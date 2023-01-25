Top 9 high-protein pet foods for dogs who are active

Dogs who are very active need nutrient-rich foods that give a burst of energy to them.

Are you looking for the best high-protein pet food options for your dog who is full of energy and is very active? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the top 9 high-protein dog food options to fuel your furry friend's active lifestyle. These nutrient-rich options are designed to provide energy-boosting nutrition for active dogs, helping to support their endurance and maintain a healthy weight. Made with quality ingredients, these pet foods are sure to provide the nutrients your active dog needs to stay at their best. Keep reading to discover the top 9 high-protein pet food options for active dogs: 1. INVIGRO - Fish & Milk Adult (Standard) Dry Dog Food, High Protein Variant INVIGRO Fish & Milk Adult (Standard) Dry Dog Food is a high protein, 100% natural dog food that is free from chemicals and preservatives. This dry dog food is developed using a German formula to strengthen muscles, maintain healthy skin and coats, fortify teeth and bones, and enhance digestion. The unique BEP (Backup End Performance) formula in INVIGRO dry dog food helps to boost stamina and support overall health in adult dogs. Specifications: Brand: INVIGRO Product quantity: 5000 Gram Special Feature: strengthens muscles, enhances digestion

Pros Cons Excellent value for high-quality Fish and milk can be a little unsuitable for some dogs

2. Pedigree PRO Expert Nutrition Dry Dog Food Starter Pedigree PRO Expert Nutrition Dry Dog Food Starter is a professional-grade dog food specifically formulated for lactating and pregnant mothers and puppies 3-12 weeks old. This high-energy meal is designed to support the nutritional needs of lactating and pregnant mothers and provide the necessary nutrients for the development of puppies. It contains a minimum of 32% protein, a minimum of 18% fat, a maximum of 5% crude fiber, and a maximum of 10% moisture. Formulated with the help of research from the Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition, you can trust that Pedigree PRO Expert Nutrition Dry Dog Food Starter is of the highest quality. Specifications: Brand: Pedigree Product quantity: 3000-gram Special Feature: promote digestive health, high-energy meal

Pros Cons Enhances digestive health of your dog Smell is not as good as the premium products

3. Posh Puppy Grain Free Puppy Dog Food High Protein Nutrition Posh Puppy Grain Free Puppy Dog Food is a high protein, complete and balanced meal that is perfect for pet puppies. This natural dog food is made with real meat, chicken, and peas and is formulated with added vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to provide natural nutrition for your furry friend. Every ingredient in Posh Puppy Grain Free Puppy Dog Food is carefully selected for a purpose, and the recipe is designed to support good oral hygiene, strong teeth, gums, and bones, as well as healthy skin and coat. This dog food is also rich in antioxidants and other essential nutrients that help to boost your puppy's immune system and keep them active. Specifications: Brand: Pedigree Product quantity: 3000 grams Special Feature: good nutritional value, good in taste

Pros Cons High in nutritional value

4. Pet King Puppy Dog Food Pet King Puppy Dog Food is dry dog food specifically formulated for puppies, especially large breeds. This complete and balanced meal is made with high-quality ingredients, including chicken, rice, and eggs, and is designed to provide optimal nutrition for your furry friend. The high protein content in Pet King Puppy Dog Food helps to promote optimum growth and muscle development in puppies. At the same time, the carefully selected ingredients support overall health and well-being. This dog food is formulated to help support the heart, stomach, behaviour, teeth, and immune system of puppies and is easy to digest and tasty. Specifications: Brand: CHOW PRINCE Product quantity: 3000 grams Special Feature: high nutritional value, perfect balanced diet

Pros Cons Complete and balanced meal Poor value for money

5. Pro Breeds Dog Food High Protein Multi Nutrition Diet Pro Breeds Dog Food is a high protein, multi-nutrition diet rich in vitamins, minerals, prebiotics, probiotics, and antioxidants. This dog food is formulated to support muscle building and healthy weight gain in pets. It is made with whole, natural ingredients that are gently dehydrated to preserve their natural nutrients. A premium form of MSM is included to support hip and joint health, while a probiotic blend and digestive enzymes with niacin promote a healthy gut and digestive system. Omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids and antioxidants and vitamins A, C, and E support heart, liver, and immune health. Fibres, coconut powder, and fish oil help to improve the quality of your pet's skin and coat. Specifications: Brand: Pro breeds Product quantity: 500 grams Special Feature: muscle building, improvement in the skin and coat

Pros Cons Ideal for better skin and coat

6. Meat Up Dry Adult Dog Food, Chicken Flavor Meat Up Dry Adult Dog Food is a high-quality, chicken-flavoured dog food formulated to meet adult dogs' nutritional needs. This dry dog food is made with real chicken as the primary ingredient and is rich in omega 3 and 6 fatty acids to support healthy skin and coat. In addition to supporting skin and coat health, Meat Up Dry Adult Dog Food also contains antioxidants to support a strong immune system. Probiotics are included in the dry formula to help maintain digestive health, and glucosamine supports healthy joints and strong bones. Specifications: Brand: Meatup Product quantity: 2400 gram Special Feature: value for money, great flavour

Pros Cons Provides all of the essential vitamins and minerals Its scent is unpleasant

