Top 10 Smart Heart dog food options for your furry friend

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Feb 15, 2023 15:56 IST

Summary:

Are you looking for Smart Heart dog foods to ensure the best for your growing puppy? Have a look at some of the best pet foods from this brand, preprared based on your pet’s health and nutrition needs.

Food products from Smart Heart come packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients to cater to your dog's needs.

Smart heart dog foods are specially made for growing puppies and adult dogs. It’s a complete package of dry foods with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and all other healthy nutrients needed to maintain your dog's health. A wide variety of dog food is available in the market, but your furry friends need smart-heart food to have a healthy and active life. Your worries are our concern, and we are here to give you the best and trusted solutions for your problem.

To help you choose the proper nutrition for your pet, we have created a list of the top 10 smart heart dog foods. You can easily find them online at a budget-friendly price tag. Here are some of the best smart heart dog food and insights which will allow you to make the best choices for your pet.

Product List

1. Smart Heart Adult Dog Food, Chicken and Egg

When protein intake is considered, there is nothing better than the goodness of chicken and egg. The 3 kg package of the smart heart adult dog food with the integrity of chicken and egg is one of the best choices for your dog. Enriched with rice, dried whole egg, corn, and fish oil contributes to holistic care for your pet's health.

Product: Non-vegetarian

Flavour: Chicken

Item: Dry

Age: Adult

Breed: All

Uses: Immune system

ProsCons
Healthy immune system.This is a coloured food that can cause coloured poop
Develops brain function. 
Behavioural training. 

2. Smart Heart Adult Dog Food Dry Power Pack

Smart Heart Adult Dog Food Dry Power Pack is highly recommended for your adult dog. It is easily digestible and tastes excellent, ensuring that your dog thoroughly enjoys it. Its nutrient-packed ingredients help in boosting your dog’s energy levels and keep them agile and active. It also aids in developing a more robust immune system.

Product: Non-vegetarian

Flavour: Chicken

Item: Dry

Age: Adult

Breed: Large breeds

Uses: This food helps to maintain a healthy heart system and is suitable for the nutrition and growth of a dog.

ProsCons
Gives instant energy.Not suitable for all breeds
Highly digestive. 
Reasonable price 

3. Smart Heart Dry Puppy Dog Food Power Pack

Smart Heart Dry Puppy Dog Food Power Pack is a total package of high energy. It is recommended for consumption by active and energetic puppies to maintain their extremely high energy levels and ensure that they get enough exercise throughout the day. It helps build muscles and also boosts energy. It contains omega-6 and zinc, making the fur healthy.

Product: Non-vegetarian

Flavour: Other

Item: Dry

Age: Baby

Breed: All breeds

Uses: Makes the coat shiny.

ProsCons
Good growthThis food will suit only puppies
Value for money 

4. Smart Heart Lamb Dog Tin Food

Smart heart lamb dog food is one of the most delicious meals for your dog. It’s a meat-based food for adult dogs. It improves the health of the digestive system and tastes delicious at the same time. It also contributes to a healthy heart for your dog through its specialised ingredients.

Product: Non-vegetarian

Flavour: Lamb

Item: Dry

Age: Adult

Breed: All breeds

Uses: It promotes healthy heart function and helps in nutrition and growth.

ProsCons
It is suitable for the heart.Quantity is less
Good taste. 

5. Smart Heart Adult Dog Food Dry Chicken and Liver

The Smart Heart Adult Dog Food Dry Chicken and Liver is the best choice for your dog's brain and heart health. It has all essential nutrients, like protein, fibre, and omega acid, to name a few, that fulfil the requirements of your dog's health. Apart from these, it also works great on your dog's immune system. It is made with all-natural ingredients that keep the dog's immunity strong to stay active all day.

Product: Non-vegetarian

Flavour: Chicken

Item: Dry

Age: Adult

Bread: All breeds

Uses: immune system

ProsCons
Boosts immunity. Causes constipation. 
It enhances the brain and nervous system. 

6. Smart Heart A PRO Dry Adult Dog Food

Keep your dog a step forward with the A PRO Dry Adult Dog Food. It comes with great taste and provides complete and balanced nutrition. This is an excellent food for your dog that enhances brain function and improves the nervous system. It is easy to digest and is beneficial for a healthy digestive system. This dog food is enriched with fatty acid and omega-3, which is all about keeping your dog's skin and teeth healthy and strong.

Product: Non-vegetarian

Flavour: Chicken

Item: Dry

Age: Adult

Bread: All breeds

Uses: It promotes healthy heart function.

ProsCons
This dog food is good for healthy heart functioningThis dog food may produce a gastral problem.
It is tasty. 

7. Smart Heart Adult Dog Food, Smoked Liver

Smart Heart Adult Dog Food, Smoked Liver, is ideal for improving the digestive system health of your dogs. It also helps improve brain function, while the omega-3 fatty acid boosts the heart and immune system. It is specially made for dogs with sensitive stomachs.

Product: Non-vegetarian

Flavour: Liver

Item: Dry

Age: Adult

Bread: All breeds

Uses: Sensitive stomach

ProsCons
Healthy stomach.It can cause itchiness 
It promotes healthy and shiny skin 

8. Smart Heart Puppy Dog Food Dry Chicken, Egg and Milk

Smart Heart Puppy Dog Food Dry Chicken Egg and Milk is the best-balanced food your puppies require during the early stages of growth. It is enriched with all types of proteins, minerals, and vitamins essential for a healthy growing puppy. With the advantage of low prices, it is one of the best smart heart dog foods to ensure your pup’s healthy life.

