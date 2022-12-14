Top 7 small animal toys you should own

Introduction

Finding a suitable toy can be difficult when you have small animals such as hamsters, kittens or puppies. You want to ensure that they can play with the toys. At the same time, they should feel safe.

Most often, you are concerned about choking down on certain toys. If the material is not too good, you might not want to buy it. We have all been there where a particular toy was nice, but somehow it affected the small animal. These animals are sensitive, and the purchases should be made keeping all factors in mind.

Let's discuss the factors you should consider when finding a suitable toy for small animals.

How to choose toys for small animals?

As previously mentioned, small animals tend to keep moving around the house. They are tiny, and toys that are too big could be harmful. We will take you through the factors that can help you make the right choices.

Size and age

If the animal is too small, you don't want to invest in a huge toy. A small-sized plush toy that fits their hands but doesn't enter the mouth to create a choking hazard is a perfect choice.

Again, when they are too young, they may be unable to use the more complex toys. So, it would help if you had squeaky toys. You can also go for something that they can hold in your hand. Chewing toys are great as they grow up.

2. Type and breed

What works for a hamster may not work for a puppy. Similarly, golden retrievers would like a specific type of toy, while the other breeds may not accept these toys. So, when choosing the toy, you need to consider the type and breed of the animal to make the right choices.

3. The Pet's personality

Toys are defined for specific personalities, so you should take notes of the personality before making the toy choice. You can buy squeaky toys for the ones that like hearing noises. It would help if you purchased comfortable plush toys for the pets that need something to hold.

You can buy a ball for the pets that like to keep moving around. Depending on whether they are active or intend to lie down for a long time, you should choose the toys.

4. Safety and sturdiness

The toys need to be safe for the animals. So, ensure you look for toys that can be chewed onto and stay fine for longer. At the same time, the material shouldn't cause issues for small animals. When choosing rubber or plastic toys, ensure they won't harm the animal when they chew on them.

5. Health related factors

You should check if the pets are allergic to any material. For example, if they cannot handle synthetic materials, you should not choose toys with these materials. Similarly, if toy materials can cause other skin or health issues, you should avoid them. Make sure to consider these factors when making the choices.

Top Picks for Small Animal Toys

1. DOGGIE DOG Attractive Cotton Poly Mix Chew Dog Ring Toys

These toys are best suited for small dogs, especially the ones going through teething. It is fit for puppies of all breeds and types or sizes. This is a chewing toy and is designed for aggressive chewers.

The toy is made of tough ropes, which will last longer. You can hand it over to them when they feel like chewing on your sofa or carpet. It is also a good toy for interactive play. If you throw it around, the colourful toy will attract your dog's attention, making them chase after it.