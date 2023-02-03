Top 10 toothbrushes for good hygiene of your furry friend By Affiliate Desk

Published on Feb 03, 2023 17:39 IST





Summary: Looking for best toothbrushes that can help keep oral hygiene of your furry friends in check? Then read on.

Get a good toothbrush for your dog that does good cleaning of their teeth.

Among all our furry friends, dogs remain the most loyal friend one could ever ask for. And all friendships come with a responsibility of love and care. Pet owners know their pets the best, so it befalls them to take the major decisions for their dogs. Hence, the owner must look after their pets' most basic oral hygiene. The best choice, then, would be to buy a dog toothbrush. A dog toothbrush is a must-have for any pet owner as it helps to maintain a healthy lifestyle for the furry mate. Unfortunately, some owners make the mistake of using regular toothbrushes, but a pet toothbrush differs drastically from the regular one. This is because the furry friends are not humans, and their tooth structure differs from ours. Thus, they need a toothbrush that is made for them and them only. Read further to learn about the best dog available in the market. 1 .H&H Pets Dog Toothpaste Kit with Silicone Finger Toothbrushes This cat and dog teeth-brushing kit will become your pets' favourite. The beef taste will attract them, yet; there will be no compromise in cleaning. The toothpaste is as unique as the brush as it does not need rinsing post-brushing. Specifications Brand: H&H Age: Appropriate for all Ages and Breeds Material: Silicone Material Firmness: Ultra Soft



Handle Material: Silicone Operation: Manual Battery Operated: Yes Quantity : 4

PROS CONS Beef flavoured toothpaste The finger toothbrushes sizes can either be small or too big, making it a difficult fit on the finger Beef flavoured toothpaste

2 . Orgrimmar 3-Sided Dog Toothbrush Orgrimmar brushes have a three-sided brush structure. It helps to clean the teeth more efficiently and saves time. These brushes are safe and gentle; it causes no irritation or bleeding. This is one of the safest dog toothbrushes available on the market. It helps tomaintain healthy dog teeth as well as it controls the bad breath caused by tartar or plaque build-up. Specifications Brand:Orgrimmar Ages:Adult Material:Nylon Material Firmness:Soft



Handle Material:Rubber Operation:Battery powered Quantity:4

PROS CONS Brushing pet’s teeth is less time-consuming, as it is athree-sided brush. The material used for making the bristle is low quality hence, it can break easily Soft bristles

3 . Foodie Puppies Cool Mint Toothpaste and Toothbrush Combo This best dog toothbrush and toothpaste kit assists pet owners in reducing plaque and tartar build-up. The excellent mint flavour is mild and does not irritate the pets and the soothing mixture of clove and cinnamon oil in the toothpaste makes it suitable for puppies as well as adults. The finger brushes also fit different finger sizes; it is easy to use and gives better results. The brand also provides dual-end brushes to ensure your pet's teeth shine Specifications Brand: Foodie Puppies Age: All Life Stages Material: Natural Material Firmness: Soft



Handle Material: Plastic Operation: Manual Battery Operated: Yes Quantity: 1

PROS CONS Soft Bristles Toothpaste is too fragrant Easy use finger toothbrush Durable

4. Foodie Puppies Beaphar Dental Care Kit Set for Dogs & Puppies This is undoubtedly one of the best dog toothpaste and toothbrush combo available in the market. The sturdy finger brush helps to reach the last of the tooth. In addition, this toothpaste soothes weak gum, is preventive, and regular use shows better results for the gums. Specifications Brand: Foodie Puppies Age: All Ages Material: Natural Material Firmness: Soft



Handle Material: Plastic Operation: Manual Battery Powered: Yes Quantity: 1

PROS CONS Safe and useful toothpaste Toothbrush bristles are too brittle Long handle finger toothbrush

5. Jainsons Pet Products Toothbrush and Toothpaste Set This pet toothbrush helps to reduce tartar, inflammation and irritation in the mouth. Many products can be too harsh on furry friends, but this product has been tested for its gentle and proper usage. This product is suitable for most of the pets and as this pet toothbrush has dual sided toothbrush it reaches easily to the back of the teeth as well. Specifications Brand:Jainsons Pet Products Age:Adult Material:Natural Material Firmness:Soft Handle Material:Plastic Operation:Manual Battery Operated:Yes Quantity:1

PROS CONS Mild toothpaste Toothbrush is too soft;hence, it may not be able to clean the teeth properly This toothbrush has been tested for its safety and gentleness

6 .PetVogue Dog Toothbrush Tooth Cleaning Stick This pet toothbrush has longer bristles and provides a soft, comfortable brushing experience for your dog. This dog toothbrush stick is effective for maintaining healthy dog teeth by cleaning oral cavities and plaque. It leaves a fresh feeling and is an easy way to maintain your dog's oral hygiene. Specifications Brand:Petvogue Age:Adult Material:Natural Material firmness:Soft Handle Material:Rubber Operation:Manual Battery Operated:Yes Quantity:1

PROS CONS Long Bristles The stick can be easily chewed on by the dogs, in case of smaller breeds it might last only for a few weeks Rubber Material

7. Trixie Dog Dental Hygiene Kit with Toothpaste and Brush Trixie Dental kit comes with one dual-sided brush, a finger toothbrush, a finger gum massager and toothpaste. The toothpaste is in mint flavour, yet, it is mild to use, and the massager helps to soo the irritated gums. Specifications Brand:Trixie Age:Adult Material: Plasticated gums. Material Firmness:Hard

