas, this pet tent is built to last and offers a cozy and secure space for your pet. The compact and easy-to-assemble design makes it a convenient option for pet owners, while the stylish design is perfect for any home decor. Give your pet their own personal retreat with the NARAYANMUNI Pet Tent.

Specifications:

Colour Brown and White

Brand NARAYANMUNI

Material Polyester

Product Dimensions 74L x 74W x 43H Cm

Closure Type Folding

ProsCons
Portable: Lightweight and compact design make it easy to move and store.It may not be as durable as other pet tents.
Comfortable: Made from a soft and comfortable material. 
NARAYANMUNI Pet Tent- 1pc Portable Folding Pet Tent Oxford Cloth Small Octagonal Outdoor Fence Dog Cat Mesh House Cage 74*74*43cm
4 (35)
55% off
1,619 3,597
Buy now

7. Foodie Puppies Soft & Light Weight Designer Luxurious Foldable Pet Tent/ Kennel/ House

The Foodie Puppies Pet Tent is a luxurious and stylish option for your furry friend. Made from the soft and lightweight material, this pet tent offers a comfortable and cozy space for your pet to rest. The foldable design makes it easy to store and transport, while the designer style adds a touch of elegance to your home decor. Give your pet the ultimate comfort with the Foodie Puppies Soft & Light Weight Designer Luxurious Foldable Pet Tent/Kennel/House.

Specifications:

Brand Foodie Puppies

Product Dimensions 53.3D x 53.3W x 58.4H Cm

Material Polyester

Colour Multicolor

Style Foldable

ProsCons
Stylish Design: The luxurious and stylish design.Limited Durability: The lightweight and foldable design may not be as durable.
Lightweight: Easy to carry and store, making it ideal for travel or outdoor use 
Foodie Puppies Soft & Light Weight Designer Luxurious Foldable Pet Tent/Kennel/House/Hut for Cats/Kitten/Puppies & Dogs (Hut, 21 * 23 * 21 inch), (Large)
4 (216)
10% off
1,799 1,999
Buy now

8. Hiputee Foldable Velvet Fabric Dual Color House/Hut for Dogs & Cats

The Hiputee Foldable Velvet Fabric House offers a cozy and stylish option for your furry friend. This dual-color pet house is made from soft velvet fabric and is perfect for dogs and cats. The foldable design makes it convenient for pet owners to store and transport, while the stylish design adds a touch of sophistication to your home decor. Give your pet a comfortable and stylish place to rest with the Hiputee Foldable Velvet Fabric Dual Color House/Hut.

Specifications:

Brand Hiputee

Material Velvet

Colour Brown-Cream

Style Foldable

Item Weight 1.8 Kg

 ProsCons
Dual Color Option: Offers the option to choose.Small Size: May not be suitable for larger pets.
Foldable Design: Easy to store and carry. 
Hiputee Foldable Velvet Fabric Dual Color House/Hut for Dogs & Cats Length 50 cm Width 54 cm Height 53 cm (L, Brown-Cream)
4.2 (20)
27% off
2,199 2,999
Buy now

9. BestShop Dog House, Doghouse House for Large Houses Dogs

The BestShop Dog House is a sturdy and spacious option for large dogs. Made from durable material, this dog house is built to last and provides a comfortable and secure space for your furry friend. The spacious design allows for ample room for your pet to move around and rest, while the weather-resistant construction offers protection from the elements. Give your large dog the ultimate comfort with the BestShop Dog House, designed specifically for larger breeds.

Specifications:

Brand BestShop

Material Plastic

Colour Blue

Style Modern

Item Weight 29.04 Pounds

ProsCons
Durable construction for large dogsNo insulation for extreme weather
Affordable price 
BestShop Dog House, Doghouse House for Large Houses Dogs Small Pet Outdoor All Weather with Base Support Winter Tough Durable, 41 in(L)×37 in(W)×39 in(H)
40% off
33,796 56,800
Buy now

10. OXERA Wooden Dog House RED

The OXERA Wooden Dog House RED offers a classic and stylish option for pet owners. This wooden dog house is constructed from high-quality wood and features a beautiful red finish. The sturdy construction provides a comfortable and secure space for your pet, while the weather-resistant design offers protection from the elements. Give your pet a stylish and cozy place to call home with the OXERA Wooden Dog House RED.

