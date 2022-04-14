Tailbone cushions help one sit comfortably and in correct posture for long hours

Do you find it hard to sit in one position for long hours? Does sitting on your car seat or office chair worsen pain in your tailbone? Then try using tailbone cushions. These cushions are designed to reduce the pressure on your tailbone and provide you with ultimate comfort while sitting for long hours. Made of memory foam, they are available in many shapes and colours, for you to choose as per your needs. Besides, these cushions also help you to sit in the right and healthy posture for hours. It can provide you relief from sciatica pain and give you ample hip support. These are lightweight and you can carry them anywhere you go. For instance, you can place them above your flight seats, wheelchairs, sofas etc.

These are easily available online and to help you with options, we have shortlisted some of them in our list below. They all have an anti-skid base, which prevents the cushion from moving from its place. The cushion covers are washable and they also help absorb sweat readily. To take a look at our selections, scroll down.

Orthowala® Orthopedic Coccyx Cushion Tailbone Support & Sciatica Pain Relief Hip Support

This cushion for tailbone support is made of Pu moulded foam. It is semicircular in shape and is available in blue colour. It is lightweight and can be placed on a chair, bench, car seat, plane seat, floor and wheelchair etc to provide incredible support to you while sitting. You can sit on wooden chairs and uncomfortable office chairs by placing this on the seat. It is also helpful if you experience pain in legs and hips.

Dr Trust (USA) Non-Slip Orthopedic Coccyx Seat Cushion for Tailbone & Sciatica Pain Relief Hip Support

This cushion is made of memory foam and is semicircular in shape. The cover of the cushion is made of breathable fabric that helps absorb sweat and provide ultimate comfort. Available in black colour, this unique cut-out of the cushion minimises the pressure on the tailbone and encourages you to sit in healthy posture throughout the day.

Fovera Memory Foam Coccyx Seat Cushion For Tailbone Pain Relief For Office/Home Chair (L - Above 80kg Wt., Black Mesh)

This seat cushion made of memory foam is available in a slew of colours. It is lightweight and semicircular in shape. Its cover is made of air mesh fabric which is anti-sweat and finely stitched. It is washable too. It has an anti-slip base which helps in keeping the cushion in one place. The cushion provides great tailbone pain relief and you can use this on any and every seating place - be it office chairs, flight seats and so on.

PharmEasy Orthopedic Memory Foam Coccyx Seat Cushion for Tailbone Pain Relief – for Office/Home Chair (M - Below 80kg Wt, Black Mesh)

This seat cushion is available in black colour and is made of memory foam material. It features a U-cut design and has been designed to support the coccyx (triangular bony structure located at the bottom of the vertebral column) and prevent pain. Besides, it is anti-skid. The outer cover of this cushion can be washed.