Handle Material:Plastic Operation:Manual Quantity:1

PROS CONS Gum Massager Hard bristles Mild flavour

8. The DDS Store Dog Toothpaste Mint Flavor 90g (Toothpaste Brush Combo.) This dog teeth brushing kit is a combo of brushes with the flavoured toothpaste. The toothpaste in this kit will help you manage your dog's bad breath; even weekly usage shows excellent results. This product is made of all natural ingredients which is less likely to cause irritation for your pet. Specifications Brand: The DDs Store Age: Adults Material: Natural Material Firmness: Soft



Handle Material: Plastic Operation: Manual Quantity:1

PROS CONS Bad Breath Treatment Handle material is made out of plastic and is smaller in length. Mild toothpaste

9. Boltz Enzymatic Toothpaste Mint Flavour for Dogs The toothpaste in this kit helps reduce the formation of tartar in your pet's mouth. It has chicken and mint flavour but is vegetarian. The product is made in India under the guidance of veterinary experts. Specifications Brand:Boltz Age:Adults Material:Natural Material Firmness:Soft

Handle Material:Plastic Operation:Manual Quantity:1

PROS CONS Made under veterinary vigilance Flavour & smell can irritate pets Combo pack

10. Pets Empire Dog Teeth Cleaning Set This pet toothbrush and toothpaste comes in a combo pack. The toothpaste is herbal, non-toxic and will not irritate your dog. This product will help resolve the issue of tartar build-up, and it also provides comfort to the teeth and gums. Specifications Brand:Pets Empire Age:Adult Material:Natural Material Firmness:Soft

Handle Material:Plastic Operation:Manual Battery Operated:Yes Quantity:1

PROS CONS Double Ended brush The toothbrush lacks durability as it may break after a few uses Extended plastic handle to protect from bites

Pet Toothbrushes – Features and Comparisons

Products Feature1 Feature 2 Feature 3 H&H Pets Dog Toothpaste Kit Beef Flavoured Toothpaste Soft Bristles for painless brushing Pack of 2 brushes and a toothpaste Orgrimmar 3-Sided Dog Toothbrush Three-sided brush with long handleFinger Toothbrush for easy usage Soft nylon Bristles for better cleaning Set of 4 brushes, available in different colour. Foodie Puppies Finger Toothbrush for easy usage Bristles made out of natural materials, soft to use. No wash required post-brushing using this toothpaste. Foodie Puppies Beaphar Dental Care Kit Long Handle toothbrush for better cleaning Natural ultra-soft bristles Toothpaste effective for oral cavities and tartar reduction. Jainsons Pet Product The company provides pet toothbrushes tested for safety. Natural Bristles of the toothbrush helps maintain a gentle brushing experience Mildly flavoured and irritation-free toothpaste Pet Vogue Dog Toothbrush Tooth Cleaning Stick Rubber Toothbrush for a gentle experience Longer bristles for easy cleaning Easy to use, as it only requires pets to chew the stick. Trixie Dog Dental Hygiene Kit Set of 3 brushes and a toothpaste. Combo pet toothbrush and toothpaste set Gum Massager for dogs with weaker or bleeding gums Mild toothpaste flavour to avoid overwhelming the dog. The DDS Store Dog Toothpaste Mint Flavor Combo pet toothbrush and toothpaste set Toothpaste for Bad breath treatment Mild flavour yet, very effective toothpaste Boltz Toothpaste & Toothbrush Vegetarian product, made in India Made under the guidance of veterinaries Chicken and mint flavour toothpaste to attract the pets. Pets Empire Dog Teeth Cleaning Set Dual end brush with long handle Soft bristles to avoid pain while brushing Toothpaste provides a comforting effect on the tooth and gums

st value for money The Pet Empire Dog Teeth Cleaning Set provides a combo of pet toothbrush and toothpaste at a minimal amount. It is a big steal as the company offers a dual end brush with a long handle that not only assists in proper dog teeth brushing but, it also keeps the owner’s hand protected from getting bitten. The product sold are all made of natural products hence, guaranteeing a safe, gentle and irritation free oral care routine. At a minimal price of Rs. 349 it is one of the best dog toothbrush in market. Best overall product The Foodie Puppies combo kit has the best toothbrush and paste .The finger toothbrush helps the owner to clean the end of the tooth quickly, and the toothpaste provided in the kit is to help stop tooth decay. This product is beneficial in reducing health issues among pets that can happen due to a lack of oral hygiene. How to find the perfect dog toothbrush? It is easier for us to choose things as we can say the things we like. But the choices must be considered regarding our loved pets. However, even when we are thoughtful, the things we choose for our pets might not be well suited for them. So, here are some ways through which you can find the best dog toothbrush. Firstly, select based on the quality of the product: They will only clean the Plaque if they are soft enough. Similarly, if it's too hard, they will hurt the gums. Quality of the handle material: If you are helping your dog brush its teeth, you need to have a material that will not break in your hand or the material is too soft to work with. Secondly, focus on the problem areas Different oral hygiene issues: Just like us, all dogs have various oral hygiene issues like Plaque, bad breath, and soft gums. The choice of toothbrush should be based on the problems your dog has. Different likings: Like oral hygiene issues, every dog has a distinct personality. One dog might like the smell of a brush but the other might hate it. So, choose based on what our dog prefers. Lastly, choose the toothpaste to go with the toothbrush. Many kinds of toothpaste are available in the market, but not all toothpaste will taste and smell good for your dog. Therefore, doing a smell test on your dogs and checking what they like is advisable. With all these things in consideration, you can choose from the list of toothbrushes provided above, or you can check the price list below and decide on the next toothbrush you want to buy for your fur friend.

Topics Pet Grooming

Advertisement