Specifications:

Brand OXERA

Colour RED

Style GREY

Target Species Dog

Assembly Required Yes

ProsCons
Stylish and attractive designAssembly may be difficult
Made of durable and sturdy wood 
OXERA Wooden Dog House RED for Labra,German Shepherd, Pomeranian, Beagle, Poodle, Husky, Pitbull, House Waterproof,Strength Test Product 150 KGS Cleared,NO Rusting Type of Paint TECHINQUES USE
5 (1)
35% off
12,999 19,999
Buy now

Top 3 Features for You

Product NameFeature  1Feature  2Feature 3
Suncast Outdoor Dog House with DoorDurable constructionConvenient designEasy assembly
Mellifluous Medium Size Velvet Dog and Cat CaveSoft and cozy materialCovered design for added comfortLightweight and portable
AmazonBasics Two Door Top Load Pet KennelTwo door design for easy accessHeavy-duty constructionAvailable in multiple sizes
Furhaven Pet Bed for Cats and Small DogsSoft and plush materialAvailable in multiple colorsMachine washable for easy cleaning
Feline Ruff Home Sweet Home Pop Up Cat CubeCovered design for added privacyLightweight and portableAvailable in multiple colors
NARAYANMUNI Pet TentDurable cotton canvas materialStylish and elegant designCompact and easy-to-assemble
Foodie Puppies Soft & Light Weight Designer Luxurious Foldable Pet Tent/ Kennel/ HouseLuxurious and stylish designSoft and lightweight materialFoldable for easy storage and transportation
Hiputee Foldable Velvet Fabric Dual Color House/Hut for Dogs & CatsSoft velvet fabricDual-color designFoldable for easy storage and transportation
BestShop Dog House, Doghouse House for Large Houses DogsSturdy and spacious designWeather-resistant constructionDesigned specifically for larger breeds
OXERA Wooden Dog House REDHigh-quality wooden constructionBeautiful red finishWeather-resistant design

Best overall product

The Best Overall Product is the Suncast Outdoor Dog House with Door. This dog house offers a durable construction made from a heavy-duty resin material that is built to last and protect your pet from the elements. The convenient design features a front door for easy access, a slanted roof for rain runoff, and an elevated floor for added insulation. The dog house is also easy to assemble, making it a great option for pet owners who want a quality and functional dog house.

Best value for money

The best value for money product is the AmazonBasics two door top load pet kennel. This pet kennel is a great option for pet owners who are looking for a high-quality and affordable option. The two-door design makes it easy to access your pet, while the heavy-duty construction provides added protection and durability. The kennel is also available in multiple sizes, making it a versatile option that can accommodate a wide range of pet sizes.

How to find the perfect Dog house?

Finding the perfect dog house can be challenging, but by following these steps, you can ensure that your furry friend has a comfortable and safe place to call home.

Consider Size

Material

Insulation

Ventilation

Access

Style

Maintenance

Ease of assembly

By following these steps, you can find the perfect dog house for your pet.

Product Price
Suncast Outdoor Dog House with Door - Water Resistant and Attractive for Small to Large Sized Dogs - Easy to Assemble - Perfect for Backyards ₹ 27,123
Mellifluous Medium Size Velvet Dog and Cat Cave Pet Bed Length 58 cm Width 58 cm Height 46 cm (Medium, Orange-Black) ₹ 1,541
AmazonBasics Two Door Top Load Pet Kennel (23-inch) ₹ 2,159
Furhaven Pet Bed for Cats and Small Dogs - Polycanvas Print DÃƒ©cor Foldable Triangular Tent Cave Cat Bed, Washable, Night Sky, One Size ₹ 5,698
Feline Ruff Home Sweet Home Pop Up Cat Cube. A Collapsible Indoor Cat House. Covered Pet Bed Hideaway Cave for Dogs and Other Pets Too. (Pop Up Cube- Gray) ₹ 2,422
NARAYANMUNI Pet Tent- 1pc Portable Folding Pet Tent Oxford Cloth Small Octagonal Outdoor Fence Dog Cat Mesh House Cage 74*74*43cm ₹ 1,619
Foodie Puppies Soft & Light Weight Designer Luxurious Foldable Pet Tent/Kennel/House/Hut for Cats/Kitten/Puppies & Dogs (Hut, 21 * 23 * 21 inch), (Large) ₹ 1,799
Hiputee Foldable Velvet Fabric Dual Color House/Hut for Dogs & Cats Length 50 cm Width 54 cm Height 53 cm (L, Brown-Cream) ₹ 2,199
BestShop Dog House, Doghouse House for Large Houses Dogs Small Pet Outdoor All Weather with Base Support Winter Tough Durable, 41 in(L)×37 in(W)×39 in(H) ₹ 33,796
OXERA Wooden Dog House RED for Labra,German Shepherd, Pomeranian, Beagle, Poodle, Husky, Pitbull, House Waterproof,Strength Test Product 150 KGS Cleared,NO Rusting Type of Paint TECHINQUES USE ₹ 12,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Pet Toys And Accessories
RELATED STORIES
Top 10 elevated dog food bowls: Buying guide
Top 10 tick treatment products for dogs
Top 10 dog food bowls for messy eaters
10 highly recommended dog hair brushes
Top 10 chest belts for large dogs

Top 10 highly recommended dog houses

What size dog house do I need?

The dog house size should be big enough for your pet to stand up, turn around, and lay down comfortably.

What material is best for a dog house?

Durable materials such as heavy-duty resin, wood, or vinyl are great options for a dog house.

Does a dog house need to be insulated?

A dog house with insulation provides added comfort and protection from extreme weather conditions.

 View More
pet care and supplies FOR LESS