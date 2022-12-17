Top 7 best and the safest dog toys to buy

What is the best toy for the dog to chew?
Most rubber toys are great for your dogs to chew on. Just read the material-related instructions and ensure you know it is safe.
Summary:
There is a wide range of dog toys available in the market. Most pet parents are looking for safe and reliable toys while giving their pets the utmost joy and love. However, there are several factors that you need to consider when purchasing a toy, including the size, type and preferences.
Here we will take you through the top ways to find the safest toy for your dog. Additionally, we will also list out our top recommendations for dog toys that you should own.
How to Choose Dog Toys for your Pet?
Here are a few tips to help you find the most suitable toy for your dog.
1. Size
It is essential to choose the right-sized toy for your dog. If it is too small, your puppy may swallow it. It might be difficult for the little ones to play if it is too large. That's why you must choose the right size. Anything small such as ribbons and strings should be avoided near your dog. They are too tiny to be used as a toy.
2. Safety
When buying toys for your dog, you should also consider safety. They should not have sharp edges, which can prove to be unsafe. At the same time, you need to ensure these toys don't harm your little pets in any other way.
3. Durability
When looking for dog toys, you should look for something that isn't torn off easily. Your dog can keep chewing the toy for a very long time. You don't want it to be damaged in the process. At the same time, you don't want your dog chewing off the torn parts. As a result, it is imperative to look for durability in toy choices.
4. Material
A fake hide can be pretty dangerous for the dog. Similarly, some materials don't suit the dog or cause allergies. You might want to avoid these materials and offer toys that are good for them. As most of the toys would be chewed by them, you also need safe materials for the digestive tract. You don't want the fabric to cause long-term harm to the dogs.
5. Long-lasting
It is crucial to choose some long-lasting toys for your little pet. They may want to use it repeatedly. Some of the toys may provide comfort to your pets. You may want to ensure that the toys don't get spoiled or torn between them. As a result, always choose good toys that can last a bit longer, especially when giving them to young puppies.
Top Picks for Dog Toys
Here are the top dog toys we suggest you buy for your little pets.
1. FYA Dog Chew Suction Cup Tug of War Toys
This interactive toy is designed for all dog types and sizes. Even large dogs might enjoy this little toy time. It can help the anxious dog beat their anxiety by chewing hard. The toy is perfect for teething.
You may also notice that it is an excellent way to handle the aggressive chewer in the house. The suction cup in the toy can be stuck to any floor. You will notice that the dog needs to apply a particular strength to get it off. This will keep them active and engaged for a while. It is a highly durable toy and will last longer. It can also be used as a pull-along toy for your dog to keep themselves entertained.
2. Barkbutler's Boh The Bear Soft Squeaky Plush Dog Toy
Who doesn't love a comfortable plush toy that entertains needed? Your dog will love this neat squeaky toy bear that makes a noise every time they put their paws on it. It is a soft material and safe too. Your dog can chew on it, and nothing will happen.
The material will not affect their systems in any way. As a result, a lot of dog parents tend to purchase this squeaky toy. Apart from being an entertainer, this one's an excellent cuddler too. Even when your dog sneezes, it might hear a squeak from the bear. You can continuously tap it for some engaging playtime. For pet parents, this toy can be washed in the machine. This makes their life easy.
3. Barkbutler Garry The Giraffe Soft Squeaky Plush Dog Toy, Orange
If your dog loves squeaky toys, they will enjoy the squeaky giraffe equally. This orange-coloured toy will attract their attention and keep them on their paws. It is a non-toxic and durable toy that is considered safe for chewing.
It is designed for the dogs to play with. It is meant to entertain the pet; however, ensure you don't give it to dogs below one year. It is intended for medium to large-sized dogs. This dog toy will provide the essential tug that a large dog needs. It will make playtime even more entertaining for them.
4. Goofy Tails Crocodile Squeaky Toy for Dogs
This is yet another interactive toy designed for dogs. It is a squeaky crocodile and piques the interest of dogs. It is made of natural rubber and is overall a dog-friendly material. It will not cause choking hazards as this toy is meant for chewing.
However, it would help if you remembered that the dog toy is not designed for small dogs. As a result, you should give it to large dogs. You can quickly wash it in the dishwasher to clean it up. This is a perfect playtime toy that allows your dog's chewing glands to work around well. Its durability ensures that the toy will last longer.
5. RvPaws Tumbler Treat Ball
This is a self-feeding toy that encourages your dog to play around. Every time they roll the toy ball, they will be served treats. It increases their ability to move the ball around and ensures they get the snacks as rewards for doing that little stunt.
It is designed using high-quality plastic, making it resistant to chewing and biting. It can be thrown around, and nothing will happen to the toy. Leak holes of various diameters within the toy allow the toy to dispense food. It is an easy-to-clean toy. You can easily remove the dispenser, dissemble the parts and clean it up. as a result; you don't need to use a dirty dispenser for your dog.
Apart from dispensing yummy treats, it is a lot of fun for the pet. You will find them enjoying the toy ball and going around it for a while. The toy ball comprises music and light that can amuse the pet. Overall, it is an exciting purchase.
6. The Woof Company Pack of 6 Durable Chewing Cotton Rope
This pack comprises six ropes that are incredible for your dog. They can chew on it and build their dental health. It can boost their ability to chew and bite too, which is necessary for them. The material is entirely dog friendly; as a result, it won't impact them in any way. It is designed to build oral muscles and give them some entertaining moments.
As there are six, your dog will never fall short of things to chew on. It will help them kill boredom or solve their teething problems. They are built for aggressive chewing, which means they are sturdy and durable. So, if this rope comforts your dog, they don't go away soon. It is the best to fit for small and medium dogs. It can be used while your dog is rolling on their tummy and wants to keep chewing on something.
Price list for all toys
|S.no
|Product
|Original Price
|Discounted Price
|1.
|FYA Dog Chew Suction Cup Tug of War Toys
|Rs. 1699
|Rs. 1399
|2.
|Barkbutler's Boh The Bear Soft Squeaky Plush Dog Toy
|Rs. 599
|NA
|3.
|Barkbutler Garry The Giraffe Soft Squeaky Plush Dog Toy, Orange
|Rs.699
|NA
|4.
|Goofy Tails Crocodile Squeaky Toy for Dogs
|Rs. 950
|Rs. 799
|5.
|RvPaws Tumbler Treat Ball
|Rs. 599
|Rs. 349
|6.
|The Woof Company Pack of 6 Durable Chewing Cotton Rope
|Rs. 899
|Rs. 549
Best value for money
The Barkfutler's Boh the Bear soft squeaky plush dog toy is an excellent choice. It offers value for money as it offers interactive play and engaging activities. It is made of reliable material, and it is pretty safe. The dog can pull it along and hear the squeak.
Best overall product
The goofy crocodile squeaky toy is the best overall toy for your dog. It squeaks and is excellent for chewing as well. It is an incredible product for chewing as well. The material is pretty sturdy and reliable. It is meant to keep the dogs safe while they are chewing.
