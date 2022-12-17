Top 7 best and the safest dog toys to buy

There is a wide range of dog toys available in the market. Most pet parents are looking for safe and reliable toys while giving their pets the utmost joy and love. However, there are several factors that you need to consider when purchasing a toy, including the size, type and preferences.

Here we will take you through the top ways to find the safest toy for your dog. Additionally, we will also list out our top recommendations for dog toys that you should own.

How to Choose Dog Toys for your Pet?

Here are a few tips to help you find the most suitable toy for your dog.

1. Size

It is essential to choose the right-sized toy for your dog. If it is too small, your puppy may swallow it. It might be difficult for the little ones to play if it is too large. That's why you must choose the right size. Anything small such as ribbons and strings should be avoided near your dog. They are too tiny to be used as a toy.

2. Safety

When buying toys for your dog, you should also consider safety. They should not have sharp edges, which can prove to be unsafe. At the same time, you need to ensure these toys don't harm your little pets in any other way.

3. Durability

When looking for dog toys, you should look for something that isn't torn off easily. Your dog can keep chewing the toy for a very long time. You don't want it to be damaged in the process. At the same time, you don't want your dog chewing off the torn parts. As a result, it is imperative to look for durability in toy choices.

4. Material

A fake hide can be pretty dangerous for the dog. Similarly, some materials don't suit the dog or cause allergies. You might want to avoid these materials and offer toys that are good for them. As most of the toys would be chewed by them, you also need safe materials for the digestive tract. You don't want the fabric to cause long-term harm to the dogs.

5. Long-lasting

It is crucial to choose some long-lasting toys for your little pet. They may want to use it repeatedly. Some of the toys may provide comfort to your pets. You may want to ensure that the toys don't get spoiled or torn between them. As a result, always choose good toys that can last a bit longer, especially when giving them to young puppies.

Top Picks for Dog Toys

Here are the top dog toys we suggest you buy for your little pets.

1. FYA Dog Chew Suction Cup Tug of War Toys

This interactive toy is designed for all dog types and sizes. Even large dogs might enjoy this little toy time. It can help the anxious dog beat their anxiety by chewing hard. The toy is perfect for teething.

You may also notice that it is an excellent way to handle the aggressive chewer in the house. The suction cup in the toy can be stuck to any floor. You will notice that the dog needs to apply a particular strength to get it off. This will keep them active and engaged for a while. It is a highly durable toy and will last longer. It can also be used as a pull-along toy for your dog to keep themselves entertained.