7. Pro Breeds Dog Food for Active Dog and Puppies Complete Diet Pro Breeds Dog Food for Active Dogs and Puppies is a complete and balanced diet formulated to meet the nutritional needs of adult dogs and puppies. This dry dog food is made with real, whole ingredients that are gently dehydrated to preserve their natural nutrients. Pro Breeds Dog Food is formulated to support weight management and keep your pet active and agile, with strong muscles, bones, teeth, and a healthy and shiny coat. It is easily digestible and supports a healthy immune system. This dry dog food is suitable for all breeds of dogs, including Golden Retrievers, German Shepherds, Labradors, Dobermanns, and St. Bernards. Specifications: Brand: Pro breeds Product quantity: 1500 grams Special Feature: balanced diet, weight management

Pros Cons It supports weight management

8. Drools Chicken and Egg Adult Dry Dog Food Drools Chicken and Egg Adult Dry Dog Food is a high-quality, protein-rich dog food formulated to support adult dogs' overall health and well-being. Made with real chicken as the primary ingredient, this dry dog food is designed to help maintain lean muscles and a top body condition in your furry friend. The protein-rich formula is carefully balanced to provide the optimal ratio of nutrients for adult dogs, helping to support overall health and vitality. This dry dog food is formulated with specially designed kibbles that help to control tartar build-up, promoting good oral hygiene in your pet. It is suitable for all breeds of dogs and is easy to digest. Specifications: Brand: Drools Product quantity: 4200 grams Special Feature: protein-rich, easy to digest

Pros Cons Promotes good oral hygiene in your pet Flavour is less likeable

9. Pedigree PRO Expert Nutrition, Dry Dog Food Food for Active Adult Dogs Pedigree PRO Expert Nutrition Dry Dog Food is a professional dog food specifically formulated for highly active large-breed adult dogs. This high-quality dog food is made with proteins and omega fatty acids that help to provide alertness and agility to adult dogs, making it an ideal choice for particularly active pets. This dry dog food is suitable for adult dogs of all breeds, including Golden Retrievers, German Shepherds, Labradors, Dobermanns, and St. Bernards. It is formulated by the research team at the Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition and is suitable for dogs from 18 months onwards. Specifications: Brand: Pedigree Product quantity: 3000 gram Special Feature: nutrition rich, for every breed

Pros Cons Supports overall energy and performance Less likeable for freshness

Price of pet food at a glance:

Product Price INVIGRO - Fish & Milk Adult (Standard) Dry Dog Food, High Protein Variant ₹ 1030 Pedigree PRO Expert Nutrition Dry Dog Food Starter ₹ 1260 Posh Puppy Grain Free Puppy Dog Food High Protein Nutrition Rs. 999 Pet King Puppy Dog Food ₹ 1620 Pro Breeds Dog Food High Protein Multi Nutrition Diet ₹ 1190 Meat Up Dry Adult Dog Food, Chicken Flavor ₹ 329 Pro Breeds Dog Food for Active Dog and Puppies Complete Diet ₹ 590 Drools Chicken and Egg Adult Dry Dog Food Rs. 629 Chappi Dry Food for Adult Dogs, Chicken & Rice Flavour Rs. 649 Pedigree PRO Expert Nutrition, Dry Dog Food Food for Active Adult Dogs Rs. 1044

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 INVIGRO - Fish & Milk Adult (Standard) Dry Dog Food, High Protein Variant enhance digestion excellent value strengthens muscles Pedigree PRO Expert Nutrition Dry Dog Food Starter promote digestive health ideal for lactating dogs high-energy meal Posh Puppy Grain Free Puppy Dog Food High Protein Nutrition nutritional value easily digestible good in taste Pet King Puppy Dog Food better digestibility stronger immune system optimal nutrition Pro Breeds Dog Food High Protein Multi Nutrition Diet better skin and coat muscle building good taste Meat Up Dry Adult Dog Food, Chicken Flavor value for money good taste balanced nutrition Pro Breeds Dog Food for Active Dog and Puppies Complete Diet highly nutritious tasty support weight management Drools Chicken and Egg Adult Dry Dog Food easy to digest high in protein good for oral hygiene Pedigree PRO Expert Nutrition, Dry Dog Food Food for Active Adult Dogs supports overall energy and performance nutrition rich for every breed

Best overall product Pedigree PRO Expert Nutrition Dry Dog Food Starter is a high-quality, professional-grade dog food that is specifically formulated to meet the nutritional needs of lactating and pregnant mothers, as well as puppies 3-12 weeks old. It contains a minimum of 32% protein and 18% fat and is formulated with the help of research from the Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition. It's a great option for dog owners looking for high-protein dog food. Best value for money Drools Chicken and Egg Adult Dry Dog Food is a high-quality, protein-rich dog food designed to support adult dogs' overall health and well-being. This dry dog food is formulated with real chicken as the primary ingredient to help maintain lean muscles and top body condition. The protein-rich formula is carefully balanced to provide the optimal ratio of nutrients for adult dogs. It also specially designed kibbles that help to control tartar build-up, promoting good oral hygiene. This dry dog food is suitable for all breeds of dogs and is easy to digest, making it a great value for money. How to find the best high-protein dog food? When looking for the best high-protein dog food, it is important to check the ingredient list and ensure that the first few ingredients are high-quality protein sources such as meat, fish, or eggs. Look for a minimum of 30% protein content and avoid fillers such as corn, wheat, or soy. It's also important to consider your dog's specific needs, such as age, size, and activity level. Reading reviews and consulting with a veterinarian can also help find a high-quality, high-protein dog food that fits your dog's needs.