Product: Non-vegetarian

Flavour: Chicken

Item: Dry

Age: Puppy

Breed: All breeds of puppies

Uses: This food helps to maintain a healthy heart rate, keeps the coat shiny and is ideal for keeping a puppy active all day.

ProsCons
Good for staying activeIt can cause diarrhoea.
Healthy heart function.  

9. Smart Heart Mother and Baby Dog Food

Smart Heart Mother and Baby Dog Food are healthy for both the baby and the mother dog. It is a complete package of tasty and healthy needs for your dog. It is made with chosen protein and fibre that can be suited for both- the mother and the baby’s health. It has ingredients like DHA (from fish oil) and Choline (from lecithin) that enhance your dog's brain function and nervous system, omega-3 and fatty acid that promotes shiny coats and healthier skin.

Product: non-vegetarian

Flavour: Chicken

Item: Dry

Age: Adult

Breed: All breeds

Uses: This food promotes a healthy heart rate and keeps the skin healthy and shiny coat.

ProsCons
Suitable for adults and babies both.This food is expensive.
Healthy and digestive 

10. Smart Heart Gold Lamb & Rice Adult Small Breed Dry Dog Food

Smart Heart Gold Lamb & Rice Adult Small Breed Dry Dog Food is among the best dog foods that improve the immune system and provide high energy to your dog. It is filled with quality protein salmon meal that helps muscle development and omega-3 and fatty acid for maintaining healthy skin. This dog food is highly rated for its health benefits, such as improved brain function and nervous system, stronger digestive system, healthy heart, boosted energy and several others that keep your dog active and happy all day.

Product: Non-vegetarian

Flavour: Lamb

Item: Dry

Age: Adult

Breed: Small breeds

Uses: It improves the immune system and boosts energy, which maintains a healthy digestive system.

Pros.Cons
This dog food keeps a healthy heart function. Not for all types of breeds
Improves digestion 

Top 3 features for you

 Product Features 1Features 2Features 3
Smart Heart Adult Dog Food, Chicken and EggIt Improves the Immune systemKeeps the heart healthyHelps in behavioural training
Smart Heart Adult Dog Food Dry Power PackIt is highly digestiveIt develops brain functionIt boosts energy
Smart Heart Dry Puppy Dog Food Power PackThis is good for building musclesThis food provides High energy

It makes the coat

shinier

SMART HEART Lamb Dog TIN FoodIt comes in delicious flavours.It filled with the best nutrient This food keeps the heart healthy
Smart Heart Adult Dog Food Dry Chicken and LiverIt enhanced the brain’s functionIt helps build a robust immune systemIt comes in a flavour that dog enjoy eating
Smart Heart A PRO Dry Adult Dog FoodSuitable for stronger teeth and bonesGood to stay active Improves heart rate
Smart Heart Adult Dog Food, Smoked LiverIt is suitable for dogs with a sensitive stomachIt makes the skin healthyIt helps to maintain a healthy heart
Smart Heart Puppy Dog Food Dry Chicken Egg and MilkHelps to grow faster It has rich ingredients for a healthy digestive systemImprove the muscle development
Smart Heart Mother and Baby Dog FoodIt is easy to digestIt gives high energy Improves the nervous system
Smart Heart Gold Lamb & Rice Adult Small Breed Dry Dog FoodPromotes a healthy heart functionEnhanced the immune system

Help to stay active all

the day

Best value for money

One of the best dog foods, from the perspective of nutrition and price, is the Smart Heart Mother and Baby Dog Food. It is a power-packed product that meets your dog's requirements at a reasonable rate and is manageable in your pockets. One of the reasons it is an excellent choice for your dogs is that it is easily digestible, making it a perfect choice for baby and adult dogs.

Best overall product

Overall, the best-featured food product from the above listing is the Smart Heart Adult Dog Food Dry Power Pack. This dog food is highly enriched with rich protein and fibres crucial for your dog’s health. It also provides instant stamina and helps maintain a healthier heart function.

How to find the perfect dog food?

You will find various types of dog foods available in the market. Different flavours and various ingredients are available, as all dogs have different digestive systems. But which product is right for your pet considering all aspects? Here, we suggest you choose the category of the foods. The first and foremost element you need to target is your dog's nutritional requirements. The correct food product should be selected depending on age, health and underlying diseases. Another vital aspect to consider is the price; depending on your budget, your preference for dog food may vary. But there are many options of better nutrient dog food available online and offline markets that you can get under your budget. You can check the customer review online to know the buyer experience with your chosen product to understand better which food will better suit your dog.

Product Price

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

The top 10 Smart Heart dog food.

Is smart heart dog food suitable?

Smart heart dog food is one of the highest-rated brands on the market. Smart heart food should be your best choice to ensure your dog gets the best and most flavourful nutrition. It will guarantee the improvement of your dog’s health.

What type of dog food is best?

Easily digestible foods, such as meat or chicken-flavoured dog food, can be easily digested. In addition, foods filled with nutrient varieties are good for improving the digestive system. So, choosing foods that are composed of balanced nutrients is the best move.

Is dry dog food suitable for a daily diet?

Dogs’ digestive systems should be balanced with the proper nutrients to avoid serious health issues. For example, dry dog foods are usually healthier for the dog's health, and it is okay to feed it daily.

