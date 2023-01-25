Story Saved
Top 9 high-protein pet foods for dogs who are active

  Published on Jan 25, 2023 16:07 IST
Discover the top 9 high-protein pet food options for energetic dogs to fuel their active lifestyle. These nutrient-rich options are formulated with quality ingredients to support endurance and maintain a healthy weight.

Dogs who are very active need nutrient-rich foods that give a burst of energy to them.

Are you looking for the best high-protein pet food options for your dog who is full of energy and is very active? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the top 9 high-protein dog food options to fuel your furry friend's active lifestyle. These nutrient-rich options are designed to provide energy-boosting nutrition for active dogs, helping to support their endurance and maintain a healthy weight. Made with quality ingredients, these pet foods are sure to provide the nutrients your active dog needs to stay at their best. Keep reading to discover the top 9 high-protein pet food options for active dogs:

1. INVIGRO - Fish & Milk Adult (Standard) Dry Dog Food, High Protein Variant

INVIGRO Fish & Milk Adult (Standard) Dry Dog Food is a high protein, 100% natural dog food that is free from chemicals and preservatives. This dry dog food is developed using a German formula to strengthen muscles, maintain healthy skin and coats, fortify teeth and bones, and enhance digestion. The unique BEP (Backup End Performance) formula in INVIGRO dry dog food helps to boost stamina and support overall health in adult dogs.

Specifications:

Brand: INVIGRO

Product quantity: 5000 Gram

Special Feature: strengthens muscles, enhances digestion

ProsCons
Excellent value for high-qualityFish and milk can be a little unsuitable for some dogs
cellpic
INVIGRO - Fish & Milk Adult (Standard) Dry Dog Food, High Protein Variant (5 KG)
3.5 (38)
3.5 (38)
1,030
Buy now

2. Pedigree PRO Expert Nutrition Dry Dog Food Starter

Pedigree PRO Expert Nutrition Dry Dog Food Starter is a professional-grade dog food specifically formulated for lactating and pregnant mothers and puppies 3-12 weeks old. This high-energy meal is designed to support the nutritional needs of lactating and pregnant mothers and provide the necessary nutrients for the development of puppies. It contains a minimum of 32% protein, a minimum of 18% fat, a maximum of 5% crude fiber, and a maximum of 10% moisture. Formulated with the help of research from the Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition, you can trust that Pedigree PRO Expert Nutrition Dry Dog Food Starter is of the highest quality.

Specifications:

Brand: Pedigree

Product quantity: 3000-gram

Special Feature: promote digestive health, high-energy meal

ProsCons
Enhances digestive health of your dogSmell is not as good as the premium products
cellpic 5% off
Pedigree PRO Expert Nutrition Dry Dog Food Starter for Lactating/Pregnant Mothers & Pups (3-12 Weeks), Chicken Flavor, 3kg Pack
4.4 (2,186)
4.4 (2,186)
5% off
1,330 1,400
Buy now

3. Posh Puppy Grain Free Puppy Dog Food High Protein Nutrition

Posh Puppy Grain Free Puppy Dog Food is a high protein, complete and balanced meal that is perfect for pet puppies. This natural dog food is made with real meat, chicken, and peas and is formulated with added vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to provide natural nutrition for your furry friend. Every ingredient in Posh Puppy Grain Free Puppy Dog Food is carefully selected for a purpose, and the recipe is designed to support good oral hygiene, strong teeth, gums, and bones, as well as healthy skin and coat. This dog food is also rich in antioxidants and other essential nutrients that help to boost your puppy's immune system and keep them active.

Specifications:

Brand: Pedigree

Product quantity: 3000 grams

Special Feature: good nutritional value, good in taste

ProsCons
High in nutritional value 
cellpic 40% off
Posh Puppy Grain Free Puppy Dog Food High Protein Nutrition Chicken Rice Egg Complete and Balanced Meal for Pet Puppy Boost Immune System Dry Dog Food Natural Dog Treats Puppy Food - 2.4 kg
4.6 (4)
4.6 (4)
40% off
1,200 2,000
Buy now

4. Pet King Puppy Dog Food

Pet King Puppy Dog Food is dry dog food specifically formulated for puppies, especially large breeds. This complete and balanced meal is made with high-quality ingredients, including chicken, rice, and eggs, and is designed to provide optimal nutrition for your furry friend. The high protein content in Pet King Puppy Dog Food helps to promote optimum growth and muscle development in puppies. At the same time, the carefully selected ingredients support overall health and well-being. This dog food is formulated to help support the heart, stomach, behaviour, teeth, and immune system of puppies and is easy to digest and tasty.

