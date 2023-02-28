Story Saved
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Top 4 Simparica for dogs to treat ticks and fleas

  By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Feb 28, 2023 18:42 IST
Summary:

Are you trying to find a good and effective medication to prevent ticks and fleas? Here are the top four Simparica chewable tablets to treat the problems.

Simparica is a chewable pill that helps in controlling ticks and fleas.

Ticks and fleas are a nuisance and a possible health risk. Throughout the entire year, your dog likely gets fleas and ticks. In addition to being crucial for your dog's comfort and well-being, flea and tick control solutions can shield you and your family from Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases. A flea that has gotten onto your dog will stay on till it is treated by a parasite medication or passes away naturally. If your dog is not taking prevention or adulticide, your home and dog might become seriously infested in only just a few weeks.

There are several solutions available for keeping your dog healthy, varying from medications and chews to ointments and shampoos. Chewable pills are among the options that are accessible, and the brand Simparica for dogs is the best because they are both very affordable and quite effective. To prevent fleas and ticks on your pet, we will discuss some of the best Simparica chewable tablets in this article.

Product List

  1. Simparica Chewable Tablet for Dogs of 21-40 kg

You can easily and effectively prevent your dog from fleas and ticks with this once-per-month medication. It aids in avoiding tick-borne infections and home infestations. Give your pet the comprehensive defence he needs by giving him one chewable tablet each month, just like a treat. It’s a pleasant tablet that protects your pet for a full 35 days by eliminating fleas before they can develop eggs. Uses Simparica kills adult fleas and is recommended for dogs 6 months of age and older and weighing at least 2.8 pounds for the treatment and control of flea infestations, as well as the treatment and control of tick infestations from Gulf Coast ticks, Lonestar ticks, American dog ticks, brown dog ticks and black-legged ticks for one month.

Specifications

  • For 21-40 kg or 44.1-88 lbs dogs
  • Not require giving it along with food
  • For 35 days
  • Age Range – Adult
  • Net Quantity – 1 count
ProsCons
Very effectiveSometimes it doesn't suit some dogs 
No more ticks after 6 months  
Simparica Chewable Tablet for Dogs of (21-40 kg or 44.1-88 lbs) 1 Tablet
4.3 (12)
4.3 (12)
700
2. Simparica Chewables 1 Tablet for 10-20 kg Dogs

Simparica for dogs Chewable Flea & Tick Tablets is a delectable dog chew that offers modern advancements in flea, tick, and mite management, contributing to higher customer and patient satisfaction. Simparica should be administered at a dose of 2-4 mg/kg body weight by the chart below: Bodyweight. Simparica introduces a brand-new, creative solution to stay on top of fleas and ticks by activating beyond the monthly treatment course and delivering quick and consistent killing action for at least 35 days. Simparica tablets for dogs kill juvenile fleas and are recommended for treating and preventing flea infections as well as treating and controlling tick infestations caused by ticks such as the Lodestar tick, Gulf Coast tick, American dog tick, etc.

Specifications

  • For 10-20 kg dogs
  • Ingredients – 20 mg Sarolaner, Anhydrous Dibasic Calcium Phosphate, Corn, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Wheat Germ, Gelatin, Corn Syrup.
  • For 35 days
  • Age Range - All Life Stages
  • Net Quantity - 1 count
ProsCons
Budget-friendly Not as rapidly to react as some other medicines do
Simparica Chewables 1 Tablet for 10-20 kg Dogs for Control of Ticks & Flea by Fifozone
700
3. Simparica 80mg Chewable Tablets For Dogs > 20-40 kg

Simparica is a delectable chewing for dogs that offers fresh advancements in controlling fleas, ticks, and mites, assisting in enhancing patient and consumer happiness. You can give the tablets to your dog with or without food. Simparica for dogs provides a rapid and sustained killing activity for at least 35 days, acting beyond the monthly treatment period, offering a unique and creative way to stay on top of fleas and ticks. According to the following table, simparica for dogs uses should be supplied at a dose of 2-4 mg/kg body weight: Body mass index (kg/lbs) Tablet Intensity (mg sarolaner) How many tablets need to be taken? 1.3-2.5, 03-065, One>2.5-5, 11-2220, One>10-20, and 22-4440O. Contains three chewable tablets - Administration & Dosage for consumption.

