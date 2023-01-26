Top 9 pedigree dog foods

Is Pedigree dog food expensive?
No, compared to other dog food brands, they are reasonable.
Summary:
Dog food is food specially formulated and intended for consumption by dogs. Having a proper balance of nutrients is essential when feeding your dog. Dogs eat a specific combination of protein, fat, vitamins, carbohydrates, and water daily to function normally. Pedigree dog foods are designed for specific stages of life, such as puppies or dogs. At the same time, some provide hypoallergenic nutrition, and other formulations are developed to control specific health conditions like heart disease, kidney disease, brain functioning, eyesight, etc. Pedigree has a wide variety of food you can choose according to your dog's or puppy's requirements and provide them with a complete and balanced meal of nutrition. Here are some pedigree varieties for puppies and dogs that you can read and choose the best for your pet.
Best pedigree food for your furry friend
1. Pedigree Chicken & Vegetables Adult Dry Dog Food
Pedigree Chicken and Vegetables Adult Dry Dog food is a complete & balanced meal, packed with essential nutrients vital to the healthy growth of your dog. It contains 20 % crude protein, 10% crude fat, and 5% crude fibre that provides strong muscles, bones, and teeth & healthier, shinier coat to your pet. The natural goodness of cereals, soybean, carrots, peas, and milk blend into a tasty treat for your pet, making a more robust immune system. Dog food promotes Digestive health and supports natural defences. Dogs need 2x calcium,2.5x iron, 9x vitamins, and B12 more than humans, which is an ideal treat for dogs.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
2. Pedigree Professional starter mother and pup
Pedigree Professional Range puppy dog food that fulfils your dog's unique needs. It is a starter professional dog food for Lactating/pregnant mothers and their puppies. This food is an energy-dense meal for pregnant mothers. In addition, Colostrum helps strengthen natural defence in newborn dogs. Dog food is ideal for pregnant mothers and puppies 3-12 weeks old and contains a minimum of 32% protein, a minimum 18%fat, and 5%crude fibre, and 10% moisture. In addition, Prebiotics help to promote digestive health and serve in a soft form or as instructed on the back of the pack.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
3. Pedigree Dry Food For Adult Dogs With Chicken, Egg, & Rice, Flavour
This dry food is a complete and balanced dog food with the goodness of egg, rice, and chicken, which is the perfect food for adult dogs. It contains 22% crude protein, 10% crude fat, and 5%crude fibre. This dog food provides bones, strong muscles & teeth. In addition, this dog food promotes digestive health and supports natural defences for a healthier and shinier coat. As we all know, dogs need 2x calcium, 2.5x iron & 9x vitamin B12 more than humans, and this food is an ideal treat for your pet. With pedigree, you will see 5 signs of good health in your dog.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
4. Pedigree Puppy Dry Dog Food With Chicken & Milk
Pedigree chicken and milk for puppies is a complete & balanced meal packed with essential nutrients vital to your puppy's healthy growth. It includes the natural goodness of cereals, chicken, meat, soybean, carrots, peas & milk that complete your puppy's nutrition needs and provides strong muscles, bones & teeth healthier and shinier coat to your puppy. The recipe is rich in easily digested proteins & vitamins, and other antioxidants to boost your puppy's immune system and support natural defences. In addition, calcium from milk helps strengthen your puppy's bones and teeth.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
5. Pedigree Puppy Small Dog Dry food
Pedigree puppy, small dog food, is a complete and balanced meal with Nutri's defence for small puppy dogs. Little dogs have small mouths and tightly packed teeth, so this food is formulated with a small kibble that promotes proper chewing and swallowing. It has essential nutrients to promote healthy growth and DHA to support brain functioning, calcium for strong teeth and bones, and extra protein for energy and muscle development. In addition, it has twenty-third vitamins and minerals to support a healthy metabolism and vitamin E to support natural defence.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
6. Pedigree 100% Vegetarian Puppy And Adult Dog Food
Pedigree puppy and adult dog food is a complete and balanced meal 100%vegetarian. It has protein from soybean, vegetable oil & essential vitamins & minerals from vegetables. It has 2x calcium,2.5x iron & 9x vitamin B12 than humans. It supports strong muscles, bones, teeth, coat health, digestive health, and natural defences.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
7. Pedigree Adult Dog Food Vegetables Chicken
Pedigree chicken & vegetables Adult Dry Dog food is a complete meal packed with essential nutrients vital to the healthy growth of your pet. It includes the natural goodness of cereals, chicken, meat, soybean, carrots, peas & milk that complete your puppy's nutrition needs and provides strong muscles, bones & teeth & a healthier and shinier coat to your pet. In addition, it has superior digestion, ensuring optimum digestion of nutrients. Vitamins and minerals within the food square measure for a sturdy system, and protein provides your dog with sturdy muscles.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