Specifications:

Brand: CHOW PRINCE

Product quantity: 3000 grams

Special Feature: high nutritional value, perfect balanced diet

ProsCons
Complete and balanced mealPoor value for money
cellpic 71% off
Pet King Puppy Dog Food 3Kg Puppy Dry Dog Food Large Breed Puppy Food Pet Food Nutrition Chicken Rice Egg Complete and Balanced Meal for Pet Puppy Treats
71% off
575 1,999
Buy now

5. Pro Breeds Dog Food High Protein Multi Nutrition Diet

Pro Breeds Dog Food is a high protein, multi-nutrition diet rich in vitamins, minerals, prebiotics, probiotics, and antioxidants. This dog food is formulated to support muscle building and healthy weight gain in pets. It is made with whole, natural ingredients that are gently dehydrated to preserve their natural nutrients. A premium form of MSM is included to support hip and joint health, while a probiotic blend and digestive enzymes with niacin promote a healthy gut and digestive system. Omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids and antioxidants and vitamins A, C, and E support heart, liver, and immune health. Fibres, coconut powder, and fish oil help to improve the quality of your pet's skin and coat.

Specifications:

Brand: Pro breeds

Product quantity: 500 grams

Special Feature: muscle building, improvement in the skin and coat

ProsCons
Ideal for better skin and coat 
cellpic 23% off
Pro Breeds Dog Food High Protein Multi Nutrition Diet - Rich in Vitamins, Minerals, Prebiotics, Probiotics, Antioxidants & More
23% off
599 780
Buy now

6. Meat Up Dry Adult Dog Food, Chicken Flavor

Meat Up Dry Adult Dog Food is a high-quality, chicken-flavoured dog food formulated to meet adult dogs' nutritional needs. This dry dog food is made with real chicken as the primary ingredient and is rich in omega 3 and 6 fatty acids to support healthy skin and coat. In addition to supporting skin and coat health, Meat Up Dry Adult Dog Food also contains antioxidants to support a strong immune system. Probiotics are included in the dry formula to help maintain digestive health, and glucosamine supports healthy joints and strong bones.

Specifications:

Brand: Meatup

Product quantity: 2400 gram

Special Feature: value for money, great flavour

ProsCons
Provides all of the essential vitamins and mineralsIts scent is unpleasant
cellpic
Meat Up Dry Adult Dog Food, Chicken Flavor, 1.2 Kg (Buy 1 Get 1 Free)
4 (3,280)
4 (3,280)
349
Buy now

7. Pro Breeds Dog Food for Active Dog and Puppies Complete Diet

Pro Breeds Dog Food for Active Dogs and Puppies is a complete and balanced diet formulated to meet the nutritional needs of adult dogs and puppies. This dry dog food is made with real, whole ingredients that are gently dehydrated to preserve their natural nutrients. Pro Breeds Dog Food is formulated to support weight management and keep your pet active and agile, with strong muscles, bones, teeth, and a healthy and shiny coat. It is easily digestible and supports a healthy immune system. This dry dog food is suitable for all breeds of dogs, including Golden Retrievers, German Shepherds, Labradors, Dobermanns, and St. Bernards.

Specifications:

Brand: Pro breeds

Product quantity: 1500 grams

Special Feature: balanced diet, weight management

ProsCons
It supports weight management 
cellpic 16% off
Pro Breeds Dog Food for Active Dog and Puppies Complete Diet - Dehydrated Chicken + Goat Liver + Fish Recipe (30% High Protein) - 1.5 Kg
16% off
590 700
Buy now

8. Drools Chicken and Egg Adult Dry Dog Food

Drools Chicken and Egg Adult Dry Dog Food is a high-quality, protein-rich dog food formulated to support adult dogs' overall health and well-being. Made with real chicken as the primary ingredient, this dry dog food is designed to help maintain lean muscles and a top body condition in your furry friend. The protein-rich formula is carefully balanced to provide the optimal ratio of nutrients for adult dogs, helping to support overall health and vitality. This dry dog food is formulated with specially designed kibbles that help to control tartar build-up, promoting good oral hygiene in your pet. It is suitable for all breeds of dogs and is easy to digest.

