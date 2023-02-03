Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Top 10 toothbrushes for good hygiene of your furry friend

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Feb 03, 2023 17:39 IST

Summary:

Looking for best toothbrushes that can help keep oral hygiene of your furry friends in check? Then read on.

Get a good toothbrush for your dog that does good cleaning of their teeth.

Among all our furry friends, dogs remain the most loyal friend one could ever ask for. And all friendships come with a responsibility of love and care. Pet owners know their pets the best, so it befalls them to take the major decisions for their dogs. Hence, the owner must look after their pets' most basic oral hygiene. The best choice, then, would be to buy a dog toothbrush.

A dog toothbrush is a must-have for any pet owner as it helps to maintain a healthy lifestyle for the furry mate. Unfortunately, some owners make the mistake of using regular toothbrushes, but a pet toothbrush differs drastically from the regular one. This is because the furry friends are not humans, and their tooth structure differs from ours. Thus, they need a toothbrush that is made for them and them only. Read further to learn about the best dog available in the market.

1 .H&H Pets Dog Toothpaste Kit with Silicone Finger Toothbrushes

This cat and dog teeth-brushing kit will become your pets' favourite. The beef taste will attract them, yet; there will be no compromise in cleaning. The toothpaste is as unique as the brush as it does not need rinsing post-brushing.

Specifications

Brand: H&H

Age: Appropriate for all Ages and Breeds

Material: Silicone

Material Firmness: Ultra Soft

Handle Material: Silicone

Operation: Manual

Battery Operated: Yes

Quantity : 4

PROSCONS
Beef flavoured toothpasteThe finger toothbrushes sizes can either be small or too big, making it a difficult fit on the finger
Beef flavoured toothpaste 
H&H Pets Dog Toothpaste Kit with Silicone Finger Toothbrushes– Cats and Dogs Dental Cleaning Kit, Reduce Plaque - 3.5 oz Beef Flavor Toothpaste, 4 Silicon Finger Toothbrush
4.2 (264)
1,926
Buy now

2 . Orgrimmar 3-Sided Dog Toothbrush

Orgrimmar brushes have a three-sided brush structure. It helps to clean the teeth more efficiently and saves time. These brushes are safe and gentle; it causes no irritation or bleeding. This is one of the safest dog toothbrushes available on the market. It helps tomaintain healthy dog teeth as well as it controls the bad breath caused by tartar or plaque build-up.

Specifications

Brand:Orgrimmar

Ages:Adult

Material:Nylon

Material Firmness:Soft

Handle Material:Rubber

Operation:Battery powered

Quantity:4

PROSCONS
Brushing pet’s teeth is less time-consuming, as it is athree-sided brush.The material used for making the bristle is low quality hence, it can break easily
Soft bristles 
YOUSTYLO - YOU ARE PRIORITY Dogs Toothbrush Three Sided Pets Clean Mouth Dental Care Cleaning Tools Bad Breathe Tartar Teeth Clean Pet Teeth Toothbrush Puppy Cat Toothbrush (Set of 2, Blue-Pink)
3.6 (18)
Get Price

3 . Foodie Puppies Cool Mint Toothpaste and Toothbrush Combo

This best dog toothbrush and toothpaste kit assists pet owners in reducing plaque and tartar build-up. The excellent mint flavour is mild and does not irritate the pets and the soothing mixture of clove and cinnamon oil in the toothpaste makes it suitable for puppies as well as adults. The finger brushes also fit different finger sizes; it is easy to use and gives better results. The brand also provides dual-end brushes to ensure your pet's teeth shine

Specifications

Brand: Foodie Puppies

Age: All Life Stages

Material: Natural

Material Firmness: Soft

Handle Material: Plastic

Operation: Manual

Battery Operated: Yes

Quantity: 1

PROSCONS
Soft BristlesToothpaste is too fragrant
Easy use finger toothbrush 
Durable 
Foodie Puppies Cool Mint Toothpaste and Toothbrush Combo for Dogs - 100g | Soothing Mix of Clove and Cinnamon Oil Suitable for dogs and Puppies (Color May Vary)
4.2 (54)
63% off
299 799
Buy now

4. Foodie Puppies Beaphar Dental Care Kit Set for Dogs & Puppies

This is undoubtedly one of the best dog toothpaste and toothbrush combo available in the market. The sturdy finger brush helps to reach the last of the tooth. In addition, this toothpaste soothes weak gum, is preventive, and regular use shows better results for the gums.