8. Pedigree Adult Small Dog With Lamb
This meal is for small breed dogs aged 1-7 years. Puppies have small mouths with tightly packed teeth, making them susceptible to gum diseases. It has a small kibble that helps to clean their teeth & supports proper chewing & swallowing to keep teeth and gum healthy. The food is packed with added essential nutrients vital for the healthy growth of your pet. It has quality protein to support healthy muscles & keep dogs active and energetic, and omega-6 and fatty acids support skin and coat health.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
9. Pedigree Adult Dog Food With Meat And Rice
Pedigree dog food is a healthy and complete meal for your adult dog. This food is packed with protein and vitamins to promote digestive health and support natural defences. It contains 20% crude protein, 10% crude fat, and 5% crude fibre, providing strong muscles, bones, and teeth & a healthier & shinier coat to your dog. After using this dog food pack, you will see the difference in your dog as it provides 5 signs of good health to your dog, which is a pedigree assurance. Experts develop this food recipe at the Waltham Centre for pet nutrition. This pedigree adult dog food is ideal for Pugs, Beagle Labrador, Golden Retrievers & German shepherds.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
Top 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Pedigree Chicken & Vegetables Adult Dry Dog Food
|Contains 20% crude Protein, 10% crude Fat, and 5% crude Fiber
|Developed by experts at the Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition
|Ideal for Pugs, Beagle Labrador, Golden Retriever & German shepherd
|Pedigree Professional starter mother and pup
|Contains Miṇ. 32% Protein, Miṇ. 18% Fat, Max. 5% Crude Fibre and Max. 10% Moisture
|Colostrum helps strengthen natural defences in newborn dogs
|Energy-dense meal for pregnant and lactating mothers
|Pedigree Dry Food For Adult Dogs With Chicken, Egg, & Rice, Flavour
|Provides strong muscles, bones & teeth and a healthier & shinier coat
|Dogs need 2x Calcium, 2.5x Iron & 9x Vitamin B12 than humans, an ideal treat
|Contains 22% crude Protein, 10% crude Fat, and 5% crude Fiber
|Pedigree Puppy Dry Dog Food With Chicken & Milk
|Contains 24% crude Protein, 10% crude Fat, and 5% crude Fiber. Suitable For: New Born
|Ensures optimal digestion of nutrients and supports Natural Defenses
|Provides strong muscles, bones & teeth and a healthier & shinier coat
|Pedigree Puppy Small Dog Dry food
|A complete and balanced meal with Nutri defense for puppy small dogs
|Dry kibbles with calcium for strong teeth and bones
|Contains more nutrients, energy and quality proteins
|Pedigree 100% Vegetarian Puppy And Adult Dog Food
|It offers healthy skin & coat, strong bones & teeth, a healthy digestive system and strong muscles
|Pedigree dog food recipe is based on research from the Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition
|NATURAL DEFENSE: Pedigree dogs’ food also supports natural defense
|Pedigree Adult Dog Food Vegetables Chicken
|give mature dogs all the energy and nourishment
|Complete pet food for adult dogs, Healthy vitality
|It's packed with vitamins, zinc and Omega 6
|Pedigree Adult Small Dog With Lamb
|SMALL BITES FOR SMALL MOUTHS: Adequate size dry dog food bites for their small mouth
|GOOD ORAL HEALTH: Dry kibbles help to support healthy teeth and gums
FOR SMALL DOGS: Complete and balanced meal for small
adult dogs
|Pedigree Adult Dog Food With Meat And Rice
|Provides dogs with the 5 Signs of Good Health – a PEDIGREE assurance!
|Contains 20% crude Protein, 10% crude Fat, and 5% crude Fiber
|Dogs need 2x Calcium, 2.5x Iron & 9x Vitamin B12 than humans, an ideal treat
Best overall product
Pedigree dog food has more balanced constituents compared to any other company. It promotes digestive health, bones, and teeth and supports natural defences, which would be great for your dog.
Best value for money
With suggestion, Pedigree Dry Food for Puppy is the best value for money. It offers excellent taste, nutrition, and digestibility. It also helps build natural defences against diseases. In addition, this fantastic product has been developed with your puppy’s healthy growth in mind.
How to find the perfect Dog Food
Here are so many dog food brands available in the market. But before buying dog food, pay attention to the ingredients and the order in which they are listed. You want food which contains whole ingredients like vegetables, fruits, meat and many more. Also, avoid dog foods that are loaded with fillers and by-products.
Product price list
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1.
|Pedigree Chicken & Vegetables Adult Dry Dog Food 1.2kg
|Rs. 4050
|2.
|Pedigree Professional starter mother and pup 1.2kg
|Rs. 1400
|3.
|Pedigree Dry Food for Adult Dogs With Chicken, Egg, & Rice, Flavour 3kg
|Rs. 4340
|4.
|Pedigree Puppy Dry Dog Food with Chicken & Milk 1.2
|Rs. 760
|5.
|Pedigree Puppy Small Dog Dry food 1.2 kg
|Rs. 360
|6.
|Pedigree 100% Vegetarian Puppy And Adult Dog Food 3kg
|Rs. 850
|7.
|Pedigree Adult Dog Food Vegetables Chicken 1.2 kg
|Rs. 310
|8.
|Pedigree Adult Small Dog With Lamb 1.2 kg
|Rs. 350
|9.
|Pedigree Adult Dog Food With Meat And Rice 1.2 kg
|Rs. 2050
After unpacking, keep Pedigree dog food in an airtight container in a cool, dry environment away from direct sunlight.