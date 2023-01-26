Top 9 pedigree dog foods

The top 9 pedigree food for dogs in India

Dog food is food specially formulated and intended for consumption by dogs. Having a proper balance of nutrients is essential when feeding your dog. Dogs eat a specific combination of protein, fat, vitamins, carbohydrates, and water daily to function normally. Pedigree dog foods are designed for specific stages of life, such as puppies or dogs. At the same time, some provide hypoallergenic nutrition, and other formulations are developed to control specific health conditions like heart disease, kidney disease, brain functioning, eyesight, etc. Pedigree has a wide variety of food you can choose according to your dog's or puppy's requirements and provide them with a complete and balanced meal of nutrition. Here are some pedigree varieties for puppies and dogs that you can read and choose the best for your pet. Best pedigree food for your furry friend 1. Pedigree Chicken & Vegetables Adult Dry Dog Food Pedigree Chicken and Vegetables Adult Dry Dog food is a complete & balanced meal, packed with essential nutrients vital to the healthy growth of your dog. It contains 20 % crude protein, 10% crude fat, and 5% crude fibre that provides strong muscles, bones, and teeth & healthier, shinier coat to your pet. The natural goodness of cereals, soybean, carrots, peas, and milk blend into a tasty treat for your pet, making a more robust immune system. Dog food promotes Digestive health and supports natural defences. Dogs need 2x calcium,2.5x iron, 9x vitamins, and B12 more than humans, which is an ideal treat for dogs. Specifications: Brand: Pedigree

Flavour: Chicken

Age Range (Description): Adult

Target Species: Dog

Item Form: Dry

Specific Uses For Product: Oral Health

Special Ingredients: Calcium, Nutrient rich, Chicken, Minerals, Vitamins

Package Information: Bag

Pros Cons It improves digestive health, which results in smaller and firmer stools. Features some lower-quality ingredients. Specific uses for oral health. It makes healthy bones and is suitable for dental health.

2. Pedigree Professional starter mother and pup Pedigree Professional Range puppy dog food that fulfils your dog's unique needs. It is a starter professional dog food for Lactating/pregnant mothers and their puppies. This food is an energy-dense meal for pregnant mothers. In addition, Colostrum helps strengthen natural defence in newborn dogs. Dog food is ideal for pregnant mothers and puppies 3-12 weeks old and contains a minimum of 32% protein, a minimum 18%fat, and 5%crude fibre, and 10% moisture. In addition, Prebiotics help to promote digestive health and serve in a soft form or as instructed on the back of the pack. Specifications: Brand: Pedigree

Flavour: Chicken

Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian

Age Range (Description): All Life Stages

Target Species: Dog

Item Form: Dry

Specific Uses For Product: Heart

Pros Cons Ideal meal for pregnant/Lactating mothers. The company has been subject to past recalls It makes healthy bones and is suitable for dental health.

3. Pedigree Dry Food For Adult Dogs With Chicken, Egg, & Rice, Flavour This dry food is a complete and balanced dog food with the goodness of egg, rice, and chicken, which is the perfect food for adult dogs. It contains 22% crude protein, 10% crude fat, and 5%crude fibre. This dog food provides bones, strong muscles & teeth. In addition, this dog food promotes digestive health and supports natural defences for a healthier and shinier coat. As we all know, dogs need 2x calcium, 2.5x iron & 9x vitamin B12 more than humans, and this food is an ideal treat for your pet. With pedigree, you will see 5 signs of good health in your dog. Specifications: Brand: Pedigree

Flavour: Chicken

Age Range (Description): Adult

Target Species: Dog

Item Form: Dry

Specific Uses For Product: Active

Special Ingredients: Proteins, Calcium, Nutrient rich, Chicken, Minerals, Vitamins

Pros Cons Provides bones & teeth, strong muscles, and a healthier & shinier coat Not a good source of animal protein It contains 22% crude protein, 10% crude fat, and 5%crude fibre.