Specifications

Brand: Foodie Puppies

Age: All Ages

Material: Natural

Material Firmness: Soft

Handle Material: Plastic

Operation: Manual

Battery Powered: Yes

Quantity: 1

PROSCONS
Safe and useful toothpasteToothbrush bristles are too brittle
Long handle finger toothbrush 
Foodie Puppies Beaphar Dental Care Kit Set for Dogs & Puppies - Two Finger Toothbrushes & One Toothpaste Liver Flover, 100g (2in1 Oral Kit)
4 (34)
Get Price

5. Jainsons Pet Products Toothbrush and Toothpaste Set

This pet toothbrush helps to reduce tartar, inflammation and irritation in the mouth. Many products can be too harsh on furry friends, but this product has been tested for its gentle and proper usage. This product is suitable for most of the pets and as this pet toothbrush has dual sided toothbrush it reaches easily to the back of the teeth as well.

Specifications

Brand:Jainsons Pet Products

Age:Adult

Material:Natural

Material Firmness:Soft

Handle Material:Plastic

Operation:Manual

Battery Operated:Yes

Quantity:1

PROSCONS
Mild toothpasteToothbrush is too soft;hence, it may not be able to clean the teeth properly 
This toothbrush has been tested for its safety and gentleness  
Jainsons Pet Products Toothbrush and Toothpaste Set, Vanilla Flavor Dogs Oral Care Cleaning Tool Dual-Sided Toothbrush and Pet Finger Toothbrush for Dogs and Most Pets
3.8 (57)
60% off
239 599
Buy now

6 .PetVogue Dog Toothbrush Tooth Cleaning Stick

This pet toothbrush has longer bristles and provides a soft, comfortable brushing experience for your dog. This dog toothbrush stick is effective for maintaining healthy dog teeth by cleaning oral cavities and plaque. It leaves a fresh feeling and is an easy way to maintain your dog's oral hygiene.

Specifications

Brand:Petvogue

Age:Adult

Material:Natural

Material firmness:Soft

Handle Material:Rubber

Operation:Manual

Battery Operated:Yes

Quantity:1

PROSCONS
Long Bristles     The stick can be easily chewed on by the dogs, in case of smaller breeds it might last only for a few weeks
Rubber Material 
PetVogue Dog Toothbrush Tooth Cleaning Stick, Upgrade Natural Rubber Toothbrush Stick Effective Care Tooth Cleaning Oral Cavity, Safe and Durable Small and Medium Dog Pet Supplies.- Large
3.6 (94)
55% off
449 999
Buy now

7. Trixie Dog Dental Hygiene Kit with Toothpaste and Brush

Trixie Dental kit comes with one dual-sided brush, a finger toothbrush, a finger gum massager and toothpaste. The toothpaste is in mint flavour, yet, it is mild to use, and the massager helps to soo the irritated gums.

Specifications

Brand:Trixie

Age:Adult

Material:

Plasticated gums.

Material Firmness:Hard


Handle Material:Plastic

Operation:Manual

Quantity:1

PROSCONS
Gum MassagerHard bristles
Mild flavour 
Trixie Dog Dental Hygiene Kit with Toothpaste and Brush
4.2 (7,321)
6% off
425 450
Buy now

8. The DDS Store Dog Toothpaste Mint Flavor 90g (Toothpaste Brush Combo.)

This dog teeth brushing kit is a combo of brushes with the flavoured toothpaste. The toothpaste in this kit will help you manage your dog's bad breath; even weekly usage shows excellent results. This product is made of all natural ingredients which is less likely to cause irritation for your pet.

