Top 7 small animal toys you should own

What toys do guinea pigs like to play with?
Guinea pigs love food and look for toys that feed them treats. So, any toy that encourages self-feeding and offers treats works with these small animals.
Summary:
Finding a suitable toy can be difficult when you have small animals such as hamsters, kittens or puppies. You want to ensure that they can play with the toys. At the same time, they should feel safe.
Most often, you are concerned about choking down on certain toys. If the material is not too good, you might not want to buy it. We have all been there where a particular toy was nice, but somehow it affected the small animal. These animals are sensitive, and the purchases should be made keeping all factors in mind.
Let's discuss the factors you should consider when finding a suitable toy for small animals.
As previously mentioned, small animals tend to keep moving around the house. They are tiny, and toys that are too big could be harmful. We will take you through the factors that can help you make the right choices.
If the animal is too small, you don't want to invest in a huge toy. A small-sized plush toy that fits their hands but doesn't enter the mouth to create a choking hazard is a perfect choice.
Again, when they are too young, they may be unable to use the more complex toys. So, it would help if you had squeaky toys. You can also go for something that they can hold in your hand. Chewing toys are great as they grow up.
2. Type and breed
What works for a hamster may not work for a puppy. Similarly, golden retrievers would like a specific type of toy, while the other breeds may not accept these toys. So, when choosing the toy, you need to consider the type and breed of the animal to make the right choices.
3. The Pet's personality
Toys are defined for specific personalities, so you should take notes of the personality before making the toy choice. You can buy squeaky toys for the ones that like hearing noises. It would help if you purchased comfortable plush toys for the pets that need something to hold.
You can buy a ball for the pets that like to keep moving around. Depending on whether they are active or intend to lie down for a long time, you should choose the toys.
4. Safety and sturdiness
The toys need to be safe for the animals. So, ensure you look for toys that can be chewed onto and stay fine for longer. At the same time, the material shouldn't cause issues for small animals. When choosing rubber or plastic toys, ensure they won't harm the animal when they chew on them.
5. Health related factors
You should check if the pets are allergic to any material. For example, if they cannot handle synthetic materials, you should not choose toys with these materials. Similarly, if toy materials can cause other skin or health issues, you should avoid them. Make sure to consider these factors when making the choices.
Top Picks for Small Animal Toys
1. DOGGIE DOG Attractive Cotton Poly Mix Chew Dog Ring Toys
These toys are best suited for small dogs, especially the ones going through teething. It is fit for puppies of all breeds and types or sizes. This is a chewing toy and is designed for aggressive chewers.
The toy is made of tough ropes, which will last longer. You can hand it over to them when they feel like chewing on your sofa or carpet. It is also a good toy for interactive play. If you throw it around, the colourful toy will attract your dog's attention, making them chase after it.
2. AUEL pet small animal hideout hamster house
It is a great toy to keep your hamster in and allow them a view outside. They can keep running inside the house and coming out. It can also be a hideout for them to peek from and play with you.
It is made of sturdy material and is designed keeping in mind the safety of the small animal. This is more like a place created for the hamster to play without interruption. When your pet wants to lie down, they can do that inside the house. It is an exciting toy for them.
3. Zibuyu Dog Cartoon Stuffed Chew Toys
Chew toys are favourites with all types of animals. It suits the playtime of pets that are of various sizes. This soft bunny toy can be a sleeping or rolling toy for hamsters and a chew toy for dogs and kittens. The material is nice and thick, which makes it durable.
The toy is designed using a sturdy material, which is why it is used for chewing. Aggressive and young chewers can use it and still not cause any damage. It comes with a built-in whistle, making a squeaky noise every time the pet walks around. It not only helps with oral muscle movement but also helps them grow.
The material and design are considered safe for small animals
4. KSK Wooden Chewing Toy
This is a perfect toy for all the little animals out there. From little squirrels to hamsters, all the animals would love chewing on the wood that protrudes from this toy. It will also help them play around if they don't want to chew on it.
It will make up for an outdoor climbing experience, which they might be lacking. It resembles a tree branch and would work for squirrels. The design and wood are safe for all the small animals.
Unless there are specific allergies that your pet has, they might enjoy the toy. They can also perform the most natural activities like swinging and climbing. It can be used as pretend play and an interactive toy.
5. W9 Pet Products Combo of 3 Durable Pet Teeth Cleaning Chewing Biting Knotted Carrot Dummy Cotton Rope
This chew toy is a good buy if you want to enjoy playtime with your small animals and give them some individual play moments. You can use it to play fetch and pick with your small friends. At the same time, it is a good toy for chewing and biting.
You can even use it to clean your pet's teeth cleaning. This toy has multiple uses, which is why it is a good buy. It is a cost-effective option to prevent the small animal from biting into your sofa and other furniture pieces.
You can even use it to train your puppies, kittens and hamsters to play around and be more active. It is a good purchase for indoor training.
6. Hamster Exercise Play Wheel
You do want your little hamster to exercise, don't you? This is the perfect wheel to keep them active and enjoy a few minutes daily. You can also use it for your squirrels and other pets. They can move around the wheel and enjoy the entire time.
You can also have it for tiny kittens. You may not get a completely attached one and need to assemble it before using the wheel.
7. 10 Pcs Natural Willow Branch Ball for Small Animals
All animals love to chew toys, which is an excellent gift for your small animal. They can use it for playing around, throwing and even chewing. They can roll around with it and indulge in several playtime activities.
Different chew toys are available; however, this one is good for all animals. You can use it with your smallest animal too. You can even put snacks in these toys and let the animals self-feed. It is also good to hop around and play with it.
|Product
|Original Price
|Discounted Price
|DOGGIE DOG Attractive Cotton Poly Mix Chew Dog Ring Toys
|Rs. 897
|Rs. 395
|AUEL Pet Small Animal Hideout Hamster House
|Rs. 1478
|Rs. 739
|Zibuyu Dog Cartoon Stuffed Chew Toys
|Rs. 759
|Rs. 599
|KSK Wooden Chewing Toy
|Rs. 250
|Rs. 149
|W9 Pet Products Combo of 3 Durable Pet Teeth Cleaning Chewing Biting Knotted Carrot Dummy Cotton Rope
|Rs. 599
|Rs. 249
|Hamster Exercise Play Wheel
|Rs. 350
|Rs. 300
|10 Pcs Natural Willow Branch Ball for Small Animals
|Rs. 509
|Rs. 499
The W9 pet products combo of 3 durable pet teeth cleaning and chewing toys is the best when considering pricing. You get three chewing toys that you can use for all small animals made of safe and durable materials. It can be used as a replacement for chewing furniture and improving the oral muscles of the pet.
The willow branch ball is great for interactive play and indoor training. It can be used for all small animals and is an excellent piece. You get ten balls to play fetch, get them to chew and even self-feed. This product is cost-effective and also very useful for pet parents.
Yes, it is not a luxury anymore. However, it is necessary, so you need them for indoor training. There are different toys with purposes such as feeding, keeping the oral muscles healthy and others.
Yes, with time, you will notice that every animal has a favourite toy. They will hold on to that toy when they are nervous, anxious, sad or scared.
Plush toys, chewing ones and treat dispensers are popular among small animal toys.
You can purchase exercise wheels and tunnels for hamsters, squirrels and other small animals.