4. Pedigree Puppy Dry Dog Food With Chicken & Milk Pedigree chicken and milk for puppies is a complete & balanced meal packed with essential nutrients vital to your puppy's healthy growth. It includes the natural goodness of cereals, chicken, meat, soybean, carrots, peas & milk that complete your puppy's nutrition needs and provides strong muscles, bones & teeth healthier and shinier coat to your puppy. The recipe is rich in easily digested proteins & vitamins, and other antioxidants to boost your puppy's immune system and support natural defences. In addition, calcium from milk helps strengthen your puppy's bones and teeth. Specifications: Brand: Pedigree

Flavour: Chicken

Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian

Age Range (Description): Baby

Target Species: Dog

Item Form: Dry

Specific Uses For Product: Active

Special Ingredients: OCEAN FISH

Pros Cons Contain 24% crude Protein, 10% crude Fat, and 5% crude fibre. Does not contain much fibre. Essential nutrients are vital to the healthy growth of your puppy

5. Pedigree Puppy Small Dog Dry food Pedigree puppy, small dog food, is a complete and balanced meal with Nutri's defence for small puppy dogs. Little dogs have small mouths and tightly packed teeth, so this food is formulated with a small kibble that promotes proper chewing and swallowing. It has essential nutrients to promote healthy growth and DHA to support brain functioning, calcium for strong teeth and bones, and extra protein for energy and muscle development. In addition, it has twenty-third vitamins and minerals to support a healthy metabolism and vitamin E to support natural defence. Specifications: Brand: Pedigree

Flavour: Lamb

Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian

Age Range (Description): Baby

Target Species: Dog

Item Form: Dry

Specific Uses For Product: Active

Special Ingredients: Proteins, Calcium, Vegetarian, Nutrient rich, Minerals, Vitamins, Milk

Pros Cons Twenty-third vitamins and minerals to support a healthy metabolism Does not contain much protein It has extra protein to give puppies energy and develop their muscles.

6. Pedigree 100% Vegetarian Puppy And Adult Dog Food Pedigree puppy and adult dog food is a complete and balanced meal 100%vegetarian. It has protein from soybean, vegetable oil & essential vitamins & minerals from vegetables. It has 2x calcium,2.5x iron & 9x vitamin B12 than humans. It supports strong muscles, bones, teeth, coat health, digestive health, and natural defences. Specifications: Brand: Pedigree

Flavour: Vegetable

Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian

Age Range (Description): All Life Stages

Target Species: Dog

Item Form: Dry

Specific Uses For Product: Active behaviour

Special Ingredients: Vegetable

Pros Cons This is a 100% vegetarian and completely balanced food Features some lower-quality ingredients This food is perfect for puppies and adults both

7. Pedigree Adult Dog Food Vegetables Chicken Pedigree chicken & vegetables Adult Dry Dog food is a complete meal packed with essential nutrients vital to the healthy growth of your pet. It includes the natural goodness of cereals, chicken, meat, soybean, carrots, peas & milk that complete your puppy's nutrition needs and provides strong muscles, bones & teeth & a healthier and shinier coat to your pet. In addition, it has superior digestion, ensuring optimum digestion of nutrients. Vitamins and minerals within the food square measure for a sturdy system, and protein provides your dog with sturdy muscles. Specifications: Brand: Pedigree

Flavour: Chicken; Vegetable

Age Range (Description): Adult

Target Species: Dog

Item Form: Pellet

Specific Uses For Product: Sensitive Stomach

Pros Cons support or promote healthy digestion to Features some lower-quality ingredients Our oral care kibble helps keep teeth clean.

8. Pedigree Adult Small Dog With Lamb This meal is for small breed dogs aged 1-7 years. Puppies have small mouths with tightly packed teeth, making them susceptible to gum diseases. It has a small kibble that helps to clean their teeth & supports proper chewing & swallowing to keep teeth and gum healthy. The food is packed with added essential nutrients vital for the healthy growth of your pet. It has quality protein to support healthy muscles & keep dogs active and energetic, and omega-6 and fatty acids support skin and coat health. Specifications: Brand: Pedigree

Flavour: Lamb

Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian

Age Range (Description): Adult

Target Species: Dog

Item Form: Stick

Specific Uses For Product: Active

Pros Cons Dry kibble helps to support healthy teeth and gums Not good for dog growth Small size bites for puppy small mouth

9. Pedigree Adult Dog Food With Meat And Rice Pedigree dog food is a healthy and complete meal for your adult dog. This food is packed with protein and vitamins to promote digestive health and support natural defences. It contains 20% crude protein, 10% crude fat, and 5% crude fibre, providing strong muscles, bones, and teeth & a healthier & shinier coat to your dog. After using this dog food pack, you will see the difference in your dog as it provides 5 signs of good health to your dog, which is a pedigree assurance. Experts develop this food recipe at the Waltham Centre for pet nutrition. This pedigree adult dog food is ideal for Pugs, Beagle Labrador, Golden Retrievers & German shepherds. Specifications: Brand: Pedigree

Flavour: Chicken

Diet Type: Non-Vegetarian

Age Range (Description): Adult

Target Species: Dog

Item Form: Dry

Specific Uses For Product: Oral Health

Special Ingredients: Calcium, Nutrient rich, Chicken, Minerals, Vitamins

Pros Cons It makes healthy bones and is suitable for dental health Features some lower-quality ingredients It improves digestive health, which results in smaller and firmer stools.