Specifications

Brand: The DDs Store

Age: Adults

Material: Natural

Material Firmness: Soft

Handle Material: Plastic

Operation: Manual

Quantity:1

PROS     CONS
Bad Breath TreatmentHandle material is made out of plastic and is smaller in length.
Mild toothpaste 

9. Boltz Enzymatic Toothpaste Mint Flavour for Dogs

The toothpaste in this kit helps reduce the formation of tartar in your pet's mouth. It has chicken and mint flavour but is vegetarian. The product is made in India under the guidance of veterinary experts.

Specifications

Brand:Boltz

Age:Adults

Material:Natural

Material Firmness:Soft


Handle Material:Plastic

Operation:Manual

Quantity:1

Boltz Enzymatic Toothpaste Mint Flavor for Dogs 100gm with 3 Toothbrush, Controls Tarter
4.2 (426)
13% off
349 399
Buy now
PROSCONS
Made under veterinary vigilanceFlavour & smell can irritate pets
Combo pack 

10. Pets Empire Dog Teeth Cleaning Set

This pet toothbrush and toothpaste comes in a combo pack. The toothpaste is herbal, non-toxic and will not irritate your dog. This product will help resolve the issue of tartar build-up, and it also provides comfort to the teeth and gums.

Specifications

Brand:Pets Empire

Age:Adult

Material:Natural

Material Firmness:Soft


Handle Material:Plastic

Operation:Manual

Battery Operated:Yes

Quantity:1

PROSCONS
Double Ended brushThe toothbrush lacks durability as it may break after a few uses
Extended plastic handle to protect from bites 
Pets Empire Teeth Cleaning Set for Pets includes Toothpaste for dogs and cats with finger brush set
3.6 (48)
29% off
249 349
Buy now

Pet Toothbrushes – Features and Comparisons

ProductsFeature1Feature 2Feature 3
H&H Pets Dog Toothpaste Kit Beef Flavoured ToothpasteSoft Bristles for painless brushingPack of 2 brushes and a toothpaste
Orgrimmar 3-Sided Dog ToothbrushThree-sided brush with long handleFinger Toothbrush for easy usageSoft nylon Bristles for better cleaningSet of 4 brushes, available in different colour.
Foodie Puppies Finger Toothbrush for easy usageBristles made out of natural materials, soft to use.No wash required post-brushing using this toothpaste.
Foodie Puppies Beaphar Dental Care KitLong Handle toothbrush for better cleaning Natural ultra-soft bristles Toothpaste effective for oral cavities and tartar reduction.
Jainsons Pet ProductThe company provides pet toothbrushes tested for safety.Natural Bristles of the toothbrush helps maintain a gentle brushing experience Mildly flavoured and irritation-free toothpaste
Pet Vogue Dog Toothbrush Tooth Cleaning StickRubber Toothbrush for a gentle experienceLonger bristles for easy cleaningEasy to use, as it only requires pets to chew the stick.
Trixie Dog Dental Hygiene Kit Set of 3 brushes and a toothpaste. Combo pet toothbrush and toothpaste setGum Massager for dogs with weaker or bleeding gumsMild toothpaste flavour to avoid overwhelming the dog.
The DDS Store Dog Toothpaste Mint FlavorCombo pet toothbrush and toothpaste setToothpaste for Bad breath treatment Mild flavour yet, very effective toothpaste
Boltz Toothpaste & ToothbrushVegetarian product, made in IndiaMade under the guidance of veterinariesChicken and mint flavour toothpaste to attract the pets.
Pets Empire Dog Teeth Cleaning SetDual end brush with long handleSoft bristles to avoid pain while brushingToothpaste provides a comforting effect on the tooth and gums

st value for money

The Pet Empire Dog Teeth Cleaning Set provides a combo of pet toothbrush and toothpaste at a minimal amount. It is a big steal as the company offers a dual end brush with a long handle that not only assists in proper dog teeth brushing but, it also keeps the owner’s hand protected from getting bitten. The product sold are all made of natural products hence, guaranteeing a safe, gentle and irritation free oral care routine. At a minimal price of Rs. 349 it is one of the best dog toothbrush in market.

Best overall product

The Foodie Puppies combo kit has the best toothbrush and paste .The finger toothbrush helps the owner to clean the end of the tooth quickly, and the toothpaste provided in the kit is to help stop tooth decay. This product is beneficial in reducing health issues among pets that can happen due to a lack of oral hygiene.