Specifications:

Brand: Drools

Product quantity: 4200 grams

Special Feature: protein-rich, easy to digest

ProsCons
Promotes good oral hygiene in your petFlavour is less likeable
cellpic 7% off
Drools Chicken and Egg Adult Dry Dog Food, 3 kg with Free 1.2 kg
4.2 (13,138)
4.2 (13,138)
7% off
650 699
Buy now

9. Pedigree PRO Expert Nutrition, Dry Dog Food Food for Active Adult Dogs

Pedigree PRO Expert Nutrition Dry Dog Food is a professional dog food specifically formulated for highly active large-breed adult dogs. This high-quality dog food is made with proteins and omega fatty acids that help to provide alertness and agility to adult dogs, making it an ideal choice for particularly active pets. This dry dog food is suitable for adult dogs of all breeds, including Golden Retrievers, German Shepherds, Labradors, Dobermanns, and St. Bernards. It is formulated by the research team at the Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition and is suitable for dogs from 18 months onwards.

Specifications:

Brand: Pedigree

Product quantity: 3000 gram

Special Feature: nutrition rich, for every breed

ProsCons
Supports overall energy and performanceLess likeable for freshness
cellpic 10% off
Pedigree PRO Expert Nutrition, Dry Dog Food Food for Active Adult Dogs (18 Months Onwards), Chicken Flavor, 3kg Pack
4.4 (2,253)
4.4 (2,253)
10% off
1,043 1,160
Buy now

Price of pet food at a glance:

ProductPrice
INVIGRO - Fish & Milk Adult (Standard) Dry Dog Food, High Protein Variant 1030 
Pedigree PRO Expert Nutrition Dry Dog Food Starter 1260
Posh Puppy Grain Free Puppy Dog Food High Protein NutritionRs. 999
Pet King Puppy Dog Food 1620 
Pro Breeds Dog Food High Protein Multi Nutrition Diet 1190
Meat Up Dry Adult Dog Food, Chicken Flavor 329
Pro Breeds Dog Food for Active Dog and Puppies Complete Diet 590
Drools Chicken and Egg Adult Dry Dog FoodRs. 629
Chappi Dry Food for Adult Dogs, Chicken & Rice FlavourRs. 649 
Pedigree PRO Expert Nutrition, Dry Dog Food Food for Active Adult DogsRs. 1044

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
INVIGRO - Fish & Milk Adult (Standard) Dry Dog Food, High Protein Variantenhance digestionexcellent valuestrengthens muscles
Pedigree PRO Expert Nutrition Dry Dog Food Starterpromote digestive healthideal for lactating dogshigh-energy meal
Posh Puppy Grain Free Puppy Dog Food High Protein Nutritionnutritional valueeasily digestiblegood in taste
Pet King Puppy Dog Foodbetter digestibility stronger immune systemoptimal nutrition
Pro Breeds Dog Food High Protein Multi Nutrition Diet better skin and coatmuscle buildinggood taste
Meat Up Dry Adult Dog Food, Chicken Flavorvalue for moneygood tastebalanced nutrition
Pro Breeds Dog Food for Active Dog and Puppies Complete Diethighly nutritioustastysupport weight management
Drools Chicken and Egg Adult Dry Dog Foodeasy to digesthigh in proteingood for oral hygiene
Pedigree PRO Expert Nutrition, Dry Dog Food Food for Active Adult Dogssupports overall energy and performancenutrition richfor every breed

Best overall product

Pedigree PRO Expert Nutrition Dry Dog Food Starter is a high-quality, professional-grade dog food that is specifically formulated to meet the nutritional needs of lactating and pregnant mothers, as well as puppies 3-12 weeks old. It contains a minimum of 32% protein and 18% fat and is formulated with the help of research from the Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition. It's a great option for dog owners looking for high-protein dog food.

Best value for money

Drools Chicken and Egg Adult Dry Dog Food is a high-quality, protein-rich dog food designed to support adult dogs' overall health and well-being. This dry dog food is formulated with real chicken as the primary ingredient to help maintain lean muscles and top body condition. The protein-rich formula is carefully balanced to provide the optimal ratio of nutrients for adult dogs. It also specially designed kibbles that help to control tartar build-up, promoting good oral hygiene. This dry dog food is suitable for all breeds of dogs and is easy to digest, making it a great value for money.

How to find the best high-protein dog food?

When looking for the best high-protein dog food, it is important to check the ingredient list and ensure that the first few ingredients are high-quality protein sources such as meat, fish, or eggs. Look for a minimum of 30% protein content and avoid fillers such as corn, wheat, or soy. It's also important to consider your dog's specific needs, such as age, size, and activity level. Reading reviews and consulting with a veterinarian can also help find a high-quality, high-protein dog food that fits your dog's needs.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

pet care and supplies FOR LESS