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Pedigree Chicken & Vegetables Adult Dry Dog Food Contains 20% crude Protein, 10% crude Fat, and 5% crude Fiber Developed by experts at the Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition Ideal for Pugs, Beagle Labrador, Golden Retriever & German shepherd Pedigree Professional starter mother and pup Contains Miṇ. 32% Protein, Miṇ. 18% Fat, Max. 5% Crude Fibre and Max. 10% Moisture Colostrum helps strengthen natural defences in newborn dogs Energy-dense meal for pregnant and lactating mothers Pedigree Dry Food For Adult Dogs With Chicken, Egg, & Rice, Flavour Provides strong muscles, bones & teeth and a healthier & shinier coat Dogs need 2x Calcium, 2.5x Iron & 9x Vitamin B12 than humans, an ideal treat Contains 22% crude Protein, 10% crude Fat, and 5% crude Fiber Pedigree Puppy Dry Dog Food With Chicken & Milk Contains 24% crude Protein, 10% crude Fat, and 5% crude Fiber. Suitable For: New Born Ensures optimal digestion of nutrients and supports Natural Defenses Provides strong muscles, bones & teeth and a healthier & shinier coat Pedigree Puppy Small Dog Dry food A complete and balanced meal with Nutri defense for puppy small dogs Dry kibbles with calcium for strong teeth and bones Contains more nutrients, energy and quality proteins Pedigree 100% Vegetarian Puppy And Adult Dog Food It offers healthy skin & coat, strong bones & teeth, a healthy digestive system and strong muscles Pedigree dog food recipe is based on research from the Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition NATURAL DEFENSE: Pedigree dogs’ food also supports natural defense Pedigree Adult Dog Food Vegetables Chicken give mature dogs all the energy and nourishment Complete pet food for adult dogs, Healthy vitality It's packed with vitamins, zinc and Omega 6 Pedigree Adult Small Dog With Lamb SMALL BITES FOR SMALL MOUTHS: Adequate size dry dog food bites for their small mouth GOOD ORAL HEALTH: Dry kibbles help to support healthy teeth and gums FOR SMALL DOGS: Complete and balanced meal for small adult dogs Pedigree Adult Dog Food With Meat And Rice Provides dogs with the 5 Signs of Good Health – a PEDIGREE assurance! Contains 20% crude Protein, 10% crude Fat, and 5% crude Fiber Dogs need 2x Calcium, 2.5x Iron & 9x Vitamin B12 than humans, an ideal treat

Best overall product Pedigree dog food has more balanced constituents compared to any other company. It promotes digestive health, bones, and teeth and supports natural defences, which would be great for your dog. Best value for money With suggestion, Pedigree Dry Food for Puppy is the best value for money. It offers excellent taste, nutrition, and digestibility. It also helps build natural defences against diseases. In addition, this fantastic product has been developed with your puppy’s healthy growth in mind. How to find the perfect Dog Food Here are so many dog food brands available in the market. But before buying dog food, pay attention to the ingredients and the order in which they are listed. You want food which contains whole ingredients like vegetables, fruits, meat and many more. Also, avoid dog foods that are loaded with fillers and by-products. Product price list

S.no Product Price 1. Pedigree Chicken & Vegetables Adult Dry Dog Food 1.2kg Rs. 4050 2. Pedigree Professional starter mother and pup 1.2kg Rs. 1400 3. Pedigree Dry Food for Adult Dogs With Chicken, Egg, & Rice, Flavour 3kg Rs. 4340 4. Pedigree Puppy Dry Dog Food with Chicken & Milk 1.2 Rs. 760 5. Pedigree Puppy Small Dog Dry food 1.2 kg Rs. 360 6. Pedigree 100% Vegetarian Puppy And Adult Dog Food 3kg Rs. 850 7. Pedigree Adult Dog Food Vegetables Chicken 1.2 kg Rs. 310 8. Pedigree Adult Small Dog With Lamb 1.2 kg Rs. 350 9. Pedigree Adult Dog Food With Meat And Rice 1.2 kg Rs. 2050