Specifications

  • Provide 3 tablets
  • For >20-40 kg dogs
  • Sustainable for 35 days
  • Age Range – Adult
  • Net Quantity – 6 count
ProsCons
Work very fast, within 30-35 days Very Expensive 
Simparica 80mg Chewable Tablets For Dogs >20-40 kg (44-88 lbs)
3.8 (22)
3.8 (22)
1% off
4,145 4,200
4. Simparica 40mg Chewable Tablets For Dogs >10-20 kg

Simparica is a tasty, chewable tablet that should be given by a dog's weight to those older than 6 months. When used on adult dogs weighing 2.8 pounds or more, tab Simparica kills adult fleas and is recommended for the treatment and control of tick infestations caused by Amblyomma maculatum, Dermacentor variabilis, Ixodes scapularis, and Rhipicephalus as well as the treatment and prevention of flea infestations. The recommended starting dose for Simparica tablets is 0.91 mg/lb (2 mg/kg), administered orally once per month. Because eliminating the lxodes scapularis vector ticks directly prevents Borrelia burgdorferi infections, it is advised for this purpose. It may be given orally, ingested, or taken as a tablet, just like other drugs.

Specifications

  • Contain 3 tablets
  • For 10.1 – 20 kg dogs
  • Sustainability – 35 days
  • Age Range – Adult
  • Net Quantity – 1 count
ProsCons
Dogs like the taste Expensive 
Simparica 40mg Chewable Tablets For Dogs >10-20 kg (22-44 lbs)
3.9 (5)
3.9 (5)
10% off
3,249 3,600
Top 3 features for you

ProductsFeatures 1Features 2Features 3
Simparica Chewable Tablet for Dogs of 21-40 kg For adult dogsFor 21-40 kg  dogsWork within 6 months 
 Simparica Chewables 1 Tablet for 10-20 kg Dogs Affordable Contain 20 mg SarolanerFor 10-20 kg dogs
Simparica 80mg Chewable Tablets For Dogs > 20-40 kg For >20-40 kg dogsEnduring for 30-35 daysFor adult dogs 
Simparica 40mg Chewable Tablets For Dogs >10-20 kgFor adult dogs For 10.1 – 20 kg dogsA good taste which dogs like 

Best overall product

The Simparica 80mg Chewable Tablets For Dogs( > 20-40 kg ) is the most demanding Flea & Tick Chewable Tablet. It is a simple, effective approach to shield your pet from fleas, ticks, and diseases spread by ticks. The tablet is palatable and simple to use; just give it to your dog as a treat. This works within 30 days and is successful at eliminating adult fleas, preventing flea infestations, and curing and eliminating tick pest infestations from numerous tick species.

Best value for money

Simparica Chewables 1 Tablet for 10-20 kg Dogs is the ideal option if you're seeking a worthwhile, valuable, and reasonable flea and tick treatment tablet. It is suggested for treating and preventing flea infestations, as well as treating and managing tick infestations brought on by ticks like the Gulf Coast tick, Lodestar tick, and American dog tick, etc. By continuing to work after the monthly treatment session and offering swift and constant killing action for at least 35 days, Simparica for dogs presents a brand-new, innovative, yet affordable approach to remaining on top of fleas and ticks.

How to find a flea and tick treatment tablet for dogs?

Many treatments can assist you to keep your dog parasite-free. Certain products, especially those meant for fleas, are exclusively effective against one species. Dog flea and tick prevention products that work together use a variety of chemicals to combat different pests. Always with your veterinarian to ensure the flea and tick treatment you choose is appropriate for your dog before choosing it.

Important factors while choosing any prevention tablets are the Age range of your dog, species of parasites, weight range of your furry friend, sustainability of the product and the ingredients of the product, after most important to consult with your veterinarian. You can buy tablets for your furry friend after carefully inspecting all the available options.

Product Price
Simparica Chewable Tablet for Dogs of (21-40 kg or 44.1-88 lbs) 1 Tablet ₹ 700
Simparica Chewables 1 Tablet for 10-20 kg Dogs for Control of Ticks & Flea by Fifozone ₹ 700
Simparica 80mg Chewable Tablets For Dogs >20-40 kg (44-88 lbs) ₹ 4,145
Simparica 40mg Chewable Tablets For Dogs >10-20 kg (22-44 lbs) ₹ 3,249

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Pet Food And Supplements