How to find the perfect dog toothbrush?

It is easier for us to choose things as we can say the things we like. But the choices must be considered regarding our loved pets. However, even when we are thoughtful, the things we choose for our pets might not be well suited for them. So, here are some ways through which you can find the best dog toothbrush.

Firstly, select based on the quality of the product:

They will only clean the Plaque if they are soft enough. Similarly, if it's too hard, they will hurt the gums.

Quality of the handle material: If you are helping your dog brush its teeth, you need to have a material that will not break in your hand or the material is too soft to work with.

Secondly, focus on the problem areas

Different oral hygiene issues: Just like us, all dogs have various oral hygiene issues like Plaque, bad breath, and soft gums. The choice of toothbrush should be based on the problems your dog has.

Different likings: Like oral hygiene issues, every dog has a distinct personality. One dog might like the smell of a brush but the other might hate it. So, choose based on what our dog prefers.

Lastly, choose the toothpaste to go with the toothbrush. Many kinds of toothpaste are available in the market, but not all toothpaste will taste and smell good for your dog. Therefore, doing a smell test on your dogs and checking what they like is advisable. With all these things in consideration, you can choose from the list of toothbrushes provided above, or you can check the price list below and decide on the next toothbrush you want to buy for your fur friend.

Product Price
H&H Pets Dog Toothpaste Kit with Silicone Finger Toothbrushes– Cats and Dogs Dental Cleaning Kit, Reduce Plaque - 3.5 oz Beef Flavor Toothpaste, 4 Silicon Finger Toothbrush ₹ 1,926
YOUSTYLO - YOU ARE PRIORITY Dogs Toothbrush Three Sided Pets Clean Mouth Dental Care Cleaning Tools Bad Breathe Tartar Teeth Clean Pet Teeth Toothbrush Puppy Cat Toothbrush (Set of 2, Blue-Pink)
Foodie Puppies Cool Mint Toothpaste and Toothbrush Combo for Dogs - 100g | Soothing Mix of Clove and Cinnamon Oil Suitable for dogs and Puppies (Color May Vary) ₹ 299
Foodie Puppies Beaphar Dental Care Kit Set for Dogs & Puppies - Two Finger Toothbrushes & One Toothpaste Liver Flover, 100g (2in1 Oral Kit)
Jainsons Pet Products Toothbrush and Toothpaste Set, Vanilla Flavor Dogs Oral Care Cleaning Tool Dual-Sided Toothbrush and Pet Finger Toothbrush for Dogs and Most Pets ₹ 239
PetVogue Dog Toothbrush Tooth Cleaning Stick, Upgrade Natural Rubber Toothbrush Stick Effective Care Tooth Cleaning Oral Cavity, Safe and Durable Small and Medium Dog Pet Supplies.- Large ₹ 449
Trixie Dog Dental Hygiene Kit with Toothpaste and Brush ₹ 425
Boltz Enzymatic Toothpaste Mint Flavor for Dogs 100gm with 3 Toothbrush, Controls Tarter ₹ 349
Pets Empire Teeth Cleaning Set for Pets includes Toothpaste for dogs and cats with finger brush set ₹ 249

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Pet Grooming
RELATED STORIES
10 best cat dresses under 1,500: A buyer's guide
Top 10 dog bandana designs for your beloved pet: Buyer's guide
Top 10 accessories for your cats: A complete guide
Top 10 most-picked dog bows: Buyer's guide
Top 10 affordable dog clothes under 1,500

Top 10 toothbrushes for dogs

1. When should you use a dog toothbrush?

Dog's tooth can be brushed as frequently as every other day or on alternate days. However, it is prescribed by veterinaries to brush their teeth three to four times in a week to maintain healthy oral hygiene.

2. Are dog toothbrushes safe?

Yes, these are toothbrushes that are specifically made to assist dogs and cats. These brushes are considerably smaller and softer than brushes made for humans.

3. What kind of toothbrush is best for dogs?

A dog brush with a more extended handle and soft bristles is preferable. A long handle helps the owner to have better access, and there is less chance of getting bitten by the furry pal.

 View More
pet care and supplies FOR LESS